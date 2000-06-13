Tzatziki

4.4
126 Ratings
  • 5 79
  • 4 35
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

This is something I made with my Mom growing up. Truly a wonderful Greek accompaniment to many meals, especially meats, or as a dip for veggies and pita bread. Strained yogurt may be found at Greek groceries and specialty shops, or use the method listed in the steps. Adjust the amount of garlic to taste. Opa!

Recipe by Teina P

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 32 servings
Directions

  • Place a cheese cloth over a medium bowl and strain the yogurt 6 hours in the refrigerator, or over night.

  • Drain as much excess liquid from the cucumber and garlic as possible.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the yogurt, cucumber, garlic, vinegar, olive oil and salt. Stir until a thick mixture has formed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
35 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 2.4g; fat 2.2g; cholesterol 1.7mg; sodium 19.9mg. Full Nutrition
