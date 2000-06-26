Lemon Mint Cooler

A vodka spiked slushy lemonade drink to cool you off in the summer.

Recipe by Loraine

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a blender combine lemonade and vodka. Fill blender with ice. Blend until ice is crushed. Pour into 4 glasses. Dip each lemon half in sugar, then attach to the rim of each glass. Garnish with 2 mint sprigs.

Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 26.7g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 7.8mg. Full Nutrition
