Liverwurst
Liverwurst at its best. Ground pork and liver with onion and seasoning.
Liverwurst at its best. Ground pork and liver with onion and seasoning.
Haven't made this yet...but as a suggestion, if you would like a bigger log of meat instead of sausage casing you can always use plastic wrap. Wrap it very well, probably using 2 or more pieces. Be aware that the first piece should be large so that all the meat gets wrapped in it with no air. The next pieces will help you control the shape of it. Good luck and happy cooking!Read More
Sorry I could not give this recipe more stars but, I had a really hard time with this one. I made according to the recipe but all of my sausages burst during cooking and all the flavor was gone into the water. I did make 2 larger versions using the method discussed by another reviewer and wrapping the larger sausage in cling film. I left tons of room for the sausage to expand after the earlier disaster. I also thought that this really didn't taste like liverwurst. There was very little liver taste and the texture was more like a meatloaf and very crumbly. If you make this recipe please leave a lot of room in your casings for this to expand. Also maybe make tiny holes with a needle to let some air escape. (I did this with the larger sausage and it seemed to help. Thanks for posting the recipe though.Read More
Haven't made this yet...but as a suggestion, if you would like a bigger log of meat instead of sausage casing you can always use plastic wrap. Wrap it very well, probably using 2 or more pieces. Be aware that the first piece should be large so that all the meat gets wrapped in it with no air. The next pieces will help you control the shape of it. Good luck and happy cooking!
yuuuum yuuuuuuuuuuum!!!!!!
My grandmother used to make this dish and fry the mixture in patties. I don't remember her putting any in casings. How wonderful to find this recipe. Many thanks!!!!!
I haven't made this, but after reading some of the problems some reviewers had, I thought I would offer some recommendations. I find that the instructions as written are very vague. Liverwurst is a German delicacy and it's one of my husband's favorite things to eat (horseradish sauce would go well with this, or sweet or spicy mustard). For a finer consistancy, I recommend pureeing the meat mixture so it's not 'meatloaf-y' and crumbly; and to avoid the wurst from bursting in water, SIMMER it on the lowest setting rather than boiling it. Boiling is too harsh for the wurst causing it to burst in the water. 48 sausage casings seem like a lot, unless you're feeding a crowd, so I would freeze the wurst in smaller portions, and take them out as needed. Hopefully, this helps some of the problems encountered with this recipe. I'm looking forward to trying it in the near future.
I love liverwurst and bratwurst, but this recipe just doesn't seem correct. Hmmm..
Sorry I could not give this recipe more stars but, I had a really hard time with this one. I made according to the recipe but all of my sausages burst during cooking and all the flavor was gone into the water. I did make 2 larger versions using the method discussed by another reviewer and wrapping the larger sausage in cling film. I left tons of room for the sausage to expand after the earlier disaster. I also thought that this really didn't taste like liverwurst. There was very little liver taste and the texture was more like a meatloaf and very crumbly. If you make this recipe please leave a lot of room in your casings for this to expand. Also maybe make tiny holes with a needle to let some air escape. (I did this with the larger sausage and it seemed to help. Thanks for posting the recipe though.
A couple things: A good liverwurst has more seasoning to it than listed. Most folks will not be able to find FRESH(which is required) pork liver, so it is ok to use chicken livers......When cooking, you do not want to boil the sausage, you want to poach it at about 170 max, until internal sausage temperature reaches 155 degrees. If you cook too hot, the fat will render out and leave a dry pasty mess, not to mention ruptured casings.
I made this according to recipe, grinding meat myself. I did have to use chicken liver as not able to get pork livers. I realized while grinding the meat it was too course so I ended up pureeing it with blender for smoother consistency. The recipe is somewhat bland. Part way through making wurst, I added garlic powder to remaining meat mixture which improved flavor. I have seen recipes that add nutmeg or allspice as well. I think the recipe needs a higher liver content in the pork/liver ratio, but maybe that's because I used chicken livers which are probably milder in taste. Also, be prepared, grinding your own liver is gross and somewhat nauseating. Next time I will ask the butcher to do it. I have to agree with other reviews, be sure to slowly simmer the wurst, do not boil. I did not use casing, I used plastic wrap which can be simmered in water with no problem and allowed me to make a larger log shape than sausage casings.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections