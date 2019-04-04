Pizza Rolls

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
438 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 27.3g; fat 30.3g; cholesterol 52.9mg; sodium 913.4mg. Full Nutrition
Yummo! They do take some time to make but they are well worth it. I made exquisite pizza sauce from this site (only one I ever use) and used pepperjack cheese. I baked them at 400 for about 13 minutes. Spray the tops with cooking spray and they brown nicely. Ate some and froze the rest.
For me, short story - won't be making again. Long story - I loved the idea. From the start, just couldnt get a good roll going. Tablespoon was waaay too much but may be my egg rolls were small but they were the only ones my grocery carried so I am stuck with that size. So I resigned to the fact that I would make pizza rectangles with about half a tablespoon of filling. So I made a production line which worked great. Made about 6 at a time. Frying went okay until one would ooze out. Then there were little floaties getting too dark that I would have to fish out. Some would stick to the "rolls" so I would have to take a brush and brush them off. While the flavor was okay I thought, the amount of work was just more than I care for, for the end result. The teenagers said they were okay but hardly any filling. So all the extra stuff I dirtied up, the large amount of oil that I dont think I can use for anything else now because of the burning filling floaties, just wasnt worth it for me and the amount of time it took from preparation to end of clean up. I probably have $10 tied up in these 20 and would just rather buy them at the store. But many people seem to make it work okay, so I would say it is worth a try. But once was enough for me. But still love the idea.
I had some egg roll wrappers to use up and thought I'd give this recipe a try. They were very good! I was being lazy, so I just layered everything onto the wrapper and rolled them up, and that worked out well. My little guy went crazy over them and I thought they were tasty too! I'd like to maybe add some sausage, olives or green peppers next time. Thanks for sharing. :)
ive made these several times and make a few hundred at a time to freeze and they just go. if the kids, or me as well know they're in the freezer we just cant leave them and end up eating then all too quickly. soooooo goooooood
I was in a bind to make something for lunch for m kids, and when I saw I had everything for this recipe, I went for it. And let me tell you, I will never buy frozen ones again! They were crispy on the outside and goey and saucy in the inside! My kids devoured them fast! Thanks again for the great no brainer recipe!
I rate this two stars not because of the recipe, but because this was a major flop for me. I think it had to do with our egg roll wrappers that this turned out so bad or because I am not used to frying things, but either way, this was a big mess. Sorry.
These were loved by all the kids! We skipped the food processor and just cut up some pepperoni, used pre-shredded mozzarella and some homemade pizza sauce in a bowl. Also, we only needed to wet the wrappers with a LITTLE water to make them stick together. Once cooked we dipped in the remaining pizza sauce. Was a very tasty treat and a fun snack to make together.
Omg I love the ideo of this :) Waiting for my boyfriend to go to the store to buy me pepperoni right now. I'm just going to brush them with water, as I've actually found that to be a BETTER glue when I've made ravioli or pot stickers with wonton wrappers.
I really wanted to try these and then realized I accidentally bought wonton wrappers instead of egg roll wrappers. I wanted to try a vegetarian version and then got thrown off by the portions. I used a modified version of easy pizza sauce III, that I made the other day, and mixed about 3/4 of a cup and 1 cup of cheese to create a thick enough mixture. I decided to try the wonton wrappers, anyway, and it did strangely taste like a pizza roll like at the grocery store. I had to just reduce the filling to about 1 tsp. or less because of the smaller size of the wonton wrapper. I have a mini fryer and just used that. There was no way I was going to heat up, and waste, 8 cups of oil for frying. I would have liked to have seen how well the egg roll wrappers held up and the difference in the taste. I never would have thought to recreate a frozen food snack at home, so I wanted to try it once. However, they are quite time consuming.
We needed a snack before dinner, since everyone skipped lunch. These were perfect. Much better than any frozen kind. I did cheat, however, and just layer the ingredients to save time since I had two hungry guys waiting to eat. My little one loved them. There are also endless possibilities for the fililng. A definite keeper. Thanks Cory for the great kid-friendly recipe!
Made these for a snack and to try something new. I love pizza and the texture of egg roll wrappers when fried so trying this was a no brainer. They taste soooo good! Cheesy, crunchy and chewy rolled up in tomato goodness! A definite guilty treat! Everyone in the house cleaned the dish!
Great recipe! A tiny bit time consuming but definitely worth the effort and I didn't find it to be difficult at all. I think having some experience with working with egg roll wrappers is helpful but even if you don't, once you get used to it it's fairl easy and fun. I personally layered the ingredients and left the pepperoni whole and it worked out great. These are a million times better then any store bought pizza rolls.
These are soooo good! I have been making these since I was in Hiighschool and made them for a lab for a foods class. You can use any pizza toppings you like for the fillings. Sometimes we used sausage and green pepper just depending on our mood and whose eating them! They are so easy just mixing the sauce and toppings and filling then frying. A family favorite!
DO NOT BAKE. I hate frying things, so when I read an earlier review that said you could bake them with good results, I decided to try the recipe. Everything went well until I baked them. The filling started baking out almost immediately. I turned them over and baked a couple more minutes (after 5 min on the first side) and then took them out before ALL of the filling was cooked out! They still tasted great...they were just a terrible mess and the shell wasn't crispy. Will try again when I feel like frying something (rarely, but still). Giving 5 stars based on taste. It was my fault that they didn't turn out great since I didn't follow recipe in frying them! The filling tasted the same, if not better, than store bought!
This was a little more work for us because we used the Esquisite Pizza Sauce receipe from this site that we like alot. I used egg roll wrappers, but will try won ton wrapper next time. Also, just fried in canola oil in dutch oven since we don't have a deep fryer. (worked just fine & only took a couple of minutes) I'd like to try using a ranch or alfredo type sauce with chicken to see how that goes. I would suggest using a good pizza sauce though.
These were actually a lot of fun to make. Good family quality time. I used the "easy pizza sauce III" from this site. My oil was way to hot on the first batch so those went into the trash "my fault". My daughter quickly gobbled up the remaining ones and is asking when I'm making them again.
We really liked this idea. However, we read from a review that we could bake them. Being on a diet kick, I felt that it was the more healthy alternative. They fell flat. Do not oven bake them. Definitely fry them.
I am looking forward to making this, yet because my son cannot have egg wrappers, I am considering either using phyllo dough or just broiling some of the pizza mix on toast while I deep fry in the egg wrappers for the rest of us.
These turned out good. I baked at 400 for about 15 minutes & some of the wrappers probably could have gone longer. I think they would have been even better if I would have fried them as instructed but was in a hurry & not wanting the mess. I made some pepperoni ones and I also made some scrambled eggs with cheese & bacon & did some of those as well. They turned out really good! The possibilities are endless! I plan to get more egg roll wrappers & try a variety of things with them for my kids to snack on this summer! Thanks for a great starter recipe!
Better than the real thing! Thanks HOTNSPICY for the baking directions. They may turn out better when fried but with the BCS tonight it was nice to make a bunch and toss them into the oven as needed. Hope to make more next time with a variety of toppings.
I have made these many times. They are always a hit. I get requsts to make these quite often. You can use any fillings that you like on pizza. Mix it all together & roll them up. Ive used combinations of hamb., italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green pepper, etc. whatever you like can work.
Great! I tried frying half and baking half of the rolls. The fried rolls came out great! The baked rolls were horrible... they leaked everywhere and the egg roll wrappers were both too crunchy and soggy at the same time.
Great appetizer and or snack, the entire family enjoyed the rolls on the kids high school football night. On college Saturday and NFL Sunday these are primo while waiting on the main course of the day. Used AR's exquisite pizza sauce recipe, the extra Parmesan Romano in the sauce increased the flavor tremendously.
I think this recipe is more of a concept rather than a recipe. I say this because pizza ingredients vary so much. If you use the perfect ingredients to make these and you know how to wrap an egg roll they will turn out delicious. I looked up this recipe because I was curious to know if you can add pizza ingredients to the inside of an egg roll wrap and the answer is yes. I chopped up pepperoni then stirred the pepperoni, sauce and moz cheese together. Filled the wraps with about a tbsp of mix, then fried them in a pan with about 1/2 inch of oil. They were great. Just dont try to pack a ton of stuff into the wrap. Mine were about an inch thick after rolled.
Kids LOVED & said EXACTLY like store bought, only better (to me) because no additives/ preservatives to extend a shelf life! Made half recipe and added 1 T Italian pizza seasoning. Can't wait to customize with other filings, too! Used wonton wrappers because I had them. Put in freezer til ready to fry, and they fried up quickly! Thanks for this homemade version of a fast food freezer classic!
i think it would be easier to buy totinos pizza pockets than stink up your house with grease. I had the same problem that the filling would come oozing out and made it hard to fry and some rolls were emptied. My husband really liked it and ended up taking antacids because he ate too many. IMO, they were too salty b/c the filling is mainly pepperoni. my picky toddler had two bites only. Not going to make these again.
I didn't blend the sauce and pepperoni together. I just layered the sauce, then pepperoni and last the cheese then rolled them. They came out great. What do you do when you have 25+ lbs of pepperoni? Try every recipe you can find that includes pepperoni.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.