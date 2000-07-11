Monte Cristo Sandwich

This Monte Cristo sandwich with ham, turkey, and Swiss cheese slices is dipped in an egg and milk mixture and fried to a golden brown. A hot alternative to the usual lunch or snack. Try it with berry jam on the side.

Recipe by carolyn overton

Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Spread mayonnaise on one side of one bread slice. Spread mustard on one side of remaining bread slice and top with alternate slices of ham, turkey, and Swiss cheese. Close sandwich with remaining bread slice, mayonnaise-side down.

  • Beat egg and milk in a shallow bowl until well combined. Lightly grease a small skillet over medium heat.

  • Dip sandwich into egg mixture to coat on both sides. Transfer sandwich to the hot skillet and cook until golden brown on both sides and cheese is melted. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
641 calories; protein 48.7g; carbohydrates 33.1g; fat 33.8g; cholesterol 297.9mg; sodium 1308.3mg. Full Nutrition
