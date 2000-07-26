Country Style Fried Potatoes
These fried potatoes are the perfect companion for bacon and eggs. You may use oil instead of shortening if you wish.
These fried potatoes are the perfect companion for bacon and eggs. You may use oil instead of shortening if you wish.
Great recipe, but I found a few tips missing: - the shortening has to be genuinely hot before you add the potatos; if it is too cold, the potatos will soak it up and won't close their pores - Don't go over medium heat as the potatos will burn quickly on one side and stay raw on the other (if you do not use cooked potatos) - After having added the potatos, let them sizzle a few minutes (2-3) on one side. If you stir too quickly, they won't caramelize and get crispy. They will still be wonderful, but they won't have that extra touch. Otherwise I found that adding slices of carrots can be a wonderful change, and also spicing the potatos with curry powder or paste.Read More
Just an average recipe for fried potatoes. Think it needs onions and maybe green peppers or more spice to add more flavor. Not bad but not great.Read More
Great recipe, but I found a few tips missing: - the shortening has to be genuinely hot before you add the potatos; if it is too cold, the potatos will soak it up and won't close their pores - Don't go over medium heat as the potatos will burn quickly on one side and stay raw on the other (if you do not use cooked potatos) - After having added the potatos, let them sizzle a few minutes (2-3) on one side. If you stir too quickly, they won't caramelize and get crispy. They will still be wonderful, but they won't have that extra touch. Otherwise I found that adding slices of carrots can be a wonderful change, and also spicing the potatos with curry powder or paste.
Very good basic fried potatoes. I'm not very patient so after cubing the potatoes, I cooked them in the microwave for about 7 min, which didn't cook them but certainly sped up the frypan part. Also, I subbed veg oil for the shortening (and less of it). Honestly, they're a little plain as is BUT served as a side to a hot plate of scrambled eggs (and a little melted butter over them), they were tasty and filling.
These were really good. I made a big breakfast this morning and added these potatoes to our menu. Instead of using regular potatoes, I used some frozen hashbrowns I have had in my freezer for ages. I sauteed them in some butter and olive oil rather than shortening. I wish I would have sauteed some onions and bell peppers to go along with these, but didn't think of that until the potatoes were almost done. Of course I added a little dash of onion powder along with the garlic and gave it a hefty dose of freshly ground black pepper. Thanks for sharing. Hey "D"...these are right up your alley!!
It's entirely possible to use just veggie oil to cook these. After years working for burger joint that hand-cut all their potatoes, a secret I learned is to thoroughly wash, drain and pat dry the potatoes before frying. This washes out the starch and gluten that make potatoes mushy. Do this and you can cook them in any fat you like!
These are terrific! My family devoured the entire pan tonight at dinner. The only changes I made were bacon fat instead of shortening, and I added 1/2 tsp. onion powder to the spice mix. Really fantastic flavor, color and texture.
Delicious! I cut the recipe in half and partially microwaved the potatoes to cut down on cooking time. I also used butter instead of shortening, added some onions, and used minced garlic vs. garlic powder. This is a great accompaniment to scrambled eggs, bacon, and toast - just like our favorite diner does it!
Very good basic fried potatoes. I'm not very patient so after cubing the potatoes, I cooked them in the microwave for about 7 min, which didn't cook them but certainly sped up the frypan part. Also, I subbed veg oil for the shortening (and less of it). Honestly, they're a little plain as is BUT served as a side to a hot plate of scrambled eggs (and a little melted butter over them), they were tasty and filling.
I've been making these for years! The only difference is I use the leftover potato from when I make potato skins. After I scoop the potato out of the skins, I break it up slightly and refrigerate overnight. Then the next morning I use them to make fried potatoes. I prefer margarine instead of shortening to brown them and also add a little bit of parsley, oregano, and rosemary. It's a great way to use up the leftover potato!
These basic fried potatoes were made great by frying them on 1/4 cup garlic flavored olive oil and adding minced green onion and my own fried bacon bits.Serve with a dollop of sour cream for an extra kick. Thanks Sara.
I made this for Christmas morning and they were awesome. I have tried for a long time to make breakfast potatoes but they always came out mushy. Using the shortening did the trick. They came out crisp and delicious. I did add some sliced onions and red/green bell peppers. Even though they weren't as healthy as if I used vegetable oil, the shortening did the trick. Thanks!!!!
I'm a senior citizen of German heritage, and was raised on this recipe in childhood. The only difference was that Mom would add a little more salt & pepper, would add about a cup of onion to the skillet(rough chop),and fry 3 or 4 bacon slices in another skillet till crisp, and sprinkle crumbled bacon on top potatoes when served. These days, I am more aware of the sat-fat issue, & substitute extra light olive oil for the shortening. It does taste the same, & still takes me back to my days on the family farm. Potatoes were served every day in one form or another, as we raised them in the garden, and they were cheap & plentiful. Thanks to GodivaGirl for bringing back those good old memories.
Great potato recipe. I will serve with breakfast occationally, but usually serve with dinner. Adjust the seasoning to taste. Also, I sliced rather than cubed my potatoes.
This is the BEST potatoe recipe! It was 7:00pm and I was short on time and energy. This was so EASY! They turned out fine using vegetable oil instead of shortening. Seasoning was awesome. Add some steak and eggs and you've got a great dinner.
These were good. I didn't have an iron skillet and the potatoes kept sticking to the pan I used. The key to these turning out so crisp is using the shortening. Will make these again using a better alternative to an iron skillet.
I grew up in the country, and this is very similar to how my mom always made them! Really the only difference is using left over bacon grease instead of shortening (adds that little bit of extra yummy flavor). Serve with county white gravy (peppered or sausage flavored) and it's to die for!!
These are a good basic recipe, but the use of bacon grease makes these healthy (shortening is hydrogenated and full of trans fat and there is nothing good about any kind of vegetable oil as it is harmful for your heart) and delicious. I save all my bacon fat in a large mug in the refrigerator for when I need it to fry with or to add some flavor to beans and other foods. I like to chop onions and cook in mine for added pizzaz. Shredded cheddar and frshly snipped chives added when done sends these over the top.
I think it is ridiculous that people rate this recipe without actually making it. One person used frozen hash browns and basically changed everything else up as well and commented that they should have added peppers and onions...have you heard of potatoes o'brien? Make the recipe if you are going to rate it. Tweets are common but when you go so far that it no longer resembles the recipe then create your OWN recipe and let others rate yours...
This is a tried and true fantastic recipe. I also start with very hot oil, bacon grease, or shortening depending- spice up the taters and add some onions as well. The keys to fried potatoes are uniform thinner slicing and keeping them covered until they get soft- uncover and brown them. Always make sure to use enough oil so they don't stick as well. Patience is the biggest part especially if you love these crunchy as we do. Great old school recipe!
These are almost exactly how I make my breakfast potatoes, except I figured it out by trial and error! I like to parboil the potatoes before frying if I have time or use leftover baked potatoes from the day before and slice or dice them up. It makes the potato softer and much quicker to fry in the pan. Instead of shortening I use 1/2 whipped butter and 1/2 vegetable oil. I also use season salt for the salt and red color. I might try the paprika next time with regular salt. Potatoes prepared this way taste just like the ones you get at the restaurants, but they are actually better because they never end up in the deep fryer.
I have never, ever, EVER been able to get fried potatoes to come out good at home before using this recipe. My uncle is even a short order cook and I still couldn't figure it out!!! Great recipe and the tip from one reviewer about making sure the oil/fat/shortening is hot before putting the potatoes in is the HOLY GRAIL of fried potatoes!!!! Thanks to all! I microwaved in a microwave steamer until almost fork tender, drained WELL, put into hot bacon fat, and added half an onion diced and a little cayenne pepper for some kick.
Just an average recipe for fried potatoes. Think it needs onions and maybe green peppers or more spice to add more flavor. Not bad but not great.
excelent recipe. I will offer this tip, if you want really super results cube your potatoes, place them in a container and fill with water, place in frig for a couple of hours (The potatoes must be very cold) then procede to fry them as stated in recipe. I prefer bacon grease to fry the potatoes but that's my own taste.
Excellent! Everyone loved them. I had left over baked potatoes from dinner the night before so just peeled and used those. This really made preparing these quick and easy. The garlic powder and paprika is perfect. Thanks for sharing!
Really yummy Sara! I didn't have any meat in the house so we had breakfast for dinner. Eggs, sausage, german pancakes and these delicious spuds really hit the spot. I added a little chopped onion too. Thanks!
Very, very good. And very easy. However, they did take much more than 15 minutes to brown. Expect to turn them over once in a while for about double that time. Will do again, though!
I usually fry my potatoes this way. But when I'm in a hurry, I slice the potatoes instead of cubing them. They cook faster and you get more crunchy pieces.
good, added jalapenos & onion.
These were excellent! Followed the recipe as written EXCEPT for one change : I used bacon grease instead of shortening. Perfect! Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. Thank you for sharing your recipe!!
YUM!! I used olive oil instead of shortening.
I made this the other night as a side for dinner! It tasted wonderful. Instead of measuring everything, I just kind of eyeballed it! Will definately cook this again. :)
Try microwaving the potatoes first. I use the baked potato mode. I do the two potatoes for frying four potatoes. And so on. This really speeds up your frying time. Don, Wagner, SD
There is nothing country about these at all. Fried potatoes need bacon grease to cook in. Salt and pepper to taste, drain on a paper towel if needed. I prefer to wash the potatoes and eave the skin on. I've lived and cooked in "the country" all my life. Fried taters need some bacon grease for taste IF you can eat such foods.
These are great. After partially browning the potatoes I added a small amount of water, 2-3 TBSP, and quickly covered to speed up the cooking time. Once the water cooked out I fried them until done. For more flavorI added the salt, pepper and garlic powder while they were still cooking. Left the paprika out all together. Wonderful recipe...
I've been eating these potatoes all my life. My family is southern and my mom made them this way and so do I. Occasionally, I add chopped onions and green peopper. I serve them with hamburgers and baked beans for a fast supper.
Used olive oil instead of shortening and these turned out great, even after I kinda messed up and didn't follow directions. Very easy recipe to customize with seasons you enjoy.
And if you really want to cut down time, use a can of diced potatoes - rinse well to cut down on the "canned" taste - these can be cooked over slightly higher heat also as all they need is browning.
A comforting favorite. We have them for dinner too, with a slice of ham or pork chops. I normally use bacon fat rather than shortening. It adds flavor and if I'm making the potatoes at breakfast, there is already some in the pan.
oops , forgot to add you can cut these in any shape/size you want the only difference it makes is in cooking time . If you use shortening and dont like the finished texture , switch potatoes . Each type has its own characteristics !
My husband thought they were absolutely fabulous! Using olive oil is a great shortening substitute.
Yes! This is nearly identical to the fried potatoes that my grandma was famous for all those years ago. I sliced the potatoes in odd shapes as she did. I also added an onion, which I highly recommend. I look forward to adding peppers some day too. As another reviewer pointed out, the cast iron skillet is important. I had to use another skillet because my only cast iron skillet was occupied with chicken fried steak! The potatoes turned out great but I like the overall browing effect better with a good cast iron skillet. What a meal.
Just like Grandma used to make! I, too, cut up a white onion and added to the potatoes about four minutes before the potatoes were done. If you add the onion to soon they will burn or become tough. The cast iron skillet does make a difference but don't let that stop you from making these if you don't have one. Any skillet will still produce a great tasting country fried potato dish!
My dad used to make this stuff for breakfast after Mass every Sunday morning. I have never been able to duplicate it...until now. Delicious and I didn't change a thing. Thank you for the post and a great childhood memory.
Good old comfort food here. I did modify just a bit based upon other folks' recommendations, but really not necessary. I microwaved the cubed potatoes for 7 minutes before frying. I added some onions and used minced garlic rather than garlic powder. And seasoned salt. Yummy. I loved cooking this in my cast iron skillet...potatoes got all yummy crunchy.
My wife and I first tried this about a year and a half ago and now we use this at least once a week. Excellent fried tatters
I love this recipe. My kids love this recipe. It took some time but well worth it. I will never be able to buy store bought morning potatoes again. But at least with this recipe they are willing to help prepare them. I wouldn't change a thing. The cast iron skillet is a must.
We had these wonderful potatoes tonight and my 12 year old, my hubby and I gave these a 5. I was told I can make these again *smile*. The seasoning was just right. Really like these. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe was FANTASTIC! And very easy! I will definitely recommend this to my friends and family!
Made these just as directed and they were Great. We will be serving these for our big family get together on Easter!
Easy and tasty :) Kid approved!
Great basic recipe! I always use an onion in combination with the potatoes. I don't like the garlic powder that early in the morning so I add lots of black pepper and a pinch of salt. It takes a while waiting for potatoes to brown flip and wait some more but it's worth it. My grandkids will pass up their mom's & dad's to eat mine! They are great cooks but there are some things in life grandma is just better at doing! Try it you'll like it!
I make these hash brown style potatoes a lot for breakfast. I use canola oil instead of shortening, and usually throw in about a cup of diced onions, sometimes I thrown in a can of sliced button mushrooms and cubes of ham to make it a sort of hash. Very versatile recipe!
As suggested I microwaved the cubed potatos for 7 mins which cuts down on time and probably offers a better quality of food. Also I found the flavor of the spices good but too much for the amount of potato.
Good basic recipe. Never thought to use shortening before and now I will never go back. I added an onion and sweet red, yellow and green peppers. Great side-dish.
This is really good. Instead of frying them in shortening, I fry mine in bacon grease:) Thanks for the recipe:)
The only thing I didn't like about this recipe is that they didn't say what type of potato to use and what size... A large red potato is gonna be much smaller than a large russet! At least give me total lbs or something :) Anyhoo, I ended up using 6 large red potatos since its what I had on hand. Came out great... Husband and 1 year old were in heaven! Only thing I would do is move the potatos to a bowl before seasoning as it smoked pretty badly when I just dumped them into the hot pan.
Very good. The spices add a good flavour. Liked it better when I used olive oil instead of shortening - less of a greasy texture and taste. When making the second time, I added spices towards the end of cooking and they blended in with potatoes better.
A couple of tips I learned from my first mother-in-law have helped me to obtain nicely browned fried potatoes ever since. We use oil instead of shortening for health reasons, and get away with that due to these techniques. The seasonings in this recipe are good, but can be changed to go with a given meal (more like chili powder, cumin, and garlic when eating southwestern styled meats (e.g. - anything with pepper jack cheese and/or meats marinated in soy and salsa, etc.). Or if using oregano, rosemary and garlic, and putting potatoes on the board instead of pasta, then I'll sprinkle a touch of garlic, and matching herbs on the T's, then sprinkle with parmesan and parsley when serving. For German-like meats, I'll sometimes toss in some vinegar, bacon crumbles, and if I have them, some sliced green onions. Here are the tips: a) cube eveningly , OF COURSE b) cover the potatoes and cook on low heat until they are cooked through, stirring occasionally c) then take off the lid and turn up the heat, and stir a *little* more often, making sure not to turn before browing occurs, but not waiting until they burn to stir them (this just takes practice and multi-tasking to keep track of while prep'ing the rest of the meal). My mom always sliced her fried potatoes after they were boiled or baked, but I can't get as consistent of a result her way 9sorry Mom, I just don't have your touch), but the above tricks always result in excellent tatoes around here!).
these were amazing!!!! the family loved them! I used seasoned salt and omitted all other seasonings. also I used 4 potatoes instead of 6 and oil in place of shortening. thanks sal!
Did not have cast iron skillet but they cooked perfectly in a teflon skillet.
Used onion salt instead of regular salt. Very good!
Lawsy Mercy these are good Southern home cookin'. I grew up on these except we always cooked our potatoes (and still do) in bacon fat and always have sliced white onion in with them. We usually use regular old white baking potatoes. With fried chicken, mashed taters, green beans and chocolate pie. Yummy!
These potatoes are delicious! I have been making these for 20 years and think they taste better than any frozen brand. I also do add-in's like chopped roasted red pepper, paprika and chile powder. Also leftover ham is very good in this dish.
Used olive oil instead and skipped the paprika...microwaved potatoes also to speed up cook time! Turned out great!
I substituted the garlic powder for garlic salt and added onion powder. I also cooked them in vegetable oil instead of shorting. These came out superb!
I grew up eating fried potatoes cooked this way. The only difference is I always brown the potatoes on high heat until golden brown and then I turn the heat down low and put a lid on them. This keeps the potatoes crispy on the outside but melt in your mouth tender on the inside. I fry them in Canola oil with lots of black pepper, garlic powder and salt.
Add Onions when they are almost ready. I like Konriko seasoning. If you microwave your potatoes after you cut them they will cook faster and the starch that seeps out while in the microwave will make a crispier coating.
A most tasty southern staple at my house. For a variation we sometimes add diced onion while the potatoes are cooking.YUMMY!
Tasty potatoes to go with my "breakfast for dinner"meal. I halved the recipe since I was only cooking for 2. The potatoes browned up nicely and had very good flavor, but I could have done with less shortening. I served these with 'Cheesy Ham Cups' and 'Mini Sour Cream Biscuits'. Both are AR recipes.
Awesome, wouldn't change a thing.
Fantastic!! I would give this more stars if I could. I followed the recipe exactly, no changes whatsoever. I used Yukon Gold potatoes, and they came out so amazing, my picky kids couldn't get enough. Even the five year old, who hates potatoes and won't even touch french fries, gave this one a double thumbs up. They turned out a beautiful golden brown, perfect crunch on the outside, yet creamy on the inside, and the seasoning was amazing. Nothing bland about these. They took a bit to cook and get that beautiful color, but it's fine, since I didn't have to "babysit" them, just stir every once in a while. I served them with roasted chicken and green beans. Perfect!!
I had never made this before and this was a very easy-to-follow recipe. A cast-iron skillet is a must with these. Will be making these again!
We've had these twice now, and they've been popular both times. The first time I prepared a Hot ring sausage, put scrambled eggs inside the ring, and surrounded the ring with the potatoes. It looked spectacular, and wow'd my son's overnight guest.
delicious...cajun sesoning works too..add sliced green and red peppers while frying..wonderful added color and taste
This is really a good and quick recipe. Growing up with not a lot of money and stretching the food dollar, my wonderful Mother made this using bacon grease and adding cubed day old bread. The bread became crunchy and brown with wonderful bacon flavor!
Yum, I'm a potato-phile and this recipe is fantastic! I halfed the recipe and used cubed yukon gold new potatoes and microwaved them 5 minutes before tossing them in the pan. This allowed me to use a bit less oil in frying (I used olive oil and a bit of butter). Also tossed in seasoning salt, a couple ripped up rosemary 'leaves' and a tsp or so of onion about 5 minutes before it was done. I served it w/ scrambled eggs, salsa and veggie sausage patties.
Very good, been doing taters like this for years, but, along with the smell and flavor, I always add a small onion diced or sliced. Love onions in fried taters for breakfast or any meal. Crispy they are better than french fries with a hamburger off the grill. save some extra baked potatoes for good results..
Great taste! Good texture!
This recipe was excellent - crispy outside, creamy inside. I substituted butter for shortening since I never have any but they still came out great. Will definitely use this one again!
I have been eating and cooking these potatoes all of my life. Cast iron NOT non-stick is the only way to cook these right. If your potatoes burned, you cooked them too high or did not have enough fat, or both. They are best cooked in bacon grease. Mama always used onion and garlic salt. I use Morton's Natures Seasoning.
Definitely a "keeper" - I didn't think I could get raw potatoes cooked like that without a lid, but it worked and they were very good ! I would cut the pepper a bit next time and add a "bit" more garlic ! I also used a couple shallots which was a wonderful accent as well ! Very yummy!
These were perfect, using a cast iron skillet really does make a difference. I used russet potatoes, they worked out fine. Did however cook the potatoes with onions added like others suggested. Thanks for the recipe!
WOW! We loved this recipe!! Not greasy as I had feared and tons of flavour. If I hadn't been the one to make them I would have swore they were store/restaurant bought....mmmmmm - I will definately be making these again!
Delish. I added onions and green bell peppers before adding the potatoes and it came out awesome. I also followed other's advise and used bacon grease.
Wonderful! I added a little chili powder and followed the recipe otherwise.
I LOVED these potatoes.... I did use butter though in bottom of pan.... Taste was excellent...
Thees tasted like any fried potato to me. I only change the shortening to canola oil. The next time I fix this potatoes I add 1/2 bell pepper and 1/4 of a chopped up onion. Plus I also used 1 minced clove of garlic instead of powder and smoked paprika. My family like the fact that I add 2 other veggie to this.
Made this recipe this morning to go with eggs, and it was delicious! I used butter instead of shortening, and the potatoes turned out just fine. I also left the peel on the potatoes. That saves time, and the peel adds nutrients and a bit of flavor. The spices also give this dish wonderful flavor, so definitely make sure to use all of them. I will be making this again soon!
An easy to follow and DELICIOUS recipe. I added 1/2 teaspoon onion powder, and it tasted even better. My whole family loved the recipe!
Theses were very good, will make again, but next time will cut the oil/butter down. A little greasy, but tasted great
These are terrific!
Good basic fried potato recipe. I used butter in place of shortening and added some green onions and cheese to the top. Yum!
These are absolutely the best fried potatoes I have ever made!!!! I have finally found the secret!!!!!! Shortening!!!!!! Wonderful. My family loves these. These will be a weekly side dish. Thank you!!!
loved this. old style taste.
excellent and easy to make
This was ok. You HAVE to use a non-stick pan for this, otherwise you'll have a big brown crusty mess on the bottom like I did. Took a long time to get the potatoes done, and it was pretty bland, even after adding 1/2 small onion. Could have used more spices.
These were excellent. I followed the recipe exactly and they came out crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. I will definitely make these again!
Yummmy! I love the spices in the potatoes. I made them with eggs and bacon. Next time I will try them as a side for dinner. I also bet an onion added in will taste great. Can't wait to try it again with the onion. Thanks for posting this simple recipie.
YUM! I used peanut oil instead of shortening and red potatoes with the skin on and they were awesome. Added a little onion and then sprinkled a little shredded sharp cheddar once they were finished cooking. WILL make these again!
This is an excellent recipe. I add a chopped onion to mine though...gotta have the onion!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections