Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate made from scratch in the microwave. If your kids can use the microwave, they can make this recipe!
Make sure the egg is smooth and whisked by it's self and there will be no chunks.
I made this right after school just for fun and it was very quick and easy. I also used fat-free milk so it had fewer calories and it was still good.
Eggs are wierd inside the cocoa. THere are big chucks of egg, which taste slightly funny.
I loved this recipe! I added a tablespoon of white chocolate and a little whipping cream!
This was a way over rated recipe. All the hard work of grating the chocolate was enough to turn me off from the begining. It isn`t good tasting and it takes a long time to do. If you want hot chocolate get it out of a packet!!!
This recipe was GREAT. I tried your way and the other way with a little white choclet and whip cream.
Quick and yummy
Good recipe, however, I made some modifications before I was happy. I got rid of the microwave completely and cooked in a sauce pan. The egg gives it nice texture. To get rid of the egg bits, simply pour the completed hot chocolate through a strainer. Also I doubled the chocolate chips.
very good, but i added about 15 mini marshmallows to make it even better
The egg must be properly beaten beforehand or you'll get lumps in your hot chocolate. If you do, you can always strain it, as I found the egg hardly affected the taste at all. I made the same recipe again using 1 cup of milk, a smaller fraction of the egg, and chocolate drops in stead of grated chocolate. I will omit the egg next time. A good recipe overall.
Although this recipe was created for preparation in a microwave, I prepared mine using the stove top. Microwaves are notoriously finicky. And then there was the issue with the egg. For all those that had an issue with "scrambled" egg, be sure to "temper" the egg first. For all those bakers and cooks who don't know...tempering an egg is done by adding the hot liquid of the recipe to the egg a little at a time until the egg is warm enough to throw in and not scramble it in the process.
Yummy...I Just made this for my boys!!! I made mine on the stove and used Merkins choc. If you beat the egg you will not have problems. I added marshmallows and dipped a candy cane in it.
This is the best homemade hot chocolate I've ever had! I did this on the stove because I don't like using a microwave, and it was perfect. I also used chocolate chips which melted just fine in the warm milk. SUPER YUMMY!
Good and simple recipe, I did it a bit differently, I didn't use the egg and I added a pinch of Cayenne pepper and it came out fantastic. Oh and I did it all on a sauce pan since my microwave since mine doesn't work.
it was amazing, but it came out with egg chunks even though i mixed the egg very well
Wonderful! Instead of mixing the egg into the chocolate mixture, it works well to mix just a little of the warm chocolate mixture in with the egg. Whisk well, slowly adding more and more hot chocolate with the egg. Then when you add the egg mixture to the hot chocolate it won't be lumpy. We made it on the stove top and it worked great. It's nice to have an after school snack with some extra protein. Thanks, Steph!
Best hot chocolate ever... I doubled this recipe and didn't use egg. I also used semisweet chocolate chips mixed with dark chocolate chips melted in microwave and then stirred into the 2% milk warming on the stove. Whisked constantly until hot. Served, topped with whip cream and grated Ghiradellie 60% cocoa sprinkled on whip cream. Cinnamon is what makes this recipe. Again don't use the egg.
Delicious! You must work the egg in slowly, whisking constantly. I used 2 cups 1% milk and 1 cup evaporated milk. Also, a pinch of cayanne and nutmeg.
it was great and awsome u should try to make it often its good for the mornings
Taste was good, but the egg cooked and there were bits of it in the cup. I drank it anyway!
Just so you all who are talking about clumps of egg, if you temper it by mixing a little bit of hte chocolate mixture in with the whisked egg, and then add it to the rest of the chocolate mixture, it will prevent clumps WAY better AND tends to help with the creaminess of the hot chocolate.
This made very nice hot cocoa. A tip with the egg so it won't make chunks: wisk the egg well in a small bowl so that it is an even color yellow, when the chocolate is all melted in the milk spoon 1 tablespoon of hot chocolate milk into the egg in the small bowl and mix well. Do this 2 more times, then add the egg slowly into the milk and mix it in right away until the milk is frothy. The trick is to make the egg just warm enough that when you put it into the chocolate milk it doesn't cook as you add it.
I used two and a half cups of skim milk, a cup of cream, six squares of chocolate and added a little chili powder and a little vanilla. I omitted the egg. An excellent base, though, for alterations.
This is the best hot chocolate I have tasted yet. I opted to make mine on the stove instead of the microwave. I also used milk chocolate instead of semi-sweet and I love the cinnamon taste. I think the cinnamon makes this special. I topped with whipped cream, cinnamon and nutmeg. A five star keeper in my book!
I make this all the time now, but without the egg. Delicious.
Good, but i made a few changes. **TIP** TEMPER THE EGG!!!! That means slowly adding some of the hot liquid while whisking the egg. This will bring the egg up to the same temp as the milk with out the temp shock and then scrabbling. I did mine on the stovetop since i don't have a microwave. I also doubled the chocolate that the recipe calls for. And i used chocolate chips i had in the cupboard! Don't bother grating the chocolate! Either cheat and use chips, or do a rough chop with a knife on a cutting board if you're using a bar of chocolate. I hope this helps some people! Love and peace! Cheers!
Temper the egg(whisk the entire cooking time), use on a stove top, omit the sugar if using chocolate chips, and add a dash of cayanne if you're feeling adventurous. I also kept the cinnamon, but used just a little less then called for. I just sent my husband off to work 20 minutes ago with a big smile on his face! Next time i might add a packet of starchucks instant coffee to it as well. Keeper!
I LOVE this recipe but dropped a star because I think it would be really weird if left as-is. I mean, 1/2 tsp of ground cinnamon?? I just used a sprinkle and it was already a little too much! (And I love cinnamon too, so that's saying a lot! Don't you want to be able to taste the chocolate here??) Also, add a splash of vanilla and a pinch of salt! I used unsweetened chocolate and extra sugar to make up the difference, simply because that's what I had handy, but I'm sure the semisweet is great too. Using the egg is brilliant! So creamy and rich! But I can't for the life of me figure out why people are complaining about lumps unless they just don't know how to cook with egg as a thickener. Beat it well before adding and whisk it in GRADUALLY! I made this both on the stove top and in the microwave and like the stove top much better, but the microwave method is good in a pinch. With the adjustments, this is a perfect homemade cocoa!
i looked at this recipe thinking it was gonna be delishh. but then i poured it into the cup and chunks of eggs came out. me and my friend were like whats going on here. aha. i think next time im gonna skip thee egg. but it was delish other wise.
Great recipe, especially if you have a vitamix! Just dumped all the ingredients in without grating the chocolate & about 4 minutes later, steamy, frothy, yummy hot chocolate. Everything blended up perfectly. Will be using this again. Thank you.
this was not to my liking.
Honestly, way more trouble than its worth....BUT, if you wanted to really wow guests I propose the following: Do this on the stove, not the microwave Ignore the egg. Be sure to use Whole Milk. Heat the milk with a Vanilla Bean and Cinnamon stick to steep. Add the chocolate 1/4c per 2c milk which is a little bit more than what the recipe calls for. Before service, BE SURE TO STRAIN which will ensure a silky smooth texture without any choco, cinnamon, or milk bits at the bottom.
this recipe is great and easy to do on the spur of the moment when you are snowed in!! Instead of grating chocolate, I used the mini-morsels, and it melted up fine!!
Very good hot chocolate. I used chocolate chips because that's what I had. Next time, I'll try it with half the cinnamon. I'll also try it without the egg just to see if I can taste a difference; if it's as good without using the egg, I'd rather not deal with the little egg bits.
This needs more chocolate! Approximately double the 1/3 cup.
Mmm, absolutely delicious!! I loved it, the cinammon really added flavor! I was trying to use up some Nestle swirled semisweet and white chocolate chips leftover from another recipe, so I couldn't grate the chocolate. I melted them in them microwave instead (put in microwave on medium for 1 minute, take out and stir, put it in again for 30-60 seconds before taking out and stirring again). I didn't have any lumps of eggs mentioned in other reviews. What I did was whisk it vigorously for 3-5 minutes :) Really a keeper-- I'm definitely switching to this recipe!
Every good and worth the effort. I have made this with and without the egg. The egg seems to add a little something to it, but it was fine without it. Kids love!!!!
I customized this recipe to meet the needs of my family. I have a child with food allergies and so I made it gluten and casein free. The substitutes I used were rice milk, GFCF chocolate chips (which I did not even try to grate) and honey for the T of sugar (but then I topped it with GF marshmallows, so substituting the honey was kind of pointless, but oh well). I whisked the egg very well before adding it to the mixture and I had very few lumps. My kids drank this up! I had a mug, as well, and the cinnamon was very nice! We'll be making this again! Next time I think I'll make it on the stove, though.
Awesome. I left out the egg entirely (I didn't think it would make much difference) and cooked it on the stove where I could whisk the heck out of it. Once it was strained into my cup it was absolutely brilliant. Great on a cold night. :)
I did this on the stove top on low. I also used semisweet chocolate morsels. Just stirred continuously until hot. I also left out the egg. Fabulous...my kids and neighbor kids loved it. Definitely a keeper!
did a single serving in my 1 3/4 cup mug.recipe 1 1/2cups 1%milk,1/4 cup nestle's semi-sweet chips, 1 1/2 tsp sugar 1/8 tsp vietnamese cinnamon 1egg 1/16 tsp vanilla bean paste. put milk on high medium, I have a stirrring attachment on my hand blender. drop egg in cup and stir. as milk heats up add a small amount of warm milk about three times up until you add the choc chips and stir those in milk add alittle more to cup and stir again then dump into pan an stir in with cinnamon and bean paste and sugar. pour into cup when hot enough to drink. easy and marvelous. I always substitue bean paste for extract. All you have to do is taste side by side and you'll almost never use extract again. It is $9 a bottle but keeps forever. I might eliminate the cinnamon next time for a more pure chocolate taste. I have done this 4 times and dropped the cinnamon. Liked it better. A REAL side benifit with a whole egg it is so filling that I"M full all morning. Have dropped 2 lbs
My husband asks for this every chance he gets. I add two mugs full of milk instead of 3 cups that way I have just enough. I use chocolate chips that I keep in the freezer. I still use the rest of the ingredients even the egg(you may not need it if you are using whole milk but we use skim so it makes it frothy). Make sure you whisk it in a separate bowl and then add it to the warm milk. Seeing as its the holidays we are now adding crushed candy cane to make a peppermint hot chocolate. Yummy!
delicious and easy!
Whipped this up in no more than the suggested 10 minutes. My kids loved it w/ lots of marshmallows. INSTANT hit ~ see my photo.
I didn't use the best chocolate and did not have any cinnamon in my house therefore it was not that great. I believe with a more expensive chocolate this recipe would be very tasty! Also, be sure to mix the eggs really good or else ou will have scrambled eggs in you hot chocolate!
My first time making it from scratch and it was great. Used hazelnut flavored agave nectar to sweeten which gave it a great nutty flavor that I love. Will keep this one for sure!
Easy and delicious! Be sure to whisk the egg thoroughly and add a little of the warm liquid to the egg before adding to the mix. This will prevent the egg from scrambling. Pour some spiced rum for the adults! 1oz per serving.
My hot chocolate came out looking like chocolate egg drop soup. A strainer is a must.
When I made this recipe it came out to sweet so I poured half the hot chocolate in to another mug and filled the rest of the cup with milk and it was great, I'll try the recipe again.
I made this because I really wanted some hot chocolate and we were out. We were also out of regular milk, so I used dry milk. After cooking, and looking at it(it had lumps), I balled up the recipe and threw it in the garabage. I decided to taste it anyway after stirring it more(it works with chocolate chips too), and the taste was truly delightful! I was really surprised! So, I came upstairs and reprinted this recipe.This was very good! Thanks for the warning about the lumps. I will do better next time!
I loved this hot chocolate it is the best recipie around. I also use white chocolate in place of semi sweet chocolate it makes it even better.
A pretty good hot chocolate! This is the first homemade recipe I've tried for hot chocolate, and it hit the spot! I added a bit more sugar to each mug, and next time I believe I would leave out the cinnamon.
This is a wonderful recipe! This was my first time making my own hot chocolate, and it took me only a few minutes. I did make a few modifications, just due to my personal preferences--I omitted the egg, doubled the cinnamon, and added more chocolate chips. It was delicious! (Also I made this with fat free milk, and it was yummy!)
This was incredible. I doubled the choclate and used Whole milk which made it really rich. I used a hand mixer to beat the egg to ensure it was beaten well without the chunks in it. My family all liked it but my wife could have done without the cinammon. Next time I will try adding a little vanilla instead. Thanks for a great recipe. It is so much better than a packet.
This was great! I made the recipe as is. Although I did use chocolate chips and I melted them in the pan. I got a couple of egg bits, but nothing major.
Pretty tasty. It was very easy to make. I thought the cinnamon was a little heavy--I taste more of that than chocolate. I would probably use this recipe again using less cinnamon.
pretty good! the higher quality chocolate you use, the better this recipe will be!
it was delishus
It was yummy. I was a bit sceptical of egg in the microwave but it was fine. Probably would be good with out cinnamon too.
I used 1/4 teaspoon of white sugar and 2 tablespoons of chocolate for one serving.And i didn't use any egg at all.
I did this over the stove top. I'm wary of letting kids use the microwave and hot liquids. Liquids in the microwave can look deceptively still and then explode when you try to take it out of the microwave. The taste wasn't quite strong enough. I added more chocolate but I used a Toblerone chocolate bar and I added more sugar.
I made this with changes. I give it 5 stars the way I made it. I used the stovetop. I tempered the egg with the hot liquid. I deleted the cinnamon and added extra chocolate chips and a 1/2 tsp of vanilla. It thickened a bit as it cooled. It was so creamy and good. I also briefly blended it in a high powered blender and that gave it extra smoothness.
i tried that recently and i loved it.i also added some brown sugar ,and chocolate syrup
IT the BEST I have ever had I so going to make more. :-] This is the BEST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I was skeptical about egg in hot chocolate, but tried it, and found that it really adds to the flavor. I was also skeptical that there wasn't any salt in the recipe, but the egg (a high-sodium food) seems to do the trick. I recommend keeping it! I used only white chocolate (all I had in the cupboard) and it was good, though with only a "delicate" chocolatey flavor. I'll try doubling the amount of chocolate next time. However, it's WORTH the time to use real, grated chocolate!
This hot chocolate is really good. I would not use the egg unless you beat it really well.
I shredded crunch bars for my 1/3 cup of chocolate and didn't put in the egg. When it was all finished I added some Malibu to mind and turned it into a drink that my friend said she orders at the bar called a mounds bar. I will maybe use a little less cinnamon next time. Thanks for a good recipe!
I omitted the eggs, just wasnt too sure about that. BUT I did add some cayenne pepper and some homemade whip cream. Turned out yummy.
Tried it and loved it!
I wasn't quite sure why I needed to add the egg, so I just left it out. It was delicious and the kids went crazy over it. Thank you!
the best hot chocolate i have had in years
Loved this! Reminds me of Chai Tea and I love Chai. Very unexpected taste considering the title of the recipe. Give it a shot.
Very yummy! We cooked it on the stovetop, and used a thunderstick to beat the egg, so there weren't any globs of egg. It was great as is, but we like things really chocolatey (plus we have colds, so our taste is dulled), so we added another 1/3 cup of chocolate. Turned out great!
This tasted great!
Complex and tasty. I added a pinch of chili powder, which was delicious. Rather than straining the final product, as someone else suggested, be sure to temper the egg before adding it to the hot mixture, and you'll have no lumps!
I used chocolate chips and put them in the processor.. It tasted really good :) I am happy I tried this one for a cold sunday evening treat!
I just tried this recipe and it was amazingly good! Perfect for rainy days! I think the egg is the most important part- makes the creamy texture.
This was great, although i did have to use a pot because i couldnt find anything microwavable that was large enough for three cups. really good tho
Just make sure you beat the eggs REALLY good or you get little chunks which are really yucky. but it's delicious if you do it right. I take frozen chocolate chips and put them in my small chopper and it works great for the chocolate. A dash of vanilla is really good also. And we top ours with a dallop of whipped cream. ummmm.... perfect for coming in out of the cold and warming little hands up.
Fantastic!
I rate this 4 out of 5 because I could taste the Cinnamon more than the Chocolate.We added Whip Cream which made it taste better than regular
Perfect! I added a little bit of mini marshmallows. It is really thick (which I love) and has a good consistency. The only thing is that you have to make sure your egg is beaten very well. If it isn't beaten well it will come out clumpy. I will definetly use this recipe again.
i love it .its awesome ilove it for a cold day drink! :)
A great base able to be adapted to what's on hand! For the mugs at work, 1.5 cups milk, 2 TBSP Cocoa, 2 TBSP sugar. Cooked on stove because it was easier to watch to the boiling point. Slight problems with egg clotting, but it did make it richer.
Doubted due to the egg, but this is AWESOME!
It was yummy, I did it on the hob instead of the microwave, The egg kind of went funny but after reading other reviews i understand why. I didnt really like the cinnamon in it either it was quite strong. But it has a great texture and will be using the recipe again with some tweaks !
Good tastes l will make it again Thanks
I loved this recipe. I didn't bother grating the chocolate, instead I broke up the microwave time and wisked the mixture to ensure the chocolate was melted and well mixed. Then I added the peppermint schnapps. Yum! The egg made it nice and creamy.
It was good but I'm still searching for the perfect hot chocolate recipe. The cinnamon made it gritty and I got the egg umbilical cord thing in my mouth during the last swig. That was definitely a big turn off. Otherwise, I didn't have any of the egg chunks that others complained about. You can prevent that by whisking the eggs smoothly and tempering it. The way you temper it is by adding a couple hot spoonfuls of the hot milk mixture into cold whisked eggs. Whisk it together before adding the slightly warmed egg mixture into the hot milk. Then whisk them together again.
Quick question; on step two when I "return the the microwave," do I mixed the warm milk with the chocolate mixture, followed by heating it again?
This recipe was terrible! From the beginning it tasted disgusting and when the egg was added, it turned a sloppy mousse.
If you like French toast, this recipe is for you! I didn't use the eggs and it tasted like french toast. I suggest not to because I enjoyed it a lot without the eggs I also added and bit of Rolo hot chocolate mix, it tasted amazing and I reccomens this recipe to you
The recipe was easy to make and prepare but make sure to whisk the eggs completely smooth. I didn't take the time to completely whisk them smooth and I got big egg chunks in my hot cocoa.
Needs more milk, I changed the semi-sweet for coca, added some more sugar, might make it again
It tasted great and didn't take long to make. I used milk chocolate chips instead and didn't grate it. I had chunks of egg in mine, but I think I didn't wisk it enough.
I made hot chocolate with 4 1/2 c milk a teaspoon of vanilla extract, tap sugar,(optional)tbs pero, and 1c semisweet chocolate chips
It tastes okay, I forgot to grate the chocolate, it tastes fine, it burned my tongue so I am just waiting.
This is a great recipe! I used only milk, no water so really creamy. I made one cup as my family turned up their noses at the ingredients. Guess what, after a taste I was making three more cups so I could finish my own, thanks!
I made this with chocolate chips because it’s what I had. I put them in my Vitamix to break them down, added the sugar and cinnamon, and followed the rest of the recipe until the end. It wasn’t mixed well enough, even though I whisked it quite hard. So, I put everything back into the Vitamix and whirred it up until it was fully mixed and frothy. It was good, but I will not put the cinnamon in next time, as it overpowered the chocolate.
