Candied Yam Cupcakes

A great use for all those leftover yams you'll have this season!

By MarinaHoliday

Recipe Summary

cook:
35 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a steamer insert into a large saucepan, and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Cover, and bring the water to a boil over high heat. Add the yams, recover, and steam until very tender, about 15 minutes. Remove yams from steamer and allow to cool slightly.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 2-12 cup cupcake tins with paper liners.

  • Place eggs, oil, sugar, vanilla extract, and cooked yams in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Stir dry ingredients into yam mixture, mixing just until combined. Pour batter into paper liners, filling 2/3 full.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of a cupcake comes out clean, 17 to 20 minutes. Cool in pans for 5 minutes, transfer to wire rack to cool completely.

  • Beat together cream cheese and butter until fluffy. Beat in the vanilla extract and confectioners sugar; mix until smooth. Frost cool cupcakes with cream cheese frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 32.4g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 45.1mg; sodium 241.4mg. Full Nutrition
