Crab and Swiss Quiche

4.3
286 Ratings
  • 5 173
  • 4 73
  • 3 26
  • 2 9
  • 1 5

My aunt gave me this recipe because she knew I loved imitation crab. It is amazing how simple and quick it is and VERY GOOD!

Recipe by Debbie S.

Gallery
20 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch quiche
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, mix together eggs, milk, mayonnaise and cornstarch. Mix in the imitation crab and Swiss cheese. Pour into pie shell.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a knife inserted into center of the quiche comes out clean, about 30 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
343 calories; protein 11.2g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 25.7g; cholesterol 77.3mg; sodium 496.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022