Pizza Rolls

68 Ratings
  • 5 41
  • 4 22
  • 3 2
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

This is just the base for a basic pepperoni pizza roll. I made this with leftover pizza toppings. I didn't feel like making any dough so I substituted egg roll wraps.

By Cory Klein

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
20 pizza rolls
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Whisk egg and water together in a small bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the pizza sauce and pepperoni in a blender or food processor. Process until pepperoni is well chopped and the sauce has thickened. Transfer sauce to a large bowl, and stir in mozzarella.

  • Lay out one eggroll wrapper on work surface. Place 1 tablespoon filling at the bottom center of the wrapper, leaving 1/2 inch border on each side. Lightly brush the wrapper edges with the egg mixture. Fold over both sides; roll up to encase filling in wrapper. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling.

  • Deep fry pizza rolls in batches until crisp and golden brown, 5-9 minutes.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
438 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 27.3g; fat 30.3g; cholesterol 52.9mg; sodium 913.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022