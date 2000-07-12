A delicious recipe for preparing pork to use in making pork tamales. After the meat is cooked and shredded, mix with salsa and refrigerate overnight. If you are making your own tamale dough, you may want to reserve 1 1/4 cup of the broth before draining.
This was ok on it's own, but true Mexican tamale meat has a few more ingredients in it. I used this basic recipe but added 3cl. garlic, cumin, oregano, chile colorado, and I used chicken broth instead of water. It was pretty good, but next time I'll throw in a chipotle chile with mole for a little smokey flavor. This is a great basic recipe to build upon!
This is pretty much how we usually make our pork for tamales but then the pork is mixed with chili sauce, green chiles and cheese so the pork itself doesn't need to be highly seasoned. I question the amount of pork for 16 servings. Is this supposed to be 16 tamales? You might be able to get 16 tamales out of this 1 pound of meat but I doubt it. I usually do 10 lbs at a time. When we are making tamales we don't just make a few.
I have never embarked on the task of making "authentic" Mexican tamales. Although I am Puerto Rican, I want to try my hand at making these to expand my culinary skills and experiences. Based on other comments here, I will give this, untried-as-of-yet recipe a 4-star rating. The comments seem quite reasonable and since I've known my way about a kitchen, seem perfectly valid and justifiable at a 4-star rating at this time. I hope to someday soon, add my photos of my first tamale attempt. Wish me luck!
