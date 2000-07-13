Chicken Saltimbocca

4.3
100 Ratings
  • 5 49
  • 4 35
  • 3 15
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is an original Italian recipe.

Recipe by chiara

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place 1 ham slice over each chicken breast and fasten with toothpicks. Melt butter in a medium skillet over medium high heat and fry chicken for 5 to 7 minutes, or until almost cooked through (juices run clear).

  • Pour wine over chicken and allow to evaporate; place 1 cheese slice over each chicken breast and cover skillet. Cook until cheese has melted, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
487 calories; protein 36.7g; carbohydrates 2.6g; fat 31.2g; cholesterol 144.8mg; sodium 701.2mg. Full Nutrition
