Hatteras Style Clam Chowder

I went to a country-style buffet in Gloucester, Va. where this was served. I had never had anything other than the New England or Manhattan styles. I loved this different style and went searching for a recipe, and Allrecipes did not let me down. Thank you so much for posting this recipe, ODella! I used mostly clam juice but did supplement with some chicken broth. Because I like a thick chowder, I did reduce the clam juice/broth by probably one quart. I first fried the bacon til done, then removed it and sauteed the onion, celery and carrots in the bacon grease, then proceeded according to the recipe. The restaurant I went to had what appeared to be a strip of fat-back floating in the chowder (bacon grease and fat back are a southern thing!) but I didn't use the fat back. Tastes even better the next day.