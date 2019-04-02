Chicken and Peas Au Gratin Casserole

1 of 18

Rating: 5 stars I decided to try this recipe because I happened to have cooked chicken 3 cups of leftover white sauce (same recipe but flavored with 2 chicken bouillon cubes) and a day-old loaf of french bread on hand all which needed to be used up. I was out of cheddar cheese though and used shredded parmesan instead. I ended up using about 6 cups of bread with about 5 tablespoons of butter and 1/2 cup parmesan cheese (I wanted more bread on top). It smelled wonderful baking and tasted just as good. I think the toasty topping really added a lot--I would definitely recommend french bread. My husband and kids thought it was good but the kids don't like peas so I'm not going to hold that against the recipe. Very palatable! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars We live in Vietnam the ingredients we had on hand (the cheese is imported). Its a simple recipe and my family loved it! THANKS! it saved dinner! Helpful (7)

Rating: 3 stars Fairly quick & easy all common ingredients could use a lil spicing up though. The flavours are simple and bland. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Very good! I only had 2 c. milk so I used 1/2 cup water and 1/2 cup mayonaisse to make up the called for 3 cups. I think this added just the right amount of "zing". Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I really liked this recipe alot. My boyfriend did as well but he made a good suggestion. There is an awful lot of cream sauce and not much with it. So we thought if we made some egg noodles to add with it it would be delicious. I will try that next time. But the dish was declicious as is! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Very quick for me! I had frozen chicken I cooked last week ready frozen green beans(not pea fans around here) and frozen rolls from last week. I had everything ready in the time it took to preheat the oven. This casserole was AMAZINGLY yummy we all loved it! Helpful (2)

Rating: 2 stars This was good. My boyfriend didn't like the texture. Too soggy. But overall it wasn't bad. Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars Tried this tonight after reading through the directions I tweeked it a tad by using up some baguette slices I had toasted and frozen. I cubed them up after defrosting and I used frozen spinach (thawed/drained). I did add additional spices as other reviews suggested. I found the ratio of butter to flour far to thick and had to add more milk and butter and whisk for quite awhile to break down the flour I should've used equal amounts to start with as it still turned out very thick after cooking I am however glad I used "toasted" bread as it would've been very gummy and too mucky. All in all it was worth trying and next time I'll stick to my own method of cooking white sauce instead. Helpful (1)