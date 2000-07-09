Cheesy Zucchini Casserole I
This is a good, cheesy, vegetable side dish ...very easy to prepare.
made this twice already.The first time my bread did stay a little soggy.So the second time i made this i made some adjustments,first thing i did was double the recipe, toast the bread slightly and added cheese to the mixture and not just on top.turned out great!Read More
It was easy to make with my kids but a large onion was a bit strong. A 9 by 13 pan is too large it comes out as a very thin layer. I will use a smaller pan and less onion next time. Good easy way to get kids involved in making veggies though :)Read More
This is the first time I've cooked with zucchini, other than to just saute or grill it. It was great! I consider recipes to be guidelines and always consider the recipe reviews. Here are the changes I made: I used 2 cups of dry plain bread cubes, 2 eggs, Lawry's seasoning salt, 1 t of jarred roasted garlic, 1 cup of mozzarella (in an attempt to make it lighter), a chopped green onion and 3 cups of zucchini. I also baked it in an 8 by 8 dish. We had it as the main part of the meal and loved it, the bread was perfect and not mushy and the zucchini was tender. It had lots of flavor and the extra egg helped hold it together. It surpassed my expectations and I plan to make it again except make a little more so it fills the 8 by 8 dish more. Thank you for a yummy, inexpensive, beautiful to look at and nutritious recipe!
Delicious! 5 slices of toasted Italian pane bread (cubed), 1/4 cup melted butter, 3 cups zucchini chopped, 1/4 large purple onion chopped fine, 1 tsp garlic powder, 2 eggs beaten, 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese. Spray 8 x 8 glass pan with Pam. Bake on 350 covered for 30 mins. then uncovered for 20 mins. 6 servings.
I love this recipe! I put in two zucchini plants this spring and thinking that I just may be overwhelmed by squash, and instead I wish I had planted another. This recipe is so simple and tasty. I like to vary the bread and found that chewy breads such as french or italian, lend a wonderful texture. Try differernt cheeses too. Monterrey Jack or Muenster are great. Other than that, I don't change a thing except maybe less onion. This casserole, along with a salad, has become one of my favorite meals. What makes it even more special is when I go to my desert garden and pick a lovely, fresh zucchini just for this dish! Plant some zucchini and you will be well rewarded.
As I put it in the oven, I thought, "This doesn't have enough spices in it. It's going to be bland." But it wasn't! It was a really nice side dish, tasty without overpowering. I used a Monterrey Jack type cheese, and only about 1.5 cups (all I had). I also used day-old bakery bread, toasted in the toaster oven, but the 4 slices of that looked like too much bread, so I added another half-cup of zucchini. Oh, and at that point, it looked too dry, so I added a second egg. But even with all those adjustments, it came out very yummy. I also used an 11x17 pan, based on another reviewer's suggestion. I highly recommend this! It was an excellent compliment to a simple marinated, grilled chicken breast.
this was okay. It was the first time anyone in my family ate zucchini. My only advice for when I make this again, cook it for only 45 minutes, It was too hard and crunchy. It would've been great otherwise. thanks
I brought this to my in-laws for dinner, and they loved it; I thought it was pretty good. I used both zucchini and yellow squash, and I added an extra cup of it. I used 2 slices of toasted bread and about 1-1/2 cups of chicken-flavored stuffing mix. I also used garlic powder instead of garlic salt (plenty of salt in the stuffing). I think this is a good zucchini dish. Thanks!
FABULOUS!! I loved this, hubby loved this, 18 month old loved this! Used some of the reviews to make this wonderful base recipe even better... used bottled minced garlic (2 tsp, we love garlic) an extra slice of bread, about a half cup more zucchini, 2 eggs, and I accidentally melted a half cup of butter, so I was naughty and added the whole thing :). I put 1/3 of the cheese mixed in the casserole sprinkled the rest on top. I added some Lawerys seasoning as well. Put in a 8x8 pan and cooked 20 minutes covered, 20 minutes uncovered. Perfection!
We love this recipe! A great way to use up those summer veggies! I added cubed chicken breast...and it was even tastier! Thanks for the great recipe, Dixie!
Loved this recipe. I used salad croutons (much crunchier than even toasted bread) and did like another reviewer did - put half cheese in with all the ingredients, then added the last half of cheese when I removed the cover and baked for the last uncovered 30 minutes. Voila!
I will caveat my comments by saying this recipe woudl be excellent exactly as written but due to some extra garden veggies we had on hand, my husbands love of spicy food and our desire to cut out some fat in our diet I made the following changes. It was excellent but I knwo the original would be excellent too. For those of you interested in the changes I made read on! I used rustic olive bread cubed and toasted. Skipped the butter and used 2 Tbsp Olive oil instead. Added a diced pimiento ( Spanish long green pepper), one diced fresh tomato, 2 eggs not 1, pinch oregano,rosemary and cumin. 2 garlic cloves in place of garlic salt as we love garlic. And as others noted I cut the cheese to 1 cup and sprinkled some red pepper flakes on top before baking. Excellent will definitely make this again!!!
To make this more of a meal, I added diced chicken. I also added some chopped celery and a few tablespoons of parmesan cheese. I used 3 Tbsp of butter rather than 4, and it was perfect! My husband loved it, and he's weary of many of my zucchini dishes. It's one of my new favorite ways to use this abundant squash!
I love this! I did make a few changes to the recipe to suit my taste and weight goals. I used whole wheat, low cal bread (45 cal/slice); low-fat margarine instead of butter, 1/4c of egg beaters instead of an egg and Fat Free Cheddar Cheese mixed in and Low Fat Mozzarella sprinkled on top. I also add 2 tsps of minced garlic and 1 tsp of cayenne pepper (I like some spice). These few changes dropped the calorie count to 191/serving and tastes amazing.
This dish was awesome. I made it for a barbecue alongside a reliably good pasta/veggie mix and this dish was the one they demolished. I did make two changes I feel are necessary to the recipe, one being to toast the bread cubes. The egg/butter/cheese still coated the cubes and their crisp texture was perfect with the tender zucchini. I also melted the butter in a skillet, then cooked the chopped onion until soft but not brown. I can tell you from experience an hour at 350 won't take the raw bite out of the onions. The proportions of this dish were spot on and I have already been asked to make it again, thanks so much for sharing.
Very simple to make,would add cheese to the actual mix,as opposed to just sprinkling on top.Perhaps next time add more garlic salt to it.But,overall,very tasty indeed.
I made this recipe as is, and it was excellent! I cut down on the cooking time because I was hungry and didn't want to wait anymore, so it was in the oven a total of 45 minutes, turned out perfect.
Very good and insanely easy!! both my hubbie and my 18 mo old son liked it. my only complaint is I felt it was a touch on the salty side and I used unsalted butter. Next time I think I'm going to add some chopped broccoli to the mix but this will for sure be made again in our house. P.S. between me, my hubbie and my 18 mo. old son there were no leftovers, we polished off the whole casserole :)
My Husband and I loved this recipe! We doubled it for the 9x13 pan, using 3 eggs, 1 large red onion, and only 2 cups of cheese (We used Mexican Four Cheese and it was amazing!). It was perfect!!! The only change we thought we should make after that was to use more Zucchini - 5 cups Zucchini or one Large Zucchini. Teenagers did not like the texture. Hubby and I ate more than 1/2 the pan ourselves!
This recipe is fantastic. I toast the bread before cutting it up so it won't get soggy. Even my husband who doesn't like zucchini likes this!
Instead of bread I used Pepperidge Farms Herb Stuffing Mix. Like others I sauteed the onions till soft and lightly golden. I didn't have Cheddar cheese so I used Colby/Jack and it was tasty! Will make again. Will use more zucchini/probably 3 Cups.
This was the first time I got my 13 year old son to eat zucchini without a grumble! It was delicious. I served it with marinated grilled chicken steaks, cherry tomatoes and cucumber for an easy midweek meal!
This was very good. I took it to a church meal and everyone yummed it up. There were only a few crumbs leftover. Several people asked me for the recipe. I used some yellow squash w/ the zucchini. I doubled the recipe except for the cheese, although I think between the yellow squash and the zucchini I had about 7 cups of veggies. I split the cheese and put half inside and half on top. I thought it was delicious. Thanks for a great recipe.
I used toasted garlic bread. I also sautéed the onions, garlic, zucchini and fresh cut up tomatoes first to cook off some of the liquid. Then I poured it over the toasted garlic bread then the cheese. It only took 20 minutes to bake in the oven.
This was very tasty. I used 3 slices of sourdough type bread. I also used 2 eggs, 2 cups of cubed zucchini. I used 1 tsp minced garlic and 1 tsp salt, As well as the onion and butter. I followed the cheese and baking instructions. Yum!
I tried this recipe tonight as had lots of zucchini in fridge. I doubled the recipe all but the cheese. It turned out really nice, I did add a bit of mixed herbs as some said it was rather blah, it did the trick. I just had bread crumbs in the freezer so I used about 1cup for each slice. Also think next time will not uncover it as long, maybe 10 mins or so. Makes a really nice side dish
i used minced garlic and whole wheat bread. baked in an 8x8 for the recommended time. i also used 1/2 the cheese but a bit more wouldn't hurt. My wife is not a veggie fan yet the leftovers are missing. I bet she took them to work...
I rated this recipe a 4 because my husband and everyone at the church potluck absolutely loved this dish. I thought it was ok but my taste buds aren't 100% right now so I based the rating off of the reviews I received. I did adjust the recipe a bit because I tripled it and I never really measure anything. I did toast the bread first, added cheese to the mix and it sat in the fridge over night so that when it baked up it was almost like a cheesy bread casserole with zucchini (and yellow squash) here and there. I also added a bit of celery chopped really fine and a few additional spices. Aside from that, all else remained the same. Thanks for the recipe!!
This was great. I used my homeade french bread. Thanks for posting. I planted 2 late zuccini plants for seed and I have more than enough of it now.
Husband said this was the most delicious zucchini casserole he's ever eaten. Did make a few changes due to my family's preferences. Added additional cup of zucchini, extra egg, used fresh crushed garlic, seasoned salt, mixed 1/2 of cheese with mixture, pinch of dried oregano & pinch of dried parsley. Baked in 8x8 casserole dish. Will make again!
I used 4 slices of end of the wheat bread and 2 regular slices. 2eggs and the rest I followed the original recipe. Let me tell you!! IT WAS so good!!!! Top part of the bread was almost like croutons!!! I love it and everyone loved it. Thank you so much for the great and easy to make recipe!!!!
Used stove top stuffing instead of bread crumbs. Big hit.
I was not impressed by this recipe it was watery and greasy not a good combination
I cheated and used stuffing mix and added a little bit of milk. Very yummy!
Delicious. A tad over done veggies but still delicious to a person who hates mushy veggies. I changed things a little .... used GF bread crumbs (small amount as it was all I had), 3 C. zucchini, 2 eggs, 1/3 C. Cheddar cheese in mixture and 1 1/3 C. Cheddar cheese on top. I used a Pyrex dish 8" x 11" and baked it just under the required time. Next time I would add crushed or sliced garlic. What a wonderful find. Thank you.
I thought this recipe was delicious. Although some thought it was too bready. I think I'll add a little less bread next time. I also added 1/2cup extra cheese. Kids enjoyed it... I think because of all the cheese. I will make again with the alterations.
This is a great way to use fresh summer zucchini! I had a few extra zucchini that I needed to use, so I added an extra egg and some breadcrumbs to the mixture. It was a hit! We will make it again for sure!
I didn't really care for this recipe at all. The zucchini was great, but the bread/egg/cheese mixture I just didn't like.
I really liked this dish. I used toasted asagio french bread and cubed it. I should have diced the zuchini a little smaller, and probably would saute the onions before I mix them in. I served it with "Chickless Parmegan" (vegetarian) and the marinara sauce went really well with the zucchini casserole. It was good and I will certainly make it again.
This was better than I thought it would be. I added a few extra ingredients- can of diced tomatoes and some chopped green olives. I forgot the egg, but I don't know that it mattered. I think adding ground turkey or pork would turn this into a tasty entree.
I used day old Italian bread, and thought this had good flavor and a decent texture, right out of the oven. Reheated the next day, the texture was unpleasantly sponge-like. After thought - My zucchini and bread cubes were large, and I think this would have been much better if I had cubed them very small.
This was the first zucchini dish I've ever made, and I now know I love zucchini, but was not too impressed with this dish. I used leftover chicken cubes and andouille sausage which added flavor, but the bread cubes were really soggy and got picked out. The next day we tried eating the leftovers but ended up throwing it away. Everything was soggy and runny; possibly due to the mushy bread, egg, and cheese. I won't make this again.
This was AWESOME and EASY! Didn't take more than 10 minutes to prep and then you can relax while it bakes! I made it pretty much to the recipe but added 1 extra slice of bread, 1 extra TBSP of butter and 1 extra egg
Used stale Italian bread and havarti cheese. Excellent results!
We followed the recipe pretty closely, except added 2 eggs (instead of 1), used both yellow squash and zucchini, and mixed in 1# browned bulk sausage before baking. It was very good.
I altered this recipe right away because it didn't seem like enough to fit a 9X13. I used more of everything except the onion--I only added half an onion. I also added some ground black pepper. We really enjoyed it and I'll be making it again.
I made this last night - loved it. My husband came home late and devoured the rest - loved it. I sauteed the onion in olive oil along with some garlic so I didn't add the butter. Also I accidently shredded the zucchini instead of cutting it up - didn't matter - it was still great. The only thing I ever make weekly is pizza - but I think this will become a weekly dinner as long as the zucchini is growing. Thanks DC1 PS. I also toasted the bread and added a second egg. I used motz. and montery jack cheese. Even though I love cheese on things - I think I only used just over a cup. I did stir some of the cheese into the casserole and put the rest on top. My husband thinks I should sell this!!!
This was really good! For the first time ever my husband ate something with zucchini! I made a few minor alterations for what I had on hand. 3 cups of zucchini, mixed in some mozzarella cheese and put a handful of sharp cheddar on top. Oh and I put it in a 8X8 pan and which seemed about right.
Difficult to rate this one... we ate it, it was ok, good way to use up that zucchini from the garden... but I wasn't too impreseed. I would definitely like to try another zucchini casserole recipe. I think it might have been the bread that I didn't like too much.
I followed the recipe exactly and found it to be very good. I toasted whole wheat bread to use in the dish. Next time I think I will use less butter as I found the dish to be a little greasy, but hey, that's what makes it delicious. The timing described in the recipe is just right and I love that you can probably add all kinds of veggies and easily make modifications. Will make this again with whatever I have on hand.
I really liked this, but of course with the changes I made...I doubled the zucchini, I was desperate to use a lot. I used croutons instead of bread and real garlic instead of garlic salt!
I use crookneck squash with this recipe. I use a large onion, decrease cheddar a bit and add some mozzarella. My husband and I love it. My 3 y.o. on the other hand has to be pressured to taste it and once he finally does, which takes FOREVER, he says Mmmmmm! We love this comfort food.
This was very easy to put together. I followed "the bunny chef's" ideas and added the extra egg and used 3 cups of zucchini and placed it in an 8x8 pan sprayed with oil. Everyone loved it including the kids
My family loved this dish! My dad had two helpings and wanted more. It was a nice change to the usual fair at dinner. It is hard to find variety with Diabetic recipes. This fit right into the carbohydrate diet we follow. Thanks!
This was really good. A great way to use up zucchini in summer! It tastes great suprisingly since it is so basic plus it is really easy to make. I did fry off the onion & used crushed garlic with it. Was still good. I have now added a few slices of tomato to the top also to use up those when I have had too many. Great stuff!
This was so good. Of course I had to make a few changes. I had more zucchini than the recipe called for so I ended up using 4 cups of zucchini and added a cubed bagel along with the bread. I also added the extra egg like others recommended. Everyone enjoyed it and I will definitely make it again.
Will be making again and again and again. One of the best recipe's ever.
This is a solid recipe, but nothing over-the-top. I like that it is a well-rounded side, meaning it's a veggie and a starch so I don't need to make two sides. It's easy to prepare but does take a long time to bake. I used whole wheat bread, but I think white would've been better. I'd make it again if I had zucchini to get rid of.
I tried this and only made one change, I grated a clove of garlic into the butter and then melted the butter. This was a great side dish and my husband said it was the BOMB!! If you like zucchini/onion mixture, you will love this.
Loved it! Just added an extra egg, otherwise perfect. Will do this one again and again.
This is a good new way to use up zucchini from the garden. I used a little less cheese and will experiment with different cheeses next time I try it.
This recipe was VERY good..... the only thing I would definitely do differently next time would be to bake it for only 45 minutes.... 30 minutes covered and another 15 without being covered.By cooking for a full 30 minutes uncovered the cheese burned. :(
Very tasty, loads of flavor and very quick and easy to make. I added some pepper.
Amazing!! I made this gluten free by using Udi's white sandwich bread and was worried the GF bread would be soggy, but it turned out perfect. I also used half yellow squash and half zucchini, and added in cubed red potatoes. I did add salt, pepper, parsley, oregano, and thyme since the herb/spice ingredients looked a little bland. It was amazing and everyone in the house ate seconds.
Really yummy recipe.... great way to get my teenagers to eat more veggies!
Very easy and idiot proof!!! You can fiddle with the amounts and ingredients and it will still be very good. My family LOVED it the first tiem I made it. Second time I used less butter and you couldn't tell the difference. NOTE: if you are covering it with foli, be sure to butter the inside of the foil (as you would with any similar dish.
This recipe was really good it was so tempting to eat it while it was baking because the smell was overwhelming. I also used emmenthal (like swiss cheese) instead of cheddar because I can not get it where I am. It came out excellent and I could not imagine eating it with cheddar. Also instead of garlic salt I used adobo (a spice by goya) which contains salt, garlic, and spanish spices. It gave it a real nice kick. I also mixed a bit of chesse into the mixture before adding the 2 cups of cheese on top. My boyfriend loved it as well and I will definitly make this again. Also it can be used as a light main dish for lunch witha salad on the side.
First off, I was very glad to find a zucchini casserole that didn't call for canned soup! It was very easy to prepare and was delicious! I used about 1 cup more zucchini only because I underestimated how much my zucchini would yield and I didn't want to waste it, and I used 2 cloves of fresh minced garlic and a little less than 1 tsp. sea salt. Otherwise I followed the recipe and was very pleased. Thanks so much!
I doubled the zucchini and forgot the egg, and it turned out to be delicious. I'll reduce the cheese next time, though.
SO-SO easy and delicious! A great way to use all that extra zucchini. I took the tips of other reviewers and toasted the bread first (thicker bread that can be cubed works best, in my opinion). Also, the thought of baking this for an hour in the summer heat didn't appeal to me, so I pre-cooked zucchini and onion in a saute pan for about 15-20 minutes before I put it in the oven, uncovered, for another 20 minutes.
Incredibly easy and fast! Tasted good I added pepper and basil as well will cut up zucchini a little smaller next time but I really liked this :)
I liked the idea of this recipe but I did a few changes. I used 3 cups of zuchinni, I cooked the onions in butter then added them, 1 chopped tomatoe, salt, pepper and garlic. I recommend using smaller zuchinni because they are not as bitter as the bigger ones but the bigger ones still work. Thank you for the recipe Dixie.
I made this dish for my family. I used, as others recommended, more zucchini; I also used less cheese, English muffins that were slightly toasted, and left out the garlic salt. My father especially liked this recipe. My mother and I both thought that something was missing and it was not any of the items that I did not include. Next time, I think that I will brown the onions before mixing them in.
Can I say YUM enough. The first time I made this recipe my family loved it. The next 2 times I made it I used roasted garlic Tuscan bread and then Hawiian Sweet Bread and my family went nuts! Thank you for this one!!
We cut the recipe in half. It says that this is a side dish that serves four, but that has to be wrong. I think this recipe easily feeds eight as a side. As a main dish, I could see it feeding four to six people. Another thing to watch out for is the size of zucchini dice you use. It isn't specified in the recipe. We used a 1/4" dice and it turned out really nice. It was tender, but not mushy. If we had cut the zucchini like we normally do, we would have ended up with undercooked zucchini. I think the amount of onion was just right, but my wife thinks there was too much. We both liked this recipe quite a lot. We will make it again, but I am looking forward to making a few additions. Bacon never hurt any recipe, and I wonder how cream cheese would work in this recipe, with cheddar still sprinkled on top, of course!
Pretty good - but could use a bit more kick. I added mushrooms because I didn't have 2 cups of zucchini. I also used smoked cheddar for a bit more flavor. It still needed a little kick so I put some carne guisada over it that I had also made that night. That did the trick! I would make this again when I've got some extra zucchini but would maybe add some hot pepper sauce to the butter. Good recipe - thanks :)
Very easy, tasty way to use all that zucchini! I made two small changes, otherwise kept as written. I used less onion, about 2/3 large one, and less garlic salt, 2/3 tsp. The result was just fine. Having done it once I may play with it little-add mushrooms, bacon, or ground turkey for instance. It's a good recipe. Enjoy!
This recipe was really quick and easy to make, and best of all, my toddler who hates everything I make actually asked for another serving! I did 3 eggs instead of 1, but other than that I followed the recipe exactly. Would have given it 5 stars except it seemed really salty, I will use less garlic salt next time.
Excellent!!! Only change was to toast three pieces of loaf bread and then cube them. Also used Pepper Jack cheese.
I have made this recipe 3 times and have used 3 different types of bread. I had some homemade sweet Hawaiin bread left over and it was superb in this recipe. Have also tried it with white bread and roasted garlic Italian bread!!
I liked the idea of this casserole, but I was not happy with the way it turned out. It was somewhat soggy, and 1 large onion made it VERY oniony. That's all I could taste! If I made it again I would put much less onion. Also, I would saute the bread cubes in the butter to toast them since the 1/4 cup of butter seemed to make it soggy.
I use gluten free bread, and it is great! I have to double because my son wants leftovers to take back to college. Sometimes I sprinkle cooked bacon over the top. I like this recipe because it doesn't call for creamed soups, which is great if you can't have gluten.!
My hubby and I really enjoyed this! I used light cheddar cheese, adding 1/2 in the dish itself. I also just threw some garlic croutons in the food processor instead of using crumbs, so I could omit the butter in the topping. I added some garlic in with the zucchini. I will be making this again!
I made this today for Christmas dinner at my niece's. I added minced garlic as some other reviewers mentioned. I doubled bread, zucchini, eggs but still just one sweet yellow onion and the 1/2 stick of butter was plenty. I toasted the bread (used gluten free for my niece, worked fine). I mixed some cheese in and then 1/2 way after removing foil added some to top. I used a foil 9x12 pan. It had wonderful flavor. Everyone enjoyed it very much. I will be making it again in an even larger quantity for a large potluck on NYE. I am going to try garlic croutons to make it even easier. Thank you DCI, this is one of my best keepers. Guaranteed I will be asked for this recipe at the potluck!
So good. I tweaked it a bit by adding french fried onions instead of chopped, and since I didn't have any bread, I added 1 C. of Italian bread crumbs. I used chopped garlic instead of garlic salt, and mixed 1 cup of cheese into the mix, plus 1 C on top. When it was done, I placed sliced Swiss cheese slices on half of the casserole (since not everyone in my family likes Swiss}. It melted beautifully into the mix. I recommend cubing 4 C of zucchini, as the two cups only filled an 8x10 deep dish casserole dish.
great basic dish
I substituted the bread with big salad croutons. I like the Garlic and herb croutons.9obviously they are already hard toasted) It helped the moisture and added flavor. I have a garden and my zucchini was out of control. I'd recommend this recipe to anyone!
This is a deliciously easy recipe to make! I added an extra egg and it was wonderfully light...reminded me of a quiche!
This was delicious! I've made it twice in one week - at the request of a non-veggie lover! The first time I followed the recipe exactly and it was tasty but didn't hold together firmly. The second time, I followed advice from some other reviewers and used unseasoned stuffing mix instead of cubed bread and I also upped the spice with more garlic and some cayenne pepper. It held together better the second go round. This dish is ideal to bring to a pot luck - everyone will enjoy it. I'll definitely be adding it to the regular rotation!
I thought this was a wonderful recipe. The house smells great while it is baking! I did shorten the bake time as well, 30 minutes covered and only about 15 uncovered. I also tried adding cooked ground beef to the mixture, and then a layer a fresh sliced tomatoes on top before adding the cheese. It made a wonderful meal and helped use up some more garden produce!
Delicious and easy! The only changes I made was I toasted the bread and added half the cheese to the mixture and the other half on top. I will definitely make this again and again!
I used 1/2 bag of cheesy/garlic croutons and smashed them up alittle bit instead of the bread. My whole family raved about it. Will definitely make it again now that I have abumper crop of zucchini.
I could make a whole meal out of this. Melted the butter in a large pan than stirred in bread fallowed by the other ingredients. Placed in an 11x9 backing dish and baked according to directions. The bottom and edges were browned and chew to perfection and the zucchini and center were nice and moist. Mmmm.
It was ok, not really my proverbial cup of tea.
very simple, yet delicious! I liked that it was the kind of recipe you mix everything, set a timer, and forget about it! (till the timer goes off!) I toasted my bread cubes in the oven (350 degrees) until just starting to golden and I used different kind of cheese, Colby Monterrey was all we had in the fridge. This is the kind of thing that would be good with any cheese! easy, cheap, delicious :)
It was bland and I will never make this again.
The baking time took far longer than listed. Perhaps thin slices would bake faster. It was a little on the plain side. I recommend adding cooked diced chicken, two diced tomatoes, and some fresh basil.
An excellent zuke casserole! However, I did cut back on the bread cubes and increased the amount of zuke. I also added some hot pepper sauce and I stirred some of the cheese through the casserole and sprinkled the remainder on top. My family really enjoyed this dish. Thanks, Dixie.
This was easy and tasty too.
