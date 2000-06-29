Crab and Swiss Quiche
My aunt gave me this recipe because she knew I loved imitation crab. It is amazing how simple and quick it is and VERY GOOD!
I have made this quiche 6 or 8 times. It is delicious. At first I found that the store-bought frozen crust baked in the aluminum pie pan was often soggy or soft. The last time I made it I removed the still frozen crust from the cheapie pan and put it in my oven safe glass (Pyrex) pie pan. What a difference! Crispy and flakey. My Pyrex pan is a little bigger but during baking the crust molded to fit. Another tip for ultimate presentation: Just before baking place thinly sliced cheddar slivers in a starburst pattern in the center of the quiche. Sprinkle with a dry green herb like dill or thyme. Beautiful AND delicius!Read More
This was REALLY good!! I didn't have (or want to make) a crust, so I just didn't use one. Hubby liked it better this way, said "you can taste the crab better without it". I didn't think this was bland at all; the flavor of the crab really came through. I added a little salt, pepper and garlic powder, and used 3 eggs and Alpine Lace reduced fat swiss cheese and light mayo. (Prepared this way, it's only 4 points per serving in Weight Watchers.) Good recipe! Thanks!
This was really good, with the following changes: I added one egg, about 1/3 cup of green onion, about a 1/2 teaspoon of lemon pepper seasoning, and about 1/4 cup of white wine. I also used closer to 2 cups of cheese--a mix of cheddar, mozzarella, and swiss. With all the additions, my quiche had to bake for about 50 minutes. Without the additions, I don't think it would have been as tasty, nor would it have filled the pie shell adequately.
This was WONDERFUL. My husband quit eating only when it was all gone. I added a package of chopped spinach (very well drained!!) to add some green to the meal. Served it with a fruit salad. Someone mentioned that this was runny...I would advise letting this set for 5 minutes after removing from the oven.
The base for this quiche recipe is foolproof. I love the base because it uses ingredients that I always have on hand. I used jumbo lump crabmeat and Gruyere cheese and added 1/4 t kosher salt and pepper. I did, however, have to make an additional half a recipe of filling in order to fill the pie shell. No big deal though. I made the quiches the night before the baby shower I was hosting and then just warmed them in a 350 deg. oven for 15 minutes. Everyone raved aboout them.
This was excellent. My husband is a very picky eater, but for some reason he likes imitation crab. I did make the crust, i just like homemade pie crust. The only modification was that I added extra cheese. My husband ate half the pie and then asked for it again the next night:) It looks like this will be a staple in our house. ok so here is an update: I have made this many times since and do it a bit different now. I add half of an onion chopped finely as well as some cayenne pepper, and I use three eggs. Also i chop the crab because i don't like biting into huge chunks. I have also made it many times omitting the crust
I made this this morning for our teacher breakfast, and it was gone in 15 minutes!!! I wish I would have made 2. So quick and easy, I will next time. DELICIOUS!!!
This was a great imitation crab meat recipie!!...I love imit. crab meat and with the swiss cheese, this quiche was very delicious and delicatly flavored, even the kids liked it!!!
Our favorite quiche recipe is a Mexican one full of peppers and onions so this reipce was approached with some trepidation regarding potential lack of flavor. We were pleasantly surprised and pleased by the turnout. I adjusted a little, using a refrigerated pie crust that I pre-baked 10 minutes in a 9" deep dish ceramic pie plate. I follwed other reviewers' suggestions and added an extra egg and a little more milk and cheese. The only addition I made was to add a half cup of chopped scallions. (I also forgot to add the cornstarch and given the outcome I'm not sure what purpose it was supposed to serve.) The flavors here were delicate yet nicely balanced. The addition of the scallions gave a dash of added 'oomph' that we think complemented the flavor of the crab and Swiss without overpowering it. We'll make this again!
This is a great recipe. Very easy to make and so delicious. Will make this again and again !!
I made this for supper tonight and really enjoyed it. I did add about 2 T of grated fresh onion and about a 1/4 tsp of salt. Baked for 38 minutes and it was perfect. Thank you for a great little recipe that's easy to make on a weeknight.
This dish was great! I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and used three eggs instead of two, sauteed about 1/4 cup onion and two garlic cloves in oil and bacon grease, crumbled three strips of bacon and added some salt, pepper and cayenne pepper as well as a tsp of Frank's hot sauce. I also used low fat miracle whip. I used a little more crab meat and swiss than the recipe called for. I love how the dish was so light and fluffy, yet creamy and the flavor was perfect. Some quiche's I've made were toughm eggy or soggy. None of that here. My husband loved it and his mother is an expert at quiche. I will be making this again and again! The only down side was how much we ate!
MY HUSBAND AND I LOVED THIS RECEIPE!!!!IT WAS QUICK AND DELICIOUS.
Delicious! I used 2 cans of backfin crabmeat (8 oz total), 3 eggs and omitted the crust. Served with a big green salad. I'm adding this to my rotation of family favorites!
This has become one of our favorite recipes! I have found that using the flake variety of imitation crab meat works better than the lump because it distributes more evenly throughout the quiche. Very good and budget friendly!
This was absolutely delish! The only changes I made was adding one more egg to the mix, and I followed another reviewers advice and baked it in a pyrex pie pan. Other then that, I followed it to the letter. It was sweet, savory, and light, perfect texture. Next time I make it I might try adding different veggies and spices for variety, but cooked as is, this recipe is fool proof. I made it with a toddler roaming around my legs and a three year old running circles around the toddler...easy, fast, and amazing.
Excellent! I made this for an anniversary brunch and it was very well received, even by those who were a little uncertain about having crab in the morning. This recipe was also fairly quick and easy, which I appreciated. Minor changes: I did bake the pie crust in advance (15 minutes at 425, then turned the oven down to 350, added the filling, and baked according to the directions) and I used light mayonnaise.
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. I made a homemade crust with it, that although came out delicious, made it a pretty high fat dish. I think if I do it again, which I will, I will use a packaged crust to cut out some of the fat. In addition, I steamed some fresh asparagus and added it to the filling - I would highly recommend that addition - the two flavors were great. Excellent dish overall. All you need is a side salad and some crusty bread!
I would call this one of my tried and true recipes. Have made it several times and never use a crust. The most recent time I used pepper jack cheese instead of swiss. Also added some granulated garlic, 1/4 tsp Old Bay, and a pinch of cayenne pepper. This boosted the flavor and it was GREAT! I always add something to give a bit of green color - either chopped spinach or sauteed kale - whatever I have on hand, 1/4 cup or so. Served with salad and crusty bread, it makes a great meal.
Terrific! I had 2 cups of swiss cheese so I used all of it, otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. It's just as good heated up in the microwave the next day. This is going to be repeated time and time again.
I've done this recipe many times and it's always been a great success. Once I had leftover cooked salmon and replaced the crab on this recipe with it. It was delicious.
Add green onions, salt and pepper
MADE FOR OFFICE BREAKFAST.OUTSTANDING EVERYONE LIKED IT. VERY EASY
Just eh...average! Knowing that imitation crab is not that great (had leftover from making sushi btw), I expected the other ingredients to make it up for it but it actually ended up being mushy. Maybe gruyere would work and add green onions.
Absolutely delicious. In the midst of a winter storm I had a craving for quiche and found this one. Didn't have swiss so used cheddar & mozzarella. Read a review saying she made it without a crust and being lazy I did the same, spraying the dish slightly and added an extra egg. Can't wait to try it with swiss cheese. Thanks for recipe!!!
I am not a big seafood person, but for some reason I really like the imitation crab. I have made this recipe probably a dozen times. The only changes I make is that I do not use a crust, I use 4 eggs and evaporated milk for richness. My husband would eat the whole thing if I would let him but would have to fight me for it! This is an wonderful recipe and I am going to make it for breakfast on Thanksgiving. Thanks for sharing it!!
This got rave reviews at our Easter party but I did make a few changes to the recipe. Thank you to the original poster for providing a great base! I omitted the cornstarch, used 1/4 cup of milk and 1/4 cup of fat free half and half, omitted the pie crust, used a cheddar and mozzarella cheese mix, REAL crab meat (8oz. lump)and since I omitted the pie shell I used some plain bread crumbs. I wanted individual servings so instead of using a 9" pie pan I used a muffin pan that has 12 muffin wells. Sprayed the pan with Pam cooking spray, sprinkled the bottom of each muffin well with plain bread crumbs, spooned roughly 2tbsp of the crab mixture into each well then sprinkled the tops with more bread crumbs and a little bit of grated Parmesan. I made two batches of these and they were gone in no time. I think next time I will even try reducing the milk to just 1/4 cup FF half and half and add in 1/4 cup of white wine and some thinly sliced green onions.
I made this a year ago and found it a bit bland. I embellished the recipe today to rave reviews all around the table. Instead of 1-1/2 cups swiss cheese, I used 1 cup shredded swiss cheese, and 1/2 cup shaved parmesan cheese. I added green onion, a splash of Worcestershire sauce, and some fresh ground pepper. Finally, I used a single can of real crab meat and approximately 15 medium size cooked, deveined shrimp (tail off). I cooked it at 350 degrees, but found that 40 minutes was not long enough. An extra 15 minutes gave a perfect result.
This was my first experience making quicke and it was great. It was easy, and tasted heavenly.
I made this quiche and a spinache w/canadian bacon. The spinache one was amazing while the crab one wasn't that great, although the next day while eating leftovers the crab one was wayyy better. Not sure why but if I make the crab again I will let it sit in the fridge over night and just re-heat it the next day. The only thing I did different was to add onion, salt, pepper and I did some swiss and some cheddar cheeses.
You know children are hard to please, but when they are teens, that as bad as a 2 or 3 yr old! But my teens LOVED IT!!! They wanted more!!! Please give this recipe a try, you will fall for it too!!!
After going through quite a few similar recipies and comments, the only complaint seemed to be that it needed some spice. So I just went ahead and added 1 tsp of OldBay seasoning, 1 tsp of onion powder, little garlic, 2 tsp salt, 2 shakes of tabasco. After 30 min, it was no way near done. My other quiche recipies cookfor about 50 min..so I let it cook more. I thought it was pretty good. My husband said he thought it was as good as it could be for "imitation crab".
So delicious!!! I doubled the recipe and my husband ate a whole one by himself! The next time I make it I think I'll use real crab. I bet that will make it even better! A great recipe and simple to make!
Delicious! I added half of a small onion and some sliced mushroom, as well as an extra egg. Took about 50 minutes to cook. So easy to make with ingredients I already had!
I need to re-try this another time. I don't know if it was the cornstarch I used or the fact that it was imitation crab meat vs. real. I'm also not sure if I like Swiss as the choice of cheese. It was very, very runny. I will re-try another time & post.
Absolutely wonderful! I threw in a little garlic powder, used three eggs like many others suggested and used about a quarter teaspoon of pepper flakes and it turned out really great. I also used cream instead of milk because it was what I had on hand. This is saved to be used many more times.
I thought this was a good dish with lots of potential. Although the original lacks any spices, variations will really set this dish apart. I added bacon and onions to mine, and also considered using green peppers and mushrooms (definitely next time). All in all, a good dish that will fill the family's stomach!
My rating scale (cause number of stars is subjective): 1-Didn't like it, 2-It's okay, 3-Liked it, 4-Loved it, 5-Can't get enough of it. I was a little skeptical of this one but so glad I tried it anyway! I did use less mayo (1/4 cup) and added an egg in an attempt to lower the fat. My hubby gave it that funny look (like he's trying to say 'what the heck did you make now') but he ate 3 pieces and wanted to take the rest for dinner at work. Next time I will add some spinach as other reviewers suggested.
Made it last night it was fantastic. We do not like imitation crab so I substituted canned crab. I also added chopped green onions and garlic powder. Great recipe.
Excellent recipe! My husband made himself sick eating so much of it and keeps asking me to make more. I used 3 eggs instead of 2 and added salt, pepper, parsley, and garlic salt.
My family did not like this recipe. However it is my fault for not making sure we liked imitation crab first. If you like imitation crab you will probably like this quiche.
Very good, it was a hit at the party I made it for. I did adjust the recipe though. I sautaed 1/2 a package of frozen chopped spinich with 1/4 cup of chopped onion, 4 oz. of sliced mushroom, and 2 tablespoons of chopped garlic. I used 3 eggs because thats what many viewers suggested. I used the crab and swiss as directed. Not only did this dish taste great, it looked pretty as well. Would definately make again.
I followed another reviewer's comments and added an additional egg, green onions and 1/4 c. white wine and did not use a crust. This came out well considering I do not normally use imitation crab meat. I rated a four instead of five because it went over good with the family but not great. Overall, fun to use a new product and get the kids to try something new.
I love love love this recipe! My sister gave this recipe to me after I commented how good it was when she made it. I think next time I will put a pre-made pie shell into my own dish as the bottom can get a little soft and I really like another person's suggestion about adding asparagus! I will defenitly try this next time!
I have made this recipe twice. The first time I followed the recipe as submitted - I found the flavor to be bland & lacking in presentation, it even looked dull. I gave the recipe 3 stars when made as submitted (actually, I belive it is more worthy of 3 1/2 stars). The second time I made this, I did not use a shell (really not necessary), I used 3 eggs, 1 1/2 tsp of cornstarch, 1 small chopped onion, chopped chives (to give it some color), added a couple dashes of salt and of garlic powder. With these additions, the recipe is a definate 5 star recipe.
Very good! I added onion and paprika also.
I made this with real crab and added some extra liquid (eggs and cream) to fill the pie shell. My family found it to be "too fishy," but I put some Frank's hot sauce on mine and enjoyed it immensely.
It was very good but I did change a bit of the recipe. I used real crab meat, 3 medium eggs, and spinach.
This recipe is a winner! Per the suggestion of another reviewer, I added in 1/4 c. white wine, 1/3 c. green onions, 1/2 tsp. of garlic pepper seasoning (I was out of lemon pepper), and 1 extra egg. I also used 2% milk, reduced fat mayonnaise, Gruyere, and real lump crabmeat. I think the next time I'll try adding in a little lemon juice and substitute asparagus for the green onions. Thanks so much for sharing a great recipe! This is a "keeper" recipe for an elegant luncheon/brunch.
This was my first attempt at making a quiche and it came out rather nice. I didn't have any cornstarch around, so I used a tablespoon floor and half a tablespoon baking powder to thicken it all. By the way, I didn't bother shredding the crab or the cheese or beating the eggs, I just put all ingredients in a mixer and filled the pastry.
hey ya'll awesome lil recipe but diabetics n heart ppl need to watch the sodium in the fake krab it's very very high i'm still searching for a lower sodium brand haven't found it yet just FYI
This was really good. I used Dungeness crab that my brother in law caught. I added a little bit of chopped spinach (well drained) just to make me feel like I was getting some vegetables. This also made me feel like it was ok to fry up two slices of bacon (chopped) and then in the bacon fat I fried up some diced onion. Added everything to the mix. Served it for a Christmas brunch and it was a hit.
This is an awesome recipe. I made it exactly as described ==> AWESOME; I made it with real crab and shrimp ==> AWESOME; I made it with bacon, spinach and used 1/2 asiago chese ==> AWESOME; I have more planned!!
Easy and delicious. What more can you ask for? Serve with a perfect green salad and/or fresh fruit.
This was pretty good, but even with an extra egg and more cheese, it didn't fill up the crust. Also, I would chop up the crab next time, as a previous reviewer suggested. Very quick & easy, and I will try it again with modifications.
I love quiche and I love crab but this felt like a good waste of crab meat. Sorry. I am not sure what I was expecting. Maybe it needed more flavor.
was good but a little heavy for my 7 years old son .He couldn't eat more than a piece.will probably never do it again.
This was fantastic! The only changes I made were to use real crab and I added an extra egg. It also took a little longer to cook; around 50 mins, but that may have been because of the extra egg. My whole family thought it was delicious! Plus, it was super easy to put together:) Definitely a keeper!
Absolutely wonderful! I used real crab instead of imitation but did not make any other changes. It was fantastic.
VERY GOOD! Unique and delicious (even for someone who doesn't caren't for swiss cheese normally!). I have made this twice - once for myself and then the second time for a couple who had a premature baby in the hospital and our church group was feeding twice a week. I know I took a risk taking a quiche (with seafood no less) for the couple, but they LOVED it. Both times I used REAL crab and that's honestly the way to go. I have lived in Alaska for awhile now and am lucky enough to get it. The couple I made the 2nd quiche for is from the east coast and so while the crab varieties are different than what they grew up with, they also adored this recipe. Definitely a keeper!
Excellent!
Tasty, easy to prepare, and picturesque for company!
have made this 4 times now. couldn't get any better - EZ, FAST, Filling & VERY GGOOD
This recipe comes together so quickly! I can get it into the oven in five minutes! My husband and I enjoyed it for years exactly as written. Lately I've gotten a little more adventerous and added green onion, or chives, or dill, or frozen spinach. Amazingly my picky husband has eaten and enjoyed all versions. Great as leftovers as well. I highly reccomend this one.
I have made this recipe and used ham and cheddar, even broccoli and parmesan cheese..no matter what...this Quiche has come out PERFECT every time! It is very versatile, easy. cheap and quick! Simply a keeper!
Yum! Just be sure to use good quality Krab meat. Very good!
Absolutely wonderful! Everyone loved it, and asked that I be sure to keep this recipe and make it again. (I used a Pillsbury ready-made crust from the refrigerator section of the grocery store.) Prep time only 5 minutes!
I loved this recipe!! It was GREAT! Thanks for the tips from the experts
to make this slightly lower calorie, I skipped the shell and baked like usual. It's a nice change to your typical quiche.
This was an easy quiche to make. I made it for a co worker and she liked it. I made me feel like I was on a cruise being served "cruise food."
Added 2 strips bacon, garlic, kosher salt, crushed black pepper, onion, Frank's hot sauce, and a sprinkle of paprika on top. Used 3 eggs, baked for 50 minutes. Was a hit with husband and son. Frozen Pillsbury crust was a little sweet, though. Would add more pepper and cayenne pepper next time.
Surprisingly great!
I usually try to follow a recipe exactly how it is before I start tweaking it. That being said, we liked it just as the recipe was written. I may play with it later by adding ingredients but this was great.
This was SO simple and the people I served it to adored it and asked for seconds! I used lobster instead of crabmeat.
I added bacon and a little chopped onion and 1 more egg,and it turned out great.I would make this again
I added an extra egg as others suggested. Even my 2 year old loved it. I did add a little more cheese, and green onions with some salt and pepper, but very simple and easy. It won't be a weekly rotation, but definitely a keeper!
Absolutely delicious! I didn't have any cornstarch, so I took the advice of another member and substituded a tablespoon of flour and half a tablespoon of baking powder. I also added half a bag of broccoli that I microwaved for about 4 minutes. I will certainly make this again.
I liked how easy this was - I spiced it up a little with fresh cracked black pepper, but overall a great quick recipe. Thanks for sharing!
I don't know why but I did not like this flavor combo at all.
This recipe is terriffic! I have used both the canned crab meat and the imitation crab, and they are both very delicious! I know the calories in this recipe are not low, but it is worth it, especially for special occasions. I served this to my husband Christmas morning along with some fresh fruit and he was delighted - almost ate the whole thing!
Had some imitation crab leftover that needed to be used up and this was a great choice! Excellent flavor and so creamy. I did add some chopped sweet onion, sweet orange peppers, a bit of chopped fresh spinach and a bit of Old Bay seasoning. This will be a regular dish for us, especially during the cold winter months. Thanks for this rec!
This is a great recipe. I always make it without the crust and leave out the cornstarch to make it low carb, and it turns out great. I shred the crab in my food processor. This freezes amazing as well, I always make a few extra and keep in the freezer for a quick lunch
Yum Yum! This is so easy and versatile. I can't wait to try different ingredients. I did add Lawry's salt and a pinch of garlic powder, as some said it was bland. I think I will try with phyllo cups as small appetizers...
I have found that if you add 1/2 pound of chopped shrimp to the recipe, it tastes even better. You do have to cook it a bit longer, maybe for 60 minutes, but it's delicious. My kids love this one, it's a hit with the entire family.
I love this recipe! I doubled it and baked it in a 13x9x2 for 40 min. I did not have cornstarch on hand, so I slowley incorporated flour into the milk, added half of a fine chopped onion and replaced the swiss with the chedder I had on hand. It came out PERFECT, and I can't wait to make this again!
I used 8 oz real frozen crab meat instead of imitation and followed the recipe. It was excellent. I served at my Christmas Eve dinner party. Thanks, Debra
Although the imitation crab I used didn't impart any particular flavor worth discussing, this is definitely going to become my standard quiche recipe. The flavor was great and the texture was consistant and creamy yet fluffy. I rarely have sour cream or heavy cream on hand which is standard in many quiche recipes, but I always have mayo. This had the best flavor compared to other quiches I tried. I won't do the crab again, but I can't wait to try it with other ingredients. A wonderful base quiche!
I thought this was ok, but Husband - admittedly, not a huge fan of imitation crabmeat - wasn't interested in anything more than a few bites. I found it rather sweet and a bit boring. Perhaps a blend of cheeses might have added more flavor. Oh well, thanks anyway.
I've made this twice; once with 2 eggs and once with 3. Definitely prefer the 3 egg version--much firmer. I slipped a frozen pie crust out of the aluminum pan and into a pyrex pan; the frozen crust molded to the pyrex pan shape nicely. I used low fat milk and mayo. Next time I think I'll add some chives or shallots.
Excellent! Perfect brunch or really anytime dish! My fiance wasn't even hungry, but tasted my piece and then had to get his own bc it was so good! I had to add some salt to it, but I'm a huge salt fan!
This was good. Very easy to throw together and a nice flavor.
Excellent recipe.. made as is with additions others stated .. I used frozen chopped spinach and scallions and mixed the cheeses swiss mozzarella and cheddar. Even hubby loved it as i watched for his reaction.. already went and bought items needed to make again
this quiche is absolutely fabulous! my SO loves it too, and he is not a fan of either quiche or imitation crab. i make it frequently, and use whatever cheese i have at the time. i also add salt, pepper, and a little garlic powder for more flavor.
This recipe is fabulous! I made just a couple changes... I used part-skim mozzerella instead of swiss and added some dill for flavor. Instead of using a regular pie crust, I used layers of phyllo dough to cut some fat and calories. It turned out delicious! Will definitely make again!
Thanks so much for this recipe. We had it for dinner, sprinkled a little Old Bay on top, perfect!
Good basic & quick recipe but I found it lacking flavor. I added old bay which made for great flavor, however I'll be looking for a healthier add. Next time I'll also be substituting some healthier choices but sticking with this basic, good recipe.
will make again for sure!
Solid recipe! I used real, canned crab instead of imitation crab (two cans), and used a cup of swiss cheese and a half cup of mozarella. I also used a little Velveeta cheese on top for extra color, although it did nothing for the taste. Bake time was at least 40 minutes, and my oven tends to be hotter than most. Next time I may add a bit of crumbled bacon for extra flavor.
