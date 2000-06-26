Hot Chocolate

4.2
141 Ratings
  • 5 78
  • 4 38
  • 3 16
  • 2 4
  • 1 5

Hot chocolate made from scratch in the microwave. If your kids can use the microwave, they can make this recipe!

Recipe by Steph

Recipe Summary

prep:
3 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Put milk into a microwave-safe container and cook on High in microwave for 2 minutes. Mix in chocolate, sugar, and cinnamon. In a small bowl, whisk an egg until smooth, then mix it into the chocolate mixture.

  • Return to microwave and cook on High for 3 to 4 minutes or until foamy (be careful not to let it boil.) Whisk until smooth and pour into 3 mugs. Garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 26.7g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 81.5mg; sodium 123.4mg. Full Nutrition
