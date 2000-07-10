Stuffed Zucchini I
In this recipe zucchini are hollowed into 'boats' and stuffed with bread crumbs, Cheddar cheese, onion, parsley, egg and Parmesan cheese. A hearty side dish or main meal.
I'm really rating the idea of this dish, because I changed it. I didn't cook them in the boiling water. I hollowed them and scooped the pulp out raw. Chopped the pulp and sauted it in a little olive oil. Then added the bread crumbs and browned them in the pan with the zucchini pulp. I added a little oregano and basil, and cooled the filling. I then added about 2oz of cheddar cheese and 2oz mozzarella. Stuffed the raw "boats", sprinkled with parm. cheese, put in a baking pan with a little water on the bottom and baked in a hot oven. They held their shape nicely, but were tender. I omitted the onion, salt, eggs, and butter. My three childred loved them, and were actually fighting over the last one! Maybe I should just submit this as a new recipe. Now I'll have another recipe to use for that windfall of summer zucchini.Read More
i was not happy w/ the outcome of the zukes after parboiling them. it resulted in a rubbery consistency. the stuffing was good. i would recommend parbaking instead of parboiling. i served this as a side w/ tilapia scampi over brazilian white rice(both from this site)Read More
I made this recipe with a 5 POUND zucc i grew in my garden. My sister came over and everyone enjoyed it very much. We followed the recipe, adding a bit here and there to account for the size of the veggie. It was easy to alter for amount, we didnt even really measure...other than to be sure we used at least what was in the recipe and roughly double for the size. We did add sausage for my hubby and everyone was pleased. We also sprinkled cheddar and bread crumbs on the top to give it a yummy crunchy coating, but the recipe was great as it stood! Thanks!
I made this recipe for my family last night and it was a huge hit. I had read the posted reviews about lack of flavor, so I used crushed seasoned croutons instead of bread crumbs, and added a clove of minced garlic to the filling. It was very flavorful and everyone loved them!
Like others before me, I made this a bit differently. I didn't boil the zucchini. Instead, I cut it in half, scooped out the seeds and tossed them. Then I scooped out the pulp and chopped it up, leaving a semi-thin shell. I sauted the pulp in olive oil with garlic and onion. Next, I added some fresh basil, fresh parsley and dried oregano. For color, I tossed in diced fresh tomato. Next, I added about 1 tbsp. butter, bread crumbs, shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Stuff the zucchini halves. Then I put them in a baking dish with some water in the bottom and baked them at 350 for 30 min. I thik next time I'll use fewer bread crumbs and try adding in more tomato and maybe even some fresh spinach.
I didn't have cheddar cheese so omitted it. Also omitted salt. Added ground turkey and shredded carrots in the filling to make a main dish. I've made this several times already and my 2 year old can't get enough of it!
I liked this recipe because it had simple ingredients and good presentation. A helpful note might be to remember that if your zucchini is small in size you'll greatly reduce the suggested boiling time. Tasty.
Very tasty, although next time I will use only half as much salt. Delicious as a vegetarian meal, but it is also good with browned ground beef added.
Great and easy. Didn't have cheddar on hand, so used mozarella instead. But I used italian seasoned pkgd bread crumbs and was WAY too salty. But I am certain they will be great if I use regular bread crumbs and omit at least half the salt. I am looking forward to making these again!
We added a pound of hamburger. My husband really liked this, but we both think it doesn't taste as good when the leftovers are reheated.
Excellent way to use squash--I used yellow squash and reduced the boiling time a bit. Like another reviewer, I sauted the inside of the squash with onion, garlic, mushroom, red pepper, fresh corn, fresh basil, oregano , and parsley. I reduced the bread crumbs a bit to compensate. These were filling delicious.
Great, easy. Even mine turned out good and I am sure not Betty Crocker
Wonderful and easy recipe. My 8 year old even liked it!
I rated this becuase I thought it was a good idea but, if you want to make it quick and easy you can get rid of the bread crumbs, onion, parsley, egg, and just use chicken stuffing insted, with mozzarella chesse included with the cheddar. I would say not to cook the zucchini so long to aviod them falling apart, and add the stuffing and cheese in layers to even out the flavor. Happy cooking!
Such a great way to use those zucchini that "get away" from you in the garden. One big one made dinner for us. I do think that either a smaller amount of breadcrumbs or a slightly shorter cooking time would make the filling more moist. And I probably added more Parmesan than called for, in order to have enough to brown on top. The only thing missing was some fresh ground pepper--but I added it, because how can you cook without ground pepper?
This was so good. I made it for dinner and my husband came home after I had gone to bed. The first thing he asked in the morning.was about the zucchini. He loved it.I didn't have bread crumbs so took several pieces of bread, tore it up and put it on low in the oven for 20 mins. I added more cheddar and some cooked bacon I had, which was good. A great basic recipe to start and add to as you want.
Being from South Louisiana I felt the need to "adjust" the recipe a little. I boiled the zucchini with a dash of crab boil and salt. I followed the recipe as stated but also added chopped boiled shrimp and chopped garlic before baking. C'est Si Bon!!!!
This was very flavorful. Consistency of the filling was light and fluffy. I added to the filling a little garlic powder, and cayenne pepper, and put a few of those French's dehydrated onions on top. They turned out perfectly. We ate them with Ritz crackers. I will definitely be making them again soon.
We enjoyed this dish. I added fresh mushrooms and sprinkled the top with mozzerella cheese before baking. I will make this again when I have an over abundance of zucchini again.
This was alright. I actually picked this recipe to use up some cornbread dressing I had left over from Xmas dinner. Mixed it with chicken stock, cheese, and the zucc guts... then followed the rest of the instructions.
This was so easy and a great way to serve zucchini. I used a grapefruit spoon to scoop out the zucchini and then baked in the oven. Thanks for the receipe
This was so good! I threw extra cheese on, I'll definately make this again
These were really good!! The only changes I made were to cook the onion first and I forgot to add the beaten eggs. The filling still stayed together perfectly. I can't wait to make this again. Thanks!!
This was delicious. A great way to use all our zucchini from the garden.
My family loves this recipe, but I make it a little differently. I scoop out the zucchini and cook the "innerds" with some minced onion and garlic in the microwave with a little water. I drain that and mix it with cut up stale bread (if I use dry bread crumbs, I moisten them) and cheese (sometimes cheddar, sometimes whatever is on hand). Add salt & pepper to taste. Mix together and spoon into the zucchini boats, top with shredded cheese and bake. If you like it spicy, try a little pepper jack, but part of the beauty is being able to taste the zucchini, not just spices.
this is a great way to use up the excess zucchini, I made it the original way the first time, then the second time I made this, I added about 1/2 pound of cooked sausage to the filling and it really tasted good.
I stuffed and then baked the zuccchs without pre cooking-just sauted the insides with the crumbs, onions, garlic, carrots and parmesan-I added some low fat cream cheese instead of the cheddar and popped in the oven for 35 mins..easy and tasty..
I was really excited to try this, but it wasn't the best. Was dry & bland. I think I might try more of a stuffed green pepper stuffing next time (rice/burger/tomato/cheese).
that was just awesome. Period.
I've had delicious stuffed zucchini in restaurants and am hoping to find a recipe similar to those I've enjoyed... I'll keep looking. My kids enjoyed this, but it just didn't suit my taste. Too filling, too dry. I'm looking for a lighter, moister version...
I made this as a main dish and it worked fantastic! I added 1/3 pound of ground pork sausage (drained) and reduced the bread crumbs (seasoned) to 1 cup. Also, added our home's traditional stuffing seasonings - rubbed sage (about 1 tsp.) and thyme (1/4 tsp.) for 4 good size zucchinis.
This is a keeper. We liked it very much. I will experiment with it a little because it was a little dry, but the flavor was excellent.
I tweaked this recipe a bit and the result was good but not "wow" good... I wanted to make it a bit more vegetarian-style so I added some chopped fresh brocolli and finely grated carrots. I can't imagine that those two ingredients would make it taste bad... and it didn't taste bad, just a little dry... I don't know... I still think it needs a bit of tweaking to be perfect but overall it was still very good and a great idea to get rid of those zucchini that grow too big to eat regularly. Addendum: I realized why this recipe was dry and a little bland... I forgot to put the butter over it! I think that would have made all the difference and made these really "wow" good.
I scaled this recipe down to serve 2 people. I thought the bread to vegetable ratio was greater then I expected. I think I will have to try this recipe again and adjust the volume of bread. Next time, I will add minced garlic, red bell pepper and celery. I'll saute everything in a little butter and EVOO before adding the bread and egg. Worth trying again.
This is incredible! I ommitted the butter, used egg whites, and less parm.
Very dry. This would be a great stuffing recipe, just add entire zucchini to the mix. I will make it that way from now on.
I love these things, and have made them several times. It makes zuchinni interesting.
This dish had great flavor...I omitted the parsley since I didn't have any on hand and added a clove of garlic. The filling was a little on the dry side, however, when topped with Italian Style Stewed Tomatoes, it helped overcome the dryness and made for a great tasting dish! I had more stuffing than needed so used the rest to fill a green bell pepper. My husband thoroughly enjoyed it!
I substituted Romano cheese for the cheddar and added pine nuts for texture. I served it at a potluck and everyone liked it.
Excellent. Added diced cooked ham and 2 oz mozzerella to the top... Loved it.
I didn't boil mine first but consequently it took almost an hour in the oven to bake. But the flavor was great! Kind of like stuffing. I used some Panko crumbs mixed in with the bread crumbs (1 c. total) . I added garlic and some meatballs. Tasty one dish meal.
Great recipe! I'm "cullinarily challenged" but this was easy, the "boats" look neat and it tastes really great. I looked up this recipe last minute for a dinner party and everyone loved it! Since it was last minute, I had to use ingredients I had available so I used smushed up "butter crakcers" (i.e. Ritz or Town House) for the bread crumbs and no Parmesan cheese or parsley but it was still great.
Good, but needs much more liquid to make everything moister. Great taste, just way too dry. Add sauce, more butter...anything to increase liquid and it will be wonderful. Also, don't boil the zucchini, as others have mentionned. Unnecessary and too mushy.
Very good. I used large, round zucchini and added turkey kielbasa to the mixture.
It was tasty but soggy. I am not sure how to prevent that from happening.
This was very quick to prepare and very good tasty. This will become a side dish I make often
Very good recipe, but it definitely needs something extra - I added garlic salt the second time I made it and it was a huge improvement! Also, I needed 3 eggs instead of 2.
not the best. needs some flavor.
very good i wouldnt change a thing
Came out a little mushy. I wouldn't boil the zucchini f or nearly as long or not at all next time. I will add other spices and garlic next time.
It was slightly bland, it needed more spice. I will definately try it again. I also made the recipe gluten free by using EnerG bread crumbs. Not horrible, but will have to experiment with more flavor!
This was so good and extremly easy to make. We had guests over for dinner, and everybody could not stop talking about how delicious and flavorful it was. Will definitly make it again.
Great vegetable side-dish. I added a seeded, minced jalapeno pepper to the stuffing to give it a kick. Yum!
I didn't particularly care for this, as the stuffing turned out quite pasty and overly salty. Perhaps less agressive stirring and less salt would remedy those problems.
I put in 3 frozen cubes of parsley (can add another possibly next time) ½ c. chopped onion, 1 c. bread crumbs, and sprayed with Olive oil Pam instead of the butter. Came out really good.
Not for us. The zucchini as well as the filling were bland, no matter how many other things I added to the filling. Won't be making again.
MADE THIS FOR THANKSGIVING AND IT WAS A BIG HIT WITH VEGGIE LOVERS. IT DID NEED A LITTLE FLAVOR SO I ADD SOME GARLIC SALT TO THE MIX AND TASTED IT BEFORE STUFFING. ALL AND ALL IT WAS A GOOD ONE.
I have made stuffed zucchini in other ways before and I did not care for this recipe. Did not like the texture the eggs gave the filling and it was almost soggy textured. Will not be returning to this recipe.
Good... but a little bit bready...I loved the taste of the zucchini but could possibly have done without the heavy filling...I guess stuffed zucchini has filling :) Next time I will just steam some zucchini.
Made this last night. Delicious! Used Italian flavored croutons,gave the filling a ton of flavor. I’m making it again tonight with yellow squash.
Will definitely make again! I made a few tweaks to what's listed; added half a red pepper, 1/2 cup of corn kernels, garlic, basil, Italian seasoning to the saute mixture before mixing it in with the dry/cheese mix. Only took 10 minutes to boil the zucchini, and 20 minutes once stuffed in the oven. Very yummy!
Mushy after boiling for 15 mins. Maybe boil less time? I would also suggest pureeing the pulp/flesh before adding it to the other ingredients. The texture was a bit stringy for my liking. Just some thoughts... ;)
We enjoyed this very much and it was a very attractive dish to serve. I added 1 clove of minced garlic and two minced mushrooms to the mix just because it sounded good. I used two medium size zucchini, using a grapefruit knife and serrated spoon to scoop out the spongy center. That worked great. I did not parboil the zucchini, but I did add some water to the baking pan since that is how I bake pumpkin. I baked for 20 minutes at 350° but then turned it up to 400° for the last 10 minutes since they didn't seem to be getting done. They were perfect in texture--not at all mushy, but rather nice and firmly tender. Great dish which I will use often, since we have tons of zucchini to eat and give away. I think I may type up this recipe to give with the zucchini. We take it to church and just set it out for people to take. Thank you for a great recipe!
This was simple an awesome!
smaller family so cut by half pretty good even though not big fan of zucchini
Excellent i added sweet Italian sausage doo good
These were ok. It tastes like zucchini with thanksgiving stuffing. I was looking for more of a cheesy moist stuffing. There’s way too much bread crumbs in this recipe, you can probably go with half or less.
This recipe is amazing! I didn't have the Parmesan cheese but it was still delish!!! It's. Definitely a must do frequently for my family!!
yes I would make this again.
I made it and they turned out perfectly. I did not pre boil the zucchini either. Added about 1/2 green pepper fine chopped to the stuffing. Also doted the boats with 4 halved cherry tomatoes underneath the shredded parmigiana cheese for both color and flavor.
My Mother-in-law who hates zucchini, asked me to make this again! Yum!
This was pretty average. My husband didn't really like it. He prefers the italian stuffed zucchini with tom. paste, etc. I did add taco seasoning, but it wasn't a recipe I would make again.
I added turkey kabasa to it and it was really good!
To be honest I am a marginal cook. That being said I didn't measure the Zucchini and I used seasoned bread crumbs. When I got done it tasted like my favorite turkey dressing. Nothing wrong with that. I cooked up some mild italian sausage and that made it perfect for me - but not my wife, she had to add spaghetti sauce.
i have made this dish to anti veg teens & they helped me make it again.bravo
I made it exactly like this recipe, except I left the zucchini while when boiling. I cut them in half after cooling slightly and did everything else the same. Nice recipe with excellent flavors!!
I thought these lacked flavor. I will not be making these again.
It was ok but I would have done more to the spices and made it less "bready". I'll probably have another go at it but not follow the recipe exactly like I did the first time. I do like that the filling reincorporated the zucchini that is usually thrown away in zucchini boat recipes though!
This was superb! I will be making this weekly during zucchini season and lucky me my garden is exploding with them! I did add some ground turkey with some mild sausage seasoning and it was excellent for the meat eaters in my family. The bread crumbs and egg really gave it almost a souffle kind of texture and the zucchini was perfectly cooked, not too mushy, not to firm. Thanks so much for the recipe!
I used an eight-ball zucchini from the garden which is shaped more like a pumpkin, so it came out looking great. But the filling -- not so great. It was VERY oily. I siphoned out about 2 TBSP of oil before eating it. And it was definitely missing something. I think the ground beef suggestion might be good. I'll try some MorningStar crumbles IF I try this recipe again.
I made it for company & everyone loved it & wanted the recipe, it was so easy too. I also added in the zucchini that I scrapped out, watching the seeds, with the spinach, both drained really well. I also had to bake it longer, about 35 minutes. I think next time I will add more spices. I know ricotta is supposed to be mellow, but I think it could use a little more spice.
This was really good! I only had 1/2 cup of breadcrumbs, so that is all I used. My hubs thought it was too mushy when reheated the next day, but I thought it was fine. Next time I think I will try to scoop and saute like the other reviews have said.
I omitted the butter dots on top. It was delectable!
I modified the ingredients, but my family devoured it! I had medium zucchini’s. Boiled them as recommended. No egg, so I used spaghetti sauce as a binder. Used 1cup of herb bread crumbs, 1/4 cup minced onion, 1 cup shredded cheddar, 1/2 tsp minced garlic, 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, 21/2 strips bacon, cooked & crumbled. No salt, butter or parsley (because the bread crumbs already contained it). Mixed the ingredients in a bowl with the zucchini scooped out, stuffed into “boat”, topped with a bit more cheddar & cooked at 375 for 15 min. Outstanding!
Very good. I did leave out the egg (allergy). Will be making these again. They were a great addition to our dinner. Thank you for sharing.
Tried this recipe as is, also with taco seasoning and some with bread crumbs as other reviewers suggested. The only tasty way was taco seasoning, otherwise very bland and tasteless.
This recipe is easy and delicious!!
Super easy to make and delicious! I used panko crumbs to give it some extra crunch.
No changes to the recipe. It was good, but not special enough for a repeat.
I wanted a vegetarian option for stuffed zucchini and I found it! We received a HUGE zucchini as part of our CSA and I thought it would be perfect for stuffing so I decided to make this recipe. The only change I made was to use mozzarella cheese in place of the cheddar, since that's what we had. Delicious and will definitely make again!
I used mozzarella cheese and added honey garlic sausage. It was a huge hit for our family. I make it without the sausage also and it's wonderful. I also have used the crushed croutons and prefer that over the bread crumbs.
very tasty and a big hit with my anti-zucchini crowd.
Easy recipe. Not alot of prep. Makes you look like a champ!
Great recipe for those end of the season zucchini's. Made it for a family dinner and it was a hit. made my own bread crumbs and used sharp cheddar instead.
I use a garlic and herb goat cheese instead of cheddar, plus minced mushrooms and garlic, roasted red pepper, onion. And I grill it! YUMA
Too much bread crumbs! I didn't like it, I think that recipe could have been cut down to 1/4 bread crumbs and it would've been good!
This was excellent. I left out the salt completely and did not use the skin as boats, just used the pulp. Combined it all in a baking dish. Will definately make again!
