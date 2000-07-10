Incredible Punch

I made this punch for a baby shower 3/15/03 and it was wonderful! I could not find the raspberry gingerale so just used gingerale and it was fine. I took another reviewers suggestion and froze the mixture in a bunt pan and that worked out just great. I also used another suggestion and froze some of the mixture in the plastic cranberry juice bottle and would not do that again. It was way to hard to get out of the bottle--we had to get a sharp knife and cut the top part of the bottle off. The color of the punch was a perfect raspberry pink and the flavor was just right. I took the frozen mixture out of the freezer 2 hrs. before serving and it was a perfect slushy drink. Everyone loved it. I will definetly be using this recipe again!