Best Butternut Squash Soup Ever

Rating: 4.55 stars
488 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 339
  • 4 star values: 105
  • 3 star values: 26
  • 2 star values: 9
  • 1 star values: 9

Slightly sweet, this is one of the best soups I've had in a while.

By Chester

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat; cook the onion, garlic, and thyme in the hot butter until the onion has softened, about 5 minutes. Add the squash and chicken stock; bring to a simmer and cook until the squash is tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Crumble the bouillon into the soup; season with cumin, allspice, salt, and pepper; remove from heat.

  • Pour the soup into a blender, filling the pitcher no more than halfway. Hold the lid of the blender in place with a kitchen towel and carefully start the blender using a few quick pulses to get the soup moving before leaving it on to puree. Puree in batches until smooth and pour into a serving bowl. Alternately, you can use a stick blender and puree the soup in the pot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 12.3mg; sodium 866.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (487)

Most helpful positive review

Airisaiia
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2009
Airisaiia
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2009
Soo delicious! I used the whole butternut squash and roasted it on a baking sheet on broil for 5 min or so to bring out the flavor after cubing it. I also have lemon thyme plants in my yard so I used that instead of regular thyme otherwise I followed the recipe in order with the same sesonings. Perfect for the first snow in the mountains. Thank you. Read More
Helpful
(211)
MOLLE888
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2009
So delicious! I used an entire 5 lb butternut squash, tripled the fresh thyme and garlic, and added a leek, but kept the stock at 4 cups. While I was pureeing i added about a cup of whole milk. Upon tasting I added some garlic salt. This soup is so good. It thickens a bit while it cools. Thank you for this one! Read More
Helpful
(130)
AnitaB.
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2009
WOW!!! I just made this soup and it is amazing! It was simple to make and tastes delicious. I added an apple for a little extra sweetness. Read More
Helpful
(81)
Jenn Drew Smith
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2012
The only change I made to this recipe was to oven roast a whole squash instead of a half. I cut it in half, and cooked it at 400 degrees for about 30 minutes with a tablespoon of butter in the middle and seasoned with salt and pepper. I left everything else the same. This was honestly the best butternut squash soup I have ever tasted!!!! And I was so happy that it didn't have any cream or potatoes in it. Thank you for this recipe, my entire family loved it! Three generations of us :) Read More
Helpful
(66)
Mary P.
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2009
I roasted the squash with garlic and broth before making the soup. It adds a richness the boiling can't touch. Other than that I made as directed. Five moms asked for the recipe. Great and easy soup! Read More
Helpful
(59)
INJUNCHEF
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2009
GREAT soup! I took some of the reviews advice and changed a few things: Pretty much quadrupled the quantity i added 2 peeled apples when i simmered the squash then when i was blending it i added 2 cups heavy cream. it was seasoned perfectly! Read More
Helpful
(57)
Buck
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2009
We really liked this recipe, but next time we will use a cup less chicken stock and more squash. Also, we might cut back on the cumin. Otherwise, very good. Read More
Helpful
(42)
Holden
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2010
an easy 5 STARS i used a whole squash cut in half seasoned and roasted. i also added a little cayenne pepper to spice it up a bit and about a cup of 10% cream. I didn't have thyme but I wish i had i think that if its even possible it may have made it better. I also topped each bowl of the soup with a dollop of sour cream. Thanx for this recipe Read More
Helpful
(30)
MARCY LEE
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2009
Oh my gosh! This was so good. I used only 2 cups of chicken stock and 1 cup of cream added before I pureed ingredients. And I used the whole squash. Read More
Helpful
(30)
James_White
Rating: 1 stars
10/27/2009
I did not care for this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(9)
