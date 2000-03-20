Ice Cream Cake
This is a basic recipe for ice cream cake. You can use any flavor of ice cream or cake mix you like! Frost with frosting or fudge topping or thinned ice milk or anything!
I made this recipe but used the circle pans and then frosted it with a cool whip/chocolate pudding/milk mixture that is Heavenly!! Large container of cool whip/large instant choc. pudding and 1 cup milk. Excellent and 5 star with the frosting!Read More
This is not as easy as it sounds. I tried to make this for a birthday party and did everything it said, it made a terrible mess. I suggest bake the cake the day before let it cool and wrap in plastic wrap and freeze over night. Also cut the ice cream in half the day before to ensure it's frozen when it's time to put the cake together. Next time I'll be more prepared.Read More
I used 9 inch rounds with a slice from a bucket of icecream. They fit very well and it looked just like a giant ice cream sandwich! Then I frosted the cake using some of the remaining icecream, thanks to the first reviewer's great tip. This was for a boys birthday party so I decorated with swirls of magic shell and let all the boys squirt piles of blue frosting on top! One of the moms thought the cake looked professional, which is tribute to how easy, fun and fabulous this recipe is. (PS--I also substituted Ghidelli brownie mix for chocolate cake mix).
This is much easier to do if you have three 9 inch rounds. Line the bottom of one round with wax paper then fill with 1/2 gallon of ice cream (may need to let ice cream soften a bit first). Cover with saran wrap and put in the freezer. Bake your cake in the other two rounds. Let cool, remove from rounds, line rounds with wax paper and replace cakes, cover and freeze for at least one hour. Then make a big sandwich: cake, ice cream layer (which is easily flipped onto cake - perfect fit), cake. Wrap whole thing in saran wrap and store in freezer until ready to frost. I used the Cool Whip/milk/pudding mix frosting....which I thought was just ok. Next time will try the vanilla ice cream frosting. Put Magic Shell in a medicine dropper to decorate cake - worked GREAT! I put the cake on a flat plate, frosted it, and covered it with a cake dome and kept in the freezer until ready to serve.
I cut the cake in half lengthwise and put the ice cream in between the layers. I used white cake with cookies and cream ice cream. So it was white cake on top, Cookies and Cream ice cream in the middle with real Oreos I crushed and added on top of ice cream,and Hershey Chocolate Syrup I added in on top of ice cream, and white cake on the bottom . Covered in whip cream and Magic Shell put on like a checker board.I also wrote Happy Sweetest Day with Magic Shell. It was good!!!!!!
I made 2 nine inch round cakes. When removed from their pans to cool, I lined one of the cleaned cake pans with plastic wrap and filled it with the ice cream we were going to use with the cake. After letting it harden in the freezer, it was easy to remove from the pan with the plastic wrap. I assembled the perfectly shaped layers with no problem!
This is the exact ice cream cake recipe that has been in our family for 50 years! I gave this a 4 star rating because it lacks a great frosting! My grandma made this same exact cake, but she used thawed Cool Whip plain, or flavored it with maraschino cherry juice mixed in for a frosting. Then she topped the cake with additional paper towel dried maraschino cherries. Wrap cake in waxed paper and freeze. Yummy!
Ice Cream Cake is a family tradition on birthdays. This recipe showed me how I could just as easily make one as buy one. Used the Black Chocolate Cake recipe for the cake and made it in 2 round cake pans instead of a 9x13 which meant I had to slather the ice cream on by hand instead of using the square shape of the ice cream gallons. Made one with mint chocolate chip and the other with cookies and cream.
There is a much easier way to do this. Bake 2 9inch cakes and put 1 in the bottom of a springform pan, place in the freezer and freeze for 2 hours. Allow your ice cream to melt almost all the way, then pour over the frozen cake, and push down to fit into the pan. Add your other cake layer and freeze again. When frozen completely, around 3-4 hours, remove from the springform pan to frost. I like to use a whipped cream cheese frosting with this. Let it thaw for around 20 min to serve, and use your dental floss at this point. Great!
Nothing wrong with how this tasted but it didn't turn out how I expected. Cutting the ice cream in half will only cover half the cake. If I ever try this again I would split it in fourths. This time I ended up cutting the cake in half and making a huge ice cream sandwich. I made a chocolate ganache for the top and sprinkled m&m's over the ice cream, yellow cake and birthday cake flavored ice cream.
I made this cake for my husbands birthday. I tried to use my new cake decorating skills and I think for the first try it turned out pretty good. I did have to put the cake in the freezer a few times to harden it during the process, but still very fun to make and my husband loved it. Thank you!
I made this cake, the only diffrence was I baked the cake in 2 9'inch rounds, then I let the ice cream get a little soft then froze the icecream in a 9'inch round pan with plastic wrap, then placed the frozen ice cream between the 2 cakes then frosted the whole thing:)
I was a cake decorator for Baskin Robbins and this is exactly how they did it! The only thing I would add is a great frosting that is really yummy is plain old vanilla Ice cream. Freeze the cake overnight in your freezer and then take a quart of vanilla ice cream - mix it up in your mixer until it is a smooth frosting consistency and then frost your cake - put it back in the freezer for 4 hours or until frozen again and then decorate! You can even go to Baskin Robbins and ask to purchase a quart of their vanilla frosting ice cream - it is completely white with no yellow in it. HTH.
I made this cake with the help of other reviewers! I made only one cake part because I wanted it to be just like a Baskin Robbins cake. I did what ScoobieMama said and it worked great! I lined a 9 inch round cake pan with plastic wrap then added softened ice cream to the lined pan. I put it in the freezer overnight and it was VERY easy to remove. Then I made the boxed cake mix in the same 9 inch round pan. Let it cool in the fridge to make sure its totally cooled. Then I assembled the 2 pieces and frosted it with whipped topping. I covered it with a plastic cake dome and placed it back in the freezer til it was ready to serve, which was 3 days later! It was just like the cake I buy from Baskin Robbins, but it was 1/3 the price! I will always make my own ice-cream cakes from now on!
Pathetic how easy this recipe is; but takes a long time since you have to freeze the cake at every step. I had no mess like some and used the vanilla ice cream (IC) for icing as LAMRO said. I did not follow the time to freeze, but did this. Bought IC day before/put in the freezer to firm up well. Made cake in the morning, put in fridge until home from work. Removed cake and carton of IC, used IC (still in box) as a template to cut cake sides and quickly put IC back in freezer. Also, used a knife to cut the top off the cake to make it perfectly flat, then put cut cake in freezer so IC would not melt into cake when I put it on later. An hour later, took IC and cut in half with a knife and placed it on the cake;back in the freezer. (took a few seconds; NO MESS) An hour later, grabbed blender, threw vanilla ice cream in, then pulled cake from freezer, frosted top, then sides. Do quickly; IC melts in blender but when you put it on the frozen cake, it firms it up; quite easy to frost, just be quick. Put back in freezer. An hour later, made butter cream frosting for decorations, then removed cake to frost. Do quickly and put in freezer in between pauses/changing out tips, etc. $7 vs. a $35 Baskin Robins cake and it looks just like it/tastes great, but fun to make! Feeds 8-16 people depending if you use half or whole carton of IC. I used half/1layer of cake; seems to match Baskin Robins small size. I found it best to leave finished cake to set overnight. Perfect!
This was super easy! I just finished making it. I made the cake the night before (I made two 8" rounds) and stuck them in the freezer in the cake pans (after popping them out, cleaning them and putting wax paper in them), then put some semi-softened ice cream in another 8" cake round with wax paper...and put them all in the freezer! the next morning I stacked them together...they look fab! I made chocolate ganache and frosted it, then let it set for a few more hours...and VOILA! The easiest ice cream cake ever!!
$4 Ice Cream Cake! This was so simple and inexpensive to make. It does take 2 days though. I bought yellow cake batter and used 3 --9 in cake pans. Bake 2--9 in. cakes according to directions, cool then freeze. Then in the 3rd cake pan take any ice cream you want and microwave it until soft, approx. 90 seconds. Once softened scoop the ice cream into the 3rd cake pan and freeze. The second day remove the cakes from the pans. Place one cake, flat side up, then place the ice cream in the middle and finish with the other cake on top and there you have it an ice cream cake! I used wax paper when i froze the cakes and ice cream. Finish the cake with frosting and refreeze if you are not going to use it right away. I will take it out 2 hours or so before the party! Enjoy. Thanks for the tips:)
Great idea, though I added a little "flair." First, I made two 9x13 layers of cake (marble cake). After freezing the cakes, I coated each layer of cake with an inch or so of chocolate fudge and then sprinkled a generous layer of heath/ toffee bits before laying down the layer of ice cream (fudge ripple). I figured the layer of fudge would add to the flavor, but also seal the cake from getting soggy (from the ice cream.) And the crunchy toffee bits would add some texture and decadence! I stuck it back in the freezer and trimmed as directed, and then frosted it with a mixture of whipped topping and whipped vanilla frosting. I coated the edges/ sides with more toffee bits and mini chocolate chips and it turned out beautiful! Definitely recommend making this a day ahead.
This cake is great, but recipe needs some added detail. After you make the cake and cut it, freeze it, then layer in the ice cream, freeze again, then frost. Also, the cake is not attractive without frosting so it is an essential final step. I used the cool whip frosting recipe as suggested by others and this turned out great.
Made this cake today and was delicious!! I made mine in two 9 round cake pans with chocolate ice cream in the center. I have to thank the person who gave the review and told whipping vanilla ice cream like Baskin Robbins. OMG it was delicious I softened ice cream and the mix it in my Kitchen Aid and spread it over the cake just amazing. I never would have guessed you could do that. Thanks so much to the person who posted that sorry I forgot her name but it was just great. I will be making this cake for fathers day next week. I you can use any flavor ice cream. Everyone LOVED IT. Thanks again.
Loved this cake! So easy and inexpensive compared to store bought! Used the magic shell & pecan idea from another reviewer. Also used canned whipped cream around the edges. Maybe next time, I'll put a layer of something between the cake & ice cream--fudge, sauce or cookies. Lots of possibilities!!!
This is not as easy as it looks! The recipe is not really thorough enough. It would be helpful to know that this cake needs to be frozen over night! It tasted fine but I made this cake for guests and used a box chocolate cake. I didn't have a 9x13 pan but I also wanted to layer the cake and ice cream so I used 2 loaf pans and spit the cake batter in 1/2. Then, I used a large slice of the ice cream to place between the cakes. THat part was great. THe ice cream was frozen fine but when I went to ice it about 2 hours later (after being in the freezer), the ice cream was mushy. I still managed to ice it ok thinking it would freeze solid soon, but, in another 2 hours when I cut into it, it was still mushy. The next morning, the remainer of the cake frozen perfectly. My freezer isn't abnormally warm or anything. So, the moral of this story is: make the cake a day ahead of time and freeze it overnight!!!!
Great recipe! Didn't follow it exactly, I used 3 round 9" pans and just cut the ice cream into thin sections and layered it on! Quick and easy. I also used the ice cream for the frosting like another user posted, delicious! Put Snickers candy on the top and drizzled chocolate and caramel over it :)
Even easier, The day before baking the cake let your ice cream soften enough to spread it into 2 plastic lined cake pans. Put them into freezer to refreeze. Once frozen pop them out and wrap tightly with plastic as you will need your pans to bake your cakes. Once cooled simply plop the ice cream layers out and layer with your cakes. I also add frosting to mine to decorate but I refreeze the whole cake to do this so both the cake and ice cream are firm. Refreeze after each application. Making your roses ahead of time makes this go quicker as well. Another idea is to use vanilla or yellow cake mix and top with fresh berries, & whipped cream. You can keep the ice cream layers handy in the freezer wrapped tightly in plastic wrap. It makes for a quick dessert anytime.
this is truely a easy ice cream cake to make. I used peanut butter ice cream and chocolate cake,just to good for words. Hint...I put my ice cream in the 9 in cake pan lined in plastic wrap and let it freeze for 1 hour and then assembled the cake. I made a layed cake,it was easy.
Made this over the Memorial Day weekend for a family birthday. Great suggestion by jcook45 to assemble & freeze this in a 9" springform pan! Being pressed for time, I did not freeze the first cake layer and that seemed to work out fine. I spread very soft ice cream on the layer (after placing it in the pan), then topped it with the other cake layer. I only used 1/2 of a 1/2 gallon of ice cream. My cake was a strawberry mix with French vanilla ice cream and I topped it with Whipped Cream Cream Cheese Frosting from this site, decorated with sliced fresh strawberries (of which next time I will only make 1/2 batch of the frosting). My future changes will be: using 1/2 of a cake mix or a full brownie mix between (2) 9" cake pans. The full mix made the cake much too thick and even if I would have used 1/2 gallon of ice cream in the middle...much too much! Thinner cake / brownie layers would be better with 1/2 of a 1/2 gallon of ice cream. A flavor that I plan to try is orange cake mix w/Franch vanilla ice cream, the cream cheese frosting and mix in well drained crushed pinapple and top with mandarin oranges. If you leave out the pineapple, it would probably taste like a Dreamsickle!! I think a brownie mix with the vanilla and some hot fudge / cherries on top would be great, too...lots of options with this, thanks for the recipe!
this turned out better than i expected! its easy to make but the assembly requires some time (and cleanup!). i froze the cake overnight and it was easy to cut into layers the next day. i also softened the ice cream and spread it on the cake, instead of trying to cut it. i popped it back in the freezer and it was ready to eat in an hour. i can't wait to use this recipe again :)
I modified the recipe a bit and it turned out wonderful! My husband really enjoyed it. I used Betty Crocker white cake with strawberry ice cream. The only problem was the layer of fresh sliced strawberries I placed between the cake and ice cream. I didn't think about what the strawberries would be like frozen. They were hard as rocks! We just ate around them. I also layered strawberry filling, and that tasted great. For the frosting I used Pastry Pride (it's like whipped cream). It all came together nicely. I'll be making this again!
This was a good starting point recipe. I made a devil's food cake mix in 2 round pans. The day before baking the cake, I filled the same cake pans (lined with plastic wrap) with softened chocolate oreo ice cream and froze them. The day after I baked the cakes I put an ice cream layer on top of each cake layer, for 2 separate cakes, wrapped them in plastic and put back in the freezer until serving time. I frosted each cake with cool whip and put rainbow sprinkles on top just before serving.
I added a jar of fudge ice cream topping in the layers and then made homemade fudge frosting for the top! Such a hit!!
I have saved so much money over the years making this type of cake for birthdays! I used the round cake pan method also and lined them with plastic wrap and then put softened ice cream in so it was the same shape as the cake. After assembling and freezing, I then covered it all with thawed Cool Whip returning to the freezer until serving time. I suggest you take the cake out of the freezer for at least 15 minutes before trying to slice.
I made an ice cream cake for Thanksgiving and it was such a hit that I had to do it again for Christmas. I went a little further than these basics though. I took my half gallon of ice cream and pressed it into a 9" round pan that was lined with plastic wrap and refroze it over night. I also baked a Funfetti cake and froze that overnight. When assembling, I used a spring form pan and used crushed oreos and dark chocolate hot fudge in between the cake and ice cream. I also used cool whip and cherries for the top.
I have been making my own ice cream cakes for a couple of years now. I find it easier to use round cake pans for the layers the day before. The day I am assembling the cake I set ice cream on counter for about 10 minutes to soften, then spread about one quarter of a gallon into one of the round cake pans on top of waxed paper. Put ice cream (in pan) in freezer to freeze again. I prepare a homemade chocolate ganache to ice the cake with- very rich, so I do not use chocolate ice cream. Devils food is our favorite so far for the cake. I've used cookies and cream, peanut butter cup, and mint chocolate chip for the ice cream. I suppose you really could use any combination of your favorite cake and ice cream!
Thank you for the wonderful recipe and all the useful tips! I made this for my nephew and it was a huge hit! I baked and split a 9x13 Devil's food cake and filled it with one and a half boxes of Chapman's Chocolate Ripple Icecream - the boxes work very well - I simply opened up the whole box, sliced the icecream block in half and put the slabs on the cake. I used ganache for the top but it wouldn't stick very well to the icecream on the side so I pressed oreo crumbs on the sides - messy but it worked better than the ganach. This was my first icecream cake - it opens up so many possibilities!
i used a 9 inch spring form pan. everyone in my house is on diets so i made a devils food cake mix with applesauce and egg whites. i also used fat free vanilla ice cream. i cut the cake in half and put ice cream in the middle. make sure the cake is chilled before u apply the ice cream!let the cake and ice cream sandwhich set in the freezer for around an hour. for frosting a used a 8 oz cool whip free, white chocolate pudding mix, 1/4 confectioners suger and a cup of milk beat together. first beat the pudding milk and sugar and then cut in slightly thawed cool whip. make sure to spread it on the cake quickly and put the cake back in the freezer for a couple of hours before you serve. i didnt even cover it in the freezer cuz it had the frosting.
This recipe was incredibly easy other than frosting the cake - I had difficulty getting the butter cream frosting I used to stick to the ice cream parts, so my frosting job was a little wonky. I made a round cake, so as my two rounds were cooling, I put the ice cream into one of the round and stuck it back in the freezer. Due to a lack of forward-thinking, I did not use any waxed paper in the pan to make removal easy, which resulted in bringing my hair dryer into the kitchen to warm the pan enough to let the ice cream drop on top of the cake. It worked well-enough, but next time I will use some waxed paper. :) In the end, while I was a little bummed about the decorating (like I said, the frosting was a pain), everyone RAVED about how great it tasted. I will never buy an ice cream cake again.
Fun recipe to make for the kids. I use a cookie shaped silicone pan x2 to make my son's Ice Cream Cake for his birthday, since it's what he wanted. Having done that I'd do this again, in a heart beat. Simple, fun and you can use any form of cake and ice cream combo you soo desire. :-)
Yum and easy!!! I used 3 9 inch cake pans, 2 for the cake and 1 for ice cream. I lined the bottom of the cake pans with waxed paper and the bottom of the ice cream pan with Saran wrap. Super easy! I did make a big mistake, kind of dumb, and had to redo.. Did not cool the cake enough before layering in ice cream. The cakes weren't hot but weren't room temp either apparently and I figured if I got them in the freezer quick enough all would be well...no... A lot of the ice cream melted into the cake and I tossed the whole thing :( So I quickly remade everything and froze all 3 pans overnite. Assembled in the morning, Worked great!
I made this for my son's 3rd birthday party. I had envisioned a round cake, so I baked the entire cake mix in a Demarle silicone mold and, once cooled, sliced it in half. I then used the same silicone mold and pressed the ice cream into it and refroze until it was solid. The beauty of using a silicone mold was that I was able to just flip the solid icecream (while in the mold) on top of the bottom cake half and peel the mold off the ice cream, so the ice cream was already the perfect size/shape for the cake. After putting the other half of the cake on top, I frosted with a mixture of frosting folded into cool whip. It is beautiful!!! Thanks for the idea!
I found this cake to be delicious! I had made an ice cream cake before, but these directions seemed very thorough. I did have to read them a few times to understand them. It seems very important for me to bake the cake two days ahead of time. I baked 2 9" rounds. I cooled the cake and removed them from their pans then placed wax paper on the bottom side of the each cake and placed them back into their pans before I popped them into the freezer for a day. I did the wax paper, ice cream, cake, serving platter flip and placed back in freezer. When I pulled it out of the freezer(4 hours later), I frosted it with whipped cream then back into the freezer. I then decorated it with a boiled frosting because the whipped cream frosting would not keep its shape. I then of course popped it back in to the freezer! My guests could not believe this cake was made at home. Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe.
The only thing that would make it better is less cake and more ice cream (each layer equal in height). I made the cake in round pans and the next time I will make 6 cup cakes and the remainder for the ice cream cake. I want to find a great frosting for the cake as I made the pudding, milk, cool whip frosting and did not like it at all! Will be making again as it is much cheaper than buying.
I haven't made this as yet but, (duh) how much easier then the Newly Wed Cake I have been making for years, where you make cake in a jelly roll pan, put ice cream over it and roll it! I will make this from now on!!!
I made a french vanilla cake and used strawberry cheesecake ice cream for the filling. Like many others I also used vanilla ice cream in place of frosting - very good. I had to work quickly when using the ice cream to frost with, but the results were worth it. Cake was delicious and had a had a nice presentation. Now that I know how to make this myself, I don't think I will buy a store bought one again!
DELICIOUS!
This was ok. I don't know why I was expecting it to be so much more. It is, after all, simply cake and ice cream. I liked the cookie idea from the "Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Cake" recipe from this site so I added the cookies around this cake and honestly, they were the best part! It's very simple to make. I make cake rounds and let ice cream soften a bit and then just layer the whole thing in a spring form pan. If you're creative this recipe has potential!
I had to use round pans but it still came out perfect. We had 3 birthdays in December and I made one for each one. Easy, delicious and way cheaper than the stores! I took another reviewer's advice and made frosting out of vanilla ice cream. Perfect!!!
This was such an easy cake to make, I didn't think it would be simple. I surprised my boyfriend with his favorite dessert for his birthday. Now all my friends are putting in orders!
I made a white cake w/vanilla ice cream & non dairy whipped topping. This is what my husband wanted for his birthday. I used one of the big round containers of ice cream and made 2 different size round cakes and cut the round top off of the larger cake so the ice cream slice would go on it level, the smaller cake matched the size of the ice cream perfect (just had to trim what melted after refreezing). This cake is by no means an easy task. I took the ice cream out of the container onto wax paper, cut it with dental floss and then wrapped it in the wax paper and put it in the freezer overnight, then I put it in between the two cakes and put it back in the freezer for a few hours. Took it back out of the freezer, trimmed the ice cream that had melted and froze. Frosted the cake, froze it a few more hours and then decorated it and froze it until time to serve. You have to work fast with this cake! Mine turned out a bit lopsided and wayyy too thick. Good first attempt though! If I did it again I would only use one cake and cut that in half (or make two much thinner cakes) and attempt to make the ice cream layer thinner. This was a good cake but the biggest complaint was that the cake was so frozen that it was hard to eat. Not sure what the solution to that is because if you don't freeze the cake it would surely melt the ice cream. :/ Gave my husband what he wanted for his birthday! Thanks! :)
It was easy and tasted great!!!!! A big hit with the family. This was saved me so much $$$. It was much cheaper than buying it. Thanks.
easy I cut the ice cream to fit a 9X13 cake. This is handy for birthdays..elimanates having to dish up ice cream during the party. Its all-in- one and people love it. decorate with magic shell..yum....white cake with strawberry ice cream top with cool whip and fresh berries yum..hundreds of different combos..yet so easy!
I made this for my daughter's birthday. The whole family enjoyed it very much. Much like a store bought ice cream cake. I add crushed oreos on top of the ice cream layer. Yummy!
Simple and delicious. I made this for my nephews birthday and everyone LOVED it. I used yellow cake & chocolate brownie ice cream. I put crushed oreos & chocolate syrup between the cake & ice cream. Frosted w/ buttercream frosting.
this was my first and probably my last ice cream cake. It was much more difficult to assemble than it says in the recipe. I used two eight inch cake pans the ice cream fits perfectly between and had problems with the top sliding. Had to secure it until it was completely frozen and then trim the sides to match.
i love cooking, but i have to know something different, i don't want to use ovens for baking. i just want a cake that made me easy to make from my owned without using ovens, just a freezer instead so i try this and it made me very proud!
I made a Gluten Free version using Life Beyond Wheat Chocolate Cake Mix and Vanilla Ice Cream. I frosted it with a can of whipping cream and decorated with crushed Kinnitoos GF oreos. FYI, I found the cake easy to cut after about 2hr cooling. I was even able to make 3 layers of ice cream by cutting the cake in half (using a thin cutting board to remove the top cake layer) and then cutting it again into more of a square shape.
Chocolate cake, Reese's ice cream, cool whip, and Reese's magic shell topping. My children were very pleased, but I still felt like it was, well, just cake with ice cream and cool whip on top. it didn't seem to really become a cohesive something else. I will keep experimenting with the recipe. Oh, also I found the ice cream messy to work with. Softening it left it melty on the outside but too hard to be cut with string on the inside. A sharp knife run under hot water worked better.
I wanted to have an ice cream cake for my son's birthday, and baskin robins was so expensive, so I gave this recipe a try. the cake came out so good and pretty. I used a 9x13 pan for the cake. and followed the directions with the ice cream. I found that I need more ice cream than what it called for. I used 2 boxes of ice cream, so all of the cake was covered liberally. I didn't want to cut the cake to fit the ice cream. then I frosted it with cool whip, lined the edges with gum balls and rainbow sprinkles. then wrote in the middle of the cake with decorating iceing from the baking isle. I came so good. love it.
I made this recipe for my brothers birthday party. It was good and very simple. I used neapolitan ice cream and decorated it with whipped cream, Smarties and gum balls. I think that this recipe would be a good recipe to experiment different flavours of ice cream and decorations etc. I will definitely experiment more next time. Thanks for the great recipe!
Used the idea but made a few changes for ease-sake...I made 2 cakes (each 9X13) and cut both down the middle instead of slicing one cake into two thin halves. I also let the ice cream defrost just a bit and took the advice of the first reviewer and beat it with a mixer to get it soft. I then spread the softened ice cream between both cakes and put the cakes together. I made one side chocolate cake with coffee ice cream and the other yellow cake with strawberry ice cream. I iced with Cool Whip and decorated with chocolate syrup on once side and halved strawberries on the other. It was pretty, easy and impressive and was enough to serve 30 adults. What a party cake!
Good basic recipe. Had fun with it and also took another reviewers advice and made a choc pudding/whip cream/milk topping.
It seemed like it was missing something, so I added crushed oreos in between the layers, and chocolate whipped topping as a kind of frosting, then put more crushed oreos on top. Very easy to make, and a definite hit!
This was the easiest cake I've ever made! I took the tip of freezing the cake part over the night before we needed it. Worked great. I added mint chocolate Aero bar bits to the top! Delish!!
I used my homemade chocolate mix I use for making chocolate pudding.Very Good and I loved the recipe!Rate=5~!
The only reason I am giving 4 instead of 5 stars is because I had a hard time getting the frosting I used to stick on the cake. This was great! I made it for my son's 9th bday, everyone loved it. I am sure this will be the "birthday reqest" from now on!Thank you.
Made this for my daughter's bday party and all the kids thought it was pretty tasty. It was moderately difficult to put together and a bit messy. It definately is a 2 person job. We decorated it with the vanilla icecream and magic shell topping and it looked good, but was very heavy! We also seemed to have too much cake and too little icecream so watch the thickness of the cake.
It was really good. It takes a lot of your time and it can be a bit messy but I'll make this on special occasions. Everyone loved it
wasnt hard at all, loved it, but i did get a bit of a problem getting the icecream container, next time im buying chapmens bowed icecream works alot better
I have made a version of this cake for years. When the cake is cooled cut it in half then cut each half in half. Cut the ice cream in three pieces length wise, they will be the same size as the cake pieces. Layer cake, ice cream, cake, etc. end with cake. Frost with any flavor large pudding made with one cup of milk and mixed with 8 oz carton of.cool whip. Freeze until ready to use. So many flavor combinations it never gets boring.
I made this for a birthday and am not a regular cook by any means. This was so easy and the vanilla ice cream frosting tastes just like BR. It did take almost an entire half gallon of vanilla ice cream and it would have been easier if I let it sit for a few minutes first, I used it straight out of the freezer. I made the cake a day ahead, then melted the ice cream by letting it sit out for a hour or so and poured it in the same pan and froze that for a day on wax paper. Put it together, frosted it and put back in the freezer for a day, voila! $3.50 ice cream cake, now if I can just find the icing it will be exactly the same.
I made this cake for my daughter's 13th birthday party - she and her friends loved it. The most helpful tip was to use 3 nine-inch round pans. I let our store-bought ice cream get a little melty, then placed it into one of the rounds. By putting that in the freezer as I made the cake, I was sure I would have the right size middle-layer when the cake was done. Also, I have one of those kitchen counter ice cream makers. I decided to use this for the icing on the outside of the cake because the ice cream comes out very creamy and is easy to work with. I would recommend that you make the ice cream for the icing last, so that you don't have to put it into the freezer until you've iced the cake. This last step made decorating the cake very easy!
I have been doing this for decades. I always frost the ice cream cake with whatever frosting that seems appropriate. Any flavor of cake can be used with whatever ice cream that "floats your boat," along with an appropriate frosting. Just freeze the ice cream cake really hard before applying the frosting.
Cut brick of ice cream into four slices. Cut cake into 2 layers (with floss) and put ice cream between them, then cut into squares to make ice cream sandwiches. Nice treat to pull out of freezer whenever desired. Cake does not get hard.
Yessss I did and it was so good and I Will Make It again:)
SUPPER good! but make sure that the ice cream is frozen enough when you put it on the cake so it doesn't melt all over the place.
Great 5star
I will definitely make this again! A big hit with my family!
this recipe was the best cake recipe i've ever found! I used chocolate and mint ice cream.
Made this for my hubbys birthday and he couldn't stop raving and telling everyone about it for days afterwords. So easy too. Will be a birthday standard in our house from now on
Great recipe. A little challenging but came out great. Thank you LAMRO for your feedback as I followed the advice on making the frosting with ice cream. I did not use a box cake. Instead I made it fresh using the Hershey's cake recipe placed on the Hershey's bakers chocolate can. In addition, I cut the cake in half and had the ice cream in the middle. FYI, the dental floss trick did not work for me. The ice cream was too cold. So I used a knife and cut through it. It worked out the same as the dental floss. The cake turned out great and everyone loved it!!
I made a 9" Oreo cake following a previous review it was excellent
I made it and it was easy! Someone in the comments mentioned to make the cake a day in advance and freeze. I'm so glad I read that since this is my first time making it. I followed those directions. Later when we ate it my niece said she tried to make it once but it was a big mess. She didn't freeze the cake.
The only thing I changed was I used a white cake mix and for the frosting I used frozen rainbow yogurt. If I have the opportunity yes I will make it again. One problem is though trying to find cartons of ice cream like in the video. It seems ice cream companies are changing their cartons
I barely have anything to say about this recipe, accept it is absolutely delicious.
A dirty job, but somebody had to do it. :P Made it with spice cake and eggnog ice cream for the holidays. Thanks for a great recipe!
Added more sugar according to the other suggestions and it came out awesome!
This cake was soo good and easy to make, will do again.
It worked pretty good. I made 2 layers of ice cream, with crushed up oreo cookie between it.
