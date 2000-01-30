Waynesboroughs

Way too many potatoes. I use 1 potato to 2 eggs. I tore some precooked bacon into pieces, microwaved the potatoes until almost done, then added some onion powder to the potatoes and a homemade season all blend and cooked it all in the skillet until the potatoes were browned and the bacon was crispy. I added the scrambled eggs to one side of the pan, cooked til they were done and mixed the whole thing together. I skipped the veg spray and used a bit of veg oil instead. The potatoes need a little seasoning or they will be too bland and are much more flavorful cooked with the bacon and the season all. With seasoning and a little know how, you can end up with an excellent end product but done exactly as written it's seriously lacking flavor and too potatoey.