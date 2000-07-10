Stuffed Zucchini I

We enjoyed this very much and it was a very attractive dish to serve. I added 1 clove of minced garlic and two minced mushrooms to the mix just because it sounded good. I used two medium size zucchini, using a grapefruit knife and serrated spoon to scoop out the spongy center. That worked great. I did not parboil the zucchini, but I did add some water to the baking pan since that is how I bake pumpkin. I baked for 20 minutes at 350° but then turned it up to 400° for the last 10 minutes since they didn't seem to be getting done. They were perfect in texture--not at all mushy, but rather nice and firmly tender. Great dish which I will use often, since we have tons of zucchini to eat and give away. I think I may type up this recipe to give with the zucchini. We take it to church and just set it out for people to take. Thank you for a great recipe!