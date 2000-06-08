Extra Easy Hummus
Tahini-free hummus that only takes minutes, and is a favorite with my kids.
OMG! Who would've thought a little can of garbanzo beans could transform into something so delicous! It doesn't get easier or much simpler than this! I put everything into a mini food processor, used sesame oil vs. olive oil and upped the garlic. I also added in the reserved bean liquid as needed along with a splash of lemon juice. I served it topped with a bit of paprika and surrounded by homemade pita chips - YUM!Read More
"Impressive" my very picky husband concluded. He thought it was really good; I thought it was really good. The only thing this recipe was missing was lemon juice. After tasting it I knew it needed a little zip and some of the other recipes had called for it. Just what it needed. I just used the bottled stuff I had in the fridge and that worked wonders! Also, I didn't actually measure out the spices, so I can't verify that the portions given in this are correct. I'm pretty positive I didn't use the entire amount of cumin called for. I also used kosher salt. If you like garlic, I added an extra clove and I loved it. If your mix is gritty at all, don't fret. Just add a little more oil or lemon juice and blend more in the food processor. I think this would have not worked well in the blender. I served it with homemade naan bread and cucumbers. DELICIOUS!! (The first time I made I just ate it with some corn chips and it was great with that too.)
I made two variations on this recipe. I left out the cumin and added fresh ground pepper. To one batch I added sun-dried tomatoes and a little crushed red pepper to taste. That was REALLY yummy. To the other batch I added chili paste, minced ginger, soy sauce to taste. The chili paste gives it a real kick. I'm thinking kalamata olives and artichokes may work, too. Awesome recipe.
This recipe is yummy and easy to make. It is even better if you blend in the juice of half a lemon.
My girl scout troop made this, and it was a big hit with them! Parents are now asking for this recipe. Note: I liked it even better with 1/2 teaspoon of lemon juice added.
Delicious and easy. My two-year old and I made this together, and she thinks it is yummy too! Leaving out the tahini saves a lot of calories. Try it with a tablespoon of dijon mustard blended in for a more grown-up taste.
First, I'll say that if you have ever tasted homemade hummus, or good, quality hummus made fresh at a Greek or Middle Eastern restaurant, you will soon see that it's pretty much pointless to buy prepackaged hummus at your grocery store. I love this recipe because it's easy, I keep most of the ingredients on hand, and I feel that the lack of tahini gives the recipe broader appeal to those whose palates aren't accustomed to the flavors of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes. I added a little more olive oil than the recipe called for, doubled the garlic, added some lemon juice, omitted the cumin, added some paprika and cayenne, and increased the salt a bit (but I also used no-salt-added garbanzo beans, which accounts for the need for extra salt). Fabulous. I love this recipe and will make it often!
This was really good, and easy to make. Tastes even better the next day after the flavor has time to combine.
This was very easy, and considering it was my first time trying hummus, I thought it was pretty good. I think it would have worked much better in a food processor than in my blender, though. I used less salt and cumin because I was sharing it with my baby. He liked it too!
I didn't think that this hummus was good at all. It was way too bland and the cumin made it taste like a bowl of blended up chili beans instead of hummus. It was definitely easy to make but it wasn't worth even that little bit of effort.
quite easy and crowd pleaser
REally Great Start. I like to add the juice of half a lemon, and a tablespoon of peanut butter. Adds extra protein, and is much cheaper and easier to come by than tahini. Also a little less bitter than tahini, for picky kids.
This was a very good basic recipe. I added more garlic, a little bit of lemon juice, and some cayenne for a little bite. In response to the reviewer who asked why we would want to leave out the tahini -- in addition to sesame being a pretty nasty allergen (as someone else pointed out), many of us live in areas where "international foods," especially Middle Eastern/Mediterranean foods, are not easy to come by, and when we can get them, they're not cheap. The best thing about this dish is that it is cheap -- I can make it for approximately 72 cents. If I were to buy tahini to add to it, it would make it about 6 dollars, because that's what an tiny, old, dusty jar of tahini costs at my grocery store. :)
Yum! I use this recipe all the time for an extremely quick, easy, and delicious hummus. It is easy to alter it to suit your taste. Sometimes I will add oil packed sundried tomatoes (~1/2 of a jar, rinsed, per batch) which makes it extra yummy (if you like sundried tomatoes, that is!) but it is also great as is. I use it to dip carrots, tortilla chips, pita bread, and even regular bread. Yum!
This IS super-easy!!! And very delicious! I took some other's advice and cut back the cumin to 1 tsp. and added a dash of parsley, chili powder, paprika and I used minced garlic from a jar. I also added sesame seeds[cuz I had em!] Needed lotsa bean juice to get the right consistency, so make sure you save it! VERY good alternative to the real deal, though the color was not my fav....but it didn't negate the taste, which was awesome! Thank You! OOooo...and lemon juice...the lemon juice I added was extra helpful I think with the flavor!
Yummy completely on its own but I added some fresh salsa to it to put a little kick in it.
Great recipe! This hummus is super easy to put together, calls for basic pantry ingredients, and is healthy and so tasty! Plus, it's a really healthy dip for fresh veggies. I made it exactly as written, and wouldn't change a thing, as it's delicious the way it is. I made it in my food processor and processed it for a really long time so that it was really smooth and creamy in texture. Thanks for sharing the recipe...it's wonderful and I'll be making it again!
Very good- I did the garbanzo beans from scratch (not hard, just boil them until tender). I did add more garlic, lemon, and oil- but the basis of this recipe is an excellent springboard. No tahini is the key I was searching for, and this recipe delivered. I paired it with the "Pita Chips" recipe by Dawn and voila! pita chips and hummus at a fraction of the cost with completely most excellent results. Do this- you won't be disappointed.
Thanks for a great tahini free recipe! Just as an FYI, tahini is made from sesame seeds and while it has nutrients, many children who have nut allergies, are also allergic to sesame - it's one of the top 10 allergens. This tahini free recipe is great for when you have children over - nutritious and safe.
I agree w/ other reviews: 1/2 the cumin, add in 1 Tbl. lemon juice. I used less salt as my pita chips are quite salty already ;) I did add in 2 tsp. of fresh chopped parsley too. Also for kick, when it's done, put it in a bowl and swirl on some Siracha hot sauce on top, YUMMY!
This hummus is awesome and easy! I tweaked the recipe after reading the reviews. I doubled the recipe so I put in 6 cloves of garlic, 2 tsp of cumin and the juice of 1 lemon. I also put in about 3 shakes of ceyenne pepper to give some zip and added some roasted red peppers from a jar. IT WAS AWESOME! Leave it in the fridge overnight for a better flavor! I definitely will be making htis again. It took about 5 whole minutes to make. It took longer getting my blender out!
This was a really good recipe for hummus without tahini. The cumin was a little much, and I love cumin. It is better halved. It is also better with about 1 TBS lemon juice. I'll make it again I'm sure. We ate this with pita chips (allrecipes) and cut up vegetables.
Thank you for the great hummus! I took suggestions from the other reviewers and added sesame oil instead of olive oil. had to make it in batches, but well worth the effort!
I always buy hummus for my two year old because she loves it. When I came across this recipe I thought I'll give it a try. Well she dipped her cracker in it and the first thing out of her mouth was "yummy, good more". If a two year old loves this recipe...it's definitely worth trying!
I had no idea that hummus could be so simple and inexpensive to make. This was awesome and will be a regular at my house from now on. I added a little lemon juice, decreased the cumin and increased the garlic to my tastes, and made it in a cheap old blender since I do not own a food processor. I thought the taste and texture were both fabulous.
GORGEOUS, DELICIOUS, MUST TRY IF YOU HAVEN'T ALREADY!!
I have tried a few times making hummus from scratch and was never very pleased with the taste. I made a few changes (no cumin, added 1tsp of lemon juice and 1/2tsp of peanut butter) but I really liked the taste without the tahini.
Wow! This recipe was great for me since I can't get tahini where I live. I started with 3 cloves of garlic and 1tsp cumin, and then alternately added lemon juice, cumin, cayenne pepper and paprika until it fit my tastes. Then I let it sit overnight for the flavors to develop. I served it with homemade chips made from flour tortillas: brush a tortilla with olive oil, then sprinkle garlic salt and parmesan cheese, cut into 6-8 wedges, and bake until golden. My boyfriend ate almost the whole thing in one sitting!
I have made this recipe several times since finding it several weeks ago and it has gotten rave reviews each time. I will certainly be making this many more times.
easy and tasty, I used sesame oil instead of olive to add that tahini like taste to it.
This recipe is very easy as well as very good, but is lacking something. I will probably continue shopping around for an even better hummus recipe.
I followed the advice of many people on here. I used half the cumin, added lemon and paprika.....I loved it!!!
Thank you, thank you, thank you! I have been complaining for a while now that I would like to make my own homemade hummus but tahini is just too expensive and I could only find large cartons of it. This worked great! Added a bit of lemon juice and a little extra garlic. Next time I will add roasted red peppers for flavored hummus (and next time will be very soon!).
The amount of cumin is grossly miscalculated. No amount of salt, lemon, and garlic could save it.
I reduced the cumin by a teaspoon, and added lemon juice and sesame oil. I also doubled the garlic (as I do for EVERY recipe), but that was a mistake. My 3 year old loved it!
This is so tasty, simple and CHEAP compared to store-bought hummus. I used the first reviewer's suggestion about sesame oil, and then halved the cumin and doubled the garlic for my own taste. Thanks for a healthy recipe!!
This is a good base recipe, but hummus without tahini? Mor like garbanzo spread . Change this recipe with a few tablespoons of lemon juice, a few tablespoons of sesame tahini, and extra garlic and it is perfect basic hummus! Sometimes I make it and add chopped roasted red pepper from a jar and grated parmesan cheese, for a nice change. I haven't bought hummus pre-made since I began making it!
A delicious, easy recipe for hummus. Tasty!
For people who are still looking for the tahini taste, substitute a small amount of sesame oil for some of the olive oil. I've also tried with roasted red peppers. Definitely needs more garlic and some lemon, though.
yummy!!! the whole family loved it. it was so good and easy.
Really easy and tasty! I made this to serve surprise visitors and it was a hit. The leftover hummus tastes even better the next day.
I use a half a tsp. cumin instead of 2 tsp. and add just under a tbsp of lemon juice - and it's just awesome and SO quick! I cut up pitas into quarters and split them, brush olive oil mixed with oregano on a baking sheet, put the pitas on, brush the tops of them with the olive oil/oregano and put them in the oven for 10 minutes on 350 degrees. It's now a family favorite snack!
Wonderfully easy! Even my 5 yr old could help. I made this with 2 tsp cumin (we like the flavor), doubled the garlic, and added paprika and lemon juice as suggested by others. I liked it blander as written but my family liked it spicier. Wonderful flavor either way depending on your tates. I do recommend you taste it after mixing it as listed to see what you would like. Also, Add bean liquids carefully. One can I used had so many beans that it took all of the remaining liquid to get the consistency I wanted. The next can of the same brand had fewer beans I guess. I added all the liquid at once and the consistency was much thinner. Even better the next day after being refrigerated.
I made this for a quick and healthy lunch. I also liked the fact that it did not have any tahini which is hard to find and expensive. I have made it before without it, but wanted to try a specific recipe. I followed the recipe except I cut the cumin in half as I am not a big fan of that spice. I also added a squeeze of fresh lemon juice as others suggested. I thought it tasted pretty good. I did use a hand emulsion blender to save time. After it was mixed I put it on a plate with a little olive oil on top and sprinkled with paprika and dried parsley. The consistency was a little less thick without the tahini, and the spice and garlic taste came out a little stronger, but it must have still been pretty good because a lot of it got eaten. I did find that it is best made fresh, as the spice and garlic will get stronger as it sits in the fridge, but it is quick and easy to make anyway.
This is WONDERFUL!!! My family and I just love it! It's great that there is no Tahini in it and the ingredients are ones that I keep on hand all the time. I made it in only 2 or 3 minutes. I did add paprika and cilantro. EXCELLENT!!!
Absolutely wonderful. The easiest and best-tasting I've tried. I used basil flavored olive oil & it's very good, also!
Really great hummus even without the tahini! It was so good.
This is easy to make and very tasty! I omit the liquid and add more oil until I get the desired consistency. Instead of cumin I use 1/8 tsp ground red cayanne pepper and I roast the garlic beforehand.
Not good, Not tasty, but it is healthy. Go figure.
This recipe is even easier than it sounds! I will be adding this recipe to my collection!! The reason that I only gave it 4 stars was that I like my hummus a little more flavorful, but was easy to alter. I added an extra clove of garlic, 3/4 tsp lemon juice, and then sprinkled paprika over the whole thing. I think the cumin was a little overpowering, so next time I will be adding a little less. I am so glad I stumbled upon this recipe though! Easy and good!!
I was looking for a tahini-free, easy hummus and this is it! Not the same as the local mediterranian restaurant, but a good substitute. The versions are endless too! Throw in some roasted red pepper, or sundried tomato.
Excellent recipe! We didn't have Tahini and this was a good alternative. We added paprika and definitely follow the recommendations of lemon. It brightened it up! I'll never use Tahini again.
I always hate when recipes are rated and then the comments list all the changes that were done so really it's no longer the original recipe...and yet...that's what I'm doing. Oops. Used 1 tsp cumin, 1 Tbs sesame oil instead of olive and my garlic clove was huge and totally overpowering, next time I will def use less garlic. I also added the juice of half a lime (most recipes call for lemon but I don't have any). I would totally make this again and my guess is that original recipe rocks as well!
Was not a fan of this at all, even though i really wanted to like it.
Excellent EASY recipe,you will not miss the tahini at all. Pretty much followed the recipe.I added lots of lemon since I doubled the recipe, added a dash of chayene, sprinkled paprika on top. Will never buy at market again.
Well I don't know how well this will keep but it doesn't need to because the BF and I can eat it up in one sitting lol. SKIP THE SALT I'd say, unless you rinse the beans like mad. Other than that the spices are great. AFTER blending, I might add some parsley or cilantro (chopped by hand or stirred in), some diced red pepper or paprika, or some lemon juice, depending on the end outcome you want.
I have wanted to try hummus for a long time and after looking at several recipes, I found one that did not call for tahini (which I don't have). I also didn't have garbanzo beans, so I used white kidney (canellini) beans, which worked so well. I also only used 1 teaspoon of cumin after seeing that a few people thought the full amount was overwhelming. The end result was one flavorful hummus that my kids devoured. Will be making this often and next time will try it with the right beans.
I am addicted! When I found out how fatening Tahini was, I vowed to not eat hummus for a while, since I cannot stop eating it. This is a great way to get my hummus fix without all the fat. I do add pepper and 1 tablespoon lemon and it is delicious. Great with baked rice chips or carrots.
I made this for my kids. They loved it. I did add some lemon juice because all of the other reviewers recommended it and it was great. I will definitely make this again. It was really easy to make.
Very good. I've made it several times in the past several years, but I'd forgotten about this recipe until today, when my daughter and I got into the hummus I'd bought for my boyfriend. We wanted more, and this is so cheap! I used 1 can of garbanzos, 1 clove of garlic, 1 tsp cumin, about 1/4 tsp salt, a few good squeezes of lemon juice, and about half of the bean water. I omitted the oil because we both thought it was awesome without! Thank you for sharing, Donalyn!
This was a great base recipe! I tried it just as the recipe calls for and then made a few adjustments. I added about a teaspoon of lemon juice and just a few sundried tomatoes to add a little something extra. I will make this again!
Although tahini is high in fat (not a dieter's delight) it tastes wonderful and adds incredible texture and flavor, while low in Cholesterol and Sodium. It amply provides Thiamin, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Zinc, Copper and Manganese, so I believe its benefits outweigh a couple of calories - why leave it out?
very good! i don't like tahini much, so I didn't miss it at all. I do think it's missing a bit of a kick, so I added lemon juice--maybe a tbs or so--and it gave it the flavor I was looking for. thanks for the recipe!
This is the only hummus recipe I use! Definitely switch the olive oil for sesame oil for best flavor, and I add a little lemon. I don't double the garlic like other reviewers because I am not a fan, but I do use a little less cumin. My stepdaughter loves this and asks for it often. I make this with an immersion blender, and it whips up in seconds. Try this: after you have your mix seasoned to taste, stir in a can of tuna and serve this in pitas or as a dip with naan bread. Wow, it's good! My nephew can't have mayo, so this is how they eat tuna salad in their house now. Very nutritious!
This is really good hummus. I did reduce the cumin down closer to 1-1.5 teaspoons. I added 3 cloves of garlic and a good helping of lemon. Very tasty. This would be a great hummus to "dress up" with roasted bell peppers, sundried tomatos or fresh herbs.
This was great in a pinch, however it was missing that classic ingredient. Had we added that it would have been outstanding
I made this for a get together about a month ago and everybody loved this. This was the first time to make hummus without the tahini. I'm making it again as my hubby really liked it. This time I'm going to add some roasted red peppers. It would be a great addition to a wrap or sandwich. UPDATE: I MADE THIS WITH ROASTED RED PEPPERS AND IT WAS AMAZING!!! I LOVE THIS STUFF
I have to agree about the cumin. I made the recipe as is and the cumin is just very overpowering. I wish I had read the reviews before I made this!! I don't care for the taste!
DELISH! My hubby does not like hummus but loved this and so did my kids - the only thing I did was add some fresh lime juice
Lesson learned: Listen to the WRITER and not the reviewers. 2 cloves of garlic is way too much for this - should have listened to the writer. Good, easy hummus. Takes seriously 5 minutes to make. Yum!
This was pretty good. It needed a little but more flavor, so I added a little lemon juice as others said. Next time I may try adding some roasted red peppers.
Great recipe. Sooo easy! I have to watch my sodium intake, so used low-sodium garbanzos and less salt. But I think the cumin really adds character to the taste.
This was an excellent basic recipe. It has more of a dip consistency, and isn't as creamy as sesame based hummus, but all the same, I found it to be delicious. I added 1 tsp greek seasoning, lemon juice, white pepper, extra garlic and 1/4 roasted red pepper. I also added a few drops of sesame oil which it could have went without.
I added a jar of roasted red peppers and this was amazing! Loved it on a whole grain cracker and could have had this for lunch!!
Yummy for a quick snack.
Loved this! Followed other reviewers and cut the cumin in half, used 1/2 tsp of fresh lemon juice, used sesame oil and a dash of red pepper. So good! Thanks for the recipe :)
I agree that the amount of cumin is too much. The end result was tasty, but it still wasn't quite as good as some store brands, in my opinion. I'd definitely make it again, however, as it's easy and still tasty!
This was sooo easy! It took me like 5 minutes to whip up and I couldn't even get it to chill in the fridge before my 3 year old was asking to eat it! So Simple and SOO good!!!!
I love this recipe because of the lower fat content! I sometimes add lemon juice or a Tbsp of tahini if I have some on hand but this recipe is already great as is.
I first tasted hummus while at college and just loved it. I didn't realize how easy and cheap it is to make it!! I really like this recipe because it's so easy and it's so basic. I added extra garlic, 1 1/2 tbsp of lemon juice, some Mrs. Dash, onion poweder and some salt. I can't wait to try it with roasted red pepper. This is so yummy! I don't like mine as a thick paste, so I added more EVOO and all the liquid. Just yummy!!
Just made this and it is fantastic!! I did add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice from a bottle. Other than that, made it per recipe with all the same measurements and it is very very good! Only had to use about 1/4 of reserved liquid from beans. Thank you for a great recipe!
I actually think it's more like 3 1/2 stars. I thought it needed something. I'd make it again, it's not bad. I might add less bean liquid next time and maybe a little less cumin. I may also add a little lemon juice (fresh).
Really great! I added a splash of fresh lemon juice and served with corn chips and cucumber slices. I like my hummus a bit on the chunky side so I use a potato masher to break up the chick peas rather than putting them into a blender.
Yummy! I did make some changes though. I used 1 teaspoon of cumin, 1 teaspoon of paprika, and add 1 more clove of garlic. Everyone LOVES this recipe. Thanks for sharing.
It was easy ( though instead of a blender or food processor I you a potato masher) It wasn't the same consistency as usual hummus, it tastes amazing (I'm eating it right now)I also added a teaspoon on lemon juice.
no matter what i add or change (or even as is) this tastes like glorified bean dip. bland, and nothing like hummus. time to get out the fritos i guess...
I've been searching for a hummus recipe with no tahini because I haven't been able to find any at the grocery store. I used a 19oz can of beans. I added a tablespoon of sesame oil and used about 3-4 tablespoons of olive oil. I also used about a teaspoon and a half of an indian spice blend since I didn't have cumin and I also added about a half teaspoon of pepper. The indian spice gave it a delicious kick of flavor. I also added 2 tablespoons of golden flax seeds, which I ground first. Really easy and yummy recipe!
This one is a hard one for me to rate. I didn't like it as written. But, to be fair, I've never had hummus made by anyone but me. I really have no idea what it's supposed to taste like. I followed the recipe except for a bit of sesame oil for the olive. Didn't like it & had to spice it up with lemon juice, paprika, more garlic & cayenne. I'm sure that's not traditional for hummus, but I ended up liking it.
This was pretty good. I subbed sesame oil for olive oil, added paprika, cayenne, and halfed the cumin/doubled the garlic as suggested. Yum! thanks for sharing.
This is the first time I try or make hummus. I added a bit of lemon juice, substituted half of the oil for sesame oil and half the cumin. It was really good! Also added some fresh cilantro to the mix. I will definitely be making this again! I loved it! And it's healthy too!
This was really tastey. My 4 year old and 2 year old couldnt get enough of it, and neither could I. We used it as a dip for carrot sticks. Definitly going to make this again. I used dried garbanzo beans, by getting them prepared and using half a lb of them. Other then that the only thing I changed was using the juice of half a lemon, and in my portion I added some red pepper flakes to give it a little spice. Debated on 4 or 5 stars because the lemon juice was so important, but its such a great base recipe that I just had to give it 5 stars.
Maybe too much garlic, but otherwise really nice. I've made this loads of times.
Very easy to make. I added a whole serrano pepper and extra cilantro to the recipe, it was nice and spicy.
Quick, easy, and very easy to customize to your tastes. I never follow a recipe exactly, so I skipped the cumin (I was out) and added 1/4 tsp red curry powder, 1 tsp paprika, 2 tsp crushed red pepper, 2 tsp sesame seeds, then blended all the spices with oil before adding the garbanzo beans. I found adding in 1/4 cup of the reserved juice was just right for the consistency I wanted. Next time I will double the garlic and add lemon juice as well - I agree that this would take it to the next level. Thanks for the great recipe!
Rated only 4 starts since I had to change it so much. Surprisingly, I had all of the ingredients needed for this hummus! I read the reviews beforehand and added in my own tweaks. I feel like these ingredients are a good BASE to a hummus recipe. I omitted the olive oil, doubled the cans of garbanzo beans, added 3 cloves of garlic and a tablespoon of garlic powder (I like it garlic-ky!), the juice of a whole lemon (I like it tangy!), and a tablespoon of sesame oil since I had no tahini, salt to taste, and a dash of paprika. It turned out really yummy! I will be bringing this to class for my lunch break.
This hummus recipe was ok, altho I prefer to add tahini. See Hummus III recipe...this is my fav.
I really did not like this. I thought the cumin was too strong. I even followed the suggestions of others and added some lemon juice and sesame seeds.
I had been looking for a hummus recipe that was easy, and this definitely fits the bill. I also added some cayenne pepper, and then a little extra water which made it more like a soup. Very good.
This was great! I did only sprinkle a bit of cumin into it, added no salt, and just a dash of olive oil and sesame oil. My 2 year old loved this too!
