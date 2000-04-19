Taco in a Bag

Hi there! Thursday night was "taco" night at our house. My fiance ALWAYS craves tacos (it was his favorite childhood meal) and asks for me to make them quite often. To change things up a bit, I decided to give JHERCIK's idea (i.e. an "idea"... not a recipe, IMHO) a try. While I liked this, I think it is the idea that intrigues me, definitely not the end product. This would be fine to order at a festival or sports event (and the idea seems to have originated there to begin with...), but tacos are my preferred choice for dining in. Yes, these are "convenient" (i.e. no plates to clean), but if you think about it, you DO have to clean the skillet you cooked your meat in and any dishes used to cook your sides (although they are not necessary). My fiance likened this to taco salad and thought that it would be much easier to eat out of a bowl as opposed to in a bag. He also made another good point.... You could just purchase a large bag of generic chips (I used small bags of nacho cheese Doritos since Frito's were not available at my local grocer) and then divide equal portions into Zip-lock storage bags, add the fixin's, seal and shake. Not as authentic, but cheaper and much easier to mix (but there's still the bowl vs. bag issue...). All in all, this was neat to try, but it's not something I'd make again (although I'd order it at a game or at the Covered Bridge Festival!). Thanks for sharing your idea, JHERCIK :) I'm sure kids would go nuts for this!