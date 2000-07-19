B and L's Strawberry Smoothie

You'll love this strawberry smoothie recipe. It's an icy-cold treat!

Recipe by Lisa and Brittany

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine strawberries, milk, yogurt, sugar, and vanilla in a blender. Add ice and blend until smooth and creamy.

  • Pour into glasses and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
160 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 30.3g; fat 1.1g; cholesterol 4.9mg; sodium 71.4mg. Full Nutrition
