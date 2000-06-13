This was divine! As per other readers' reviews, I made sure to drain my yogurt. It's highly, highly recommended, otherwise you'll get soup. I had no cheesecloth readily available, but coffee filters seemed to do the trick. I'm currently draining yogurt for a new batch, this time with cheesecloth (2 layers), and it seems to be draining way better so I expect an even thicker tzatziki this time around. I'm a huge garlic fan, so I didn't mind the excess garlic in this recipe. The only problem was that it stunk up my lunch bag for a few days and I'm sure my co-workers could smell it. But I'm not a big fan of the flavour of oil, so I put in about 2/3 of what the recipe calls for. Vinegar seemed to work just fine, but I will try lemon this time around. And adding fresh dill really topped it off. Thank you so much for this recipe! Now that my boyfriend has learned how to make goat yogurt (he can't have cow products), we have all sorts of options for new food ideas and this tzatziki takes the cake!