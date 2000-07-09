Cheesy Zucchini Casserole I

This is a good, cheesy, vegetable side dish ...very easy to prepare.

Recipe by DC1

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place bread cubes in a medium bowl and pour melted butter over the bread. Add the zucchini, onion, garlic salt and egg; mix well. Transfer the mixture into a 9x13 inch baking dish and top with the cheese.

  • Bake, covered, in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Then uncover the dish and bake for another 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
437 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 18.7g; fat 32.4g; cholesterol 136.3mg; sodium 1076.4mg. Full Nutrition
