Garlic Herb Grilled Pork Tenderloin
Grilled garlic herb pork tenderloin with thyme and rosemary. Simple and delicious.
Don't cook this for 1 hour unattended!! A typical 1 - 1 1/2 pound tenderloin is done in 20 minutes, and since a 3 pound roast will tend to be longer rather than thicker, you'll need to keep an eye on it and a meat thermometer in it! Make sure to pull it off 10 degrees before it's cooked, and let it sit for 10 minutes to stay juicy.Read More
I imagine this is supposed to be a whole boneless center loin and not a tenderloin as a tenderlpoin is done in 20 minutes and an hour would kill it.Read More
I absolutely loved this. Of course I made some modifications, no grill, used the oven, and didn't really measure. I have never made a pork tenderloin, and now that I have, I don't think I will make one any other way. Delicious!!!
This was the bomb!!! I did cut back the evoo a little, I used dried thyme because that's all I had at the time. I did use fresh rosemary (I grow it in my garden), I used double the garlic and I added a 1/4 cup of white wine to the mixed I let it marinate a couple of hours before grilling over coals and wood. My God, really good!!!!.
Really great recipe! I was trying to find a way to add garlic to the pork and i never thought to cut it horizontally! But yes, dont grill for and hour... it took me about a half an hour on medium heat
This was a great recipe; very quick and easy as well to prepare. I roasted my tenderloins in the oven instead of grilling. Also upped the rosemary and thyme a bit (also used dried instead of fresh). In the end, I served with a raspberry chipotle sauce. I am making this again next week for a merlot wine tasting party we are hosting. The St. Francis Merlot I opened went fabulously with this dish.
This is a very delicious recipe. I had to cook it in the oven (since it is snowing outside). I cooked it at 365 for almost an hour. It smelled wonderful as it was roasting! Will definitely make this again.
Awesome recipe! Rosemary and thyme pair wonderfully and the pork comes out fork tender. I used this as a marinade so I modified the recipe a bit. I cut way back on the salt, only used 1/2 tsp. of kosher and 1 Tbsp. of fresh cracked black pepper. I doubled the amount of fresh herbs and put everything into a mini food processor. I pricked the tenderloin with a fork and then cut it into kabobs. I let it marinate all day. These were great on the grill - a definite keeper!
This was a fantastic recipe. We used a pork loin rather than a tenderloin and it worked great. If you use a pork loin you will definitely need to cook it for 1 hour. I agree with the previous reviews that a tenderloin would definitely not need to cook for that long.
This is an excellent pork recipe! I would suggest also that you marinate for at least an hour or two before cooking. Cut the olive oil in half. It is not needed. This will definitely make it back on my table again. Thanks you!
This is a great starter recipe! I doubled up on the amount of thyme and rosemary but also wrapped the tenderloin in bacon and it tasted fantastic. Highly recommend this recipe!
WOW. It was amazing! Followed suggestions here - used the mini chopper and blended the olive oil, garden-fresh herbs, jarred minced garlic, and added 1/4 cup white wine. Poked holes in the tenderloin and poured the other ingredients over, let sit in large ziploc baggie for an hour. Grilled at medium-high heat (about 375) for about 1/2 hour to 170 internal temperature (not to risk pink pork) and let stand loosely covered with foil for 10 minutes. It was a bit of an adventure for us, grilling something other than steak/sausage/burgers - and the results were SO good; tender, juicy, beautifully seasoned. Thank you, thank you, Party Chef and all the others who shared suggestions and tips!
Please note this recipe, if done on med-hi heat, should be cooked with indirect heat on the grill. Cooking this with direct heat will over cook the outside and under cook the inside as some have stated. I would actually suggest indirect cooking under med-low (275-350) for as long as it takes to get to 150 degrees, then take off grill and let sit for 10-15 minutes. It will continue up to 160 degrees (safe temp for pork) as it sits. Any hotter than that and tenderloin will be dry. Oh yea, I also added a little paprika for a little kick and cut the garlic almost in half. Turned out GREAT!!
Excellent! We've just recently started experimenting with pork tenderloin, and this recipe was the best so far! We don't cook with rosemary very often, but I must say, the flavor of the spice was so predominant in this tenderloin, and it was fantastic! We have a propane grill, so on the grill we placed a small amount of aluminum foil with hickory wood chips, and it created a great smoked flavor. It was moist and tender, and super easy, and we will certainly make it again!
This was awesome...the only reason I gave 4 stars & not 5 was because I found it to be to much salt and I am a salt lover... I used a 3 pd pork roast and cooked it in oven at 350 for an 1 hr and 30 min. So moist and tender!!! will absolutely make again but use a little less salt!! Thanks for the recipe!
This is a very good, very herby dish. I marinated it for 2 days before baking. My tenderloins weren't quite 3 lbs and I used dried spices. It should be served with potatoes, rice or pasta but nothing with too much spice of it's own as the pork tenderloin has a lot of flavor.
This was one of the best pork tenderloins we've ever had. It was so tender. I marinated in olive oil, garlic,rosemary and thyme, several hours, then cut horizontally and stuffed with the marinate. It was great!!!!
Good flavors!
This was real good. I did do a lot different. I took all the ingredients and put them in a zip bag, put the tenderloin in and let it sit all day in the fridge. I then drained the marinade and coated the meat with about 1 cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs and cooked it in the oven till done. All the family LOVED it this way. (could not use the grill it was to cold and messy outside.) I will make this all the time my way thanks for the post!
Outstanding!!! We loved this and even the left overs were to die for! We blended all of the rub ingredients (except oil) as someone suggested which helped with getting the rub on even and made the whole process even easier. Fantastic!
This is delicious. The pork tenderloin texture after grilling was perfect. I used granulated garlic, ground thyme, and dried rosemary. I rubbed garlic flavored extra virgin olive oil on the tenderloin before sprinkling on the herbs.
Absolutely delicious...now the standard for tenderloin at my house. I used dried rosemary and thyme as that is what I had in the house and we were floored by how flavorful and tender this meat was...could cut it with a fork, melt in your mouth. I will say that I was very careful not to exceed the internal temp of 160, and let it sit to soak up it's juices for about 10 min prior to cutting.
Excellent! Did pretty much what the recipe asked, but marinated it all day, and cut down on the cooking time as suggested. All my guests raved.
I've made this with both pork tenderloin and center cut pork loin, both are remarkable, just adjust your grill timing and use your meat thermometer. I always pull pork off the grill between 140 and 150 and let it rest to 160.
This recipe is GREAT! I covered it in foil to keep the juices in and cooked until it had reached the proper temperature, which didn't take as long as the recipe suggested...maybe 30 minutes. I had two different people comment on how this was the best pork loin they'd ever had!
This was great! Really moist and flavorful. Made it in the oven too and it was just as good!
This recipe is very tasty! Tastes like something you would get in a fine restaurant! And very easy! I cut back the Olive Oil to 2 Tbsp to cut back on calories. I marinated it for a couple of hours, then baked it in the oven at 400 for 35-40 minutes. Will definitely make again!
I used this recipe for Thanksgiving with a few minor changes. The pork roast was 6 pounds and I doubled the amount of garlic. I did not chop the garlic cloves, rather simply mashed them and inserted into the roast. Instead of just placing on the grill I used the rotessirie. Using a gas grill, I brought the temperature to 250 degrees. AFter about one hour I inserted the meat thermometer and when it hit 160 degrees we were done. One of the most delicious roasts we have ever had.
Classic recipe. You can prep this in advance and leave in a ziploc overnight before grilling. The best thing about this recipe is that the seasonings simply enhance the pork, but don't overwhelm. This leaves you the opportunity to make extra for leftovers for other recipes, sandwhiches, etc.
Absolutely delicious. My entire family kept commenting on how good the tenderloin was. I wrapped the tenderloin in foil for the first half hour. This seemed to really set in the juices and kept it from drying out. Wonderful!!
We have just had this pork and my husband just said "you've hit gold with this recipe" it was truly great!!!
Very good, but a little too garlicy.
I love pork and this didn't disappoint. I kept a close eye on the cooking time and it was done much faster, and was moist and tender with flavor.
followed directions exactly, was good and tender just had no real flavor,felt it was missing something. my 7 year old gobbled it up which is a big plus since he's not a meat eater but i like a bolder flaver. did like that it was simple to make and the flavers did blend well with the pork. i will make again.
Fabulous!!!!!
So easy and so good! I will make this again.
Great flavor nice and moist will make it again family loved it.
All we can say about this is it was WONDERFUL!! The garlic, rosemary and thyme were such a great compliment to the pork. This will definitely be a staple at my house.
This was okay. My husband thought it was alright. I just really don't like pork, and this reminded me of that.
Wonderful flavours. Had to cook it in the oven as it's -20 outside. My kitchen smelled so good. Husband said that it's a keeper and that's the highest compliment that he gives.
wonderful. made it just as described except in the oven.
I haven't made this recipe yet. But I've made many similar recipes w/pork tenderloin and I can say with confidence tht the cooking time is way too long.
Made according to recipee but won't again. The combination of garlic, thyme and rosemary makes a tasty outside crust on this grilled pork roast. The next time I will either slice the roast and let the chops marinate in the rub before grilling, as one reader recommended or use the ingredients and add water to make up a brine for the roast to marinade in over night.
It was very good, but there needed to be some sort of herbed gravy or it needed to be marinated then grilled.
This was very good but missing something from a five star recipe. I'm not sure what - my husband thinks gravy, but that's not the point of a grilled meat! We'll definitely make again and maybe serve with a chutney or cranberry type sauce on the side. I *loved* the smell of the rosemary and thyme on the grill - I used whole sprigs of each (5-10) and the smell was amazing!
I made this for Christmas dinner. I used a ten pound roast and adjusted the ingredients. Everyone raved about how good it was. I wrapped it in foil for the first 2 hours of cooking. I will make this again! Thanks PartyChef!
Did not care for this at all. Followed the directions exactly, and found the spices to be overwhelming, particularly the pepper. Can't believe someone actually suggested adding more spice.
Simply fantastic. I usually get it all together and let it sit about 30-45 minutes before putting it on the grill. It's been a huge hit for friends and family.
ohh my good gravy to God!!!!! this was spot on!! I took others advice and also followed recipe down to a T.. I had a 2.44lbs tenderloin. poked with 3 cloves of garlic as directed.. and then food process the other ingredients, +2 1/2 whole garlic( they were small and I'm a garlic lover) Put the meat in a bag after poking it with garlic and poured rest of ingredients on top.. shift around in Ziploc bag then marinated 2 to 3 hours.. let it sit room temperature for 25 minutes before grilling, spray the grill.. cooked on high heat for about 2-4 minutes to sear it and then cooked on low for about 45 minutes.. paired it with baked potato, Supersweet corn on the cob and a bottle of BULLY Hill reserved RED.. each bite was mouth watering.. oh yeah my kids LOVED IT!! KEEPER.. thanks for sharing..
This recipe total changed my thoughts on pork tenderloin....i'm now a FAN!!!
Yummy! This was awesome, moist and tasty!
This was pretty good and very easy to make. I recommend watching this very closely on the grill to prevent over-cooking. Our 5 1/2 pound loin was done in about 45 minutes. Although it was a little too crispy on the outside, the inside was moist and delicious.
This was most tasty and heated up well the next day. Definitely worth trying.
Wow! This was really delicious! I substituted the fresh thyme with a mixture of oregano, chives, Italian parsley and sage. I also used a lot more fresh herbs than the recipe called for (probably close to a cup for 2 tenderloins) and I also added a few tablespoons of soy sauce for added flavour. The end result was really delicious grilled pork!
I didn't measure the ingredients and this turned out to be a very good and tasty dinner, I will make again.
This was so tasty. We had to roast it in the oven instead of grilling but it was still so good. I can't wait to try it on the grill. This is the first time I have used rosemary (novice) and the smell and taste was great.
Unfortunately this turned out very bland and it was really tough even though i took it out after only 30 minutes. It definitely needs more flavour so i think i might marinade it overnight next time.
This recipe was just okay - my husband and I found that it lacked in flavour. We didn't have rosemary so maybe that was the problem - will probably try again. The meat was very moist and with a bit of bbq sauce was great.
did not use thyme since we are not big fans but a good pork tenderloin, simple and ready in about 30 minutes.
I followed the recipe step by step including some of the tips from other users...cooked it in the oven instead of the grill and wrapped the pork loin with bacon. My mom told that pork meat will get too dry in the oven so she suggested me to pour a can of beer and 2 glasses of orange juice over the meat just before cooking it; covered it with foil paper for 1 hour, take the foil off and left the pork an extra half hour in the oven....it turned very well cooked and the meat was very tender ans tasty.
Not bad. The flavor needs kicked up a little.
I used half the marinade for a 1.5lb pork tenderloin. I mistakenly mixed the tender with all the marinade, but my ooops resulted in a super flavorful and juicy dinner!
Pork Tenderloin and Pork Loin are different and are going to cook differently. Tenderloin is going to cook in approx 15-20 min on the grill. Bring to close to room temp prior to cooking. The tenderloin was delicious and tender! I sure this would be equally as good with Pork loin, but would need to be cooked longer.
Awsome recipe idea! So yummy! I didn't have all the ingredients for this, so In a pinch I decided to just use olive oil and garlic-herb seasoning as a marinade. I also followed the advice of previous reviews and only grilled this for about 20-25 minutes. It was so tender and juicy! YUM! My 7 year old said "This one's a keeper mom!" He even had leftovers for dinner the next night!
I loved this recipe.....so tasty! Bought two 1 1/2 lb pork tenderloins and cooked them on the grilled for 8 minutes per side. They were delicious!
Yummmmmmm! This is the best easy pork tenderloin recipe!! I have made as directed and also with substitutes when I don't have garlic or something. It takes my tenderloins about 20 minutes. Thanks partychef!
Turned out perfect! Needed to know how to cook this on the grill. Not only was it tender and moist, it stayed that way. We ate it well after it had come off the heat. We did not use/have corriander.
I really enjoyed this. I decided to use the oven (375 for about 50 minutes) and it turned out great. The only thing I would suggest is go a little heavier on the seasonings.
Super attractive presentation (cut into medallions after cooking)and great flavour. We doubled up on the garlic and herbs. It only took about 1/2 hour to cook so we did find that we didn't actually want to eat the filling - it flavoured the meat well but was still uncooked itself! I was really happy to find a savoury rather than sweet recipe for pork.
Oh so good. My hubby couldn't get enough. I did as another said and mixed the spices with the oil in a blender then I marinated it all day. I left all of the paste/marinade on and grilled. The crust was crunchy, and the meat very moist and flavorful. Will be making often. Thanks so much PartyChef.
excellent, very moist and easy
cut pepper to 1 Tbs, still too much. 1 tsp salt. used 2 Tbs olive oil and 2 Tbs white wine. marinated a couple hours. 20 min on the grill. Moist and tender.
This was great and the two men that I made it for raved about it! I used fresh rosemary because I had it on hand. We did not follow recipe cooking instructions, but instead listened to a few other reviews and cooked it for less time on the grill. I served it with yukon gold potatoes with rosemary and it was fantastic. We will definitely make this one again!
This was sooo good. My whole family love this recipie, and were excited for leftovers the next day!
I found this to be easy to prepare, and was delicious. Kept an eye on it as it was cooking with a meat thermometer....My tenderloin was not so large but only required about 20-15 minutes to reach the 145o. Very tender, wonderful selection of herbs. I can see this becoming a basis for other herb variations.
This is a very good recipe. The marinade worked well, though I took other readers' suggestions and reduced the amount of olive oil. I grilled a pork roast, knowing that it might take longer, but it still did not require an hour - only about 30 minutes. I removed it from the grill at 140 degrees and let it finish cooking under a foil tent, while it rested. It was quite tender and very flavorful. Our favorite sauce for roast pork is Sauce Moutarde a la Normande from Julia Child - which was very good with it. I will definitely make this again!
I liked this a lot, my fiance just thought it was okay. It looks really nice!
This was great. Ended up adding a few pinches of rosemary and thyme before putting it on the grill. Will definitely make this again.
This is a huge hit with everyone, even my husband who doesn't really care for pork. Instead of using olive oil, I rubbed it down with a little teriyaki sauce & it kept the pork juicy. I grilled each side of the tenderloin for about 10 minutes and then moved it to the oven at 425 for about 1/2 an hour.
I thought this recipe was just ok. I won't make it again.
Made this Sunday. It was just wonderful. The only thing I added was a jigger of red wine and marinaded with all the ingredients in a ziplock bag. Threw it on a charcoal grill for 45 min. Will be making this again and again.
very tasty. Will definitely use this recipe again.
This was devoured by my family! Even my 2 toddlers thought it was yummy. It only took 20 minutes to cook on the grill. Will definitely make again! Thanks for the recipe!
I made this last night but with a whole 2.5 lb. pork tenderloin. It was Easter so I couldn't get any fresh rosemary etc. I used Penzey's Northwoods Fire Seasoning which has both rosemary and thyme in it along with telicherry black pepper and Hungarian paprika. I added some additional dried rosemary and put the spices, about 6 cloves of garlic and the oil into my Cuisinart. As another person suggested I rubbed this all over the loin and put it in a ziplock bag for a few hours --I think it probably only was in the "marinade" rub for 2 hours if that. Then I got my Weber kettle going with an indirect fire about 330deg., put a drip pan between the two piles of coals and put the loin on with some mesquite wood for smoke. I slow cooked it, for about an hour and a ten minutes; added more wood chips and some briquettes once or twice during this time and turned it over halfway. When the meat thermometer was at 155deg. I took it off and tented it for 5 minutes while I grilled the asparagus. Then I carved and ate it. I grill at least 5 nights a week year round even in snowstorms. This turned out to be one of the best pork dishes I've ever made. I had to take it away from myself because me and our 2 yo son could not stop eating it. Easily one of the best pork loin rubs I've ever made even though it was a little different from the actual recipe. Super, super YUM.
Cooked it in a 350 degree oven for ~40min with meat thermometer to 160F. Not as tender as grilling but still delicious nonethelelss!
Delicious. Be careful not to overcook; keep an eye on the heat.
I use these exact ingredients but I make a rub, slather the 2 tenderloins, wrap in plastic wrap for a couple hours and then grill. I grill all 4 sides for 5 minutes each (total 20). I remove it from the grill and let it REST for 10 minutes loosely tented with foil. They are cooked perfectly (a little pink) and the taste is spot on. I have been using g this recipe for years and have shared it with many.
This was very good - my family loved it.
love this recipe! I used garlic powder cause it's all we had at the moment and it was delicious! super easy aswell
Made pretty much as written, but blended all and threw 2 Japanese chiles in as well. My S/O, who doesn't really like hot food was raving about this. She really, really liked it. She instructed me to put it into the "book".
This is the second time I've made this and it's by far my favorite way to cook a tenderloin. I did it both times in the oven at 375 for about 45 minutes. You can change up the herbs as needed and use lots of garlic. Wonderful!
Really flavorful. I seared the tenderloin over direct grill heat then cooked it 25 minutes on the grill. The meat was really moist and delicious. The seasoning was tasty. I used 2 lbs of meat instead of three, and cut the pepper in half, but it still definitely had some heat to it. Wouldn't have minded just a little less pepper still. Used all dried seasonings because I didn't have any fresh. Will definitely make this one again.
I used double the fresh herbs, both Rosemary and Thyme and 3 garlic cloves, minced and stuffed I two 3/4 lb tenderloins, also lightly salt and peppered along with a little Smoked Paprika on the inside. I marinated the stuffed tenderloins in some olive oil and some white dry wine for about 1 hr. I grilled them about 20 minutes, which was more than enough time. They were good but well done. I like pork a little pink and juicy so next time I’ll grill them about 15 minutes.
Very simple and amazing flavor! Wouldnt change a thing!
I used two 1-1/2 lb tenderloins and split the herb blend between them. Turned out delicious. Hubby thought it was restaurant quality. Will definitely make again. Easy!
This was very yummy however I had to cook this in the oven since its winter time here in cold ole NY! I will definately make this again and cant wait to try it on the grill! Thanks for the recipe!
Cooked as recipe stated without changing. It was good, not great. Pretty easy. Nice but not memorable.
This was a huge hit with my family! I actually started looking for slow cooker recipes but saw this recipe. I have never grilled tenderloin and thought I'd try it. I basically followed it exactly except I used full tsp plus on herbs (dried) and 4 tsps of minced garlic. II poked holes in in the tenderloins, poured the mixture over the tenderloins in a ziploc and let it sit a few hours in the fridge. We grilled these on a grill mat for 1/2 hour and they were tender and delicious! So easy!
very simple and everyone loved it
