Pizza Rolls

For me, short story - won't be making again. Long story - I loved the idea. From the start, just couldnt get a good roll going. Tablespoon was waaay too much but may be my egg rolls were small but they were the only ones my grocery carried so I am stuck with that size. So I resigned to the fact that I would make pizza rectangles with about half a tablespoon of filling. So I made a production line which worked great. Made about 6 at a time. Frying went okay until one would ooze out. Then there were little floaties getting too dark that I would have to fish out. Some would stick to the "rolls" so I would have to take a brush and brush them off. While the flavor was okay I thought, the amount of work was just more than I care for, for the end result. The teenagers said they were okay but hardly any filling. So all the extra stuff I dirtied up, the large amount of oil that I dont think I can use for anything else now because of the burning filling floaties, just wasnt worth it for me and the amount of time it took from preparation to end of clean up. I probably have $10 tied up in these 20 and would just rather buy them at the store. But many people seem to make it work okay, so I would say it is worth a try. But once was enough for me. But still love the idea.

Read More