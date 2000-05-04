Hatteras Style Clam Chowder

4.4
40 Ratings
  • 5 27
  • 4 8
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This is 'Hatteras style.' I work in a restaurant near the North Carolina coast and make this two times a week. I have scaled down the batch for home use. It is very simple. You can also use the bacon grease to saute the vegetables in.

Recipe by O. Romaine

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, cook onion, celery and carrots in oil until they begin to soften. Stir in potatoes, clams, clam juice, thyme, pepper and bacon. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes, or until potatoes are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 23.7g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 85.8mg; sodium 940.7mg. Full Nutrition
