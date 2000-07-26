Country Style Fried Potatoes

4.5
294 Ratings
  • 5 195
  • 4 79
  • 3 16
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

These fried potatoes are the perfect companion for bacon and eggs. You may use oil instead of shortening if you wish.

Recipe by Sara

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a large cast iron skillet, heat shortening over medium-high heat. Add potatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are golden brown. Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika. Serve hot.

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 52.1g; fat 11.7g; sodium 399.8mg. Full Nutrition
