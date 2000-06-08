Extra Easy Hummus

"Impressive" my very picky husband concluded. He thought it was really good; I thought it was really good. The only thing this recipe was missing was lemon juice. After tasting it I knew it needed a little zip and some of the other recipes had called for it. Just what it needed. I just used the bottled stuff I had in the fridge and that worked wonders! Also, I didn't actually measure out the spices, so I can't verify that the portions given in this are correct. I'm pretty positive I didn't use the entire amount of cumin called for. I also used kosher salt. If you like garlic, I added an extra clove and I loved it. If your mix is gritty at all, don't fret. Just add a little more oil or lemon juice and blend more in the food processor. I think this would have not worked well in the blender. I served it with homemade naan bread and cucumbers. DELICIOUS!! (The first time I made I just ate it with some corn chips and it was great with that too.)