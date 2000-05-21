Beef or Chicken Marinade

This marinade was fantastic and loved by everyone. I used regular sweet onions and marinated chicken breasts in a large plastic bag inserted into a bowl to get better coverage and easier to rotate them. I also baked them in the oven instead of grilling them. Next time I will not turn them so quickly because the marinade slid off a bit which required me to baste them in order to keep this delicious marinade covering the breasts. This is a must keep recipe! Without knowing the name of this marinade, my father excitedly said, "This would be great used with meatloaf!" Meatloaf is one of his favorite meals, so this was the ultimate compliment coming from him. Thank you soooo very much for this post. By the way, my youngest daughter who thinks onions are gross, absolutely couldn't stay away from the abundant onion filled marinade covering the chicken. Don't be afraid of overdoing the onions!