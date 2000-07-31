Venison Vegetable Soup

My husband is an avid hunter...this soup is the most requested every time he goes on a hunting trip. One bowl is never enough!! Very satisfying.

Recipe by Jaimee

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a stock pot or Dutch oven over medium high heat. Brown the venison in the hot oil. Add onion, cover pot and simmer over medium heat for 10 minutes, or until onions are translucent.

  • Stir the mixed vegetables, tomatoes and potatoes. Combine the water, sugar and bouillon, stir into the soup. Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder and hot pepper sauce. Cover and simmer for at least one hour, or until the meat is tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
195 calories; protein 15.6g; carbohydrates 25.4g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 42.9mg; sodium 608.4mg. Full Nutrition
