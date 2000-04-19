Taco in a Bag

I love Taco in a Bag! I had this recipe at the Covered Bridge Festival in Indiana. My family loves them too! The chip bag serves as a shell for the tacos.

By Jennifer Madigan

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place ground beef in a large skillet. Cook and stir over medium heat until browned. Drain excess oil. Mix in the taco seasoning and prepare according to the directions on the package.

  • With the bags unopened, gently crush the corn chips. Snip the corners off the bags using scissors and slit open the bags along the side edge. Spoon equal amounts of the beef mixture, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream into the bags on top of the crushed chips. Serve in the bag and eat using a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
902 calories; protein 34.6g; carbohydrates 54g; fat 60.9g; cholesterol 134mg; sodium 1390.1mg. Full Nutrition
