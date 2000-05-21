Beef or Chicken Marinade

This dark, rich marinade can be used with any type of beef or chicken. If you want it spicy, mix in the chopped hot peppers of your choice. Yummy!

Recipe by Jana Ritz

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1.5 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix soy sauce, honey, distilled white vinegar, garlic powder, ground ginger, vegetable oil, green onions and black pepper. Place desired meat in marinade. Marinate in the refrigerator at least 4 hours before grilling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 301.1mg. Full Nutrition
