Avocado Soup with Chicken and Lime

very tastey! I made quite a bit to feed my mom, my sister, and some hungry men, and it satisfied all! My sister doesn't like cilantro and my dad doesn't like avocado, so rather than add them to the soup i added them to individual bowls, and everyone could have as much as they liked of each. I wasn't going to toast the tortilla strips 'cause i figured they'd just get soggy anyway (so what's the point?) But since i was preheating the oven for something else i did it anyway. I'm glad i did, because the next day i just threw some torilla strips in with the left overs and they were a whole different kind of soggy! tortilla mush. Definately toast them first. :) I also added corn for a little more color, and a tad less garlic. I threw in some more spices toward the end for more flavor, to make up for slightly less jalapeno. (I didn't want to kill everyone with the ammount called for in this recipe!) It could have used more chicken for our tastes as well, but totally a keeper. Very easy to modify! The lime was excellent, i could have used more. I served this with cuban black beans best spanish rice, and ultimate frozen strawberry margaritas. What a hit!