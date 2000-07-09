Cheesy Zucchini Casserole I

This is the first time I've cooked with zucchini, other than to just saute or grill it. It was great! I consider recipes to be guidelines and always consider the recipe reviews. Here are the changes I made: I used 2 cups of dry plain bread cubes, 2 eggs, Lawry's seasoning salt, 1 t of jarred roasted garlic, 1 cup of mozzarella (in an attempt to make it lighter), a chopped green onion and 3 cups of zucchini. I also baked it in an 8 by 8 dish. We had it as the main part of the meal and loved it, the bread was perfect and not mushy and the zucchini was tender. It had lots of flavor and the extra egg helped hold it together. It surpassed my expectations and I plan to make it again except make a little more so it fills the 8 by 8 dish more. Thank you for a yummy, inexpensive, beautiful to look at and nutritious recipe!