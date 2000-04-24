Garlic Herb Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Grilled garlic herb pork tenderloin with thyme and rosemary. Simple and delicious.

Recipe by Party Chef

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut a horizontal slit in pork tenderloin, leaving the halves attached. Rub tenderloin with olive oil.

  • Insert garlic into the slit and onto the fatty part of the pork. Press thyme and rosemary into the slit. Sprinkle tenderloin with salt and pepper.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Place pork on the grill. Cook approximately 1 hour, turning every 15 minutes, to a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
536 calories; protein 60.7g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 30g; cholesterol 189.4mg; sodium 1875.2mg. Full Nutrition
