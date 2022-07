Hatteras Style Clam Chowder

This is a great recipe as is, I have prepared it many times. I personally like to start by frying the bacon and rather than using vegetable oil, I saute the vegetables in the rendered bacon fat. Perhaps not the healthiest way to go but it adds a nice smoky flavor and also a great mouth-feel to the final product. I haven't been able to personally justify the expense of the large quantities of clam juice, I add about a small bottle of juice along with chicken broth, the juice from the canned clams to make up the difference. I also tend to use a couple of cans of the baby clams along with the minced clams at the very end in order to retain the tenderness. One addition that I made the last time I prepared this soup is to add a bit (probably a teaspoon) of smoked paprika, it adds an incredible aroma and doesn't overpower the chowder. I was never a clam chowder fan before trying this particular version but I have found I love it!