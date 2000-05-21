Beef or Chicken Marinade
This dark, rich marinade can be used with any type of beef or chicken. If you want it spicy, mix in the chopped hot peppers of your choice. Yummy!
Delicious! I used this on chicken, but can't wait to try it on beef. I used olive oil instead of veg. oil and low sodium soy sauce. I also opted for minced garlic from the jar vs. garlic powder. I pounded the chicken down to tenderize and to thin them out a bit before marinating them all day. They soaked up most of the marinade. I think using honey actually made the green onions stick better and I had no trouble with anything burning on the grill. If you like this marinade, you'll love Unbelievable Chicken from this site. UPDATE: I marinated sirloin steak with this marinade for 6 hours with the same modifications and it came out great. This does work on beef or chicken!Read More
Good marinade that you can make with items you already have in your cabinet. I used apple cider vinegar instead of white and added some apple juice. This sweetened it a bit more. This was good. We used it on pork cultets and pork steaks.Read More
Wow....this is some fantastic stuff!!! MY hubby, the "cook," was ready to call people and brag on me for creating this wonderful chicken. I used about 8 tenders, and I had to adjust the recipe slightly. I used cider vinegar instead of white, 1 1/2 tbs. of minced onion instead of green onion, 3 tbs. of brown sugar instead of the honey, and I didn't use the ginger. Also, I only marinated for about 2 hrs. Let me tell you....this was sooooo yummy! I broiled in the oven and flipped them every few minutes at first, and then as they started to really caramelize I flipped every 1 1/2 minutes....about 9 minutes total. Moist and flavorful!!! Not at all salty...but, I suspect if you marinated for a long time...maybe that's when the soy would become overpowering. We can't say enough about this marinade....next is chicken legs!
Very good. I used this on boneless skinless chicken breasts, which I halved. I grilled them on foil for a few minutes to allow the chicken to cook without burning the outside (other reviewers mentioned the marinade burned easily). Then I put them directly on the grill until they were done. They turned out perfectly.
I made the marinade for beef with the intention of grilling it but at dinner time we felt like a stir fry....I stir fried the beef in a bit of oil, set it aside and stir fried some veggies, added a bit of the marinade (bring to a boil first to kill the germy things that may be in there) and served over rice. It may be the best stir fry we've ever had. Bye bye store boughy stir fry sauce!
This recipe is easy to prepare. I also like the fact that the ingredients are readily available. When I looked at the set of ingredients, though, I thought that it can still be improved. Instead of using vegetable oil, I used olive oil because it has better aroma and it leaves a hint of flavor in ur dishes (rather than vegetable oil which can be bland for some people). Likewise, I also increased the amount of honey in the recipe (or sugar). I also used regular onions instead of green onions because the flavor or the onion bulb is stronger. Feel free to add dried herbs and spices to taste. Squeeze in lemon juice. Marinade it for 3 days before grilling, or broiling, or baking.
Very Moist! I halved this recipe, used chicken tenders and used agave nectar in place of honey. Only marinated for 1 hour and still had good flavor. This was a nice, quick and used ingredients I had on hand. Will use this again.
GREAT! Followed recipe to a tee...marinated both t-bone steaks and boneless chix breasts to grill out over the weekend. Beef could've marinated longer, but the chicken was wonderful and flavorful. Will use regularly, have ingredients on hand always.
I used this on pork chops. It was so good. The marinade is slightly sweet and really has a good flavor. I didn't have any green onions, so I used just sliced regular onions.
Used this for lunch today. Worked out wonderfully. I agree with some other reviewers that the soy sauce was a bit strong. I will use again with some tinkering. Thank you for the post.
Great recipe that was enjoyed by all. I used all the ingredients but without measuring.
This is bangin' hard. I did not use ginger or the onion in mine, nor do I ever measure ANY ingredients with proper "instruments". Always my eyeballs and heart. Marin'd 6 chicken breasts for 18 hours with this shizzy and let me tell you it was off the hook! This is Bomb.
Hokay, so normally I am terrible at making chicken -- baking, grilling, stovetop, you name it and I've botched it. The chicken always turned out dry and flavorless...that is, until I tried this recipe. I followed pretty much every single step to a "t", except the part about oil -- I've been trying to cook/eat healthier (otherwise I would've hauled my lazy bum over to the school cafeteria), and cut down the oil to 1/2 cup. In a spurt of wannabe cooking creativity, I used 1/4 cup olive oil and 1/4 cup *DARK SESAME OIL*. After marinating my 2 lbs of chicken overnight and panicking because I thought I overused the sesame oil and it was gonna set my oven on fire (thankfully, smoke point of sesame oil is decently high, despite it not intended for baking), the chicken turned out AMAZING. Now I have enough chicken for 7 more meals, though I'll probably regain my frosh 15 thanks to this recipe. FYI -- I had enough marinade to use on 3 lbs of skinless chicken breasts.
7/11/2010: I used this marinade on venison kebobs and my husband said if I was rating this to give it 5 stars. Now if he says it's a five star that means it's real good! He told me twice while eating how much he likes this marinade. I can't wait to try it on steaks and chicken now! Definitely a keeper. 8/24/2010: Update - Since my last review I have tried this on chicken breasts and ribeyes and they were absolutely delicious. This is perfect for any cut of meat. I am thinking of trying it on pork now! This is now my go-to marinade recipe!
Haven't tried it for beef yet, but it's the best marinade I have ever found for chicken! Takes a bit more prep time than opening a packet or bottle, but it is well worth it! Left overs are great for wraps or fajitas also.
This marinade is delicious with chicken. It passed the taste test with the toughest critic in my house, my 3 year-old! It helps to use a meat hammer to tenderize the chicken breasts a bit before dropping them into the marinade. They'll soak up more marinade that way since you've given the tenderization a kick start. I also found that cutting the breasts up after using the meat hammer into small chunks works well in a stir fry.
excellent flavor...but I used fresh minced garlic instead of the powdered...it was the perfect flavor blend!
I didn't have soy sauce so I used a touch of teriyaki sauce. I only had time to marinade for 3 hours -- it was great, but would have been even better if I marinaded it over night! Served with veggies on the side and slaw.
I made this marinade exactly as submitted except I minced vadalia onion and used it on sirloin tips bound for the grill. The marinade was delicious with a slight bite thanks to the pepper and perfect amount of sweetness thanks to the honey. I think I'll try adding some paprika next time to add just a touch of that smoke taste.
Very, very good...didn't change a thing...marinaded chicken for 4 hours...very one loved it...a keeper!
Excellent on chicken!
Absolutely delicious. I used real garlic and ginger. My nephew ate 3 pieces of chicken and he NEVER eats like that!
This marinade definitely adds kick to your meat! I added in some chopped garlic and yellow onion. I would suggest trying out this marinade!
Wonderful marinade! I used it for steak. Didn't have any green onions, so I used about 1.5 tsp of onion powder. I marinated for about 5 hours, then rinsed off the meat before broiling. (I've been burned with overpowering marinades before.) It was great - slightly sweet and tangy, not too soyish for me. I wanted to lick the plate when I was finished! Definitely a keeper.
SO good! Last night I took two steaks and let them marinade over night. This morning I put the steaks and marinade in the crock pot on low for five hours! OHHH!! It was fantastic! My hubby and I agree that this will be made again!
This is a really great marinade. I used white wine vinegar and garlic instead of garlic powder but got rave reviews.
Delicious! I accidentally marinated the chicken for 2 days but it was wonderful. The chicken was so flavorful. I will definitely use this recipe again.
This is a wonderful marinade! My only change was I added a teaspoon of sugar!
I tried this marinade on chicken kabobs (chicken breast, peppers, onions, mushrooms on bamboo skewers.) I marinated the kabobs about 8 hours which was just long enough. I added some vegetable oil to the recipe so the kabobs wouldn't stick to the grill. The kabobs turned out just delicious!
Wonderful on chicken!
Made a triple batch of this for pork loin and grilled/smoked it on the grill. Used olive oil instead of vegetable oil, used garlic salt instead of garlic powder (but used only 1/3rd the amount). My company and wife couldn't stop raving about the flavor.
I thought this was excellent. I marinated both turkey and beef (a fairly cheap cut) in it for about 6 hours. Then we put them on skewers and grilled them on the BBQ. Our guests raved about them. I had leftover raw meat that I left in the marinade overnight and then cooked that meat in a skillet. The meat was very tender and the flavor was still really good if not better than the night before.
I can't believe I did not rate this delicious recipe and I've already made it about 5 times. I don't even measure I just add in more of the ingredients that I like the most which are a lot more cut up scallions, more honey, garlic powder, ginger & black pepper and it tastes even better!
I know it says 'beef or chicken' but I used this marinade on port chops and it was great. I didn't have any ginger but it was excellent anyway. My daughter said it was the first time she ever felt the need to eat a second pork chop!
I absolutely love this marinade! I made a few minor changes... I used balsamic vinegar, minced garlic, olive oil, and withheld the ginger (I didn't have any). The whole family liked the chicken I prepared and that almost never happens!
This is a great recipe; it's very flavorful and really easy. I used this on chicken. I didn't use green onions, but rather 1/2 tsp. onion powder. I boiled the remaining marinade and we ate it over our rice. It was great!
I used fresh garlic and ginger - wow! Rich, yet delicate flavor.
VERY good marinade
I used this for barbecued chicken breasts (boneless, skinless). I used 1 tsp each of minced ginger & garlic instead of the powders. The chicken turned out very savory and moist, and my guests ate it up. I'll definitely use this in the future.
loved it. I used it with boneless skinless chicken breasts marinated for 4 hours .Grilled to perfection. Such wonderful caramelization and flavour.
This was great, have used it several times with steak.
I used this marinade with chicken for a stir fry. Delicious! I made the full recipe but only needed half for the three chicken breasts I used so put the other half in the fridge to use on the next thing I want to marinade! Thanks for the recipe!
I tasted it before marinating and I thought it was pretty oily and flat tasting... tried to 'amp' it up with some red pepper flakes and salt. Marinated flank steak for almost 6 hours, couldn't really taste any of the marinade on the steak and it paled in comparison to the pepper/salt rub we did on the other flank steak. Nobody commented on the flavor or asked for the recipe. Keep looking...
Tried this marinade on both beef and chicken for kabobs. My first time making kabobs on the grill. They turned out great. The marinade was wonderful and I will be using it again.....and again......and again. It's a keeper. Thanks Allrecipes.
I made this marinade to use on some chicken. I didn't have enough soy sauce, so I used half soy and half teriyaki. But this was the only change I made. I thought this was absolutely delicious. The pickiest eater in my family was the first to speak up and say 'This chicken is really nice, when are we having it again?' To me, that is the highest praise ever so, needless to say, this is now going to be one of my most used recipes!
Excellent on beef, trying it today on beef and shrimp
Very good! Subbed fresh garlic for the powder. Subbed olive oil for the vegetable oil and used just a couple of grinds of pepper. Marinated 10 hours.... We really enjoyed this chicken. Thanks for the recipe!
Easy marinade to throw together! Didn't have the white vinegar so I used red wine ving. I also didn't have a good four hours to wait so I pounded boneless skinless breasts thin - think cutlets - and let marinade for about an hour 1/2. grilled on each side about 5-7 minutes and YUM! Even my hubby decided it was tasty. He's so sick of chicken he never has anything good to say about it! LOoking forward to trying it on beef and pork :) Thanks!
This is SERIOUSLY the BEST marinade EVER! We usually don't have green onions on hand so we skip them, and we reduce the amount of honey or don't use it at all and it's always just the best. I fall back on this when we have last minute guests and they always LOVE it.
very good. i added extra garlic powder the second time i made this. this is a keeper!
My picky eater husband took one bite and proclaimed, "This is good!" Enough said!
Wonderful recipe! I've made this a half a dozen times over the summer. I use it on chicken breasts cut into strips, let it marinade, put the chicken strips on skewers, then grill them. Serve with a side of steamed rice, and it makes a wonderful meal. Even my teenager, who hates marinades and sauces, loves this.
It is one of the best marinades that I have ever made and it works well when it is BBQ. It was a real crouded pleaser.
I tried injecting an 18 lb turkey with this marinade. Guess what? I didn't like the meat wherever I injected it. It was way too strong! So those parts will definitely go into soup. Probably won't try this baby again.
I made the marinade slightly differently than above and it turned out AMAZING! I left out the ginger (I just don't care for it), substituted brown sugar for the honey, substituted minced onion for the chopped onion, substituted apple cider vinegar instead of white distilled, and substituted olive oil for vegetable oil (very minor changes all-in-all). I cut up chicken breast tenderloins into half-inch cubes and marinated for 7 hours. Then I put them in a baking dish and baked them at 350 for 20 minutes. They were perfect! This marinade is an absolute keeper. My boyfriend raved about how delicious the chicken was! There were absolutely no leftovers. :)
I used this recipe for chicken and it was really good. I cut the ginger in half since I am not a big fan of it, and it was great.
This is an excellent marinade that I've used several times now, it's our new favorite. No changes necessary - it's perfect as is!
I made this for my boyfriend and I tonight. Not the best...We just didn't like it. I think it was more out of preference. Both of us were expecting it to be a little bit more flavorful. I followed the recipe exactly. And unfortunately, it just didn't have the flavor we desired.
I am eating less chicken and meat but I did have a small taste so that I can give an honest review. It makes a great marinade for chicken but a little too sweet, next time I’ll use less honey. My family loves it.
Wow! This marinade was great! I loved the taste and my family liked it so much they immediately asked when we could eat it again! I highly recommend this marinade as it gives chicken a somewhat tangy and delectable flavor!
We used this on chicken tonight -really enjoyed it. Didn't use ginger, used olive oil instead of vegetable, will definitely make this again.
Wow this is good stuff!! I followed most of the directions, except I put in Rice Vinegar. I also didn't add the ginger. I did marinate the chicken breast for 3 hours, which really got the great taste soaked in. I want to try this on the steaks too! Thanks again!
Marinated chicken thighs for 2 days, and then grilled the thighs. Everyone RAVED about the marinade. Next time, I think I'd use fresh garlic instead of the powder (because I like a stronger garlic taste), but this is a great marinade as-is.
We used this with steak and were not very fond of it - No flavor at all. I am not even going to try this with chicken since I already have a favorite. Marinated for 4 hours - grilled and steak was perfectly grilled - we just needed some flavor and had some a1 sauce with it. sorry but this one will go out of my cookbook....................
Used this on pork. Used olive oil in place of vegetable oil, but other than that, didn't change a thing. Next time I will marinate longer...I wanted the meat to have more of that flavor.
Absolutely super great to awsome. I found this recipe today and just happened to have some chicken thighs and legs. Only extra thing I did was sprinle in a little lemon-pepper. Just Fantastic.
tried this recipe and was just GREAT
I enjoyed the flavor of this, but it really flared up when I put it on the grill. When I make it again, I will let the meat drain a bit so it doesn't drip.
We love this for a chicken marinade. Haven't tried it on beef yet, but look forward to this summer!
I used red wine vinegar, worchershire sauce, brown sugar, and chopped garlic. I liked those flavors a lot and although I did not follow your recipe to a T I will next time in acception to the soy sauce because my boyfriend doesnt like soy at all. Thank you for giving such a great base to spark other ideas!!!!
This was very tasty on chicken.
Very good. Let marinate as long as possible.
This was delicious! We marinated pork chops for the afternoon and grilled them, and they turned out perfectly. Flavour all the way through and very tender. Will definitely be using this one lots this summer
Love it! I have searched for a tasty marinade that is not too soy-flavored and not too sweet--this fits the bill. I had to substitute dehydrated onion for the green onion and apple cider vinegar for the white vinegar. It was fantastic--a definite keeper! And the chicken seemed so moist and tender.
Awesome on chicken - little sweet/Hawiian tho Worked well on G. Foreman and real grill.
I made 1/3 of this recipe for two large bone-in chicken breast halves, which looked to be an adequate amount. I used fresh minced garlic instead of powder and omitted the ginger, as I'm not a fan. I zapped this with my emersion blender to emulsify it and smooth it out, and I marinated the chicken for about 7 hours. I had high hopes for this and it did smell wonderful while grilling, but Hubs and I were both disappointed. There just wasn’t much flavor going on with this one.
good marinade to use for ginger beef stirfry
I've used this on chicken and beef. It's always a big hit - I've gotten requests for the recipe more than once.
I use this recipe all the time! Love it!
I cut this recipe in half - there are only two of us here. I did, though, make it as written except for the substitution of a tbls of dehydrated sweet onion for the green onion. The filets are marinating and I don't know quite yet how this recipe will turn out - I can say, though, the marinade was delicious! I'm quite optimistic! Not too salty, not too sweet. Quite tasty! I'm sure I'll give it five stars when the steaks are done.
YUMMY!! I followed the directions exactly and blended it with my stick blender. That gave it a nice thick consistency and it stuck to the meat well during marinating. I used it on flapp meat and it was delicious. I will definitely make this again and again - looking forward to trying it on chicken. Thank you for this keeper!!!
My entire family enjoyed this marinade. We used it on boneless chicken breasts and they came out very flavorful. My changes: I used rice wine vinegar instead of regular vinegar (more of an asian taste) and I forgot the ground black pepper. Next time I think I'd let the meat marinade longer than 4 hours just because I'd like the taste to permiate the meat more!
Boy oh boy YUMMY!!!! I used blueberry honey and balsamic vinegar and added a splash of blueberry watermelon juice... WHAT A WONDERFUL TASTE will definately be making again. Thanks for sharing I also used Sesame oil instead of vegetable oil
Used dried orange peel instead of the ginger. Good, not great recipe.
Mmm-mmm! I loved this recipe. It may very well be my new favorite for grilled chicken. I used minced garlic instead of garlic powder and onion powder instead of onions. I used 1/2 reduced sodium soy and 1/2 regular soy and marinaded skinless, boneless chicken breasts for about 36 hours then cooked them on the grill, basting with some marinade I had set aside. They were so tasty I had nothing but chicken for dinner! LOL My boys ages 4 and 5 and DH loved it too. Can't wait to try it with beef. Thanks!
This was very good, and the flavors are not overpowering. As others did, I used cider vinegar instead of white, 1 1/2T minced onion instead of green onions, and 3T brown sugar instead of honey, fresh garlic, no ginger, and olive oil. I marinated it for 45 min, and it was delicious. Maybe could marinate it for longer and still be good. This was great for chicken, but didn't have too much success with beef. I guess I just didn't like the flavor with beef as well. Great marinade!
I love this recipe! I sent it to my son who is a big time griller and he uses it all the time!
I used this on flank steaks and let it marinate for 48 hrs and it was amazing on the BBQ! I also used low sodium soy sauce since soy sauce is so salty.
This marinade was very yummy! I used regular onion instead of green. I marinaded steaks and then broiled them. It was very good.
A very flavorful and easy marinade! I did not have honey for a sweetener so I used agave nectar. Next time I'll try brown sugar. Marinaded steaks and grilled. My family loved it! Thanks so much!
Considering I only had about 2 hours to marinate this is had great flavor! Since I eat Paleo I subbed out the soy sauce for coconut aminos and switched vegetable oil with olive oil. Can't wait to try this when I have time to marinade over night!
Fabulous marinade! I marinated BLSL chicken thighs for Grilled Chicken Caesar Pitas, and they were delicious. I can't wait to try it with beef!
My new favorite marinade. Used low sodium soy sauce. Made my chicken delicious! Thanks!
Our family doesn't like a lot of beef but I thought I would give this marinade a try. My family LOVED it! I would def. be passing on the recipe to friends and family!
This was an excellent marinade on some sliced chicken breast. Haven't tried on Beef.
My husband liked it, I only thought it was okay. I much prefer Best Steak Marinade in Existence on this site, however I'll keep this one for hubby.
Wonderful flavor. Have only tried on steak, but would eagerly try on chicken. Great, great, great!
This marinade was delicious! I always have all of these ingredients at home, so it's very convenient. I marinated about three hours and then grilled the chicken. We used them in fajitas, which was almost a shame since you couldn't taste the chicken as well with all the other ingredients. This one is a keeper!
This marinade was fantastic and loved by everyone. I used regular sweet onions and marinated chicken breasts in a large plastic bag inserted into a bowl to get better coverage and easier to rotate them. I also baked them in the oven instead of grilling them. Next time I will not turn them so quickly because the marinade slid off a bit which required me to baste them in order to keep this delicious marinade covering the breasts. This is a must keep recipe! Without knowing the name of this marinade, my father excitedly said, "This would be great used with meatloaf!" Meatloaf is one of his favorite meals, so this was the ultimate compliment coming from him. Thank you soooo very much for this post. By the way, my youngest daughter who thinks onions are gross, absolutely couldn't stay away from the abundant onion filled marinade covering the chicken. Don't be afraid of overdoing the onions!
