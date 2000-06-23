Delicious Healthy Strawberry Shake
My Mom used to make this for me when I was a kid. I loved it then and I still love it! Especially on hot days!
Oh my gosh, this is heavenly! I cut the milk in half (only 1 cup) and added a few extra strawberries to create a thicker texture. I don't think the shake needed any sugar or anything like some of the posts have suggested. It's perfectly sweet as it is. I had no idea this would be so yummy and creamy without icecream!:-) It's almost like a mix between a smoothie and a milkshake. Heavenly!!!!!!!!!!!
This recipe is a good building block for a pretty darn good strawberry milkshake even without ice cream. By itself the recipe tastes dull and just like milk with a hint of vanilla but bitterness from the honey. Add an extra tablespoon of honey and vanilla and a 1/4 cup of sugar, however, and it becomes deeeeelicious. Make it for you, make it for your kids, but dont forget the extra ingredients!
This is great. It also works great when other fruits are added.
This is pretty good. I didn't have frozen strawberries, so I used fresh ones instead and ice cubes. I used only half of the milk so that I'd have a thicker shake. Next time, I think I'll use artificial sugar instead of honey. The honey doesn't go well with strawberries! For a creamy shake, you can also use about 1/2 cup of plain non fat yogurt.
Ecellent drink! If made with skim milk it is a bit thin but still delicious.
It was great i loved it so did my kids
Yummy! Not thick enough for my taste though.
I made mine with plain low fat yogurt to thicken it up. I also added some splenda as it was a little too tart for my taste.
it could taste better with fresh strawberries and some sugar
I added 1/4 cup of sugar, was a little thin so I think I'll try the yogurt in it next time. Overall it was good!
The recipe just as it is was pretty flavorless. It was kinda gross. But after i doubled the honey, strawberries and added a scoop of ice cream it was delicious.
i used farm-honey and not store brought honey....and it tasted dreadful... i neededed to add alot of sugar to make it taste nice.. but i am not a totally fair judge i love milkshakes but i dread the taste of milk, so maybe other people would like it
I added a scoop of strawberry ice cream and a scoop of vanilla ice cream to it. It was alright, but a little too milky for my taste.
Too thin for me. Needs vanilla ice cream added.
really grea, and easy to make
the best I ever had
This recipe is great! It's so easy, even I can do it! And I'm terrible at cooking (but I try! That's why I'm here!=) ). Even better with a scoop of vanilla frozen yogurt added!
Delicious. Light, not as thick as most, refreshing and not overly sweet. (Yey, there's no yogurt in this!)
It took some tweaking but this eventually turned out awesome. I don't like honey, and after reading other reviews I decided not to use it, and put in extra vanilla instead. I can't stand yogurt, and so finding a healthy smoothie with real fruit that tastes good is an accomplishment within itself. I agree with the others it did need a little sweetening, but this was a great recipe to find. Thanks!
This tasted like a mix between and shake and a smoothie and was really delicious! I love that it has a thicker texture like a shake, but is healthy like a smoothie. My 2.5 year old son loved it and kept calling it "ice cream". I did make a few changes. I only used 1 cup of skim milk, increased the honey to about 2 Tbs and the vanilla to 2 tsp. ** I also used my Magic Bullet, which made it EASY!
easy and healthy to boot. Halved the milk and added 1/2 cup nonfat vanilla yogurt, subbed 2 tbsp sugar for th ehoney as well. Turned out great
Doubling everything but the milk, and tossin' in a few extra berries, the consistency was great - however, I thought it needed a bit of sugar - added 1/4 cup, next time I'll go with 2 tbs instead. Quick and refreshing!
I thought the recipe was pretty good, it did need sugar, and in mine I put cool whip to finish it off, it really added a sweeter flavor! Its very tasty!
Understated but very good. I doubled it for my kids and I and cut back on the milk just a bit. (We like a thicker shake.) Killed the sweet cravings and made for happy kids.
This was wonderful! I used 1 1/2 cups skim milk, 2 tbsp Splenda & omitted the honey. It made enough for two & tasted great! I'll probably add another tsp of Splenda next time just to experiment. I didn't think it wasn't thick enough; I was kind of worried about that per past reviews! Loved it! Thanks!
I just made it , and it's AMAZING. I added about half a cup of cream in aswell to thicken it up a bit, but very tastey !
The vanilla extract really gives it that creamy vanilla ice-cream taste :)
Exceptional recipe. Adding sugar does add to it, I made sure to use 2% milk.
As written, this is too runny. After discovering this, I doubled the strawberries and honey and it was much better!I did not add any sugar as others have suggested. With the additions that I made, I found it to be very tasty and satisfying. I'll be adding some vanilla protein powder and using this recipe for a quick post workout smoothie!
This is a really good smoothie and you can change up the fruit to use what you have. I do like to add some Splenda to make it sweeter and protein powder to give it more umpf when I have it for breakfast.
Pretty good! Refreshing because it's not too sweet. I used 1 cup of half and half because I was out of milk. Probably a bad choice if you're cutting calories... but tastes good.
Needs to be strained. Needs more sugar. Didn't care for it.
Okay... this recipe is nothing special... I wouldn't make it again
Delicious with a few minor changes. I use 1 cup milk, a few ice cubes, 1 banana and substituted honey with 2 packets of Splenda or Equal. Very filling and very good!
This was a very good smoothie! Maybe this is because I used white vanilla that you can only get in Mexico, but it tasted a little funky. I'll use brown vanilla next time. I added 2 more strawberries and only used 1 1/3 cup milk, and it turned out not too thick, not too thin. Perfect! I'll definetley use this recipe again in the future.
Was delicious as stated. No need to add any sugar here. Not like a takeout shake, but that's not what I was aiming for. I've also made this with rice milk and almond extract for a different taste. Good recipe.
Very good. I had fresh strawberries so I added ice and reduced the milk. I used agave nectar instead of honey. I also added another teaspoon vanilla to cut the tart strawberry taste and it blended the flavors together perfectly. A very satisfying treat!
Easy and I had all the ingredients on hand except for frozen strawberries so I used fresh. Didn't taste sweet enough though and I could taste the vanilla
better without the honey. drank it for tasting before the addition of honey, was satisfied but decided to complete the recipe, was disappointed that I did =(
This tasted great! I added Agave Nectar instead of honey.
I thought this was okay. I added two tablespoons of sugar and omitted the honey, since I don't like honey in my shakes. I thought this was more like a smoothie than a shake, though! If I make this again I will probably tweak it a bit more! Thanks!
I had only fresh strawberries on hand so I cut up 2 cups worth, used 1 very ripe banana, 1 cup of 2% milk, 5 ice cubes, 2 Tbs. of sugar (instead of honey) and 1 tsp of vanilla extract.. It turned out delicious!! It wasn't thick and wasn't too runny.. It hit the spot!! You won't even know that there's no ice cream in it!!
This is by far the BEST smoothie that I've had. It's the same yu can get at a resturant but at home and with less calories. My mom and I LOVE it.
I followed this recipe generally and the strawberry shake turned out so delicious and thick and creamy, even though it didn't use any cream or ice-cream. I froze about 3 cups of fresh strawberries in the freezer then pulsed them in a blender. I then added milk and continued blending it till it was a thick and smooth consistency (about 2 cups of milk, I think). I then added white sugar (as I didn't have honey) until it reached the desired sweetness (about 4 tablespoons). We all enjoyed it and it was very filling because of the large quantity of strawberries in it.
I'm sipping this right now and it's delicious! I made a few changes. I added less milk than was called for to get the true consistency of a shake, and substituted a tablespoon of sugar for the honey. I don't even miss the ice cream! Thanks for a great recipe.
I thought this tasted great. Very basic but good. For those who added sugar and extra sweetness, I suggest try another recipe. This recipe is titled Delicious HEALTHY Strawberry Shake. Adding sugar will not make this healthy lol.
My kids chose this to have as an after school snack on a hot afternoon and I tried some of theirs. So good! It tastes an awful lot like a Strawberry Julius from Orange Julius! I did use just slightly less milk than what was called for (around 1 3/4 C), but other than that, I followed the recipe as stated. Great recipe!
I love this shake it's perfect for a snack or for a simple Breakfast or lunch. I made this shake reducing the ingredients to 1 serving and changed honey to 2tsp and vanilla to 1tsp. I added Ice cubes for thickness which works great if your not a fan of yogurt like me It also adds more servings if your running low on milk. I also added 2tbs of nesquick chocolate powder for more flavor.
Overall it was pretty good but I cut the milk in half also I used mixed berries instead of just strawberries and I also added a tiny bit of sugar. Even my 3 year old son loved it!!
this is realy good by adding sugar.
Yummy but ONLY if you add some sugar. We added at least 2 tablespoons of sugar and some extra strawberries to get rid of the bland milky taste.
Frothy and gross!
Yum!! It was so delicious, especially when I added banana
I made this with only 1 cup of milk so it would be thicker as others suggested and this turned out great. Didn't need to sweeten it up at all. Very delicious!
I added a little bit of sugar like what the others suggested and it turned out really good.
Amazing, a little to thin at first so I added a few more strawberrys. I was also almost out of honey so I used the rest of that and some sugar it tasted very good!
I am possibly borderline diabetic and found it very refreshing. It's true that it's a little tart but I added a whole banana to the blender and it made it awesome! An excellent recipe.
I didn't have frozen strawberries, so I used regular strawberries and added some ice. It was soupy
My husband and I made these last night and thought they were perfect the way the recipe says :) Thanks!!
well the recipe was very good, but the word "healthy" refers to people. it should be "nutritious"!!! lol but the shake was awsome! thanx 4 the awesome treat!
This was pretty bland and thin in consistency. I followed the recipe and ended up throwing it back in the blender with a banana and a cup of ice. That made it a little better but I don't think I'll try it again.
This was terrible. I should have known it would be bad when it said add honey. Yuk! I saved it by adding some sugar and icecream to kill the honey taste.
I've made this several times now and I really like it; it's very filling and refreshing and so very easy to make! It does kind of seem like it's missing something, as other reviewers have said, but it is still very good. I've been making it with about half as much milk as called for in order to make it thicker. Also, make sure you blend the honey with the milk before you put in the strawberries...otherwise you will end up with a glob of frozen honey that won't mix into the drink!
Great recipie. Just made it and I think my one could do with some more strawberrys but that was just the way i made it! Thanks for the recipie!
I used vanilla soymilk instead of regular milk so I didn't need to use the vanilla extract. Tastes great. I love it for breakfast.
This just didn't do it for me. Firstly, it was too tart. I threw in a couple tablespoons of sugar, and then it was sweet enough, but it was still bland. I think it needs flavored yogurt both for texture and taste.
AWESOME!!! I have been looking for a nutrional smoothie that also tastes good and does not involve spinach (yuck!) or any green vegetable.
I only used 1 cup skim milk. I added 1/4 cup of plain yogurt and just a splash of almond extract. Along with the honey and vanilla extract it is super yummy. I made it tonight for tomorrow's breakfast. Can't wait to drink it!
I loved this. I used frozen strawberries that were in sugar and frozen blueberries. I only used 1 cup fat free milk and it was delicious
pretty good for not having icecream or some sort of juice. good if you are limited with your ingredients list. i used agave instead of honey as i had none on hand, and used fresh strawberries instead of frozen and just added ice until it was the right consistency, i also cut the milk to 1 1/2 cups, it wasnt sweet enough for me so i added about 3 tablespoons of white sugar to the whole thing, which wound up being about 26 oz. i'm going to try and find a way to make it more tangy next time.
to much vanilla extract and milk needed more strawberries
I gave it four stars because I adjusted the recipe quite a bit. I added 3/4 cup to 1 cup Fresh strawberries, 1 very ripe banana, 1 cup frozen mixed fruit (blueberries, raspberries and blackberries), as well as some pineapple- I know this is a strawberry shake recipe, but I didn't rate it of its strawberry-ness-. I substituted sugar instead of Honey, although I used less than 1 tsp because of my ripe bananas. I also reduced the milk to 1 cup which gave it a nice light and frothy texture. Next time, for a little kick I'm going to add some lemon juice to give it a sweet but tangy flavor, and maybe try to reduce the blackberries, the seeds are killing me. Furthermore, I didn't add any ice, because of the frozen berries, but I might add few next time. Overall this is a nice foundation for a variety of shake flavors.
Very bland and not quite sweet enough. My husband loves strawberry milkshakes and he gave it a major thumbs down. My 2-1/2-year-old drank several sips happily, but not a full serving.
I loved this drink! Don't expect the consistency of a shake as it's more liquidy (but still good). I used fresh strawberries and added some splenda to make it sweeter.
This shake was super easy! I don't keep yogurt in the house so I was happy to find a recipe that didn't require it. I used 1 cup of milk and 1/2 heavy cream. Super yummy!
this was great, i didn't expect it to be a restaurant version of a shake...because i was looking for a HEALTHY way to enjoy my frozen strawberrys, but still enjoy them. I thought this was good and decided to try the recipe exactly as it is written even with all the reviews urging change. Only thing i did was put it in the freezer for a couple of minutes to get icy..(but i do that with most milkshakes i make) thank you for this delicious strawberry shake!
Delicious recipe. Never thought something so healthy to be so delicious. I'd put a bit more honey/ vanilla extract maybe cause it can get a bit too milky. But i guess that's perfect for ppl who just wants to have this for breakfast, very filling!
This was quite good. I made a half batch since I was the only one eating it. I didn't have frozen strawberries so I stuck it in the freezer for about 20 minutes after blending and it turned out great!
This was good and refreshing! I increased the amount of strawberries and used skim milk. I used a splash of lime juice instead of the vanilla and it gave a little tartness to the shake. I used some packets of splenda instead of the honey.
I loved it! So simple to make and not too sweet. Thanks for sharing this recipe!!!
this was pretty good!
I switched the honey with maple syrup (due to lacking the former) and I loved it!
it was good but nothing special
This was very good. The only thing I put extra in this recipe was 2Tbs of sugar to sweeten it to my preference. Thank you for the recipe!
Don't change a thing. My kids love this and i love that its not packed with sugar. I make mine with almond milk to cut out dairy. And have used different fruits as well always delish
It is wonderful, I love it!
I loved it!! I made this this morning for me and my brother!! It is delicious!!
It was really good but I added two handfuls of ice cubes and a lot more honey :) I really enjoyed your recipe
I needed to cut the receipe in half. I routinely use fat free mik. This came out very bland using 70 grams of strawberries (conversion for 1/2 cup) So it did seem bland and bitter, the honey didn't want to bind with the ingredients..
These are tasty! Rated at a 4 because I added a little bit of sugar (1/8th cup?). I have made them several times and will continue to do so! They're very easy to make! Clean-up is a breeze if you rinse the blender right away!
(1.) it isn't the shake consistency (2.) it had barely anyflavor I wouldn't make it again
It was so tasty! I didn't have enough strawberries so I added blueberries. Was just the right consistancy, but could include yogurt if you want it to be thicker.
I used frozen strawberries instead of ice and I found it on the blah side. So I doubled the strawberries and added some liquid stevia. I would consider this a 5 star recipe with these additions.
Good.
I followed Logan17K's recipe, and I found it pretty good. The only major downside is that I'd only add a spoonful of sugar instead of 1/4 of a cup, and I'd add a bit less honey (it was a bit too sweet for my taste). But besides that, the recipe was good.
this tasted like non favor full. no flavor. i added more strawberries and it still didn’t taste right.
I tried the recipe as written, but it was too thick for my preference. So I used 1/2 milk and 1/2 juice for the liquid. I used 1 Capri Sun fruit juice packet (it's what was in my fridge!), plus 1 cup of 2% milk, and left all other ingredients the same. Very yummy with these changes!! My very picky son even had 2 helpings, :)
Had to add a little sugar. Good.
