Crantini

4.1
15 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 8
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a great drink when you are out at the lake or entertaining guests in your backyard! It combines vodka and cranberry juice with a generous splash of lemon-lime soda. Blend with ice for a slushy variation!

Recipe by Crystal Chercoe

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 min
total:
1 min
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour cranberry juice and vodka into a cocktail shaker full of ice. Strain into your serving glass. Add lemon-lime soda and stir. Squeeze a lemon wedge into glass and stir again.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 25.6g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 15.7mg. Full Nutrition
