Incredible Punch
Absolutely the best punch! A hit at showers, teas and kids' birthday parties. It's made with cran-raspberry juice, ginger ale and pina colada mixer and has a beautiful pink color!.
Very well received punch I made for a Baby Shower! I froze two zip lock bags with mix the night before as suggested by another reviewer. Froze bags on side so blocks were long, wide and thinner as opposed to a thick block. Took mix out 2 hours before shower and it turned into a perfect slush/sludge. Added 3 liters (not 2) of Gigerale and Rasberry Soda and mixed to right consistency. Couldn't find Rasberry Gingerale, but Walmarts had Gingerale and Rasberry soda (mixed about 1/4-1/3 Rasberry to Gingerale). I made a Cranberry-Rasberry ice ring. Colors were beautiful, mix was delicous! Thanks for this recipe.
I expected something more. It was just OK. I didn't get any rave reviews from my guests.
Great punch. Beautiful raspberry-pink color. You MUST remove it from the freezer at least 1 and 1/2 hrs. before serving. I removed it from the freezer one hour prior to the event and then added the ginger ale at event time. All I had was a frozen block floating in the ginger ale - certainly couldn't serve my guests that!!! As guests arrived, I was hurredly scraping the frozen block trying to speed it along and, needless to say, this didn't make for a very pleasant situation when I had guests to attend to. Also, add 3 liters of ginger ale instead of 2. It was rather thick. Guests seemed to enjoy it, and it disappeared fast.
This punch was awesome! I don't like Pina Colada though, so I used Strawberry Daquiri mix instead. My husband LOVES it. The kids loved it. And it's really easy to spike. Just add rum!
This pucnch is truly great. I should have doubled the receipe because everyone at my party loved it and it was gone. If you can't find raspberry ginger ale just use Cherry 7-Up it was fabulous!
This was so good. I was a bit afraid after some of the reviewers said that there was too much of a coconut taste....but it was gone and everyone wanted the recipe. Thanks so much for posting.
This punch was simple to make.. and it tasted great!! I was afraid the pina coloda mix would be over-powering as some reviews said it would be, but it really wasn't. I did freeze in ziploc bags..and I took it out 1.5 hours before the guests arrived and it still took longer than that to melt into slush.. I will definately make again though!!! I had a lot of good comments on it!
I've made this many times and it's always a hit... I freeze it in extra-large Ziploc bags instead of a container since I found it impossible to thaw in time. Definitely needs much longer than indicated to thaw. Excellent flavour!
This punch really is incredible! We have made it for 3 baby showers & 1 birthday party & it has been a huge hit at all of them. Be sure & take the recipe with you, they will want it!
This is a great tasting, easy punch recipe. I've made it several times for work and always receive requests for the recipe. I believe the juice container is 64 oz though instead of 46 -- and I haven't been able to find raspberry ginger ale so I use two 2-liter bottles of cranberry ginger ale instead.
Great recipe. This is a punch people drink because they like it, not because they are being polite. The pina colada taste is not overwhelming at all. Freezing the mixture in Ziploc bags works well, as does "thinning" the punch with an extra bottle of raspberry gingerale if it is more popular than expected.
I made this for a baby shower. Although it was very quick and easy to make, the pina colada mix really overpowered it . It had too much of a coconut, syrupy-sweet taste for our liking. We kept adding more ginger-ale to try and tone it down. :-) I would definitely make it again, just reduce the amount of pina colada mix by at least half. I subbed regular ginger ale for the raspberry and that was just fine.
I made this for a wedding reception and it was the first thing gone!! I used 1/3 a 2liter bottle of raspberry soda with regular gingerale for every batch and it was wonderful!! I broke it up with a knife before adding the ginger ale and it was the right slushy texture.
I served this at a baby shower for 20 women. Two hours later, it was gone....everyone loved it and people were asking me how to make it. I couldn't find raspberry gingerale, but I used 1/2 bottle strawberry soda and a bottle of lemon lime soda.
I just made this last weekend (8/4/01) for my daughter's wedding reception. It was so easy to put together, I mixed the pina colada mix and the cranberry juice together and then poured back into their original containers to freeze. It was easy to transport and assemble at the reception. It was a real hit, there wasn't a drop left! I would recommend this and will use it again.
This was a really great recipe. I halved it and used it for a baby shower. It was a beautiful pink color, and everyone loved it. I couldn't find any flavored ginger ale, so I used raspberry soda. In any case, it was a great punch. Thanks, Mary!
i doubled the recipe and served it at my wedding.... it was fabulous! many compliments on it and it was gone before my new hubby and i could get more than one cup!! hmmmm maybe next time i should quadruple the recipe!! :)
I made this for my sister's wedding shower, and everyone loved it (except my mom...go figure). The pina colada mixer really makes it. I couldn't find rasberry ginger ale, so I used one bottle of cranberry ginger ale and one bottle of regular. I won't chill the ginger ale next time...the frozen part stayed frozen for a long time, and I had let it sit out an hour before I added the ginger ale.
Made it for my daughter's birthday party. Very Barbie color!
I served this punch for a baby shower, and people were swarming around the punch bowl all afternoon! It was definitely a hit. A wonderful change from your typical punch.
Awesome is the only way to describe this punch!! I made this last night for a large group. It was the hit of the party. Everyone devoured it. Definitely agree with previous reviews that the pina colada mixture must be taken out of the freezer at least 2 hours before serving in order to break it up into slush.
We used this punch recipe for our New Years' Party and we really enjoyed it. I also thought that it would be a perfect punch for Valentine's Day because of its pretty pink color. We can't wait to make this recipe again. Thank you.
We used this for our church Valentine's party. It was the only thing we ran out of (at the very end, but...) It went over very well, with requests for recipes. I'll definately use this again.
I made this recipe for my daughter's 3rd birthday party...it was a ballerina party so the pink color was perfect! I was a little nervous about the pina colado mix...but the end result was awesome. Everyone loved it, including my mom who wasn't so sure about the ingredients for a kid's party. Awesome...and will definitely make again. (We're thinking for an adult party to add some Malibu Rum)! Really good!
This punch was a huge hit at our neighborhood Christmas baking exchange party. I cheated and added 13 oz. of vodka, which didn't seem to alter the flavor. At first glance, it looked like a big bowl of pink fluff!
This was a hit at the baby shower I gave this weekend. I couldn't find raspberry ginger ale, so I substituted plain....tasted great! One person said it was the best punch they had ever had!
This punch is easy to make and tastes great! Looks pretty too. Will make again.
I found this punch a little sweet, but the flavour is very good. I've made it for a couple of showers, and the punch bowl always empties.
Great punch recipe! I substituted regular gingerale for the raspberry gingerale because they don't sell it at any of the stores where I live. The punch was a great success and I didn't have ANY leftovers and I got a TON of great commnets on it! Thanks for the recipe!!
I made this punch for a bridal shower. We loved it, beautiful color, tastes great. I searved it early it was forme of a slush. (like a smothy) YUM
I always think that "punch is punch". This one was enthustically sampled and approved.
My office LOVED! this recipe and it was just as simple and easy as it was rated to be. One tip, your ginger ale just needs to be a little bit cool. Makes a beautiful pink tropical refresher.
I made this for my daughter's 2nd birthday party. It made such a HUGE amount of punch, that I (jokingly) banned anyone from drinking any soda or tea until the punch was gone! Well, that was NO problem, because it was so good that the punch was gone within a few hours and the other drinks remained untouched. My husband hates pina coloda, but he loved this punch as much as everyone else. I can't say enough about this recipe!
This punch was very good! I served it at a company birthday party. I got a lot of compliments on it and not one complaint. And people did ask for the recipe. It's like a slushy, which was a pleasant surprise. You do need to bring out the frozen mixture at least 1 1/2 hours before hand. I couldn't find raspberry ginger ale so I substituted 2-2liters of regular ginger ale and a quarter of a 2liter bottle of strawberry soda. I kept the frozen mixture the same measurements and it tasted fine. We just added more ginger ale if the taste was too strong. And we did taste it before the guests got a chance to! I plan to serve it again at a luau this summer! Also, it could be spiked with rum if you wanted.
it was a hit!
I made this punch for a baby shower 3/15/03 and it was wonderful! I could not find the raspberry gingerale so just used gingerale and it was fine. I took another reviewers suggestion and froze the mixture in a bunt pan and that worked out just great. I also used another suggestion and froze some of the mixture in the plastic cranberry juice bottle and would not do that again. It was way to hard to get out of the bottle--we had to get a sharp knife and cut the top part of the bottle off. The color of the punch was a perfect raspberry pink and the flavor was just right. I took the frozen mixture out of the freezer 2 hrs. before serving and it was a perfect slushy drink. Everyone loved it. I will definetly be using this recipe again!
I served this at a baby shower today. It was GREAT!
I tried it with and without the Raspberry Ginger Ale...It has to be Raspberry Ginger Ale. Wonderful taste and color. Excellent punch!
Thank goodness I found this one! I served it with the appetizers for forty people at a church 'progressive' dinner. The topic of conversation finally shifted from election results to, "Where did you find this recipe!" Thank you very much.
Made this for my daughter's ballerina birthday party and no one drank it. :o( The Pina Colada was too strong and disagreed with many people. It is a wonderful pink color, though, which was why I tried it. And the slushy texture was a treat. I stored the frozen mixture in freezer baggies overnight and they didn't freeze solid, so they only needed to be removed 1 hour before hand. I might try it again in the future, but cut back on the Pina Colada mix a LOT and add some raspberry pop along with the raspberry ginger ale.
Excellent punch! Served this for a baby shower and everyone loved it. Could not find rapsberry ginger ale so substituted frozen raspberries and used reg ginger ale!
We served this punch at a luncheon last week. Everyone raved about how tasty it was and they certainly backed that up by finishing off all the batches of this punch, even before they finished off the brownies and the cookies! My advice--make more than you think you'll need because THEY WILL LOVE IT!
I LOVED IT!!! and so did my husband. I had a family gathering and some were scared to taste it but when they did they could not get enough. EXCELLENT!!! I will make this again.
I served this punch at a church new year's eve gathering. Of the over 200 people attending this was a great conversation piece. On going raves. They kept asking what's the unique flavor I taste. The Pina-Colada makes this recipe one that will continue to come back to the table again and again. Chris McMillan 1-1-01
Used this for a baby shower and it was a huge hit- Take my advise adn make more of this than you think will be drank, because believe me it will be gone!!! Absolutely fabulous!!!!!
I made this for a "girls' day out" brunch at my house. Was a tremendous hit! Unique and fabulous... and added to the fun. I too had a problem with it staying frozen too long, so right or wrong I put it in the microwave to help it along a bit.
Excellent, and couldn't be easier to make!
This was a big hit at a bridal shower. Got lots of compliments. It is very different than your usual party punch, but it is really good. Make sure to take the frozen mixture out of the freezer at least 1 1/2 hours before.
This is a very quick and easy recipe! And absolutely fantastic flavor! Try this one!!!
I served this today at a baby shower and everyone loved it!In fact, they all want the recipe.I was unable to find the raspberry ginger-ale so I used cranberry ginger-ale.The staff here advised that any clear colored soda could be used as a subsitute.Make sure you leave it in the freezer long enough for the slushiness. This can easily be converted to an alocholic punch.It's easy and good...try it.
What a terrific recipe! My 6 year old loved it and enjoyed passing it out to everyone. This is much, much easier than my other slushy punch recipe! I halved it for a party (ex. 25 servings), and six people finished it off. Thanks!
I made this punch for a bridal shower I hosted at my home. I froze the mix in a non-stick bundt cake pan; that worked great. I found that I could use almost 3 2-Liter bottles of the raspberry gingerale, not just one. I did find the raspberry gingerale at WalMart (made by Seagrams). I thought the taste was pretty good. Not everyone liked it, but most did.
Made it for a baby shower. Everyone loved it. I couldn't find Raspberry Gingerale. I substituted Cherry Sprite. The punch was tasty and had a beautiful pink color.
This looked like a giant bowl of Pepto Bismol. I wanted to tell everyone to take two tablespoons. Taste was so-so.
Hmmm...Nobody drank this at my daughter's First Communion but one person. Too coconutty I guess.
Mixed report on this. People who liked it really like it, however people who didn't care for it never even finished their first glass.I thought it was O.K.
Very yummy! I replaced the ginger ale with grapefruit soda and did take it out of the freezer a little earlier than suggested. Highly recommended!
Very good but very sweet.
This recipe sounded so good, but it tasted like crayons (a taste a lot of us remember from childhood!) I was so disappointed, I made it for my daughter's baby shower. Although, we all got a good laugh out of it so I guess it wasn't a total loss!
I served this at an Open House for a Lodge with about 60 people and the men went crazy! They all had bets it was spiked!!! Of course it was not but they all thought it was~ We ran short of gingerale and used Sierra Mist for the bubbly and that gave a nice flavor as well. Many of the gals wanted the recipe. Thanks for being the "HIT" of the party! :)
I made this punch for a friend's baby shower and EVERYBODY loved it! All wanted the recipe. It was also a beautiful color for a baby shower.
This was a huge success at a baby shower I hosted. Everyone wanted to know what was in it! It was a very pretty pink and fit in with the baby girl theme. Very delicious. If you like virgin pina coladas, you'll enjoy this drink!!!
i've used this recipe twice, and always a hit!
Had a few friends over to try out new appetizer recipes. Wasn't sure how this punch would go over but they all loved it! This was very easy and I will make it again!
As per other reviews, I cut back a bit on the pina colada mix and also used raspberry soda with the raspberry ginger ale. Took the slush out 1.5 hrs prior to serving. Thanks Mary Lynn.
only problem I found was "where do they sale rasberry gingerale, I used half rasaberry soda and 7-up since the rasberry soda was a dark pink
Made this for my son's birthday party and the kids loved it...me on the other hand thought it would be a foamy carbonated punch.
The only thing that tops the way it looks in the punch bowl is the way it taste. Served at a baby shower and the pink color and taste were a hit. Making at Christmas as well it was so wonderful.
No one in my family liked this. And my son loves pina coladas. Won't be making again.
I made this punch EXACTLY as called for on Sunday for a baby shower. We had a small amount of people, but the punch went really fast! Everyone absolutely LOVED it. The middle was still kind of icy, (it took at least 2 hours to defrost), so we just added another bottle of raspberry ginger ale. Thanks for such a great recipe.
This was a great punch! We used it for Thanksgiving and even the kids loved it.
We enjoyed three punch bowls of this at our Valentine Lunch. Be sure to allow enough time for the punch to become "slushy".
I made this punch for my sister's bridal shower. Everyone loved it! I couldn't find raspberry ginger ale soda, so I used the regular ginger ale. It was still good! Nothing was left behind.
This punch is so easy and so good. Even my nieces loved it.
I served this at a party last week. I was asked by several people for the recipe! It's not your normal red-unknown-flavor-punch! It actually has a distinct flavor and I only used half of the pina-colada mix called for.
This was so delicious. I made this for friends who were going to Hawaii.
I recently made this for a friends baby shower and everyone their loved it. Several people asked for the recipe and what was in it. It was gone in 5 minutes!
Definately a keeper. Every time I've served it, it's been a hit! Thanks for sharing!
This punch was so sweet and it was gross looking. I was disappointed.
Great recipe! I made it for my husband's birthday party. After the first person got his second glass the games stopped and their was a line around the punch bowl. I added an extra 2L of gingerale. I used regular, but will try raspberry next time and maybe another liter.
MUST TAKE OUT OF FREEZER earlier then 1/2 an hour.took forever to turn to slush.
I made this for my best friend's wedding reception and it was a huge hit. I substituted a bottle of cranberry ginger-ale for one of the bottles of raspberry ginger-ale. I personally didn't care for the coconut flavoring of the pina colada mix, but everyone else seemed to love it. They also loved the slush. Also, the color wasn't as pretty a pink as, say, raspberry sherbet. It seemed more like a muddy pink to me. But I'll definitely use this recipe again!
Great tasting punch for kids as well as adults had it for a little girls birthday party and the color and taste was perfect
After reading all the reviews I decided to make this punch for a baby shower. I did not heed the advice to make more than needed and I ran out one hour into the shower. I gave out the recipe several times and it was a big hit!
Fantastic. I froze the punch in several freezer bags and then was able to "squish" the bags to make it into "slush" before putting in the soda. Very easy and little to no waiting. Used it for a party and everyone LOVED it. Will use this again and again.
Yummmmmm! This punch was delicious! What a great taste! I think next time I"ll get it out about an hour before serving - it was pretty slushy. Think it needed to be more liquid - just my preference....thanks for sharing!
Easiest punch I ever made. It was for my daughter's shower for 16 people. I made a batch for 50 and every drop went. It was delicious and a big hit. I would suggest taking it out of the freezer prior to 30 minutes before serving. At least 1 hour.
I would not make this punch again. It is a bit too tart for my taste; I prefer a sweeter punch. I made it as directed--would advise that those wanting to make it allow more than half an hour for defrosting. It presents well and is a pretty pink color, but the flavor is not one I cared for. However, I did receive many rave reviews from my guests--if a tart punch is what you seek, this might be a good recipe for you.
Made this for my daughter's first birthday and I couldn't have been more pleased. Tastes 100% better than the sherbet and 7UP/ginger ale/Sprite blends.
This is the BEST punch recipe. The kids love it. I have made it several times now, and have always gotten rave reviews.
Excellent! used cranberry ginger ale- froze in 2 large ziploc bags (still mostly solid even though i took them out 90 minutes prior- would do 2 hours next time)- beautiful and tasty punch!
Very good! I used 1 liter raspberry gingerale and 1 liter 7-up. It came out great!! I will make again! Thanks!
This should be called "dessert punch"...it was far too sweet for my taste. The flavors were nice, perhaps a mix of ginger beer and club soda would help instead of all ginger ale?
I personally don't like raspberry anything, but I made this for a baby shower because it could be made ahead of time, didn't require extra ice or a ring, and was pink in keeping of the shower's theme. It was a HUGE hit. So much a hit that I was requested to make the same punch for the christening reception. I made double the recipe and had almost nothing left over with nearly 30 people there at each event. Two quibbles - I can't find raspberry ginger ale anywhere nor was it on any grocery's available list. I used raspberry seltzer and it worked fine. Also, the frozen punch base needs to come out of the freezer much earlier than 30 minutes. The second time I took it out an hour early and it still had to be broken up.
I am kind of on the fence on this one. Those who liked it really liked it, others not so much. It was a little tart for me. The color was beautiful, just not what I want when I have punch. I love love love punch but looking for something a little sweeter for my taste.
Unique recipe. Pina colada was a little strong. Not bad however. I put the mixture in a couple of gallon size storage bags in the freezer about 4 hours before I needed them and it was slushy as I wanted it without having to wait for it to thaw.
I made this punch on the weekend for a baby shower&,although I liked it,it was deffinately not a crowd pleaser like I had hoped based on all the great reviews.I think coconut is just one of those flavors people really like or hate,next time I will try it with a different drink mix or with sorbet.
I can't find the cranberry ginger ale but have made this twice using the regular kind. Very good.
Served this for a bridal shower and EVERYONE raved about it. It was so easy and I served it in a drink dispenser b/c the party was outside on a very hot evening. It was great! I made NO changes.
