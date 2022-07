Cheesy Zucchini Casserole I

We cut the recipe in half. It says that this is a side dish that serves four, but that has to be wrong. I think this recipe easily feeds eight as a side. As a main dish, I could see it feeding four to six people. Another thing to watch out for is the size of zucchini dice you use. It isn't specified in the recipe. We used a 1/4" dice and it turned out really nice. It was tender, but not mushy. If we had cut the zucchini like we normally do, we would have ended up with undercooked zucchini. I think the amount of onion was just right, but my wife thinks there was too much. We both liked this recipe quite a lot. We will make it again, but I am looking forward to making a few additions. Bacon never hurt any recipe, and I wonder how cream cheese would work in this recipe, with cheddar still sprinkled on top, of course!