Chicken and Peas Au Gratin Casserole

Rating: 4.06 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Two words: yummy, easy!

By ajo263

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook the chicken until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and set aside.

  • Toss the bread pieces, Cheddar cheese, and 1/4 cup melted butter together in a bowl; spread about half of the mixture into the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish. Layer the peas and chicken atop the bread layer.

  • Melt 1/4 cup butter in a saucepan over medium heat; stir the flour, milk, salt, and pepper into the melted butter. Cook and stir the sauce until smooth and thick, 5 to 7 minutes. Pour over the casserole. Top with the remaining bread mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the top begins to brown, 30 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
444 calories; protein 29.6g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 103.8mg; sodium 994.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (18)

Most helpful positive review

Roni
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2009
I decided to try this recipe because I happened to have cooked chicken 3 cups of leftover white sauce (same recipe but flavored with 2 chicken bouillon cubes) and a day-old loaf of french bread on hand all which needed to be used up. I was out of cheddar cheese though and used shredded parmesan instead. I ended up using about 6 cups of bread with about 5 tablespoons of butter and 1/2 cup parmesan cheese (I wanted more bread on top). It smelled wonderful baking and tasted just as good. I think the toasty topping really added a lot--I would definitely recommend french bread. My husband and kids thought it was good but the kids don't like peas so I'm not going to hold that against the recipe. Very palatable! Read More
Helpful
(24)

Most helpful critical review

Cheryl E Nicholson
Rating: 3 stars
01/22/2010
Fairly quick & easy all common ingredients could use a lil spicing up though. The flavours are simple and bland. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
Biker mom
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2009
We live in Vietnam the ingredients we had on hand (the cheese is imported). Its a simple recipe and my family loved it! THANKS! it saved dinner! Read More
Helpful
(7)
laurie1981
Rating: 4 stars
03/02/2010
Very good! I only had 2 c. milk so I used 1/2 cup water and 1/2 cup mayonaisse to make up the called for 3 cups. I think this added just the right amount of "zing". Read More
Helpful
(3)
Layla27
Rating: 4 stars
11/04/2009
I really liked this recipe alot. My boyfriend did as well but he made a good suggestion. There is an awful lot of cream sauce and not much with it. So we thought if we made some egg noodles to add with it it would be delicious. I will try that next time. But the dish was declicious as is! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Cortney
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2009
Very quick for me! I had frozen chicken I cooked last week ready frozen green beans(not pea fans around here) and frozen rolls from last week. I had everything ready in the time it took to preheat the oven. This casserole was AMAZINGLY yummy we all loved it! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Kati Stroh
Rating: 2 stars
11/10/2009
This was good. My boyfriend didn't like the texture. Too soggy. But overall it wasn't bad. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Suds64
Rating: 3 stars
12/16/2009
Tried this tonight after reading through the directions I tweeked it a tad by using up some baguette slices I had toasted and frozen. I cubed them up after defrosting and I used frozen spinach (thawed/drained). I did add additional spices as other reviews suggested. I found the ratio of butter to flour far to thick and had to add more milk and butter and whisk for quite awhile to break down the flour I should've used equal amounts to start with as it still turned out very thick after cooking I am however glad I used "toasted" bread as it would've been very gummy and too mucky. All in all it was worth trying and next time I'll stick to my own method of cooking white sauce instead. Read More
Helpful
(1)
TeaRose
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2010
I used a bag of baguette slices for the bread used my own white sauce recipe skipped the peas and served green beans on the side. DELICIOUS! Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
