French Canadian Tourtière

4.4
201 Ratings
  • 5 115
  • 4 67
  • 3 15
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

Traditional French Canadian tourtière (meat pie), served on Revéillon (Christmas Eve).

Recipe by Rayna Jordan

Gallery

Credit: Tikiwahine
22 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine pork, beef, onion, garlic, water, salt, thyme, sage, black pepper, and cloves in a saucepan. Cook, stirring occasionally, over medium heat until mixture boils. Reduce heat to low and simmer until meat is cooked, about 5 minutes. Allow to cool to room temperature.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Spoon meat mixture into pie crust. Cover with top crust and pinch edges to seal. Cut slits in top crust so steam can escape. Cover edges of pie with strips of aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes; remove foil and return to the oven. Bake until golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; protein 18.4g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 26.6g; cholesterol 55.3mg; sodium 748.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022