Sorry I could not give this recipe more stars but, I had a really hard time with this one. I made according to the recipe but all of my sausages burst during cooking and all the flavor was gone into the water. I did make 2 larger versions using the method discussed by another reviewer and wrapping the larger sausage in cling film. I left tons of room for the sausage to expand after the earlier disaster. I also thought that this really didn't taste like liverwurst. There was very little liver taste and the texture was more like a meatloaf and very crumbly. If you make this recipe please leave a lot of room in your casings for this to expand. Also maybe make tiny holes with a needle to let some air escape. (I did this with the larger sausage and it seemed to help. Thanks for posting the recipe though.

