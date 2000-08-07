French Canadian Tourtière

We were looking for something to have for our French Canadian heritage, so I found this and tweaked it a bit: I used 1/4 sage pork sausage and 1 lb ground beef, used no water just chicken broth(I used Progresso in the box and used about half the box), omitted the sage, added a TB of A-1 sauce to the mix. As it was almost done on the stove top with the access water, I added about 2 cups of mashed potato flakes to absorb the access liquid and mixed it until it had a consistency of pate', then baked it in a Pillsbury refrigerated pie crust and it came out amazing! My best friends' mother who is Polish, very picky about her food and eats nothing but Polish food "polished" this off! She wants me to make her an entire pie just for her.....which I think I shall soon! It is an unusual tasting meal....and very good! Very different, but very good!