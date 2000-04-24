Vegetable Masala

Masala means a spicy mixture. Vegetable masala is a mixture of vegetables like potatoes, carrots, peas and beans cooked with onions & tomatoes adding spices like garam masala powder, ginger and garlic powder.

Recipe by Laxmi Laxman

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place potatoes, carrots and green beans in the cold water. Allow to soak while you prepare the rest of the vegetables; drain.

  • In a microwave safe dish place the potatoes, carrots, green beans, peas, salt and turmeric. Cook for 8 minutes.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook mustard seeds and cumin; when seeds start to sputter and pop, add the onion and saute until transparent. Stir in the tomatoes, garam masala, ginger, garlic and chili powder; saute 3 minutes. Add the cooked vegetables to the tomato mixture and saute 1 minute. Garnish with cilantro leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 29.8g; fat 4.3g; sodium 641.3mg. Full Nutrition
