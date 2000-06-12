Rum Rollover
A delightful rum breakfast cocktail of orange, pineapple, coconut rum, and grenadine that goes down smooth.
This has been one of my favorite drinks for a few years. One way to make this even better and cut back on ingredients is to buy pineapple orange juice. Do 1 part coconut rum to 2 parts pineapple orange with a dash of grenadine.Read More
made these for the family superbowl party.... WHATA HIT!
delicious - I made a large quantity in a pitcher for a party. It was super easy and super delicious.
Good pool-side fruity drink. Could also add club soda and/or a squeeze of lime to cut the sweetness a bit.
Good drink. Easy to make, not too much alcohol.
I didn't follow the proportions (didn't have the ability to actually measure it) but you can't really go wrong with this combination!
Very nice drink. We've always got alcohol lying around never getting used, so I thought I'd try this today. I don't like ice in drinks, but I wanted this to be cold so I decided I'd just go for it. I don't have a way of crushing ice, though, other than going at it with a meat mallet, so I decided to pass and just use ice cubes. I'm not feeling that energetic or destructive today. I'm not sure if it's the oj or what, but something tastes almost (but not quite!) bitter in this. So, I like it but maybe a bit less oj and a bit more pineapple . . . not sure. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good. I opted to make a larger cocktail and used two shots of Parrot Bay and 6 oz. of pineapple juice. Be careful, it's so smooth you may catch yourself overindulging.
Very yummy! Reminds me of a Rum Runner they served on a recent cruise I just took.........:)
Tasty and refreshing but I prefer 'Tanning bed drink' which is very similar
This was a refreshing drink alongside the barbecue. It was a nice blend of delicious flavors, but my guests and I ended up chatting about and craving other drinks with those flavors - I didn't think the mix was memorable enough. It looks very pretty in the glass when the grenadine sinks to the bottom. Thanks for sharing.
I made these at a party we attended and they were soooo good. Everyone enjoyed them. They taste like summer!
These were tasty and went down smooth. Everyone who had one of these liked it, and they went fast.
Not bad, pretty easy to make. Also little to no alcohol taste, so if that's what you're going for, try this.
Seeing that I love fruity drinks, it's no surprise how much I enjoyed this one. Thanks so much.
Fruity & delicious. Made it at the beach. Perfect 10am drink. I’m on vacation. Don’t judge me.
An easy, very refreshing mix of fruit juices and coconut rum. What could be better!
