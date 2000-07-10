Stuffed Zucchini I

In this recipe zucchini are hollowed into 'boats' and stuffed with bread crumbs, Cheddar cheese, onion, parsley, egg and Parmesan cheese. A hearty side dish or main meal.

Recipe by Debbie

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add zucchini and cook until tender, about 15 minutes; drain. Scoop out the flesh of the zucchini, making a 'boat'.

  • In a medium bowl combined zucchini flesh, bread crumbs, Cheddar cheese, onion, parsley, salt, most of the Parmesan cheese and egg. Fill zucchini boats with mixture. Dot tops with butter and sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
359 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 128.6mg; sodium 1289.1mg. Full Nutrition
