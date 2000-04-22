Fry Sauce
It's the infamous Utah fry sauce! May substitute barbecue sauce for ketchup. Serve with French fries or onion rings.
My mother worked at a Ogden, UT Blue Onion restaurant in the early 70's, so we grew up with this. It is a very simple and general condiment for lots of things in place of ketchup, mayo or similar condiments. I have always known and made it as the "Secret Sauce" because that's what mom called it. None of our friends knew about it when we moved to CA or elsewhere. We've converted a lot of people that just can't do plain ketchup any more. You can tweak the ratio to whatever your preference is...(more mayo, more ketchup or 50/50). You really can't mess it up. We've never measured it. It's great to see someone put this recipe up to share---why didn't I think of it! LOLRead More
Ketchup and Mayo alone is not Utah fry sauce. 2 parts mayo to 1 part ketchup and white vinegar. 1/8 c mayo, 1 1/2 T ketchup, 1/2t white vinegar. (The white vinegar makes it smooth and adds flavor) Thats the recipe! :-)Read More
If you want this to taste more like Artic Circle you have to add buttermilk. Our Article circle used to use this 'white sauce' (fry sauce before the catsup) on it's hamburgers. If you don't have buttermilk I've heard you could use a bit of dill pickle juice.
I found that if you add a couple of drops of liquid smoke it tastes just like you got some wild dipping sauce from Good Times Burger. YUMMY!
This sauce has been a favorite in New Orleans for years. Try adding (to taste) horseradish when eating boiled or fried seafood. It's awesome!!!!
I've been making this sauce for years, but I wasn't aware it had a name.As a matter of fact, a Utah native gave me the tip. We love it with burgers, fries, chicken, fish and on sandwiches. For a variation try tartar sauce 2 to 1 with ketchup. Its great too. Thanks Keith.
The ingredients sound a little weird, but suprisingly enough it's deicious. I ate this on a hamburger. I haven't tried this with BBQ sauce because I enjoyed the ketchup so much. Don't think hubby would care for it...he's not a big fan of mayo. Very quick and simple. Thanks for sharing.
I added about an 1/8 cup of barbecue sauce (maybe a little more) to this recipe and it tasted just like the o-ring sauce from Red Robin. My kids loved it!
Ive been making this sauce for years. Theres several variations you can use to suit your taste. I always add a small drop of mustard to give it a little spice. Also good with ranch, mayo, ketchup, and mustard. I always make this when i have fries. I add ranch or bbq sauce depending on my mood.
Very simple and can be adjusted to your own personal tastes. Kick it up with some tabasco or play it tame with a bit of BBQ sauce. I've had some really great french fry sauces on this site and this is a great base - probably good for kids.
I think it's funny that a lot of people aren't familiar with fry sauce! It comes with everything here (in Oregon). I didn't know the proportions to make it, so I looked up this recipe. However, I followed the advice of other reviewers and did about 50% mayo, 40% ketchup, and 10% barbeque (Big Al's KC Barbeque from this site). Mmm, mmm, mmm! Very good.
I made this to go w/ the curly fries I made for our lunch of roast beef sandwiches. Very good - although I must admit I added each ingrediant to taste. If your fond of miracle whip like I am - that is also a nice tangy combination. Thanks for posting this Keith!
I've also made Fry Sauce for years. In fact, I'm famous for my fry sauce (at least at my house...). Red Robin serves a sauce with its bottomless steak fries (!!!!!) that uses BBQ and mayo. To die for. When the waiter told us about it, I about fell off my chair in excitement. I'm a Utah native living in NC, and no one but the people I go to church with know anything about fry sauce. Back to "My Fry Sauce", I add a little BBQ as well as A-1 along with the ketchup and mayo. Kicks it up just the right number of notches.
My Niece, who owns a couple of restaurants uses "Fry Sauce" with fresh snipped or dried Dill Weed mixed in, on her Reuben Sandwiches, in place of "regular" 1000 Island Dressing ... Myself, I sieve a hard boiled egg and a splash of lemon juice mixed with the "Dill Fry Sauce" and use for a shrimp cocktail sauce ... It's pretty tasty as a bread spread for plain old cheese sandwiches also ...
Try adding 1/2 tsp of white vinegar to it!!! I also use onion and garlic powder in mine. Those 3 things give it so much flavor! I use to not use anything for fries until I came across this recipe. I can't get enough of it!!! If you want some kick to it add some cayenne powder! Yum!!!
It was the Artic Circle in Midvale, Utah that created this delicious little wonder & during my 10 year stint there, I drank this sauce like it was mothers milk. We even made salad dressing out of it. Here's my advice. Go 50/50 on the mayo to ketchup ratio. Mix & taste, then figure out which you prefer more of & go from there in a larger batch. Usually its more mayonnaise than ketchup. You CAN also add a drop of liquid smoke & have it taste exactly like major restaurant chains but that's NOT what REAL Utah Fry Sauce is about. If it ain't broke folks......Sometimes simplicity is its own perfection.
My brother makes this to and dips his french fries in it.
I made this for a Big Love marathon party (we served funeral potatoes, frog-eye salad, carrot salad, jello...) It got mixed reviews from other guests, but I really liked it. You can vary the ratio to your liking (more or less mayo as you please). And some people mixed a bit of chopped pickle relish in it too. I thought it was good for french fries and burgers. I'm from NY, so this was a bizarre looking combination for me. I'm glad I tried it!
This is good. Needed a little more zip to it for me. I added a sprinkle of seasoned salt, 1/8 tsp ground cayenne pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon fry seasoning (from the Amish store).
I have been making this for years. I always add a splash of dill pickle juice to it. It doesn't taste the same without it.
Perfect sauce for "Tail Burner Firehouse French Fries" from this site.
This sauce has nothing to do with Utah. Fry sauce can be found in many other places. Add a little bit of mustard for tang.
I have actually been aware of this sauce for years now. I love to make homemade french fries and fried shrimp and have this sauce with it. IT is great on the fried shrimp also!!!!!
Reminds me of BYU and Utah - can't have fries without fry sauce!!!
quick & tasty!
I did not know that this is something people use as a french fry dipping sauce in Utah! At most restaurants my partner and I went to in Peru this is what was served with anything that was fried. It was always served with french fries and breaded calamari in the coastal restaurants we ate at. It's also really good mixed with a little lime juice.
I have been doing this for years also.Sometimes I add crushed garlic or garlic powder to it.
I am also a Utah native and love fry sauce! When we moved out of state, I started perfecting my sauce. I do as keith, and use more mayo than ketchup, but I add a little bit of bbq sauce to add a little zip. My husband has me add a little bit of the chinese chili sauce to his to make it spicy! We don't eat fries without the sauce! I'll have to try other reviewers suggestions that sound interesting. I have tried lowfat and olive oil mayo, but I prefer the full fat stuff. If I'm eating fries, I may as well go all out, right?
I've done this for years and everyone thought I was weird. Nice to know I've got a lot of "weird" company. Best stuff for fries!!!! Even better, use a good smoky BBQ sauce.
This recipe is a pretty standard recipe. Some alternatives are: Use your favorite BBQ sauce in place of the ketchup and follow the recipe as is. OR another way to make it great is to make the recipe as is listed and add about a tablespoon of soy sauce.
Hello...Yum! I have been paying $5 a bottle at the store for "Some Dudes Fry Sauce"- I had no idea it was just ketchup and mayo!!! I did about 50/50 with the 2 ingredients and added a tiny dash of liquid smoke per another reviewers suggestions- so good- THANKS!
This was delicious! I didn't know if I would like it so I only made a little and ended up making more because it was so good. Great with Oven Fries.
Quick and easy, how can you mess this one up? I used FF mayo and BBQ sauce YUMMY YUMMY!! Never been to Utah, but they got the right idea thanks for sharing!!!!!
yup...you know you're in Utah when there's fry sauce at every hamburger joint that isn't a nationwide franchise! Gotta love fry sauce! If you don't want so much, just remember 1 part mayo to two parts ketchup...or is it the other way around...just keep adding til it's a rather pink salmon color...then enjoy!!!!Warning: it's addicting!
I miss living in Utah where this comes with your fries at any fast food restraunt! I love it with ketchup but especially with BBQ sauce, I believe it is then called "the ultimate dipping sauce".
You guys need to come to Utah a little more often. Fry sauce is everywhere here, and a few places inbetween on your way to California. I can't stand ketchup, but fry sauce is amazing!
I can't live without this stuff! Always a must at our barbeques. I have lived in the east where people haven't heard about it and made them love it too! I put a little mustard in mine. It gives it an even better flavor in my opinion.
I've been making my own "fry sauce" for years in SC, but didn't know it had a name or that anyone else knew/loved it like my kids & I. It is soooo good, I like 2-1 (ketchup-mayo) ratio. Never tried w/bbq sauce, but I will soon, sounds good,too.
I dip my fries in nothing else but this!
omg i've been doing this for years. and if you add some relish...voila, thousand island dressing! i am obsessed with dips and dipping...i dip anything and everything, ha ha.
I love this stuff! My mom used to serve it with shrimp. She never measured either, and I just spoon and taste also. Yum, thanks for posting! Its funny what is considered a "recipe"! Posted pic, served with fried pickles from this site.
We love our fries dipped in this! Such a classic combo. Thanks for sharing. :)
we loved this dip!
I've been making this for years and had no idea it actually had a name! I took others suggestions and added a bit of liquid smoke and more catsup. I used this on my hubby's ham, cheese and coleslaw sandwich and he loved the smokey taste. Thanks Keith!
Nothing special or really unique to me.
Add a little mustard and it's great on shrimp when you're out of cocktail sauce.
I normally eat my fries plain and do not really care for ketchup but we had this with "Spicy Potato Wedges" (also from this site) and really enjoyed it. I think this sauce would also be good on burgers. The only difference I would make would be to use FF mayo to cut down on fat and calories.
My brother-in-law is from the Netherlands and this is how he eats his french fries. Gotta say its beyond good and is the only way I eat french fries now.
Yummers! Been doing this for over 12 years now and was thrilled to see it posted on here! Great for dipping fries and also yummy when you dip *Cheeseburger Meatloaf* (recipe from this site) into it! Mmm!
I'v never realised people used this for fries, i ALWAYS made it for veggie dips( especially when i was really young) for the dips i usually added some yougurt as well ,Honestly better then and premade junk!
This is the only way you'll find me eating Ketchup with fries. Discovered this way back when I was 16 and working at McDonald's. Fifteen years later, I still enjoy this.
Fry sauce is the reason i love utah. Its also good with pepper, a little pickle juice... We put it on EVERYTHING! Fries, onion rings, pizza, hamburgers.. YUM :)
Good stuff! :)
Ive always had this with fish sticks since i was a kid...love it!
I'm originally from Idaho and fry sauce is a staple condiment! I usually put a little dill relish in it to make it more tangy and the pickle pieces add a little flare. There's nothing better than tater tots and fry sauce. Brings me back to my childhood every time I eat it. It's super good with finger steaks and burgers too. (I usually 1/2 of each though in my mix).
This is what I have been using since I was a kid. I also use it on fish as I don't like tarter sauce. You can add just about anything to it such as hot sauce or garlic. Super yummy any way you do it!!
I love this sauce, but you can't find it in Denver. So I've been making my own. I use fat-free mayonnaise and barbeque sauce instead of ketchup. It has more flavor. Whenever we eat out and order fries, I ask for a side of mayo & barbeque sauce and mix my own! I've had lots of people ask me what I was doing and when they tried it, they were hooked! (The Good Times hamburger chain in Colorado has something very similar called "wild dippin' sauce).
It makes me laugh that people are so mystified by fry sauce. When we first moved here I had no idea what it was either, but now I see it everywhere. Simple recipe, but really good. A little lemon juice is a nice addition.
I never knew that this had a name until I moved to Utah. My husband's family uses this sauce for dipping artichokes.
Fry sauce just cracks me up! When I was in high school I moved from California to Idaho for a couple years. I had never heard of fry sauce in CA, but in Idaho they have it in the grocery stores bottled like regular ketchup and everything. It is good stuff!
Fry sauce is the best!!! It's the ONLY thing to dip your fries into. I prefer mine with just a bit a BBQ sauce added in.
Creamy, tangy, and very good with french fries. This would be great on burgers too. Easy and pretty darned good. Thanks Keith.
My mother made this for years and we used it as salad dressing , fry sauce and shrimp sauce. Still mixing it up for my family. Will have to try it with vinegar as some have commented.
Had you just said "Fancy Sauce", this would have been all over! This dipping sauce is great on both dinosaur shaped AND kidney bean shaped chicken nuggies! We love it! - - Brennan Huff and Dale Doback
I'm from Utah and have fixed this sauce for many years. I've always added a tsp or two of fresh lemon juice and some worcestershire sauce. Add a nice extra zing to it! People in the rest of the country just don't know what they're missing!
Very tast.
Recipe we use all the time for fries, boiled shrimp and boiled crawdads. Add in a little hot sauce - simple & delicious!
if you toss in a small splash of dill pickle juice you will have the 1950s version
I've been making this sauce for years. I always put it on my burgers. I think of it as thousand island without the pickles. I hate pickles.
I used equal parts of ketchup/mayo and I agree with the reviewer who wrote that this is the "best stuff for fries."
the recipe should read: two parts mayonnaise, one part ketchup, one part white vinegar.
I have done this for many years. I also ad a few drops of Tabasco
we always called this "metchup"! my sister ate it on EVERYTHING! add a little sweet relish, and its GREAT on salads!
Good fry sauce recipe. I think it needs spiced up a little but I'm not sure what the answer is. I added a little seasoning salt and that seemed to help. I added A1 to one batch. There were mixed feelings on that. Some liked it with the A1 added and others did not. If you do decide to add A1, I would recommend using it sparingly.
I've been making this fry sauce for many years and love it! In my version I add a teaspoon or so of Worcestershire sauce as well. I just taste test and add more if it needs it. Tastes like the fry sauce we get at Burger Ranch around here in Washington State.
Like other reviers...never knew this had a name. Put this on my burgers ALL THE TIME....only way I will eat them. My son loves to dip anyting into this. Thanks for the post.
this has all ways been my fav. try ranch and ketchup
Simply good and easy to make. I paired the sauce with Ore-Ida® Steak Fries®.
I use fry sauce on my french fries all the time and never knew there was an official name for it???? Yummy.
living in utah fry sauce is a staple you cant eat fries without fry sauce. green jello and fry sauce welcome to utah..
This was a great recipe. I did change the ratio a bit. I went with 1/2 & 1/2 with the mayo and ketchup. My family loved it. I grilled burgers and made some fries and they were dipping the burgers as well as the fries. They want the sauce whenever I do burgers and fries.
Oh my gosh! My husband and I have been *doing* this since we were teenagers!! What a hoot to see it listed as an actual recipe! Let me tell y'all ~ it just doesn't get any better than this!! Ketchup and Mayo mixed is a MUST on your french fries! Spotting this recipe just totally made my day!
I always make it with vinegar to taste because we like a bit of zing to it. We have it with fries but it also goes great with chicken nuggets.
My mother-in-law made this all the years I knew her. We met in 1979 and she passed in 2006. We use it for fries, onion rings, potatoe chips, raw veggies and even a salad dressing in a pinch. It is so very versatile! Absolutely LOVE this simple recipe.
Goes really well with fries.
how funny that I came across this recipe...my sister and I have been doing this for years, we just have a different name for it.. it's "metchup" :D you can also mix ketchup with ranch dressing. that is really good too!
Thank you for posting the Fry Sauce recipe. It is very tasty! :-)
I have never tried traditional fry sauce but created my own version when I was 8 and have eaten it ever since on almost everything. I mix 3 parts mayo (preferably Miracle Whip but never Hellman's) to 2 parts ketchup, to 1 part yellow mustard. Give or take on the ratios depending on if my Crohn's Disease is acting up I'll cut the mustard in half. I always mix my own rather than buy the pre-made bottled stuff. That way I can control the spiciness of it.
I have had this many times. Try it on french fried shrimp. That's where I first learned to love it.
Wow, this sauce is awesome! I have had ketchup and mayo on sandwiches/burgers before but never measured it to a T or anything. I decided I would only try half this recipe which made just enough for me alone. The only thing I did differently was use equal part of mayo and ketchup, which was a good idea because the mayo I used has a really strong taste but then the lovely ketchup flavour kicks in which makes this sauce deserving of five stars! I will be making this more often, that's for sure.
I've been making this since middle school when we were only allowed 1 ketchup packet...my version is a little more 50/50. I used it on fries, chicken, onion rings, burgers, and much more. In high school I used to dip the cafeteria's flavorless cheese pizza in it...amazing!
My husband has made this for as long as I have known him..didn't know it had a name! Thanks!
I love fry sauce! Usually I just eye it but I thought I would try a real recipe this time. We do love BBQ sauce in ours and I didn't have enough ketchup so I used 1 part chili sauce, 1 part ketchup and 1 part BBQ sauce to = 1/3 c. Was very yummy! I know I veered away from the recipe but just thought I would let ya know it was yummy!
Very easy and good. Did put just a tad of mustard. Thanks
Great base recipe. I like to add a tablespoon or 2 of BBQ sauce and a dash of hot sauce to really make this an AMAZING fry sauce.
This is a sauce that I've had since I was a kid. My mom always served this with fish sticks or fried shrimp. It's still one of my comfort foods. The only addition is that of a few splashes of Tabasco or some cayenne pepper.
I couldn’t figure out what the salad dressing ingredient could be so In addition to the mayo and ketchup I added 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika, 1 tbsp worcestershire sauce, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1 tbsp sugar. It is great on everything, fries, hamburgers, chicken. We love it.
