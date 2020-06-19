Candied Yam Cupcakes
A great use for all those leftover yams you'll have this season!
Oh these are really good! I did use apple sauce for the oil. I didn't realize I had used the last of my oil when I made brownies. But I loved it with the apple sauce so I'll probably do that from now on. I used Cream Cheese Frosting II on this site for the frosting because its one of my faves. Thanks for the recipe I will be making these again.Read More
These tasty and moist, but quite dense. Perhaps I worked the batter for too long?Read More
OMG! Brought a dozen to work and they disappeared FAST! This will definately go in the keeper box.
Super moist.... and super good!
I used my leftover candied yams and cut the sugar to half a cup since the yams were already sweet. These cupcakes are beyond amazing. Fluffy, moist and full of flavor! Thanks for an amazing recipe!
Light and fluffy. Not too sweet. Veggies in cupcake form. What could be better.
I made these for last thanksgiving, and I'm pretty sure I ate more of them than my family did. It takes some patience with the sweet potato's but its worth it.
No and yes I will make it again. Very delicious and very moist.
Deeee-licious! I don't even like yams (I made these for someone else), but after trying these I was hooked. So moist, perfect balance of sweetness, great frosting recipe, too. Without the frosting, 4-star review, with frosting, a 5. 4.5 overall
It did not taste like sweet potatoes. It was more like a spice cake. Overall it was ok.
Jan likes these but they're VERY sweet
