It's the infamous Utah fry sauce! May substitute barbecue sauce for ketchup. Serve with French fries or onion rings.

Recipe by Keith Horrocks

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix ketchup and mayonnaise together in a small bowl until thoroughly blended.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 215.4mg. Full Nutrition
