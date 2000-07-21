Orange Drink

4.6
6 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A very simple and refreshing carbonated orange fruit drink.

Recipe by TINAHOLLI

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings: 8
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Empty frozen orange juice into a large pitcher. VERY SLOWLY pour in the ginger ale. It is extremely important that you pour slowly because the soda will foam up and lose its carbonation if poured fast. Gently stir until all of orange juice is melted. Toss in all but 4 of the orange slices.

  • Cut reserved orange slices in half. Pour beverage into 8 glasses and garnish with half slice of orange and a cherry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 0.1g; sodium 31.4mg. Full Nutrition
