Extra Easy Hummus

Tahini-free hummus that only takes minutes, and is a favorite with my kids.

Recipe by Donalyn

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • In a blender or food processor combine garbanzo beans, garlic, cumin, salt and olive oil. Blend on low speed, gradually adding reserved bean liquid, until desired consistency is achieved.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 4.4g; sodium 501.9mg. Full Nutrition
