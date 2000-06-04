Avocado Soup with Chicken and Lime
Thin strips of chicken breast are simmered in broth with jalapenos, onion, garlic and lime and then combined with avocado and topped with crisp corn tortilla strips in this spicy soup.
I am a soup lover. I wanted to make avacado soup and thought I would give this one a try. Wow! I didn't use as many jalapeno's as called for and removed the seeds. Glad I did. Three peppers were just about right for us. This is the perfect soup to accompany your Mexican Food dinner. We had a good Mexican beer with our meal and it was perfect.Read More
I hate to be the lone disenting voice but we ended up throwing most of this out. I highly suggest you add the lime a little bit at a time to taste. It was just waaay too sour and tangy for us. I took some of the leftovers and poured off most of the tangy broth and replaced it with plain chicken broth. I then topped it with shredded Monterey Jack and some thin crushed tortilla chips. It was much improved but still probably not a soup I would make again. Sorry.Read More
so tasty! i've made this soup many times, i add corn and sometimes a little rice too
This was fantastic!! I loved the lime juice in this soup- it gave it a nice tang. It was very filling, but light so you can have it any day of the week. I actually wish it had more avocado so I added 2 instead of 1 1/2. I also added a dollop of sour cream at the end and it gave the soup a nice rich flavor. Will definetly make this again.
I fell in love with chicken and lime soup while traveling in the Yucatan years ago. When I found this recipe, I fell in love all over again. This has become a staple for me, and I have developed a few variations- first, I usually double the avocado and tomato for a heartier soup; sometimes I add sour cream. For a vegetarian version I eliminate the chicken and substitute vegetable broth, and add ground cumin, corn and black beans (canned works fine, one can each, rinsed and drained). The soup is beautiful and spicy, perfect for a light summer meal with fresh garden tomatoes, or as a colorful and spicy winter treat.
very tastey! I made quite a bit to feed my mom, my sister, and some hungry men, and it satisfied all! My sister doesn't like cilantro and my dad doesn't like avocado, so rather than add them to the soup i added them to individual bowls, and everyone could have as much as they liked of each. I wasn't going to toast the tortilla strips 'cause i figured they'd just get soggy anyway (so what's the point?) But since i was preheating the oven for something else i did it anyway. I'm glad i did, because the next day i just threw some torilla strips in with the left overs and they were a whole different kind of soggy! tortilla mush. Definately toast them first. :) I also added corn for a little more color, and a tad less garlic. I threw in some more spices toward the end for more flavor, to make up for slightly less jalapeno. (I didn't want to kill everyone with the ammount called for in this recipe!) It could have used more chicken for our tastes as well, but totally a keeper. Very easy to modify! The lime was excellent, i could have used more. I served this with cuban black beans best spanish rice, and ultimate frozen strawberry margaritas. What a hit!
I added a can of pinquito beans and some frozen corn to this recipe and it was very filling and flavorful. The cilantro and real lime juice really make it stand out. Very good.
This soup was so tastey, I am not a fan of cilantro but followed the recipe to a tee (used 2 jalepinos not 4) To me it was to die for... Top of my list. Thank you !!!
LOVE this recipe!!! Will make again and again. My boyfriend is a big soup person and loved it. Definately one of the best soup recipes i've ever made...thanks for sharing it!!
Good base! Substituted can of green chiles for the jalopenos, doubled the cilantro, added thinly sliced mushrooms, and shredded cabbage and carrots for a flavorful and filling meal. Will definitely make again!
I really like this recipe. No one else at my house would try it, though. Anyway, the second time I made this I used 2 avocados (I LOVE avocado) pureed them -(I liked the creamy texture), and used pre-packaged fajita chicken strips for easier preparation. I also used corn chips both times. I adjusted the seasoning a little (Tony Chachere's), just to kick it up a notch because of the extra avocado. YUM!! Definitely a new comfort food for me! FOLLOW-UP: You might not want to use chicken buillion cubes for the broth. I tried that when out of canned broth and it is WAY too salty.
This soup has great flavor. Husband loves it tremendously. He suggests a side dish of Mexican rice & beans. A definite recipe to make over and over. Thanks!!
I am not usually a fan of soup with broth and lots of vegetables (I'm more of a creamy/cheesy soup kind of person)... but I love avocados and lime so I thought I'd give this a try. And WOW!!! This is now my number one favorite soup. I make it at least once a week, using leftover chicken, or lemon marinated chicken. Doesn't matter, it's good no matter what. It's the no fail soup. Love it, love it, love it. Thank you so much!
This was a very tasty recipe that is easily thrown together in a matter of minutes. The reasons this is not a five start recipe are that it needs more avocado and spices. I used 2 avocados and threw in 1/4 tsp of cumin and chili powder plus a little less than 1/4 tsp of cayenne pepper. I like my food spicy, but in my opinion those are the spices that need to be used in this soup. Also, I used blue corn tortilla chips instead of baking tortillas, 2 roma tomatoes and only 3 jalapenos (not to sound like an organic foods snob but the difference in heat between conventional and organic is astronomical). I will make this again at some point I'm sure, the only thing I will do differently next time is puree the avocados in a food processor to thicken up the soup and add one more avocado.
I got creative, I added cheese to the tortilla chips and then baked them. I also cut up litte squares of montery jack at the end and add them to the hot soup right before serving. I also used red onion, a little extra lime. I made for 6 it suggested 1 1/12 avocado? I used 3. Entire family loved it.
This soup is awesome and really easy to make. I used half a can of diced tomatoes with green chiles instead of the fresh tomato and jalepenos. I also seved it with Lime Tostitos instead of making the others. Everyone loved it. Thanks! I have already made it twice since this review!
Loved it! Very spicy but we will definitely make it again and have already passed the recipe to others.
I used lime juice, not fresh, and 1/4 cup was too much. I'll probably cut the lime juice in half next time. I would like more avocados. It was delicious though! I added just a pinch of cumin as well to give a little more mexican flare. AND I was feeding this to a 3 and 1 year old so I skipped the jalapenos and opted for 1/2 can of green chiles. Still good and not too spicy! Oh, and when it says 4 servings it's not kidding. It's 4 servings of about 1-1/2 cups each. Next time I'll double it for sure!
I LOVED this soup...although I was the only one in the family that felt that way. Followed the recipe exactly and was happy that my soupless dh and kids didn't have seconds, because it was all mine! :-) The lime and cilantro were a great flavor combo.
Everyone loves this soup and wants the recipie. I had it in Mexico and didn't think I would ever find a recipie. I double the avocados, shred the chicken and leave out the jalapenos. In Mexico they put in some kind of stringy cheese also. I can't figure out what they used. I tried mozarella but it just isn't the same. This is my new favorite soup!!
This is a great healthy soup! I made exactly as written except used extra lime (which probably wasn't a good idea), extra avocado (which WAS a good idea), and store-bought corn tortilla chips to save on time. Turned out great, definitely on the spicy side tho so if you're sensitive to spice cut back on the jalepinos. Will definitely make again! Lots of flavor without using a ton of seasoning.
FANTASTIC This is the best soup I've ever eaten. It was too hot for my kids- I didn't care, I ate theirs.
Very delicious! My family loved it. I added about a cup of leftover mexican rice for the last minute of simmering. I don't think it really added or took away from the taste, it just made it a bit more filling. With or without rice, I will definitely make this again.
A fantastic soup! I chose not to bake the corn tortilla strips for a garnish and used the crush corn tortilla chips that I had on hand instead. They worked just fine. I only used two jalapenos and three cloves of garlic. Eight cloves seemed like a bit too many and I don't prefer my dishes to be overly spicy. I also added some cumin to the soup as the chicken cooked. Instead of fresh tomato, I used a can of Rotel diced tomatoes with green chilis. My boyrfriend and I (both mexican food enthusiasts) really enjoyed this soup.
Delicious!!!!!! I used two jalapenos and I think that was the right call. Everything else was used as called for in the recipe. I got the urge to top it with sour cream though it made it even better. Nice and warm/spicy broth with chunks of fresh veggies...how could you go wrong?!
This was good but not great. I love all of the ingredients, so I thought this would be really delicious. It seemed like something was missing, though. Or maybe the proportions were off. I'm not sorry I made it, but I probably won't make it again.
OMG - This soup is amazing!!! I've made it twice now and each time it came out exactly as expected - delicious!! I like to make it so that I have lunch for a few days - as it tastes even better the next day...fantastic recipe!!
A bit hot for my taste, even using only 3 jalapeno peppers - my mother-in-law loved it though.
This was a pretty good soup, and it was easy and quick to make. I added a little more lime juice and a few dashes of chipotle sauce (like Tabasco or Bufalo chipotle sauces) for my taste.
Love this soup!
A great soup & different. I made it a couple times. I used 4 avacados and put them in the food processor before adding into the soup.Makes it really smooth & creamy. I seeded the jalpenos before dicing them. I like the tang from the lime. Also I didn't have a tomato so i used a can of diced tomatoes with chilies, they worked perfect. I'll make this again. It also freezes well and if good thawed and reheated. Thank you for a differnt and delicious recipe.
This was an interesting soup. Kind of weird compared to what we usually eat I guess? I don't know if I'll make it again.
Next time I would use less onion. The jalapenos I had were very large, so I only used two.
I loved this soup - Very easy to make and tons of flavor! I absolutely love the lime!
Made it with leftover chicken and it was delicious.
not impressed - maybe if it was not SO brothy and a little thicker and substantial? won't really know because im not making it again
YUMMY!!!! Light and fresh.....yet filling. I will definitely make this one many times this winter! Thanks for a fantastic recipe.
I found this to be very good. The lime gives this a bright, fresh flavor. I do agree that this is better with a bit more avocado. If you like the flavor of jalapeños but not the heat, try seeding them. I will be making this again!
delicious soup, we all loved it!! I made it very spicy with a lot of canned diced jalapenos and it tasted even better the next day!!
Really really good! Added 1/2 cup enchilada sauce and a bit of chili powder for a nice kick.
This was a good soup overall. I really liked the lime flavor that dominated. The soup was just too watery though, but I'm not a fan of broth only soups. Maybe adding some cream or something to it. I did blend a portion of the soup, but it was still just too liquidy.
This soup is unbelievable. When I made it for a friend, she suggested I quit my job and open a soup shop! The lime (and all those jalapenos!) really makes it. I cannot wait to make it again!
I enjoyed this soup. I reduced the amount of lime and garlic. Thanks Michelle for sharing.
This is my absolute favorite soup recipe ever! Exactly as written. We have made it several times now and I love the layers of flavor. I do seed and devein the jalepeno so my children can handle it, but this is a fantastic recipe! Definitely a family favorite and often requested. Thank you so much, Michelle.
EXCELLENT!! This was so unbelievably good and easy. I made it using bottled lime juice and canned tomato - which is not good to substitute but it was all I had on hand and it was still WONDERFUL. I will make it using all fresh ingredients next time - which will be very soon! I do need to say my three young children thought that it was too hot - so like other reviewers suggest, you may want to decrease the jalapeno peppers. My husband and I LOVED it the way it is posted. Thank you for sharing such a great recipe!
This was wonderful. I did add some canned corn. And only used 2 jalapenos.
Way too many jalapeno's. My mouth is tingling, my nose is running and I'm almost crying. My advice add some dairy and/or cut the number of jalapenos.
I made this with two avocados and added the enchilada sauce as recommended--nice and spicy! I also simmered the chicken seperately in some of the broth first, poured the broth off into the soup, and then lightly seared the chicken in the remaining juices until touched with brown. This added a nice flavor to the chicken that otherwise might have been lost. Then I blended everything except about 1/3 of the avocado and all of the chicken, added the rest of the avocado and the chicken with the blended soup back into my pot, and heated through. It was a nice result! My one complaint is that, although I love lemon, there was just a bit too much with the amount in the recipe. Next time I'll cut it by a 1/3, I think, and go from there. I think I'll also have some more avocado and some of the onions and garlic set aside to go in after the blending. That will give it a great balance between smoothness and the "chunkiness" of a stew.
One of the best soups I've ever made. I doubled the avacado because I love it. The lime juice was great and not overpowering at all. Topped it with shredded mexican cheese and sour cream. Awesome!
Great, unique taste! I am very glad I halved the amount of jalapenos, but otherwise I prepared as directed. YUMMY! Update- have made this dish multiple times and still love it. Sometimes I add rice or rice noodles to change things up. Thanks for a great recipe.
I thought it might be a little strange to have hot avocado in soup, but this is absolutely delicious!! Probably the best healthy dish I have ever had.
I wasn't crazy about it. It was pretty hot and just didn't have much to it. I like the idea about using the blender to thicken it up and I may try that...
WOW !!! Great soup. Love the lime in it
This soup was ok, but it didn't have any flavors that wowed me. Beware: if you don't like spicy this is not for you! My mouth burned for a long time after. Omit some or all of the jalapenos if you like less spicy foods.
Excellent recipe. Love the hotness from the jalapeños. This reminds me of my time in Mexico!
This soup was really simple and yummy! My family enjoyed it.
This is one of the best soups we have ever tasted!! It is very colorful for presentation as well! I would definately recommend this soup 1000%!!
I made this recipe just as directed. It was delicious. Especially right off the fire. Spicy for the kids but a unique alternative recipe for grown folks. Sure you could thicken it if you want. To do so, I would use a butter/flour roux heated but unbrowned as my first guess. ¡Muy sabrosa!
I made this soup as the recipe is written, and I liked the lime kick, but I just wasn't crazy for this soup at all.
I just added some corn and roasted my jalapeños before dicing them. The soup was absolutely delicious!
I'll admit I changed this a bit, but the recipe overall is awesome. I had to decrease the pepper in it, because 4 is too spicy for me and I added an extra avocado. This was great.
soooo good. I made it the night before so the flavors could blend. Used one really big jalapeno, but kept the seeds in. Substituted one whole can of Rotel with green chilies. Sliced the chicken really thinly. Used only 4 cloves of garlic which was plenty (we love spicy food and the ingerdient list as called for would have been too much for us). One addition was a hearty sprinkle of cumin, which really enhanced the flavor. Easy and healthy
A very, very good soup!! I used a little less avocado, and a bit more lime, but I have absolutely no complaints!! I will be using this as my "going-out dish". Great recipe.
I love this soup and everyone I have made it for requests it.
Very good soup. Only used 1 jalapeño and added grated quesidilla cheese , cilantro and avocado when I served it. Thew in some bok choy too.
This soup is so good, so easy, and perfectly guilt free! With a few edits to make it fit my liking this is a new regular for me. I double it up and enjoy it all week, I haven't gotten sick of it yet. - I omit the tortillas because I don't like them. - Same with mushy tomatoes, so they're out too. - I add corn as the reviews suggested. - I find that the avocado doesn't retain its flavor well when reheated, so I like to put it in my individual plate every time I reheat it so that its nice and fresh. - A dollop of sour cream or greek yogurt is a must! Yum!
Very good. Needed more flavor I think. I didn't have lime on hand. But I did add some sour cream and a little Franks Red Hot Sauce w/ Lime, and it improved it a lot. I took out 1/3 of the soup and blended it with the sour cream then added it back in to give it a creamy and chunky texture. But very good and I will make it again
WOW! Best soup I've had in a long time. I had made chicken tacos but had a lot of meat left over, so I used it in place of the chicken and fresh tomato. Came out great! I agree the fresh lime juice really adds a special flavor.
This was delicious! I did cheat a bit. I didn't have fresh tomatoes, so I used a can of diced tomatoes. I also used a precooked chicken that I deboned. It was probably a bit more tomato flavored than the original recipe, but I liked it a lot. Looking forward to Making it again this summer when garden tomatoes are available!
Made this 2 days ago and was FANTASTIC! Only thing I changed was 2 jalapeños instead of 4 and it had a lot of sizzle! Loved the flavor and it's my new fave soup!! Must be unbelievable if you have a sinus or cold deal as it's strong!!
BURN BABY BURN!! Use half the amount of jalapenos, if you want to keep your lips! Other than that it is sooo tasty! The crispy tortillas are the best idea ever!
LOVED this soup! The only thing I would say is that it calls for 4 jalapeños, and I used 2 larger ones, and it was bordering on too spicy. Next time I would probably either use 2 small ones, 1 large one, or maybe remove the seeds. Will definitely make again!
This is really good! Wish I had doubled the recipe though, because my husband ate pretty much all of it. I got one bowl..If I make the smaller recipe I may cut back on the lime juice a tad. I did add a very small pinch of cumin.
Very light and fresh. My hubby and I liked this soup a lot.
I thoroughly enjoyed this recipe. I followed everything to a tee and it came out prefect. My boyfriend is a chef at a fine dining establishment and he also said it was an amazing recipe. The only thing I changed its I added extra avocado because I live avocados.also, added shredded cheese but we lived it.
YUM! Lovely just as it is.
I love avocado, lime, and cilantro. I can't take spice so we reduced the jalapeño, but only my husband could eat it. It was still to hot for me! So beware. I'll try it again without the jalapeño or try the mild chili peppers, then my husband can add the jalapeño.
This is a great soup - I've made it many times and it is always requested by friends and family. One of my favorite substitutions is to add 6 - 10 tomatillos for the lime juice. It gives it a different kind of tart - very rich and yummy. I usually start them in the chicken stock first and then add everything else. I usually garnish with tortilla chips, cheese, and maybe a dollop of sour cream or salsa. You won't be sorry to try this one.
I absolutely love this recipe! I have had it since 2009 (I'm surprised I didn't write a review sooner). The recipe is so easy and it is wonderful. I have never had much leftover when I make this. Truly the best! I usually add corn for a little crunch and sweetness and serve with sour cream and some cheese sprinkled on top.
My boyfriend absolutely loved this. It is now his favorite soup. I made it without any changes and was shocked by the depth of flavor the broth had. Superb.
Wasn't as exciting as I expected. Although it's most likely due to my adjusting the flavors to suit our needs (lemon instead of lime juice, no jalepenos, no cilantro). It was edible, just not our favorite.
Very good soup. Used a little less jalepeno and a little more avocado. This is a very adaptable recipe. I also did about a 1/3 puree to thicken a bit. I really enjoyed this.
I used frozen chicken breasts, minced garlic and canned jalapenos and still this came out delicious. It had just enough spice and is surprisingly very filling. I might add another avocado next time, just for my liking.
Too bland. Not enough flavor development - even after additions. Sorry, but I'll be trying a different recipe
Tasty, although I felt it was missing a little something. I tend to like my soups a bit chunkier. Maybe next time I will add more veggies.
This was a very good recipe. The reason for only 4 stars is the chicken. It looked so plain and bland. I think it should be grilled or sautéed first just for color. The lime and tomatoes were a superb addition to an ordinary soup. It was a great meal. (We just used bagged tortilla chips)
When I use a recipe for the first time I try to stick to what the originator of the recipe had chosen. I just could not bring myself to use 4 whole Jalapeno peppers with seeds chopped. So I chopped one whole pepper and seeded another before chopping. The soup was very good but still too hot. The flavors were great and interesting so next time (and there will be a next time) I am going to use 4 pepper seeded and chopped for flavor and get the heat from a 1/4 tsp cayenne.
me, my husband ,and kids ages 5 &7 absolutely loved it. the ONLY adjustment was adding a couple of dashes of garlic powder and a pich of cayenne pepper. it was awesome. thanks for sharing!!!!!!!!
Good stuff. Less spicy than I thought it would be, even with leaving in most of the jalepeno seeds. The lime was a little strong, but not horribly so. A good base soup; we would probably use less lime juice and more spicy peppers next time, along with maybe a little less onion and more chicken.
I added fresh corn and used one less jalapeno. It was amazing and still spicy enough. My four year old ate 2 bowls.
Absolutely loved this recipe. I used already shredded roasted chicken to make it easier. Also, reduced the jalapeno peppers to one as I don't like things too hot. Also added more garlic. Wonderful, healthy, and EASY!!!!!!!
Made exactly other than added rinsed black beans. Key, fresh lime juice, NOT bottled! We topped with shredded lettuce and sour cream. Oh, and fry up those corn tortillas. You won't regret it! Delicious. Don't hold back on the other ingredients.
I made this soup and loved it. I followed the exact recipe except following changes: I used 1 Serrano chili instead of jalapeños, I added 2 tbsp of rice and corn to the soup, I went a bit lite on lime juice too I only used 3/4 of the recommended amount, I used 2 avocados. The taste was amazing. My husband and I loved it.
Great recipe! I have made it twice now. The first time I used the exact ingredients and blended in some extra avocado. Last night, I didn't have all the fresh ingredients on hand, so I improvised, and I think it turned out even better! Instead of fresh tomatoes and jalepenos, I used a can of RoTel tomatoes and chiles with juice. I also used bottled lime juice, and cut back on the amount just a bit. I did not blend in any avocado, just left the chunks, and we liked the broth better that way. We also used plain tortilla chips instead of browning the corn tortillas. It was a bit spicy for my four year old, so I mixed some sour cream into hers, and it was perfect. This has become a family favorite, thanks!
I was the hit this past Cinco de Mayo when I served this soup for lunch! I also topped it off with a little Cheddar cheese. Good stuff!!
I used shrimp instead of the chicken.
This was pretty good, but I would probably make a few changes in the future if I were to make it again. Thanks anyways!
Very good! My husband I I both loved this. The changes I made were I used a can of original Rotel instead of a tomato (only b/c I'm sick and was lazy), added some shredded montery jack while it was cooking, and only put a few slices of jalapeno's in while it was cooking for the flavor but removed before serving. The Rotel has green chilies in it. I also threw it all in my crock pot on high for 4 hrs. I then topped w/ some low fat sour cream, shredded chedder, and some low fat tortilla chips. I will definalty make again, but try w/ the tomato and jalapeno to see how it is.
Love this recipe. Like others, I mash some avocado into the soup and blend to make a creamier soup. I put in a little less lime as well(about 3/4 of what is written), as it was too strong as written for us. Great soup!!
