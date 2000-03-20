Ice Cream Cake

I made a white cake w/vanilla ice cream & non dairy whipped topping. This is what my husband wanted for his birthday. I used one of the big round containers of ice cream and made 2 different size round cakes and cut the round top off of the larger cake so the ice cream slice would go on it level, the smaller cake matched the size of the ice cream perfect (just had to trim what melted after refreezing). This cake is by no means an easy task. I took the ice cream out of the container onto wax paper, cut it with dental floss and then wrapped it in the wax paper and put it in the freezer overnight, then I put it in between the two cakes and put it back in the freezer for a few hours. Took it back out of the freezer, trimmed the ice cream that had melted and froze. Frosted the cake, froze it a few more hours and then decorated it and froze it until time to serve. You have to work fast with this cake! Mine turned out a bit lopsided and wayyy too thick. Good first attempt though! If I did it again I would only use one cake and cut that in half (or make two much thinner cakes) and attempt to make the ice cream layer thinner. This was a good cake but the biggest complaint was that the cake was so frozen that it was hard to eat. Not sure what the solution to that is because if you don't freeze the cake it would surely melt the ice cream. :/ Gave my husband what he wanted for his birthday! Thanks! :)