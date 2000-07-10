Incredible Punch

Absolutely the best punch! A hit at showers, teas and kids' birthday parties. It's made with cran-raspberry juice, ginger ale and pina colada mixer and has a beautiful pink color!.

Recipe by Mary Lynn Tumlin

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
50
Yield:
50 servings
Ingredients

50
Original recipe yields 50 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large plastic container, combine cranberry-raspberry juice with the pina colada mix. Freeze overnight.

  • Remove from freezer 30 minutes prior to serving. To serve place frozen slush in punch bowl and slowly add raspberry ginger ale.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
44 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 0.4g; sodium 7.1mg. Full Nutrition
