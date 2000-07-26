Country Style Fried Potatoes

A couple of tips I learned from my first mother-in-law have helped me to obtain nicely browned fried potatoes ever since. We use oil instead of shortening for health reasons, and get away with that due to these techniques. The seasonings in this recipe are good, but can be changed to go with a given meal (more like chili powder, cumin, and garlic when eating southwestern styled meats (e.g. - anything with pepper jack cheese and/or meats marinated in soy and salsa, etc.). Or if using oregano, rosemary and garlic, and putting potatoes on the board instead of pasta, then I'll sprinkle a touch of garlic, and matching herbs on the T's, then sprinkle with parmesan and parsley when serving. For German-like meats, I'll sometimes toss in some vinegar, bacon crumbles, and if I have them, some sliced green onions. Here are the tips: a) cube eveningly , OF COURSE b) cover the potatoes and cook on low heat until they are cooked through, stirring occasionally c) then take off the lid and turn up the heat, and stir a *little* more often, making sure not to turn before browing occurs, but not waiting until they burn to stir them (this just takes practice and multi-tasking to keep track of while prep'ing the rest of the meal). My mom always sliced her fried potatoes after they were boiled or baked, but I can't get as consistent of a result her way 9sorry Mom, I just don't have your touch), but the above tricks always result in excellent tatoes around here!).