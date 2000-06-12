Rum Rollover

A delightful rum breakfast cocktail of orange, pineapple, coconut rum, and grenadine that goes down smooth.

Recipe by P J Burgos

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine coconut rum, orange juice, and pineapple juice in a mixing glass; mix well. Pour into an ice-filled glass. Top with a splash of grenadine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 16.7mg. Full Nutrition
