Chicken and Peas Au Gratin Casserole
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 443.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 29.6g 59 %
carbohydrates: 24.8g 8 %
dietary fiber: 2.3g 9 %
sugars: 7.2g
fat: 24.8g 38 %
saturated fat: 12.8g 64 %
cholesterol: 103.8mg 35 %
vitamin a iu: 1460IU 29 %
niacin equivalents: 15.9mg 122 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 29 %
vitamin c: 7mg 12 %
folate: 63.6mcg 16 %
calcium: 258.2mg 26 %
iron: 2.4mg 14 %
magnesium: 47.2mg 17 %
potassium: 393.7mg 11 %
sodium: 994.5mg 40 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 29 %
calories from fat: 223.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved