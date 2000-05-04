Hatteras Style Clam Chowder

This is 'Hatteras style.' I work in a restaurant near the North Carolina coast and make this two times a week. I have scaled down the batch for home use. It is very simple. You can also use the bacon grease to saute the vegetables in.
I have been looking for a clear broth chowder recipe for awhile. Although this recipe is very good, I think it is worth it to note that if you go to your local fish market to get the broth, it is absolutely fantastic! The canned/jar variety just doesn't compare. My husband doesn't like bacon, so I omitted it. It was still great.
I am going to ask a stupid question. If you are using 2 cans of clam and juice, where are you getting the 3 qts of clam juice? When I go to my place at beach and I go to fish market and get my clams and steam and eat and use broth for chowder. But where I live I can get canned clams and bottled juice but you would need a whole lot of those little bottles to make 3 qts.. So I do not have a clue what the people reviewing this recipe are using for that clam juice.. It is a very good recipe, I have made it at beach when I had fresh clams and broth...please somebody fill me in. Thanks
I am going to ask a stupid question. If you are using 2 cans of clam and juice, where are you getting the 3 qts of clam juice? When I go to my place at beach and I go to fish market and get my clams and steam and eat and use broth for chowder. But where I live I can get canned clams and bottled juice but you would need a whole lot of those little bottles to make 3 qts.. So I do not have a clue what the people reviewing this recipe are using for that clam juice.. It is a very good recipe, I have made it at beach when I had fresh clams and broth...please somebody fill me in. Thanks
I have been looking for a clear broth chowder recipe for awhile. Although this recipe is very good, I think it is worth it to note that if you go to your local fish market to get the broth, it is absolutely fantastic! The canned/jar variety just doesn't compare. My husband doesn't like bacon, so I omitted it. It was still great.
I live in Cape Hatteras, NC!! And trust me, this recipe is a local favorite. After you try it, you will NEVER eat creamy or tomato based chowder again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2003
My husband and I love the clear broth clam chowders and go to seafood festivals to enjoy them. This recipe was very close to the the festival servings. I've made it for my family and also took it to a Christmas get-together. It was a hit both times. I'll certainly make it again!
Not bad, but the broth needs thickening in my opinion. I used less water; rendered the bacon and put the browned bacon side and saved 1 tablespoon of the shortening to saute the onions, carrots and potatoes; then I added the 2 cans of canned clams (I know, not the same as the real deal), a bottle of the clam juice and 5 cups of h20. Simmered for 40 minutes; then added the cooked bacon as a garnish. Very yummy. Also made fresh french bread from this site.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2005
The best chowder I've ever made. My customers want it to be the house soup.
This wonderful clam chowder, just like my sister Kathleen used to make. She was from Mathews Co., VA, right on the Chesapeake Bay. Cook the vegtables with the bacon. I used fresh clams, finely ground. Thanks for setting us straight on what real clam chowder is.
This was so easy!!! My husband loves clear chowder and having grown up in New England I have had some good clear chowder and this was really good!!! Even better the next day after the clam taste has some time to really get into the flavor of the soup!!!
I went to a country-style buffet in Gloucester, Va. where this was served. I had never had anything other than the New England or Manhattan styles. I loved this different style and went searching for a recipe, and Allrecipes did not let me down. Thank you so much for posting this recipe, ODella! I used mostly clam juice but did supplement with some chicken broth. Because I like a thick chowder, I did reduce the clam juice/broth by probably one quart. I first fried the bacon til done, then removed it and sauteed the onion, celery and carrots in the bacon grease, then proceeded according to the recipe. The restaurant I went to had what appeared to be a strip of fat-back floating in the chowder (bacon grease and fat back are a southern thing!) but I didn't use the fat back. Tastes even better the next day.
5 stars despite the fact I changed the recipe, becaus if I could rationalize spending so much money on clam juice (it comes in a bottle people, dont hate) then I would. I just use homemade chicken stock and all the juice from the clams. Love love love it!! So good for you too! (I also omit the bacon, because I usually forget it!)
Really good Hatteras Style Clam Chowder! However, I did make a few substitutions: I used baby red-skin potatoes instead of plain white potatoes, I cut back on the amount of clam juice to whatever was in the cans of clams plus a small bottle of plain clam juice, and then added vegetable broth.
This is similar to a recipe we used at a San Francisco seafood restaurant in the 80s, with the addition of flour, and salt pork instead of bacon. Truly the best Chowder ever!
westneck
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2012
Awesome, I have had this many times on the Outer Banks, as I have a second home in Nags Head. I have also enjoyed it where I live in Va. Beach, but I never new how to make it until now. This chowder rocks and blows away both Manhatten and New England chowders..........Thank you so much for sharing!
This is now my new clam chowder. I did have to make some roux with cream for my boyfriend, tho, but just added this broth to his. He likes thick chowder. We were both happy! He loved it even tho he'd been skeptical about my putting bacon in it.
This is a great recipe as is, I have prepared it many times. I personally like to start by frying the bacon and rather than using vegetable oil, I saute the vegetables in the rendered bacon fat. Perhaps not the healthiest way to go but it adds a nice smoky flavor and also a great mouth-feel to the final product. I haven't been able to personally justify the expense of the large quantities of clam juice, I add about a small bottle of juice along with chicken broth, the juice from the canned clams to make up the difference. I also tend to use a couple of cans of the baby clams along with the minced clams at the very end in order to retain the tenderness. One addition that I made the last time I prepared this soup is to add a bit (probably a teaspoon) of smoked paprika, it adds an incredible aroma and doesn't overpower the chowder. I was never a clam chowder fan before trying this particular version but I have found I love it!
My New England born & bred husband prefers Manhattan style, I'm a native New Yorker who prefers New England style and this is one we both really liked - might have something to do with the OBX being our all time favorite vacation spot. Thanks for sharing!
This is a wonderful recipe! Being from coastal Virginia this is the style of clam chowder I grew up eating. As suggested I used half chicken broth & half clam juice and it was great. I was fortunate enough to have access to fresh clams so I chopped/minced 12 large clams & used the juice from them. I've made it several times just this summer!
I used fresh clams that we harvested ourselves. I purged the clams for 2 whole days, changing the water a couple times. We ended up adding more pepper, lemon juice, and even though hatteras chowder never ever in a million years would have it, a can of Italian diced tomatoes. And it still tasted muddy.
Tried it this week. I love the carrots in this I have a recipe that is very similar but never thought of adding carrots, I will next time. I use a 51 Oz. can of chopped clams and no additional clam juice. I make up the difference with chicken broth, I can't always find clam juice. I add 10-12 bay leaves to mine and include the celery greens with the chopped celery.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.