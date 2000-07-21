Orange Drink
A very simple and refreshing carbonated orange fruit drink.
I made this for Father's Day and it was delicious! It is so easy and refreshing, four of us finished it pretty quickly! I put the concentrate in my pitcher and then added a little ginger ale and stirred it together. I added the rest of the ginger ale after that. This is a great summer time refresher!
I liked how simple it was. I poured the ginger ale slowly, but still lost the carbonation. I also used raspberry ginger ale just for something different. I also put some cherries in that sunk to the bottom for my kids and told them it was an "orange drink surprise" - they loved it when they got to the bottom of their drink and saw the cherries!
We use this recipe when we are serving Mimosas and need a virgin drink. The kids think it's just as fancy, especially when you serve it in Champagne glasses. :) Our name for them is "Faux-Mosas"
We didn't bother with the oranges and the cherries. We loved the combination of the orange juice and ginger ale. Great breakfast drink!
So refreshing and easy to make. Love it!
Soooo good
