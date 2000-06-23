Delicious Healthy Strawberry Shake

My Mom used to make this for me when I was a kid. I loved it then and I still love it! Especially on hot days!

Recipe by MRSLISSA

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings: 2
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • In a blender, combine milk, honey, vanilla and frozen strawberries. Blend until smooth. Pour into glasses and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 19.5mg; sodium 102.1mg. Full Nutrition
