Raspberry Angel Cake
This raspberry cake makes a pretty dessert for any special occasion.
I made and tried it, it's sooo good thanks!!
I used a dense chocolate cake like texas sheet cake...OMG! I love chocolate so I just had to try it. I think it would look really fancy w/ some kindda raspberry chocolate sauce drizzle. I'll let u know how I make out.
Really tasty and easy. I have made this same recipe 3 times using different jello's and fruits. Strawberry jello with frozen strawberries and tropical jello with canned pineapples as well as the raspberry and they are all great.
This is so easy to make and was amazing. Everyone loved it and I've already been asked to make it again.
OMG! Sooo good! Made it exactly as recipe called out and so good, I had seconds. I took it to a Christmas Eve dinner and it was a hit! I generally am not a jello fan, but my friend requested a jello mold when I asked what I could bring, so I found this recipe on the website, I will definitely make this again