B and L's Strawberry Smoothie
You'll love this strawberry smoothie recipe. It's an icy-cold treat!
You'll love this strawberry smoothie recipe. It's an icy-cold treat!
I've never been much of a smoothie drinker or breakfast eater but I just might have to rethink that after having this. For me to eat a few strawberries, a glass of milk and some yogurt is too much effort and not all that appealing, but blending them altogether is a whole other story. I used cherry-vanilla yogurt and just a smidge of Equal, and I think the vanilla really contributed to the flavor too. I appreciated the lightness of it - very refreshing and goes down easy. This was simple, but excellent.Read More
My husband nor I cared for this drink. It also left a bad taste in our mouth after drinking it. Definitely not a keeper.Read More
I've never been much of a smoothie drinker or breakfast eater but I just might have to rethink that after having this. For me to eat a few strawberries, a glass of milk and some yogurt is too much effort and not all that appealing, but blending them altogether is a whole other story. I used cherry-vanilla yogurt and just a smidge of Equal, and I think the vanilla really contributed to the flavor too. I appreciated the lightness of it - very refreshing and goes down easy. This was simple, but excellent.
This is good, I recommend using Vanilla yogurt unless you like the tartness of the plain yogurt.
Add more strawberries..it'll be like strawberry yogurt if you only put six... I put ten..
I used vanilla low fat yogurt instead of plain yogurt and it was so good. I also tried it with blackberries instead of strawberries and have peaches lined up next. And key lime yogurt to go with the strawberries... mmmm. I changed it slightly, though-- I only use one tablespoon of sugar.
Kids loved it! For a second batch, we used a package of sweetened frozen strawberries (thawed) along with a banana. Tasted great also and a little quicker to make.
Great base recipe! I cut the sugar in half, added half a banana, and used vanilla yogurt.
My friend just bought a new smoothie machine and brought it over tonight so that we could try a bunch of new smoothie recipes...which my family didn't mind "taste-testing!" This was one of my favorites. Other than increasing the strawberries, didn't make a change and this was very good. A "basic" & easy strawberry smoothie that everyone liked.
All I can say is AWESOME!!! Awesome Awesome Awesome Awesome Awesome Awesome Awesome Awesome Awesome Awesome Awesome Awesome Awesome Awesome Awesome Awesome !!!!!!!!!
Absolutely delicious!! A healthy and filling breakfast alternative!!
My children and I felt that this recipe was very refreshing. Not too much sugar which enhanced the flavor of the strawberries. We may experiment with the fruit, but not the added ingredients. This recipe is a real treat.
My husband nor I cared for this drink. It also left a bad taste in our mouth after drinking it. Definitely not a keeper.
This was wonderful! Tasted like a strawberry milkshake without all the fat and calories. I used vanilla yogurt and 1T sugar. PERFECT!
Excellent! Also great with a handful of blueberries and a banana added (but you have to add extra milk). Frozen strawberries are a great convenience.
I used frozen strawberries so that I could use some of the "juice" that they are packaged in with the smoothie. Also, used half the sugar. Wonderful smoothie and was a great side with breakfast.
This is a really easy recipe and delicious. I didn't use any sugar and it was definitely sweet enough. I also used frozen strawberries, and so I didn't use any ice. Definitely a healthy, easy mid-day snack.
I was utterly impressed by the simplicity and flavor of this recipe. It was quick and easy, and goes with almost any meal. I've made it several times now, and it's good with either the plain yogurt, or you can use buttermilk in place of it. It's an excellent recipe - 5 stars and 2 thumbs up!
I used frozen strawberries, a little more ice, and honey instead of sugar. Great recipe-Thanks Lisa and Brittany!
Very delish :) i made a few alterations, i added 4 teaspoons of baileys french vanilla creamer, 1 vanilla and 1 white chocolate strawberry yoplait yogurts mixed in with the other things needed. Very flavorful :)
Very very good smoothie. Definately reccomended. Better than a lot of brand-name smoothies I've had. I used vanilla yogurt, which made mine especially vanilla-tasting. mmmm!
The smoothie was delicious and not too sweet. Tasted more like a frozen yogurt dessert than a smoothie. Although I was looking for more of a "Jamba Juice" type smoothie, this was good.
WOW! This drink is so awesome and so GOOOOOD!
Finally a way to get some nutritious foods into my picky toddler and husband. Everyone loved this smoothie. I did add a banana and had to substitute a flavored yogurt since my store was out of plain, but it was still great.
Absolutely delicious! My five-year-old wants it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This is a quick, easy fix for an on the run breakfast. If you add protein powder, it's a complete meal.
Very good indeed! The measurements of the ingredients were right on. I substituted soy milk for the regular and now my kids are hooked!
Simply easy and simply delicious!
This strawberry smoothie was very very good. A little banana added to it makes it a bit thicker and tastes great.
This is great with bananas too! Thanks.
I made this smoothie with bananas and 1/2 cup orange juice instead of strawberries. Delicious!
My friend just bought a new smoothie machine and brought it over tonight so that we could try a bunch of new smoothie recipes...which my family didn't mind "taste-testing!" This was one of my favorites. Other than increasing the strawberries, didn't make a change and this was very good. A "basic" & easy strawberry smoothie that everyone liked.
Wow, I have this almost every day for lunch in the summer. It's so great, my mom and my brother always beg me to make one for them, too!
OMG!! THINK I DIED AND WENT TO HEAVEN!! THIS IS A FABULOUS SMOOTHIE!! I USED STRAWBERRY BANANNA YOGURT AND FROZEN BERRIES... ALSO SPLENDA... TRY IT FROZEN AS A SORBET TOO!! HOLY CATS IS DELISH!! WOOHOO LISA AND BRIT!!1
This was the first smoothie recipe I've tried and I'm glad it was this one. Kids love making and drinking it! I changed the plain yogurt to vanilla,used frozen strawberries instead of ice and a little less milk for a thicker consistency like a milkshake. Great for breakfast or a summer treat.
Delicious recipe! Added a banana and used frozen strawberries. My one year old and I both loved it!
This was good but just a little too much vanilla for my taste. Next time I would only put in about half of the amount called for.
Really good but needs some more ice.
we add 1/2 a banana, strawberry yogart, frozen strawberries as well as ice... better than the smoothie shops in the mall.. I use this recipe always... to lower the sugar, I have used splenda a few times, and it was still delish!
Wonderful, cold, sweet strawberry taste. I would use this recipe again.
My family thought that this was just average. We are still searching for the recipe that we will want to make over and over again.
Everyone I served this to loved it.
SO SIMPLE, LOW CAL AND DELICIOUS. MY WHOLE FAMILY LOVED IT. I also made blueberry smoothie and strawberry/banana. All were terrific. I reduced the sugar to 1 1/2 tsps. and it was still great.
This was a really yummy recipe...I added a few more strawberries, half a banana, and a little more sugar and it was excellent!
The children loved this one! Both helped and loved the smoothie! Will make again! Helps to get the fruit down them!!!!
This was a great recipe. My 11 year old son who LOVES smoothies was able to do this one just fine. He did use frozen strawberries, which made it nice and cold. Very yummy and sweet!!!
Awesome smoothie. I made it with ice cubes the first time, & found I prefer to just use frozen fruit & no ice. It's great with raspberries added in, too. I noticed one reviewer said it doesn't need sugar - I found I definately needed to add the sugar - the plain yogurt makes it too tart for me otherwise. Amazing smoothie - it's a wonderfully yummy way to make sure I get fruit in my diet. Thanks girls!!!
Excellent recipe. Absolutely yummy but not too sweet. I used frozen strawberries and slightly more strawberries, and 2% milk and it came out great. My daughter and I loved it. It is definitely a keeper recipe!!
One of the best smoothies i have tried One does not have to put the sugar in the smoothies.
This was not a spectcular smoothie. Decent to eat, but fairly average for a smoothie.
Great recipe! I like this because you can slightly adjust depending on your taste. I prefer a thicker smoothie, so I just added a little extra yogurt. Most awesome recipe =)
Great for breakfast! This is easy, quick and delicious not to mention good for you. I used non-fat vanilla greek yogurt and a bit of splenda to sweeten it. Thanks for the recipe!
I loved it alot but I used peach yogurt and instead of strawberries try 12 grapes. It was really good!
I have enjoyed this recipe. I have used it several times since finding it on this website. It is GREAT!
Add half a cup of vanilla ice cream and substitute half a cup of heavy cream instead of milk! WOW!
Fabulous! Mom's always trying to get me to eat more fruits and veggies. I found a solution!!
really good. i doubled the recipe so i can save some for breakfast....i used one container fresh strawberries one bananana 6 oz chobani nonfat greek yogurt and same amount of soy milk. add some ice and abt a tbsp of sugar...and blend.
Fabulous! I used 10 strawberries, a banana, 6 oz. Greek vanilla yogurt, 1 TSP vanilla, 1 TBL sugar, 6 cubes and no milk (I don't like a thin smoothie!). Delicious!
I made it exactly as it's written and I loved it! It was nice and thick, so it was filling.
Very good smoothie! Experiment with all kinds of fruit combinations (fresh or frozen) and different flavors of yogurt. OJ can also be substituted for the milk based on what fruit is used. I like frozen mixed berries with strawberry or blueberry yogurt and my boyfriend likes OJ, vanilla yogurt, and either bananas or frozen peaches. Honey can also replace the sugar just be sure to reduce the amount of whatever is being used to sweeten the smoothie if the frozen fruit is presweetened. Using flavored instead of plain yogurt also adds a sweeter flavor so watch out for that as well. The recipe as written is excellent and is a great starting point for all kinds of wonderful smoothies!
The definitive strawberry smoothie recipe! Loved it from the moment I read the recipe. My daughter, who doesn't care much for strawberries, devoured this. Followed recipe exactly and came out perfectly.
You have to make this smoothy recipe the way it is written. If you want to decrease the sugar that is fine. But to all of the reviewers that are decreasing the sugar and adding vanilla yogurt, they are actually adding more sugar than the original recipe. The whole point of this recipe is to get from the healthiness of the yogurt by adding something sweet(strawberries), without making it unhealthy like adding vanilla yogurt(which contains sooooo much sugar).
With a craving for a strawberry smoothie, I went hunting. I actually only picked this recipe because we didn't have anything fancier than the standard ingredients, but what a treat it is! I used strawberry yogurt, and added a handful of extra strawberries, and it disappeared within minutes. We've just finished it off, exclaiming about how delicious it was. In the words of my ten-year-old cousin, "I could drink this all day!"
This is an excellent smoothie recipe as written and it's also very versatile! When I want more of a "breakfast smoothie", I add half of a banana and 1/2 cup of rolled oats for extra fiber and texture!! Put the rolled oats in first to grind them up extra fine before adding the rest of the ingredients! Yum!
Made these for a work function and everyone liked them. Used vanilla yogurt instead of using vanilla extract and added a half of banana. Definitely prefer to use frozen fruit. Cut sugar down to 1 T. Delish! Thanks
I tried this twice so far w/very good results. For the first, I used the 8 berries, which gave a very pink smoothie. If you're expecting something more like the picture, try 4 or 5. I used lowfat vanilla yogurt, and then cut the sugar and vanilla in half. Also added more ice for a frostier result. Yum!
OMG!! This is good! I also made a couple of changes, I used a full cup of 2% milk (only had on hand), added Dannon Light & Fit Strawberry Yogurt, few more frozen strawberries, and omitted the crushed ice. It turned out wonderful, thick and creamy. Needed a spoon! Will be definitely making again!! :-)
My six year old and I made this together and it was a huge hit! Thanks for the recipe.
Made for breakfast. I also used Nonfat Vanilla yogurt and a little more ice. (we prefer a little thicker smoothie.) We only used 1/2 tbsp. sugar because we thought the vanilla yogurt added the sweetness that it needed. Thanks
deeelicious, i used a bit more strawberries for taste and it was excellent!
the yogurt taste is strong maybe us a 1/4 cup
I added ice cream and took out the sugar and it proved to be a tasty switch!
This smoothie was great! I used frozen strawberries and peaches for the fruit, and vanilla yogurt, skim milk, and splenda to sweeten it. I had to use more milk than what the recipe called for though. I made chicken fried rice from this site for dinner and this smoothie for dessert. My boyfriend said, "You did good tonight."
This was really good. Everyone finished their glasses and made slurpy sounds :D. Haha, thats unnecessary. I'd cut down a little on the vanilla extract, unless you like the vanilla extract taste. (Personally, I don't like it that much!). The ice doesn't have to be crushed, I tossed uncrushed ice as the drink blended. A 4.5 smoothie!
A bit weak. Needs extra strawberries, less milk. I used strawberry yogurt. Tweak it and it'll be yummy!
Love it. Added a banana and omitted the sugar & vanilla. Yummy!
Delicious. I used 10-12 frozen strawberries, 1 cup peach yogurt, 1/2 cup vanilla yogurt plus the reduced sugar mentioned by other reviewers & milk/ice. Easy to switch out the fruits and change up the yogurt to get different flavors. My new breakfast favorite!
Fantastic! I followed the advice of other reviewers and used vanilla yogurt, one tablespoon of sugar, and one teaspoon of vanilla. I am thinking of trying it with no sugar next time, as this smoothie is still pretty sweet. What a delicious breakfast!
Yum - this was light and refreshing. It really hit the spot. I used frozen strawberries so I cut the ice in half. Perfect!
This was my first ever smoothie and it was so easy to make! i used low-fat vanilla yogurt and only 1 tsp of vanilla. This is a great base and you can definately add anything you want: bananas, kiwis, watermelon...etc. I think next time i will freeze the strawberries to help give it a more icy texture.
A nice refreshing smoothie. Just a little thin for me. Next time I will add a little less milk.
I only had vanilla yogurt, and also added a banana for extra potassium that I need. Otherwise I followed it exactly and it was great!
VERY GOOD! Tasty, refreshing and healthy! I used vanilla fat free yogurt instead of plain and kept everything else the same.
delicious!! The only thing I did different was I changed it to strawberry yogurt...It was a huge hit for my Home Economics class.
This smoothie was fast, easy, and tastes delicious. I added a banana in there and that definitely made the consistency just right.
absolutely delicious...i used vanilla yogurt as some other reviews have suggested and found it did not need the vanilla extract or quite as much sugar
Delicious! I used frozen whole strawberries I had put up myself and omitted the ice cubes. I also subbed Splenda for the sugar.
WOW! Deliciously refreshing!!! I used Dannon Light & Fit vanilla yogurt. It was sooooooooo GOOD! My little granddaughters couldn't get enough after a hot playtime in the park! Aubrey said, "Grammy, can you make MORE of dat?" Thanks so much!
This is very good. I make with fat free vanilla yogurt. I have made it several times for different people. Everyone loves it
Great tasting smoothie. Even my youngest son loved it. Make exactly to the recipe. Thank you for sharing.
The kids and I loved this shake...a great triumph since my toddler won't eat whole strawberries. I cut back on the sugar by a tablespoon and it was sweet enough. Next time I'll use finer caster sugar so the grains are less noticeable.
This recipe is delicious just like it is. Yum!! I'm going to try to alter it later with some of the suggestions from others.
This was a great smoothie! My whole family chugged it down in one gulp! I am a teenager and I made this recipe no problem. Keep on making gr8 recipes! :)
Very tasty. I used half the sugar and I used strawberry yogurt instead of plain. I also added a banana. I topped it with some cool whip, a squirt of chocolate sauce and a sliced strawberry.
It was good.I liked it.But 6 cup crushed ice was tooo much.I put 5 cup crushed was too much also.So I recommend 4 cup crushed ice.IT would be good also if you leave out the vanilla.IT'LL BE SO SWEET!
I used a mix of frozen berries instead of just strawberries and honey instead of the suger... it came out great and my 3 yr. old loved it too! Tasted just like a Jamba juice smoothie!
Wonderful! I followed the advise of many reviewers: I added 1/2 banana, vanilla yogurt, 1 TBS sugar & 1 tsp vanilla extract. My kids loved it!! Thanks for sharing!
Instead of plain yougurt I used non-fat strawberry banana and I used frozen strawberries that I had in my freezer. I also went off of other moderations: 1 T sugar and 1 t. vanilla. turned out well.
Delicious....I used all the ingredients listed..didn't make any substitutions...this is/was delicious! Thank you Lisa & Brittany for this recipe b/c I will add this to my list of comfort/easy food!
This is close to how I make mine. I like to use frozen strawberries. you can get bags of mixed peices for a lot cheaper than fresh strawberries. they are still available in the winter and they still tatste great. plus added bonus you dont have to add the ice and risk watering down your smoothie!
Ok, so I didn't follow the recipe exactly but I thought the addition of the vanilla and a teeny bit of sugar was great. I used plain Greek yogurt, chocolate soy milk in place of the skim, and only used one teaspoon of sugar. It tastes like a chocolate covered strawberry! And good for you! I will definitely make this again.
Used bananas instead of ice cubes. Yum.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections