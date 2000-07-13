Chicken Saltimbocca
This is an original Italian recipe.
This is an original Italian recipe.
I'm really rating my version of this recipe, because I think it would have been bland had I not made the following modifications: 1) I pounded out the chicken breasts 2) rubbed pressed garlic onto the breasts, then placed a layer of fresh, whole basil leaves and then the prosciutto on top and rolled up the chicken securing it with toothpicks. Also, after frying/browning the breasts I noticed my largest breast still wasn't done, so after I poured in the wine I covered it to steam a few minutes to help it finish cooking. I then removed the lid so the wine could evaporate. Anyway, the flavor was really amazing--very bold and fresh, and the garlic taste wasn't overwhelming at all (but then again, I'm a garlic lover). If you're like me and not keen on bland food, definately spice this recipe up a bit by seasoning the chicken before you cook it; especially since provolone is a very mild cheese, and once it's melted you can hardly taste it. I will for sure make this again.Read More
As written, this would not have been very exciting. I've eaten this dish in restaurants so I knew what I was looking for. I seasoned the inside of the breasts before adding both ham and the cheese. Once rolled, I dredged in seasoned flour and browned in evoo and butter. I enjoy a sauce with my Saltimbocca, so I removed the chicken to a casserole dish, added flour to the pan to make a roux then added chicken broth, white wine and seasonings. I felt the chicken needed to tenderize and cook a bit more so I poured the sauce over the chicken and baked in the oven for about twenty minutes. Definitely a good start to what turned out to be a fabulous dish. Thanks.Read More
As written, this would not have been very exciting. I've eaten this dish in restaurants so I knew what I was looking for. I seasoned the inside of the breasts before adding both ham and the cheese. Once rolled, I dredged in seasoned flour and browned in evoo and butter. I enjoy a sauce with my Saltimbocca, so I removed the chicken to a casserole dish, added flour to the pan to make a roux then added chicken broth, white wine and seasonings. I felt the chicken needed to tenderize and cook a bit more so I poured the sauce over the chicken and baked in the oven for about twenty minutes. Definitely a good start to what turned out to be a fabulous dish. Thanks.
I'm really rating my version of this recipe, because I think it would have been bland had I not made the following modifications: 1) I pounded out the chicken breasts 2) rubbed pressed garlic onto the breasts, then placed a layer of fresh, whole basil leaves and then the prosciutto on top and rolled up the chicken securing it with toothpicks. Also, after frying/browning the breasts I noticed my largest breast still wasn't done, so after I poured in the wine I covered it to steam a few minutes to help it finish cooking. I then removed the lid so the wine could evaporate. Anyway, the flavor was really amazing--very bold and fresh, and the garlic taste wasn't overwhelming at all (but then again, I'm a garlic lover). If you're like me and not keen on bland food, definately spice this recipe up a bit by seasoning the chicken before you cook it; especially since provolone is a very mild cheese, and once it's melted you can hardly taste it. I will for sure make this again.
My husband really liked it! I sauteed garlic in olive oil first and then I rolled the chicken breast with the prosciutto in the middle of it- then added 2 Tbsp. margarine and finally added the white wine.. Excellent!
I love chicken saltimbocca, but not the way this recipe is written. I filet the breast into 2 halves (otherwise it's too much chicken per roll). Roll from outside in - chicken, cheese (I like havarti or horseradish cheddar instead), prosciutto, herbs (sage or basil) - and secure the whole thing w/ a small bamboo skewer. [If prosciutto is on the outside it dries out too much, and the flavor gets lost, so all you can taste is salt.] Sprinkle each roll with olive oil, salt and pepper, and brown the chicken a bit before putting it in the oven to bake. It's the most amazing thing ever, even the leftovers taste good.
The first time I made this, I followed the recipe exactly and it was only alright. I made last night for a second time- changed a few things and it was great! I flattened the chicken and put pepper and italian herbs on it before adding it to the pan-- and I only used a little butter and olive oil instead of ALL the butter suggested. When the wine was almost all evaporated, I put the whole skillet under the broiler to gt some color on the cheese- then served it over a bed of fettucine alfredo-- grrrreat!
Favorite recipe of the night! I cannot remember whether I poured the wine in the pan or not (may have drunk it instead), anyhow it didn't matter because it was delicious. I went ahead and flipped the chicken over onto the proscuitto side and let it cook. Didn't flatten the chicken breasts though next time I will. Let some olive oil heat up, then added a reduced amount of butter, then the chicken breasts, topped with a little ground sage. Finally, I used shredded mozzerella instead of provolone. I am looking forward to the leftovers today. I think they will be yummy as chicken sandwiches with a little dijon mustard.
I'd definitely make this again. I agree that the chicken breasts should be pounded for more uniform cooking and easier handling. I did rub them with a little sage before putting the ham on, as others have suggested, and used much less butter than 1/3 cup. 1 cup of wine turned out to be too much, though, probably because the pounded breasts cooked faster. I ended up pouring out some of the liquid before adding the cheese. Next time I will try using 1/2 the wine and add more if needed.
A good start, but not so great without some extra work. First off I pounded the breast thin. Dredged them in seasoned flour, added garlic and mushrooms to the pan when I was frying and let them steam with the lid on once I added the wine. Delish!
I sliced 2 breasts lengthways so I ended up with 4 pieces. I then wrapped the prosciutto around the breasts and cooked them in the fry pan. I added the wine and placed the cheese on top of the cooked chicken to melt. I tasted the sauce and there was something missing so I added a chopped clove of garlic and a tub of tomato paste - the result was outstanding! The sauce was wonderful over the chicken and if I had made extra would have been excellent over pasta. With this simple change this recipe is amazing!!
This was good, but almost too rich for me. I would use less butter, or maybe use olive oil instead. It was hard to handle the prosciutto- topped breasts. I had to turn them upside down in the pan b/c they weren't cooked through, but they were starting to burn on the bottom. I also rubbed the chix breasts with sage before frying-- added great flavor.
Great recipe, I HIGHLY recommend doing this recipe, but when it is almost done creating a marsala sauce and then serving it all over angel hair pasta.. MMMMmmm Had it this way at a italian restaurant and it is SO yummy!
I changed this to reflect a more tradional Saltimbocca by putting a sage leaf on top of the ham. I also reduced the wine in a skillet before putting in on top of the chicken so not to leave the bitter taste of alcohol left.
I really like this recipe but i did replace the provolone with smoked mozzerella fabulous flavor!
simply delicious! the chicken was very moist! easy to prepare and flavorful -- the wine was a nice touch! the first time i made it, my boyfriend could not stop eating it. he ate 3 1/2 chicken breasts the first night! bravo!!
This was absolutely delicious! Will be making it again and again. Didn't change a thing.
I really like this recipe. I like to pound the chicken flat and add a little sage to the sauce after adding the wine.
Rub the chicken lightly with sage...saute fresh spinich.....this goes on top of breast then follow recipe as is. Creates more flavor and doesn't change the cooking time. Chef Booboo
My family loved this recipe - we did modify and add 2 cloves of fresh garlic as many others did. This will become a regular on our menu.
I loved this recipe! Its very elegant when finished. I agree that the chicken should be pounded first and use more wine. This was sooooo good and the flavor was incredible!!!!! Thank you!!
This is very good - simple and satisfying.
This was wonderful. A tad salty from the prosciutto but that was expected. I used only about 2 tbsp of butter and a little olive oil instead of the 1/3 cup butter called for. I also pounded out the chicken breasts and wrapped the prosciutto around them to cook. This eliminated the need for the toothpicks. Some reviewers commented on the "sauce" but I'm not sure what sauce they were referring to. The recipe clearly indicates to let the wine evaporate. Doing this allows the flavor to fully infuse the chicken. Anyway, thanks for the recipe Chiara. It was easy to make but tasted and looked like gourmet food.
A good simple recipe; not flashy, but good. Easy to pep up if you want. I used a Chardonnay which added a good flavor.
This was quick and easy! I also added the fresh sage and some heavy cream to make a sauce and served it over spinach noodles.
Just eh. It was easy to make and enjoyable enough but I probably won't make it again. Didn't live up to what I was expecting.
I thought this was only okay. It was nothing special. I followed JCL's layering method. I think the provolone cheese was too mild for me; I wouldn't have even known the cheese was in there had I not been the one making this dish. I used fresh basil in the middle of each roll and also used a little chicken broth with the white wine. It wasn't a bad recipe or a waste of chicken, but I definitely won't be making it again.
Very good. I really enjoyed this dish as well as the aroma while preparing it.
This was great, even if you're "off" a little with the ingredients, the taste is excellent and the chicken is moist!
I added some mushrooms too, it was great and so quick!!
Outstanding!! A Must try!
Quite good- I also recommend pounding the chicken breasts and seasoning them before cooking. I used a sherry for the wine, recipe turned out very well and tastes great. Thanks.
Nice easy recipe. I suppose it tasted like I expected it would, but it was a little bland. My husband and daughter ate it without comment and I'm always looking for the recipes that "wow" them.
This dish has become something of a standard in my house -- it is easy to prepare, yet sophisticated enough to serve to guests. Excellent dish!
This was fantastic, but I did change it a little bit...I added some italian herbs, and some garlic powder. It was quick to make also!
This recipe is absolutely SUPER & so easy to make!! I took the advice of some other reviewers and pounded the chicken breasts flat before frying...otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Even my 3 yr old ate this chicken and he doesn't like anything!! Thanks!!
Sooo good! I'm just now learning to cook and this couldn't have been easier or more appropriate for my budget. I used mozzarella instead of provolone and it was just delicious. Also I added garlic while frying it with the butter.
Very easy - very fast - I just had a hard time keeping the prociutto on top of the chicken.
This dish was easy and quick to make but lacked the "gourmet" taste. It was rather bland and I feel like the sauce needs something.
Wow - this was the first time I've ever cooked with wine. This was a very easy dish to make, and it tasted pretty decadent. It was very, very good. Thanks!
I really enjoyed this recipe but my husband was only so-so. I went ahead and did this the old fashioned and rolled them up. I added some chopped spinach in the center of each cutlet and used chicken broth rather than white wine. I squeezed a lemon over the finished product for a little extra umph and it was delicious. Thanks for sharing Chiara.
Served this at a dinner party and it was a hit. I used procuitto instead of ham, however. I also removed the chicken from the pan and put it on a meat platter and then put on provolone slices and placed in a warm oven for a FEW minutes to melt. I put the pan juices (mostly butter) in a gravy bowl for reserve sauce but no one used it.
Delicious. Easy. Chicken was juicy and tasty. Loved the ham. Perfect entree to serve guests.
I think there's too much butter and wine in the recipe, it will never evaporate using that much. I had to pour some out. Also I needed to increase the cooking time by a few mins, and it's important to note that you must flip it and cook the proscuitto side as well. That said, it was pretty tasty.
Great fast chicken dish. I cut down the butter and still had way to much, personal choice I guess. Just make sure to season your chicken before you put the ham on so it will be well flavored. Definitely a new family favorite.
good, but you should definately season the chiken and tenderize it before rolling it up!
So easy and soooo delicious!
My husband is very skeptical when I try new recipes. He LOVED this one, and gave it five stars. So easy to prepare, I would do it on a work night. Serve with fresh green beans seasoned with white wine, garlic and lemon and a spinach salad. We decided the next time we want to go out to a nice restaurant, we'll just do this at home instead!
Easy recipe that makes a simple yet elegant meal. Used a Sauvignon Blanc wine and served it with Baked Tomatoes Oregana. Lit a candle, served the remainder of the wine--nice.
This is an ok recipe. That's what I expected though.
I have had rave reviews on this recipe. I use a bit more meat to stuff the breast with. I also used a dry Reisling (white wine). I added a touch more wine then the recipe called for. I also added fresh sage to the pan after the white was added. I do not eat meat but let me tell ya, I almost change my mind when I smell this recipe. Thank you for sharing, and my husband thanks you too, he loves it!
Not all that or maybe I just don't know how to stirfry whole boneless chicken breast. Never heard of that before.
Excellent!
Tasted wonderful and best of all it was really easy to make.
Not hard to make. We loved this dish. Thank you!
Just OK. I thought the simplicity of the ingredients would make for a very simple, outstanding flavor, but it was somewhat boring. I think I may try it again, but will add less wine, a little garlic and a few capers.
Just OK...it was definitley missing something!! The sauce had a great flavor to it but a little salty (even though I didn't add any extra salt). I served this over angel hair and it was pretty good!
This tasted great, but was very difficult to eat with the prosciutto pinned to the top of the chicken. If I make this again, I would wrap the provalone cheese and prosciutto around the chicken.
Absolutely delicious and very easy to make. My huband loved this dish, and I'll definitely make it again.
It was missing something, but was good. I'll probably make again and mess it a little.
mmmm.mmmm.good
This was good. I did dredge the chicken in seasoned flour before hand. I liked how it turned out. It didn't wow me, but I would make it again. Thanks for the post.
This was good but it needs something extra to be wonderful. I added fresh basil to the wine and that helped. Also, I pounded the chicken before I cooked it.
This was just okay. I added some s&p and some ground sage, and used thinly sliced deli ham instead of the prosciutto because we're on a budget, but I think I can do better.
Very tasty! A big hit with me and my husband.
I actually didn't have any wine and this recipe still came out so yummy. The only thing I added was Italian seasoned bread crumbs. I'll definitely try it again next time with the wine.
Sorry, but after being really excited to make something different, this was a disappointment...even after reading others reviews and seasoning all along. MEH... I'll stick to my tried and true. Thank you for your recipe!
I bought very sharp provolone cheese in a chunk And sliced it thin rather than use the bland presliced stuff. I placed two strips of prosciutto on each chicken breast; pounded thin; then three small fresh sage leaves then the cheese. I rolled up the chicken breast and secured with a short bamboo skewer. Rolled in flour. Browned the roll ups in olive oil in which I had sautéed garlic. And butter. Removed from pan and added white wine and let simmer a few mi . Added chicken stock and stirred in flour slurry til smooth. Brought to a boil and simmered for a few min. Added chicken to sauce and put saucepan, covered in oven for 15 min at 350. Yummy!
Maybe it was us but this meal was way too rich. We got about 3 bits into it and could not finish it....will not make again
Delicious, Quick and Easy Recipe. I followed the recipe and thought it was very flavorful. The whole family loved it.
This was really good! I did add pressed garlic to the chicken as it was cooking, wrapped the prosciutto around the chicken, added about 1/2 can of chicken broth and made a sauce instead of letting the wine evaporate. Of course I used more cheese too! Served it with linguine... so good! Next time I will add fresh spinach to the sauce at the end!
I made this for my boyfriend this past weekend and he really liked it. There seemed to be a lot of left over butter that I had to throw out before pouring in the wine though, so things got a little messy. I'll probably make this again.
Good, easy, and the kids liked it too.
This recipe was fast and easy... and I used marsala wine instead of standard white.. husband loved it!
Made it with Pinot Grigio, Havarti cheese, and with garlic and mushrooms. It was amazing and I will make it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections