Waynesboroughs

4
12 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 6
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These are great for breakfast, lunch or dinner. The recipe was passed to me from my mother-in-law and my husband and I eat them all of the time. If desired, top with grated cheese and heat in microwave until melted.

Recipe by Kristy

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Boil the potatoes in a large saucepan until they are soft, but not mushy. Drain and return to the pan.

  • In a large skillet, brown the sausage until there is no pink left. Drain and set aside.

  • Coat a small skillet with vegetable cooking spray. Over medium heat, scramble the eggs.

  • Mix potatoes, sausage and scrambled eggs thoroughly and place into the flour tortillas.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
534 calories; protein 16.2g; carbohydrates 61.2g; fat 24.9g; cholesterol 142.5mg; sodium 587.3mg. Full Nutrition
