Best Butternut Squash Soup Ever

Soo delicious! I used the whole butternut squash and roasted it on a baking sheet on broil for 5 min or so to bring out the flavor after cubing it. I also have lemon thyme plants in my yard so I used that instead of regular thyme otherwise I followed the recipe in order with the same sesonings. Perfect for the first snow in the mountains. Thank you.
So delicious! I used an entire 5 lb butternut squash, tripled the fresh thyme and garlic, and added a leek, but kept the stock at 4 cups. While I was pureeing i added about a cup of whole milk. Upon tasting I added some garlic salt. This soup is so good. It thickens a bit while it cools. Thank you for this one!
WOW!!! I just made this soup and it is amazing! It was simple to make and tastes delicious. I added an apple for a little extra sweetness.
The only change I made to this recipe was to oven roast a whole squash instead of a half. I cut it in half, and cooked it at 400 degrees for about 30 minutes with a tablespoon of butter in the middle and seasoned with salt and pepper. I left everything else the same. This was honestly the best butternut squash soup I have ever tasted!!!! And I was so happy that it didn't have any cream or potatoes in it. Thank you for this recipe, my entire family loved it! Three generations of us :)
I roasted the squash with garlic and broth before making the soup. It adds a richness the boiling can't touch. Other than that I made as directed. Five moms asked for the recipe. Great and easy soup!
GREAT soup! I took some of the reviews advice and changed a few things: Pretty much quadrupled the quantity i added 2 peeled apples when i simmered the squash then when i was blending it i added 2 cups heavy cream. it was seasoned perfectly!
We really liked this recipe, but next time we will use a cup less chicken stock and more squash. Also, we might cut back on the cumin. Otherwise, very good.
an easy 5 STARS i used a whole squash cut in half seasoned and roasted. i also added a little cayenne pepper to spice it up a bit and about a cup of 10% cream. I didn't have thyme but I wish i had i think that if its even possible it may have made it better. I also topped each bowl of the soup with a dollop of sour cream. Thanx for this recipe
Oh my gosh! This was so good. I used only 2 cups of chicken stock and 1 cup of cream added before I pureed ingredients. And I used the whole squash.
