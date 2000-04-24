Garlic Herb Grilled Pork Tenderloin

I made this last night but with a whole 2.5 lb. pork tenderloin. It was Easter so I couldn't get any fresh rosemary etc. I used Penzey's Northwoods Fire Seasoning which has both rosemary and thyme in it along with telicherry black pepper and Hungarian paprika. I added some additional dried rosemary and put the spices, about 6 cloves of garlic and the oil into my Cuisinart. As another person suggested I rubbed this all over the loin and put it in a ziplock bag for a few hours --I think it probably only was in the "marinade" rub for 2 hours if that. Then I got my Weber kettle going with an indirect fire about 330deg., put a drip pan between the two piles of coals and put the loin on with some mesquite wood for smoke. I slow cooked it, for about an hour and a ten minutes; added more wood chips and some briquettes once or twice during this time and turned it over halfway. When the meat thermometer was at 155deg. I took it off and tented it for 5 minutes while I grilled the asparagus. Then I carved and ate it. I grill at least 5 nights a week year round even in snowstorms. This turned out to be one of the best pork dishes I've ever made. I had to take it away from myself because me and our 2 yo son could not stop eating it. Easily one of the best pork loin rubs I've ever made even though it was a little different from the actual recipe. Super, super YUM.