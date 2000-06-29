Crab and Swiss Quiche

This got rave reviews at our Easter party but I did make a few changes to the recipe. Thank you to the original poster for providing a great base! I omitted the cornstarch, used 1/4 cup of milk and 1/4 cup of fat free half and half, omitted the pie crust, used a cheddar and mozzarella cheese mix, REAL crab meat (8oz. lump)and since I omitted the pie shell I used some plain bread crumbs. I wanted individual servings so instead of using a 9" pie pan I used a muffin pan that has 12 muffin wells. Sprayed the pan with Pam cooking spray, sprinkled the bottom of each muffin well with plain bread crumbs, spooned roughly 2tbsp of the crab mixture into each well then sprinkled the tops with more bread crumbs and a little bit of grated Parmesan. I made two batches of these and they were gone in no time. I think next time I will even try reducing the milk to just 1/4 cup FF half and half and add in 1/4 cup of white wine and some thinly sliced green onions.