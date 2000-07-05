Wonderful Margaritas
This is a very simple drink to make. It is easier than ever. Everyone I introduce this to wants more, more, MORE!
Oh yeah baby, this is it. Loved it!
I took these to a swimming party and recieved mixed reviews. I along with some guest thought they were to sweet but other guest thought they were great. I guess if you like really sweet margaritas you'll love this recipe, if you like your margaritas less sweet don't try this recipe.Read More
Oh yeah baby, this is it. Loved it!
I made this recipe for 20 Margarita lovers that raved about it. Can't beat the ease.
My boyfriend thought these were too tart and I should have added some water, but I thought they were excellent! I love sweet drinks that don't really taste like alcohol and with this one I caught a nice happy buzz before I knew it. I'll make these again.
This is just fabulous. I renamed this Margarita Punch and the only thing I do differently like some other reviewers is add some Triple Sec. Always a hit just be sure to put it in a pretty punch bowl because that's where all your guests will wind up, hangin' out by the punch bowl.........
The simplicity and sweetness made it taste like an alcohol-based citrus punch. My girlfriend loved it and even suggested that we make another batch. I will definitely use this recipe whenever i want to make a margarita.
I made these for me and my husband to see what it's like before serving to others. We both like margaritas and loved this recipe. I used Diet Peach Citus Fresca, Margaritaville Gold Tequila, and added Lemon, Lime, and Tangerine Slices. I put it in the frezzer so that it was slushy. VERY GOOD. I will be doubling and putting in a punch bowl for a party....we'll see how it goes.
This is not a margarita -- call it something else!
This is wonderful! I made this for a bridal shower and the women went crazy. They were tipping the bowl over at the end to get the last little drops. I should have doubled the recipe. Only modifications are I froze the lemon and lime slices and made an ice ring with some of the lemon-lime soda. Five stars are not enough for this recipe!
Easy to make for groups and not too sweet. Very refrshing. Since the first time I made these, guests have often requested this drink at my parties.
Great tasting and easy. I added some water to mine, otherwise the limeade is a little over powering.
This is my "go-to" margarita recipe, except I use lemon-lime seltzer water, which isn't sweetened by natural or artificial sweeteners, to eliminate the diet/ultra sweet taste, and I add a splash of triple sec. YUM! Very drinkable.
Tart, easy, and a great addition to any function. I served it to a group of church ladies and they loved it!
I used this recipe to inspire me into trying to recreate the yummy margaritas my husband and I had in Mexico. I filled a pitcher with 1 cup of tequila, 1 litre of diet grapefruit soda, a half a can of frozen limeaid and sqeezed the juice of about 5 key limes into it. Everyone who tried it loved it!
A great "cheaters" margarita! It's nice because you can make it at home, and bring it to a party and don't need to worry about making a fresh drink each time. I also added some triple sec, but that is optional
This is a great and easy recipe. So easy to make for a large group! The carbonation makes it lighter (easier to drink more). I also added some triple sec. This will be making an appearance at more parties to come!
I served these to my card club last night and there were indeed wonderful, however I have to agree with the other reviewers that they were a bit too sweet. I was able to fix that by adding a shot glass of grapefruit juice to each serving. I did not feel that the alcohol content was too high...(hic!) 5 stars for ease of preparation. I think I will make another pitcher for the weekend! As for the person who said these are not margaritas, they are correct, they are much closer to a "paloma" which means dove on spanish. The paloma is considered the national drink of Mexico, so mix up a batch for "Dia de la Independencia" on Sept. 16 and enjoy!
These were excellent margaritas! I used regular Squirt because the grocery didn't carry the diet, and it worked fine! Everyone loved them & I will definitely be using the recipe a lot in the future! So EASY!!!
okay, spur of the moment decision to fix a mexican dinner (cinco de mayo) for my boyfriend & i found myself scrambling for a basic margarita recipe. we made a half batch (1 limeade, 2 containers diet squirt, 1 container gold tequila). i found this drink to be quite tasty & had a comfortable buzz but my fella felt his was just "okay", i later learned he's not fond of carbonated beverages. i enjoyed this recipe & will make it again but will have serve him something else. but the way, i also made the frijoles II from this web site. this is another great recipe (add extra garlic & onion). ole!
i don't care if you don't think this is a margarita recipe. it's easy to make, and tasty to a fault. my friends request i make this drink along with some Guacamole (found on this site w/ 400 some odd reviews) for just about every party we throw.
I did enjoy but couldn't drink much. It was way to sweet/tart! If I were to make again would make a half batch.
Fabulous recipe... super easy and always a hit! I like this as is, but it's also great after 20 minutes or so in my ice cream maker for frozen margaritas. I've even added a touch of triple sec for those that insist a margarita is not complete without it.
Great recipe! Very easy and much more delicious than any store-bought margarita mix. It is always a hit at parties. I double the recipe and make it in a punch bowl.
I guess I'm juat not a "margarita" kind of gal-didn't like these at all. I saw people saying this recipe was sweet...I found it to be pretty bitter. I'll stick to tequila shots! 1-2-3-TEQUILA! :o)
We loved these margaritas! This is how I will make mine from now on.
THIS WAS MADE FOR A PURSE PARTY FOR A GROUP OF WOMEN. DOUBLED THE RECIPE, EXCEPT I USED THE SAME NUMBER OF LIMADE CANS. IT WAS GREAT. EVERYONE SAID HOW WONDERFUL IT WAS. A BIG HIT. AND THE PARTY WAS GREAT TOO. I THINK THE DRINK MADE EVERYONE JUST BUZZED ENOUGH TO BUY BUY BUY. WILL DO THIS AGAIN FOR ANY PARTY I HAVE. If you think this is too sweet next time try diet squirt, it tates the same as the regular soda because the limade is pretty sweet.
I love margaritas and I thought this was an excellent variation. It made the measuring and mixing so easy - I knew I was getting the right amount of each ingredient every time. I made a bunch and put them in coolers in the back yard - easy, easy!
These were ok, but I found them to be too sweet, almost cloyingly sweet. While I see how some may enjoy these, they were not for me. CHEERS, Kim!
sooooo good tastes like the restaurants!
These were great. Tasted just like a restuarant margarita but much cheaper. Very sweet. My husband had 3! We'll for sure make these again.
Recommend adding some triple sec or some sort of sweetener. Can be a little bitter.
This drink is awesome! Not too sweet just how we like it. I served it yesterday for our friend. Can't wait to make it again.
Hands down the easiest margarita I've ever made. I did add the squeeze of 2 fresh limes but certainly not needed. Very good.
This was absolutely by far my favorite margarita recipe EVER that wasn't Cuervo mix from a jar. EVER. This is likely due to my great love for frozen limeade concentrate AND my dual love for diet Mountain Dew (Sprite is not what they mean by citrus soda - that is called lemon-lime soda on this site). Gives it an amazing color and flavor. I will absolutely make this repeatedly! 5 enthusiastic stars.
what a great little drink! I think this will be on rotation for taco night!
