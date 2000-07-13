Chicken Saltimbocca

I'm really rating my version of this recipe, because I think it would have been bland had I not made the following modifications: 1) I pounded out the chicken breasts 2) rubbed pressed garlic onto the breasts, then placed a layer of fresh, whole basil leaves and then the prosciutto on top and rolled up the chicken securing it with toothpicks. Also, after frying/browning the breasts I noticed my largest breast still wasn't done, so after I poured in the wine I covered it to steam a few minutes to help it finish cooking. I then removed the lid so the wine could evaporate. Anyway, the flavor was really amazing--very bold and fresh, and the garlic taste wasn't overwhelming at all (but then again, I'm a garlic lover). If you're like me and not keen on bland food, definately spice this recipe up a bit by seasoning the chicken before you cook it; especially since provolone is a very mild cheese, and once it's melted you can hardly taste it. I will for sure make this again.

