Venison Vegetable Soup
My husband is an avid hunter...this soup is the most requested every time he goes on a hunting trip. One bowl is never enough!! Very satisfying.
This soup was excellent, with a few important additions. First, add 2-3 cloves minced garlic when browning the meat. Then, when all the veggies and spices are added, add the following also: 1/2 cup red wine, 1/2 tsp. each basil and oregano, and 1 Tab. Worchestershire sauce. Omit the sugar. I don't normally care for vension, but since my husband hunts, I have to prepare it. I LOVED this soup! Thanks!Read More
Way too tomato-ee. This recipe was very "plain-jane". No one in my family liked it at all. Such a disappointment because all of the reviews were good.Read More
Very good soup which my boyfriend and roommate LOVED! Let me rephrase that - my boyfriend's whole picky family loved it too! I cubed my own celery, carrots, and green peppers. I also threw in a TBLS of minced garlic, and used 1 can of beef broth and one less cup of water. If you use "fresh" venison (meaning - it hasn't sat in your freezer forever. Venison tends to taste gamier the longer it sits in your freezer) you can't tell the meat is venison. Very good, very easy, and when I'm in the mood to spoil my man, I'll send some with him when he heads up north to the cabin. Thanks Jaimee!
Three words....YUM, YUM, YUM!!! Absolutely delicious and not a soup that sits in your belly for hours or makes you feel overstuffed. I did, however, use "ground" venison (Deer meat) instead of cubed and substituted fresh veggies instead of frozen. I also used real garlic (3 large cloves) instead of the powdered version. A word of caution to you "finiky" folks...this soup WILL retain it's "gamey" flavor, though it is rather subtle. Do not think that you can simply simmer it out. If you love Venison, you'll love this soup! A+++
Excellent soup recipe! I used leftover venison roast that had already been cooked and this made the meat even more tender. I also used fresh veggies but if you use carotts you need to let it cook a little longer. I also used garlic salt in place of the regular salt and still used the garlic powder also. Very tasty, will definately be making this again.
I love venison AND stew, so this recipe really hit the spot. Only change I made was to use 12 oz fresh veggies (carrot and red bell pepper) and I added 4 oz frozen baby peas for the last 15 minutes. Excellent!
This recipe was really great, raves from everyone. I made mine in the crockpot 8 hrs on low. The only changes I made was I omitted the sugar and instead of the water and beef buollion, I used 1 can of beef broth and 1 can of V-8 (I like it tomato-ey) Definitely will make this again!
Wonderfully good! I had some grape tomatoes which I used along with the stewed tomatoes. (Please don't worry about the skins - No Problem!) My kids love them. Also, I cooked it for 4 hours to get the venison more tender. I also opted for fresh garlic.
I loved this recipe! It is a new way for me to use the roast. The meat came out so tender.
Really enjoyed this recipe. Had 2 pounds of ground venison in the freezer, so I used that instead of cubed meat and doubled the recipe. Froze over half to enjoy throughout the winter months. Added a bit of tomato juice to add more broth. Makes a hearty warm meal. Thanks for the recipe!
Really a hit! I used ground venison and fresh vegetables and also used 4 boillon cubes. Will definitely be making this often. Thanks so much for the great recipe!
Wow, this was really good! Was not expecting it to be this good. Made exactly as recipe states. Used 1 lb. deer roast. Make sure you cut up the pieces really small.. some of my pieces I cut up were too big and they were a little tough.. but the smaller ones were really tender. My 6 year old said "mmmm.. my taste buds really like this mommy!" and she asked for seconds. My husband said it has "really good flavor." Will be making this again! Very economical.
This recipe was a great start to an incredibly tasty Venison Vegetable Soup. First of all, I would suggest using all fresh vegetables. They really arent that expensive and they make it SO much better. Really no need for the extra sugar either. I suggest about 14 oz of chopped celery, carrots and green peppers. I took out a little water and put in a 1/2 cup of wne. Also, the basil and oregano, 1/2 tsp is great. For the hot sauce I used a few dashes of Tobasco, which spiced it up perfectly. I threw it in the crockpot overnight, ~8 hours on low. Other than these things, I did all the rest the same. Enjoy!
I thought this recipe was really great. I added 2 bay leaves and 4-5 beef boullion cubes with more water. I also added fresh basil and browned the meat with minced garlic and onions. My boyfriend and I really enjoyed this dish!
loved it!
I followed this recipe as written and it came out great. I made extra to eat during the week and also to freeze. Thank you for posting the recipe.
Really good, my boyfriend who doesnt like soup for dinner even loved it!
Very yummy, thanks for the new way to do venison!
I loved this! I made some changes. I used fresh celery, red bell pepper, and carrots. My boyfriend who is usually pretty picky about soups seemed to enjoy it!!
This was a really good stew! My husband and father-in-law hunt and always bring back venison. My husband is usually the one who makes the stew and just "wings it". I'm not like that at all and need a recipe so I found this one and decided to try it! ITS awesome!!! And so easy!!! I added the garlic and Worcestershire sauce as well as a half packet of chili spices (didnt have beef bouillon) and used red potatoes. It turned out awesome! definitely a good stew to eat throughout the week!
My whole family loved it!!!This is Awesome !! Thanks rhkatz3
Very good! Nice basic soup. Could tweak it to suit your personal tastes. Will definitely make this again.
the soup was delicious I used wild fallow deer haunch left overs which melted in your mouth I also had some red wine and plum gravy left over which made it even more amazing. very quick and easy thanks again for a lovely recipe
I've used this recipe a few times now. This is my favourite way to cook venison now. Delicious!
I love this recipe, the only thing that I added was some fresh garlic. My husband and my father each ate 3 bowls for dinner, and would not stop saying how great it was.I will be making this again.
I was looking for a vegetable beef soup recipe that my Mother used to make. And this is as close as I have been able to find. With a couple of additions. I used beef stew meat and a crushed clove of garlic, a bay leaf and fresh veggies. It is a great recipe, Thanks so much.
Delicious recipe for venison! However it did remind me of a roast, in more of a soup version. I added little ring noodles, parsley flakes, and a bit more water for the ring noodles. I think this soup needs a bit more tweaking to get away from the flavor like roast, however despite that it tasted delicious and I will be making this soup again for sure.
I used ground venison instead of venison stew meat. I added 2 cloves of fresh chopped garlic, a bay leaf and used "better than bouillon " paste instead of bouillon granules. Added a bit more pepper to my liking. Served with sweet cornbread and was delicious. This is the 2nd time i have made this recipe and its better the 2nd time around.
Great soup, I added chicken both instead of water then added 8oz of V8 . I like me veggy soup to have a tomato taste,
Great recipe, very delicious HOWEVER - I used all fresh veggies and it takes 5-6 hours to cook.. I added celery and some other things as well and it took every bit of 5 hours for the celery and potatoes to soften up. Added fresh garlic, basil, whole Bay leafs, mushrooms, celery and a dash of cayenne pepper. My wife doesn't like veggie soup at all bUT loves this so much this,is the second time I have made it this week. Thank you!
it is a defiant do over
Great recipe for the venison lover. Instead of shank meat I used tenderloin. Don't over brown it. I also used half a stalk of celery, worchestshire sauce, oregano and one can of diced tomatoes. Came out great and made skillet homemade cornbread. Great combination.
Wow! This recipe tasted great. Except for I removed the mixed vegetables and added salted pork, extra Bay Leafs, and carrots.
Followed recipe exactly and came out very delicious
Husband and great grandson loved it. Will be making it again!
