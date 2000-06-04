Avocado Soup with Chicken and Lime

4.5
324 Ratings
  • 5 213
  • 4 78
  • 3 23
  • 2 8
  • 1 2

Thin strips of chicken breast are simmered in broth with jalapenos, onion, garlic and lime and then combined with avocado and topped with crisp corn tortilla strips in this spicy soup.

Recipe by Michelle

Gallery
29 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Arrange tortilla strips on a baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cook onion, garlic, and jalapenos in oil until lightly browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in chicken, chicken broth, lime juice, tomato, salt and pepper. Gently simmer until chicken is no longer pink, about 10 minutes. Stir in avocado and cilantro and heat through, 3 to 5 minutes. Adjust seasonings to taste.

  • Ladle soup into bowls and sprinkle with tortilla strips to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 24.9g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 37.3mg; sodium 1047.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022