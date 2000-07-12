Pork for Tamales

A delicious recipe for preparing pork to use in making pork tamales. After the meat is cooked and shredded, mix with salsa and refrigerate overnight. If you are making your own tamale dough, you may want to reserve 1 1/4 cup of the broth before draining.

Recipe by TK

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from pork butt. Cut into chunks and place in a large saucepan. Add water, onion, garlic, bay leaf, salt, peppercorns and chile pepper. Bring to a boil; skim foam from surface. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 1 hour.

  • Drain broth, let meat cool and shred with a fork. Refrigerate overnight if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
32 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 1.7g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 15.3mg. Full Nutrition
