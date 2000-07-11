Monte Cristo Sandwich

I haven't had a Monte Cristo for years. The one other time I tried making one it seemed it was just a huge mess. I don't know if this one is just less messy, or if I just handled it better. I now have a flexible spatula that made this much easier. I dipped the one side, carefully put it in the pan and let it cook long enough to firm up. Then was easily able to get my flexible spatula under it, carefully turned it over, then dipped the other side and put it back in the pan. This kept it from getting soggy on the second side before I had a chance to cook it. (I also think medium is too high.) It stayed neat and looked very pretty when done. I will say I think I prefer broiling or grilling over the "French toast" approach. It tasted like ham n swiss, but the texture of the bite was like French toast. I would not have wanted a thicker dip. (Speaking of which, the egg wash is enough for 2-3 of these sandwiches.) And no conf sugar here - why does a *sandwich* need to be sweet?