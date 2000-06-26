Hot Chocolate

I LOVE this recipe but dropped a star because I think it would be really weird if left as-is. I mean, 1/2 tsp of ground cinnamon?? I just used a sprinkle and it was already a little too much! (And I love cinnamon too, so that's saying a lot! Don't you want to be able to taste the chocolate here??) Also, add a splash of vanilla and a pinch of salt! I used unsweetened chocolate and extra sugar to make up the difference, simply because that's what I had handy, but I'm sure the semisweet is great too. Using the egg is brilliant! So creamy and rich! But I can't for the life of me figure out why people are complaining about lumps unless they just don't know how to cook with egg as a thickener. Beat it well before adding and whisk it in GRADUALLY! I made this both on the stove top and in the microwave and like the stove top much better, but the microwave method is good in a pinch. With the adjustments, this is a perfect homemade cocoa!