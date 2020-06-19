Raspberry Angel Cake

This raspberry cake makes a pretty dessert for any special occasion.

By Kraft

prep:
20 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Add boiling water to gelatin mixes in medium bowl; stir 2 min. until completely dissolved. Add raspberries; stir until thawed. Pour into 9-inch round pan sprayed with cooking spray.

  • Arrange cake slices in concentric circles over gelatin, with slices overlapping as necessary to completely cover gelatin.

  • Refrigerate 3 hours or until gelatin is firm. Unmold onto plate; top with COOL WHIP.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 19.7g; fat 0.8g; sodium 139.4mg. Full Nutrition
