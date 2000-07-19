Crantini
This is a great drink when you are out at the lake or entertaining guests in your backyard! It combines vodka and cranberry juice with a generous splash of lemon-lime soda. Blend with ice for a slushy variation!
Very easy to make and I almost always have all the necessary ingredients on hand. Tastes great too!
This tasted nothing like the Crantini I order when I go out to eat.
Very easy to make and I almost always have all the necessary ingredients on hand. Tastes great too!
yum! Great refreshing drink.
Really good, however, I don't love sweet drinks and because I wanted to have more than just one of these, I subbed lemon/lime seltzer water for the soda. Very refreshing!
I've made this for a long time, however I don't use the soda, I substitute it with triple sec. 4oz cranberry, 2 oz vodka, 1/2 oz triple sec, splash of lime. mmmmmmm CHEERS!
tastes something like a raseberry gingerale, but cranberry instead. Very light, added an extra shot of vodka to it.
Excellent recipe for a Crantini. After a particularly long and grueling day, we really enjoyed relaxing with these. (I used Hansen's Diet Tangerine Lime soda). Thank you, Crystal!
This tasted nothing like the Crantini I order when I go out to eat.
This was refreshing! I garnished w/ a lemon wedge & a few craisins.
I use 2 oz citrus vodka, 2 oz cranberry, 1 oz lime juice. Shake & serve in martini glasses. It'll make you smile. :-)
good stuff!
S000 refreshing!!!!!!
I used Smirnoff vanilla vodka and added just a little juice from the lemon. Smooth goin' down.
what is the recipes for it
Wooooow. Awesomeness
