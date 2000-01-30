Waynesboroughs
These are great for breakfast, lunch or dinner. The recipe was passed to me from my mother-in-law and my husband and I eat them all of the time. If desired, top with grated cheese and heat in microwave until melted.
These are great for breakfast, lunch or dinner. The recipe was passed to me from my mother-in-law and my husband and I eat them all of the time. If desired, top with grated cheese and heat in microwave until melted.
Great for a Sunday breakfast! No matter what you stick inside a tortilla it's bound to be good. I cut the recipe in half and decreased the amount of potatoes and increased the amount of eggs. Instead of boiling the potatoes I pan fried them with a bit of butter, garlic and onion to give them some crispiness and flavor. I scrambled my eggs with a bit of milk to get them nice and fluffy. When assembling these I added some shredded cheese and half with sausage the other half with bacon. Perfect with a side of OJ!Read More
This was ok. Too much potatoes for me. I also added some salsa and cumin to spice it up a bit. I did wrap up the leftovers individually in plastic wrap and froze, so now my husband has easy breakfasts for busy mornings.Read More
Great for a Sunday breakfast! No matter what you stick inside a tortilla it's bound to be good. I cut the recipe in half and decreased the amount of potatoes and increased the amount of eggs. Instead of boiling the potatoes I pan fried them with a bit of butter, garlic and onion to give them some crispiness and flavor. I scrambled my eggs with a bit of milk to get them nice and fluffy. When assembling these I added some shredded cheese and half with sausage the other half with bacon. Perfect with a side of OJ!
I made this recipe for a family reunion and this was the second item to disappear from the buffet. I have not yet told my sisters about this website.
Rated 4 stars because it's good, but way better with hashbrowns or tater tots, or no potatoes at all. I used Jimmy Dean sausage, and lots of cheese inside the burrito, not on top! For one pan recipe without potatoes, cook sausage, add eggs, scramble til done, add to tortillas add cheese and tator tots if desired, roll up and enjoy. Also can be wrapped up in saran wrap and frozen.
This was ok. Too much potatoes for me. I also added some salsa and cumin to spice it up a bit. I did wrap up the leftovers individually in plastic wrap and froze, so now my husband has easy breakfasts for busy mornings.
Nice basic recipe if you use it as a starter. It needs some extra ingredients to make it a stand out. Next time I will probably add diced green chilies and shredded cheese. I do agree with other reviewers about the amount of potato. I only used 2 and it was more than enough.
Way too many potatoes. I use 1 potato to 2 eggs. I tore some precooked bacon into pieces, microwaved the potatoes until almost done, then added some onion powder to the potatoes and a homemade season all blend and cooked it all in the skillet until the potatoes were browned and the bacon was crispy. I added the scrambled eggs to one side of the pan, cooked til they were done and mixed the whole thing together. I skipped the veg spray and used a bit of veg oil instead. The potatoes need a little seasoning or they will be too bland and are much more flavorful cooked with the bacon and the season all. With seasoning and a little know how, you can end up with an excellent end product but done exactly as written it's seriously lacking flavor and too potatoey.
This recipe was very good. Instead of using tortillas I prepared the recipe with pita bread, creating Waynesborough pockets, and used only three large potatoes instead of five. I also shreaded pepperjack cheese into the mixture and gave each pocjet a spoonful of salsa. It also tastes good with ranch dressing. It's the perfect quick and easy recipe!
Added some seasonings and American cheese to the mix and these were great!
This was good, but I don't care too much for potatoes with bread.
Ok, but not worth dirtying 3 pans for! Sorry, needs more flavor.
Easy peasy. I used Ore-Ida Tater Tots instead of the potatoes :) So even easier. I love throwing tots into breakfast tacos/burritos. I did use larger tortillas since its what I had on hand. Yummy. Added some onion powder and other seasonings to the eggs.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections