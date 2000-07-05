Wonderful Margaritas

This is a very simple drink to make. It is easier than ever. Everyone I introduce this to wants more, more, MORE!

Recipe by Kim

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Empty the limeade into a 2 quart pitcher. Using the empty limeade cans, fill each one twice with citrus soda and pour into the pitcher. Fill one limeade can with tequila and pour into the pitcher. Adjust alcohol to personal taste. Mix well and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 45.5g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 0.6mg. Full Nutrition
