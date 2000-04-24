Vegetable Masala
Masala means a spicy mixture. Vegetable masala is a mixture of vegetables like potatoes, carrots, peas and beans cooked with onions & tomatoes adding spices like garam masala powder, ginger and garlic powder.
Great blend of spices! Very aromatic! I didn't pre-cook the veggies in the microwave, but started cooking from the point 3, and added the veggies (omitted the beans and added eggplant, zucchini, pepper, kohlrabi) to the oil-onion-spice mix in the pan, and let all the ingredients simmer until the potatoes were done (about an hour). Very delicious served with basmati rice and pita bread!Read More
I made this with a can of diced tomatoes, and added a little chicken broth when it looked like it was drying out. Like others have noted, the veggies take a lot longer to cook than the recipe suggests.Read More
This is another good recipe we've added to our rotation. I throw in red kidney or garbanzo beans and serve it over rice to make it a one dish, complete-protein main meal. I also use fresh ginger, increase the spices, and add more liquid (sometimes yogurt).
The dish has a good taste but I added extra spices and water so It would be saucy to serve over rice. Next time I will also add chickpeas or some other beans.
We really like this recipe, but prefer it a bit more saucy - so I double the amount of spices then add a cup or more of water at the end (when adding the cooked vegetables). Then, serve over rice.
I used different vegies and added water to make more gravy and it was great, my husband is from TamilNadu and he loved it. I serves it with chapati.
Cut water to 2 cups and use 14.5oz. can tomatoes in place of fresh. Add 8 ounces red kidney beans to make complete-protein main meal.
Mmm! This was very tasty. It definitely will stay in my rotation. Not too spicy, but still very Indian. I add chicken pieces with the onions and saute till they are no longer pink for a non-meatless option.
I made this as a crockpot recipe and it worked great! I added two chicken breasts, cubed, to the recipe. I cooked the chicken breasts with the onions, cumin and mustard seed. Then I dumped everything in the crockpot together - uncooked veggies and all spices. I used a can of diced tomatoes instead of fresh, including the liquid. I cooked it on high for 3 hours. Before serving I added 1/2 cup half and half for a bit of creaminess. The resulting mixture was absolutely DELICIOUS. Just enough sauciness, too. Wonderful mix of spices and flavors in this dish.
I absolutely love this receipe. The mix of spices is lovely and the best part of it all is that it's healthy. This has become a favorite in our house on it's own or as a side dish.
YUM. I'd microwave a little longer than 8 minutes, but other than that, awesome recipe.
Being somewhat new to vegetarianism and Indian food I just had to try out this recipe on the BF (you know, cause he’s my guinea pig, lol). The list of spices seemed long and intimidating but so worth it! I changed out only the veggies a little to accommodate my own personal preferences and made rice (as a filler because Someone has a really Big appetite) and got some yummy garlic Nan and WOW! I’ll start craving for this and absolutely nothing else will do, not even a trip to my fave Indian restaurant. A keeper for sure.
YUM. I will make it again! First time I ever made an Indian meal at home and it was easy and so full of flavor! Just a couple changes: I also added chickpeas and fresh ginger. Instead of blanching tomatoes, I chopped up 2 whole fresh tomatoes and simmered them in a separate pot with a little chili powder and masala till they mostly broke down. Next time I'll microwave the potatoes and fresh green beans for a few minutes first, and then add the rest of the microwave mixture for 8 minutes (or just chop potatoes and green beans smaller and add all at once). I would add about 2 more tomatoes and double the spices next time to make more sauce. Served w/basmati rice and garlic Naan = SO VERY GOOD! My husband really liked it too, which is always so nice. :)
The combination of spices in this recipe are excellent. The only problem I had was the 8 minutes wasn't enough in the microwave. Other than that, excellent recipe.
Perhaps I did something wrong, but this was awful. Some veggies were over cooked and some were under cooked. The spices were strange, and the sauce was dry.
i LOVE this recipe! It has become a staple for myself and my husband. I am a vegetarian and he eats lots of meat and doesn't like to experiment with different types of food, but he loves this. Don't be afraid to experiment with the spice levels to accomodate your preferences.
Ohhh, this is truly good stuff. We always serve it with naan and jasmine or basmati rice. Just be sure to cut vegetables very small, nothing turns you off more than crunching where it doesn't belong.
Good recipe--took awhile to make, but was worth it. I had chicken with it--need meat :)
I used canned tomatoes (any kind).
I enjoyed this recipe over Basmati rice, and it also makes great leftovers. One addition that I made was a cup of cashew pieces at the end of the recipe. This added a nice texture to the dish.
After reading the other reviews, I made the following changes: 1) used a can of cubed tomatoes instead of fresh ones; 2) added 3/4 cup coconut milk 3) used a red bell pepper instead of carrot. Amazing Indian-style dish! We both loved it and I plan to make it again very soon!
It's a challenge finding vegetarian dishes my husband will also enjoy -- but this recipe was a real hit! He's begging me to make it again soon!
Very Easy with an excellent Indian flavor. I served it with rice and naan.
I really did not like this recipe. The potatoes did not cook in the microwave at all. The flavor needed some creaminess to it and it was way to dry. I gave it two starts because my husband like it. I was really hoping this was going to be good. I've been searching for an amazing vegetable masala recipes and still have not found one I like. Sorry, not for me.
The flavors were OK, but the vegetables were undercooked, using the directions given, and there was virtually no sauce.
something was very off. It tasted ok but not great.
My only input would be that cook longer for the vegetables to cook properly and to absorb the spices in the vegetables.
Yumm!
I would have liked this with a little more sauce, but it turned out really well!
The recipe lacked flavor... I added more garam masala, cumin powder, ginger, and garlic. I also added puréed canned tomatoes after trying fresh tomatoes that were not quite ripe. It made a big and better difference with the acidity.
Absolutely wonderful! Very easy dish that tastes heavenly. I added about a cup of water to make it "saucier" and served over brown rice. I'll be making this frequently!
This dish made my son say "mom can I have more vegetables please" This was very good and easy to make. I followed the directions exactly.
I agree with other users: the veggies (well, really just the potatoes) were not ready to eat. Would prefer it with a more saucy texture.
This is simply amazing. I can't wait to have my boyfriend sample this dish!!!! I, like others. did a few things differently due to lack of ingredients in the house... 1. I used a whole can of low sodium green beans 2. Instead of tomatoes (wish we had some) I was able to find a can of low sodium V8 juice 3. My gut told me to add a can of garbanzo beans, so I did. 4. Oh and lastly, I added two minced garlic cloves after the seeds had popped. Excellent excellent recipe! Thanks Laxmi ( :
Great tasting and simple. I think of it as Indian Chili. My wife couldn't hate it more though. But she's not rating it.
Omitted the green beans and used garbanzo beans. I like more sauce so I added sm can of tomato paste with water & veg broth. Also, I added more garam masala. Very tasty!
This was great! Even my meat eating husband liked it. I threw in kidney beans to give it something extra for him and we used sweet potatoes instead of white. I also increased the ginger just because I love that spice. Will definitely make again!
I don't have a microwave so I boiled the veggies until the potatoes were cooked through, which worked well and saved time. I also used frozen peas instead of green beans and about half a can of diced tomatoes in place of fresh, but otherwise followed the recipe closely. I was making this for friends with a low spiciness threshold, so the seasonings were perfect. If I were making it again for myself or those with a higher spice tolerance, I would probably add cayenne or extra chilli powder for a bit more heat. Overall, very tasty as a side dish. I served it with saffron rice and chana masala for a filling vegetarian meal.
Loved it, substituted with canned tomatoes will repeat many times I expect :-)
YUM! I made this one night for dinner and it turned out really good. My friend loved it. I added a little masala sauce from Trader Joe's to add a little creaminess to the dish. A+
It tasted exactly like other vegetable masala I'd had at Indian restaurants. Unfortunately, I've decided I don't like indian! I think it's the garam masala. It's pretty good with indian bread, I made chapati.
I must of not followed the directions accurately. I had to microwave the potatoes for about 20 minutes. Then after all that they were flavorless. I know I goofed.
Great dish!
Very good! I agree with the other reviewers that the vegetables needed more cooking. I skipped straight to step 3 and they took quite awhile to cook. I served it with a tomato curry dish, so it didn't need more liquid for sauce.
This was a MAJOR hit at my house! I added just a bit of cumin and my own curry blend, but that was merely an adjustment " to taste". Your flavor profile and vegetable choices were spot on, thanks for sharing!
Great recipe - will definitely make this again!
Delicious, spicy, filling. Will make this again
4.5 stars. Very well spiced and lots of good veggies. I took to a school potluck with a side of couscous and it was very well received.
I used only half of the water and substituted the rest of the water with coconut milk. I also doubled the spices. This is one of our favorite dinners!
yummy. Used different vegetables and added garbanzos.
This is 4 stars because I did have to modify the recipe some after it was made. I added some cayenne pepper and some tomato paste mixed with water (like another reviewer said - not enough liquid). A great base recipe to start with then adjust to your own taste. Thanks!
The flavor of this was pretty good - but I found the veggies to be way undercooked. I would microwave them longer next time.
I've made this several times. it's a forgiving recipes (oops, didn't get the cumin in on time, still comes out great). It's becoming a favorite in my family.
Beans are a nice addition and I prefer canned tomatoes
Awesome stuff! I've made something similar to this. I hate microwaves, so I skipped the first 2 steps. I also added spinach and instead of garlic powder, I used fresh cloves
Definitely will make it again!!
This was a great recipe to add to an East Indian meal. I did substitute red pepper for the tomatoes, but I liked the prep that could be done well before and then had my company help finish cooking. All the spices really made it delicious
I will make this dish again. I modified and changed the potatoes to sweet potatoes. I used canned tomatoes instead of the blanched peeled and chopped tomatoes. The remainder of the recipe was made verbatim. If you use sweet potatoes, realize you will need to microwave them a little longer. The recipe calls for 8 minutes. I would go 10 or 12. It took me a little longer to cook on the stove to cook the potatoes softer. Phenomenal dish to go with Chicken Tikka Masala and Curried Rice.
I didn’t use frozen Vegas. And doubled all the spices. Used 2x the tomato’s. Not sure if that’s far from authentic but it was good
This recipe was delicious. I used extra peas because I didn't have green beans and I also used fresh garlic and ginger instead of powder. I added one tsp of turmeric powder; I use turmeric in almost everything I cook. I sprinkle in salads too. What I will do different next time is that I will make it saucier. I'd like to add that i steam cooked the potato and carrot; I don't have a microwave. We it this deliciousness with white rice and green salad. Thank you.
Bland and dry.
I made a fair number of changes, probably should put another recipe in. But here goes - after sauteing the onions with the oil and spices, I added the tomatoes and an equal amount of tomato sauce. Then I pureed using an immersion blender. At the end, I added about half a cup of cream.
I made mine fresh not microwave, also added cumin seeds, jalapeno, coriander and cayenne pepper to the recipe for more flavor.
