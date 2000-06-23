Different Chicken Divan
This chicken divan recipe is different. I have improved it! This is the best chicken divan — the onions make it!
Hi, I am the author of this recipe. I had a change of last name..lol Anyway I have lost my original name and can't get it back if I wanted to, I have tried to get them to give me my account back under my new name but so far no luck! The reason I am writing is to let you guys know that this dish IS supposed to be served over white rice and yes by all means cut down on the curry if you like, I use 1 TBLSP. I am so happy that most people have enjoyed this recipe! If you like something MUCH milder, try Lisa Adams chicken noodle casserole. Another thing about this recipe that I have started doing over time is not adding the crunchy onions until the last 5 minutes of baking time. I will get around to posting more recipes under my new name soon. Thx again and Bon Appetit! 08-25-04Read More
This dish is very salty (check out the sodium content!). Using reduced salt products and replacing the garlic salt with a lesser amount of garlic powder helped. The curry adds a terrific flavor but doesn't overpower the dish. See my "meal idea" for suggested side dishes.Read More
CUT PREP AND CLEANUP BY HALF! (But baking time is doubled to one hour). I used 2 heads raw broccoli florets (cut rather small) and placed them on the bottom. Then I cubed 2 pounds of raw chicken and placed it atop. The sauce went next; cover chicken well with sauce, then cover the PAN. I baked this for 30 minutes, then remove cover and added the cheese and onions and baked an additional half hour. I do agree that the onions make it, and I didn't even use the full amount. For our own tastes, I only added 1/2 a teaspoon of Madras curry powder, and it was plenty. BUT DO ADD about 2 Tbsp. fresh squeezed LEMON JUICE to the sauce. It really, really adds to the flavor! (If hesitant, mix a squeeze into a spoonful of the sauce--you'll see :) ) The cayenne is a great addition; I used full amount.
This recipe was excellent! My family has always enjoyed this dish but your additions of garlic, cayenne and onions really made a big difference. In the past I'd used breadcrumbs on the cheese as a topping which are good--this is better. I generally don't like cayenne pepper but have to admit it made a big difference in the taste. NOTE: The amount of curry powder to add depends on the brand start with 1 1/2 teas and go up to as much as 2 Tablespoons depending on taste. I was shocked when I switched brands and found I needed to cut the curry amount down to a fourth.
The words out of my husband's mouth "this is so good, make this again." Made me feel great. I reduced the curry and cayenne pepper, reduced the mayo and added some sour cream. The soup mixture was a little thick so I added some milk to thin it out a little. LIke one reveiwer said, the onions make the recipe. I put onions on one side and left them off on the other side. Big mistake. You could definitely make this healthier. I will make this again for sure.
If I could give this more than five stars, I would. This dish has become my husband's absolute favorite. My whole family loves it, including my three preschool aged children. Instead of mayonnaise, I use plain yogurt and it comes out just fine. In fact, I prefer it with plain yogurt instead of mayo. A quick and easy meal. We eat it over rice. Yum!
LOVED this recipe! I didn't have the means to weigh out a pound of broccoli, but I didn't put in enough- this may just be the best way to eat broccoli, so don't skimp! Next time I'll try two HEAPING cups and see how it is:) Also, I added plain garlic powder instead of garlic salt, and omitted the extra salt all together. This is definitely a new staple in my family!
Oh man, this was good! We love curry and cayenne so my gang got the best of both worlds. I actually added more curry than called for, but I wouldn't recommend it if you not a true curry lover. I used low salt soups and garlic powder instead of garlic salt. So delicious Lisa!
Yum! This was quite tasty, after reading so many reviews about too much curry, I cut it way back to 1 1 1/2 teaspoon. The dish was still good, but I will follow the author's suggestion next time and do a whole Tablespoon. I used regular McCormick curry, maybe it's milder than fancier kinds?
This was delicious! I used leftover marinated turkey breasts that we had grilled a few days before. Using Healthy Request soups did not compromise the flavor, which made me feel better about licking my fork clean:o)
I really like this recipe. It is rich, delicious, and definitely has kick!!! We serve over rice--I would never serve it alone. It's a great way to introduce your kids to new flavors, if they're not used to curry or the spiciness of cayenne. We scale it down a bit because we don't need 10 servings, but I still use almost a pound of chicken and a head of broccoli, cut up and steamed beforehand. The mayo I just about halve and I only use the cream of chicken soup(1 can). I use 1/2tsp curry, a rounded 1/4tsp of cayenne and a little less than 1/2tsp of garlic salt. Comes out great:)
This recipe calls for a tablespoon and a half of curry...It was disgusting...my boyfriend and I both hated it...way too much curry...next time I am calling my grandmother for her chicken divan recipe...hers is awesome...if your garbage can is hungry make this...
I am the original submitter, please serve over white rice, please use only 1 TBLSP Curry to start with, the yellow common kind. Yes, this is my hubby's favorite as well! I usually leave out the cayenne or use less & I always SPRINKLE some curry/salt/pepper on the chicken as I fry it in butter as well...yum! Going to have to make it now! Also, I really think the Frenchs Fried Onions are very important to the recipe! I hope you will make sure to use them! Husbands really seem to love this recipe. I always check in and make sure the corrections above are viewable.
Amazing! This is probably my favorite meal I ever made! Will be a staple in our home from now on!
I have been making this recipe for the last 6 years. It is delicious and one of my very favorite recipes on this site. My hubby & sons are thrilled when I make this. Only thing I do differently is, I only use about a 1/4 c. of mayo. For the people who gave this a bad review, you obviously don't know good, flavorful, comfort food.
My whole family loved this new favorite. Sometimes the young diners are the true test of a new recipe-our daughter pronounced that it "can't be a casserole, because she likes it!" Try it served over rice cooked in chicken broth rather than water.
Not the healthiest,but very tasty.
Thanks for the amazing recipe. My kids even love it so much they asked if we could have it for Christmas dinner.
This dish had great flavor but was really rich. Only alteration was that I added low fat sour cream a few minutes before serving over rice.
This was a HUGE hit. I cook for the homeless once a month and am always looking for quick easy TASTE recipes that I can make for 50 or more people. When I saw curry I know I was going to get this a try, it was going to be just a little different. It was so easy to make and it smelled wonderful. Everyone loved it, even the kids. We'll definately have it again and I'll be making it for my family this week.
This is my favorite meal! I first had a chicken divan casserole nearly identical to this one, when eating dinner at my mother in-laws. It became an instant favorite. To me it's just not chicken divan without the curry. I follow this recipe, except I use two teaspoons of curry and also I make a cup of white instant rice. I layer the rice in the bottom. It soaks up all the sauce and makes it more filling. Also I usually top with French's fried onions the last 5 minutes of cooking. Everyone always loves this!
I altered this a bit by using less curry powder, no cayenne pepper and topping it with buttered cornflakes- and my whole family ate it. My husband raves about his mom's Chicken Divan- and I think this is just as good (maybe even better!) My little boy (15 mo) even gobbles this up everytime I make it.
All I can say is: Delicious!
Really good. Omitted curry since I had none on hand. I also added a pack of mushrooms and an onion that I sauteed in a lil olive oil first. I used fresh broccoli that I blanched first and left the chicken raw and cut into cubes. Chicken cooked in this casserole with no problem. Loved the crunchy onion topping! Family approved served with a tossed salad. Thanks!
This is quite good - a little like the recipe on this site for Chicken Casserole del Sol, but (frankly) easier. I made this last night and didn't notice until just now that the recipe called for cooked broccoli. I took two heads of raw broccoli, peeled the stems, chopped them up - not even that small, some of those florets were pretty big! - and threw them on top of the chicken. Turned out great, actually; the broccoli was cooked just right, still slightly firm. I don't think I'd change a thing next time since I like my veggies with a little texture. Other than that - omitted the French-fried onions and used crushed cornflakes instead, eyeballed the cheese on top (didn't use anywhere near the amount called for), used one can of reduced-fat soup and half reduced-fat mayo, and kept all of the spices the same. We'll make this again! Edit: Also good with a pound of fresh mushrooms layered in with the chicken and broccoli.
I absolutely loved this chicken recipe and so did both of my kids, who are extremely picky. I only added a tablespoon of curry and I added some french fried onions to the sauce mixture before I poured it on top. Then I finished it the way the recipe calls for. This is probably the best chicken recipe I have ever had the pleasure of eating!!!
This is one of the best recipes I have ever had. I was so pleased with the combination of flavors. I will continue to make this recipe for many years to come!!!
this would be a 5 star if it weren't for how terrible it is for you. I reduced the mayo to 3/4 cup, omitted one can of soup, reduced the cheese, and added a bit of nonfat milk to make up for it. Still delish! Next time I will reduce the mayo even further. Curry in chicken divan is genius!
My husband said this was one of the best things I've ever made! It was delicious! I put all the cheese on the top instead of putting some in the "sauce" because I misread, but still delicious. We both couldn't wait until lunch the next day to eat the left overs. DELICIOUS!!!
This was the BEST Chicken Divan recipe I've ever had. My husband has decided to call it "Awesome Divan." Next time, we are going to add less cayenne pepper...because it was a little too spicy for us...but WOW. I can't say enough good things about this. I LOVED LOVED LOVED IT!!
A nice change to the ordinary chicken divan. The fried onions were a great addition!! Very good recipe, I will definately make it again!
I have been making this recipe for over 25 years, but with some variation. I put a package of fine cooked noodles in the bottom of a greased cake pan. Then the broccoli and then the chicken. If I am in a hurry I use a prepared chicken from the grocery. I then mix together 2 cans of cream of chicken soup, 1 cup of mayo, 1 tablespoon of curry and 1 tablespoon lemon juice. I spread this over the layers and top with 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese. I bake covered for 1 hour. I let it sit for 5 mins. before serving and cut like lasagna. It is always a hit.
I cut the recipe in half, for that reason I use 1 can of Campbell's cream of mushroom and chicken soup since it adds just the right flavor. BE SURE to use curry, maybe not as much as stated, but start with just a little and you'll never want it without it again, it makes the whole dish come together. Instead of dried onions for topping, I've used either crushed potato chips or Ritz crushed with melted butter. You will never find a better recipe, thanks for sharing MRSADAMS - Lisa Brown!!!
I followed this recipe very loosely. I actually used four cups of shredded chicken and added one yellow onion and six ounces of cooked egg noodles to the mix. I also added a cup of sour cream and a 1/2 cup of white wine to the sauce, along with 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice. I reduced the curry powder to 1 tablespoon and the cheddar to 1 cup. I put crushed saltine crackers mixed with melted butter in place of the french fried onions.
This was delicious and very easy to make. I made this ahead of time and froze it. Then, I put it in the oven to bring to temperature, and then finally served it for an all day football party. This held up for hours and the taste was delicious. The chicken stayed tender and the sauce stayed creamy! Excellent!
OMG!OMG!OMG! This is soo good! Make it tonight for dinner. I followed the recipe exactly and it was not spicy at all! I did not add any salt..doesnt need it. This is so good, I cant get over it. YUM YUM YUM! I served over white rice. Next time I will add more chicken and broccoli. You can never have too much broccoli. This is so freaking good. Can you tell that we enjoyed it? Even my 2 year old loved it. I am just thinking how good it will taste tomorrow if there are any leftovers...YUM...
This was pretty good. I am not a huge fan of curry, so I didn't add as much but it ended up adding a unique flavor that everyone in my family appreciated. Thanks for the recipe!
This was amazing! I served it over white rice & followed exactly as written with the addition of the juice of two freshly squeezed lemons (about 1/2 cup) . Thanks!
This was a great chicken recipe. I didn't have enough chicken and added chopped artichoke hearts, it turned out delicious. I served over rice for a perfect winter meal.
Loooooove this!!!! Serve with a glass of Ménage a Trois Moscato and it's pure perfection. I use light mayonnaise, reduced fat Mexican blend cheese, 2 tbsp of curry (huge fan) and also add red pepper flakes for some more spice. Absolutely divine :) thank you SO MUCH for this recipe!!!
This recipie provided a nice twist to the usual dish. Was just a tad heavy on the curry for our taste, buth the cayenne was very good, though we like it spicy. I might tone that back a little when making for company. Overall a very tasty and easy dish!
This was AWESOME!!! My 7 year old said it was THE BOMB!!! I scaled it down to 4 servings, and all I did different was cook the cubed chicken in olive oil with minced garlic and some onion powder. I also used sweet peas instead of broccoli. It was AWESOME!!!! She said she wants it again!
The mayo overshadowed the rest of the ingredients. Next time I will add either half the mayo and thin it with milk/broth or substitute with yogurt and sour cream.
I needed something quick and simple for two unexpected dinner guests and pulled this recipe up. It was absolutely delicious and my guests thought I'd worked all day! I only used a sprinkle of curry powder however as my family is not too fond of it. The cayenne pepper really made the sauce flavorful.
This was so good.I even put some cold on a salad today and it was fantastic. I used 1 tblsp curry powder and omitted the salt and used low sodium soups. The onions make it! I only bought one can by mistake but they were awesome. And i added then the last five minutes. Had the Chardonnay too and was incredible.
I've made various Chicken Divan recipes in the past and while this one is pretty true to the traditional recipe, it's definitely got a bit of zing (and crunch) that is added by the onions on top. It's really delicious and my family is already asking when I am going to make it again!
This is absolutely delicious and my boyfriend has RAVED about it now for 3 days. He is having it again for lunch today.
This was great!
OMG! Family wants this 4 times a week now! Served over rice(made 4 cups and only use Calrose). Made just a few mods - browned chicken in EVOO w/crushed garlic and chopped onions because we love both and instead of fresh broccoli which I didn't have on hand, I used a 16oz pkg of frozen normandy mix (broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. I make 10 servings for my family of 7 and there were NO left overs!!
Mmmmm mmmm, this was so yummy! I did make a few changes, but this was so delicious. It will definitely be in my regular rotation. My Mom used to make this (although I didn't know what it was called), but this surpasses her version (sorry Mom!). I added a few squeezes of lemon juice & about 1/4c chicken broth to the sauce. The lemon juice added a great zing, and I liked it a little more "saucy" with the chicken broth. Also I didn't have french's onions so I used buttered ritz cracker crumbs. My whole family just loved this. Thanks for a great recipe!
My family loved this dish! I used only 1T of curry powder, and it turned out perfectly. Truly a divine Divan.
This is exactly what Chicken Divan should taste like. Followed recipe exactly and it was great.
This recipe was fantastic and even my boyfriend was very impressed! I only used 1 tbsp. of curry and it tasted perfect. I would consider cutting back on the curry and red pepper only for company or those that would not prefer a little zing. I loved it so much that I couldn't help but to have a little bit of the leftovers for breakfast this morning :-) Thank you!!!
Delicious! Love the fried onions on it and the other spices add a nice touch.
Yummy and RICH!!!! I added leftover turkey breast with my cooked chicken breast, used 2 cans cream of mushroom soup because I don't like the chicken pieces in cream of chicken soup, used half the amount of cayenne pepper for fear it would be too spicy on my sensitive tummy, didn't add the onions but added a lot more cheese on the top and to the sauce, and used my Braun hand held mixer to blend the sauce. I also baked for an hour. I ate some when this was ready at half hour over rice. There was water under the chicken, and the sauce(to me) didn't seem cooked enough as it hadn't made it's way to the bottom of the baking dish . After an hour the sauce spread to the bottom of the dish and seemed to enhance the savoury flavors of the curry and cayenne. Again this is very good, and very rich!!
This recipe was awesome my whole family (6 kids)loved it!
Excellent dish. I substituted low fat yogurt for mayo, and it turned out great. It's a bit salty, so I will tweek it the next time I make it.
Didn't have any curry but made as is otherwise. This was pretty good but I may have gone overboard on the cayenne pepper. Definitely had a kick! The onions definitely made this dish. Yum!
Wow! I like easy, and this was easy. I used 1/2 the cheese (that was all I had) so I topped with only the french fried onions. It Was Yumm-O!! ;-)
This was great! I did cut way back on the curry powder as 1 1/2 Tbsp. seemed like a tremendous amount. I also added a layer of brown rice cooked with chicken broth & mushrooms to the bottom of the casserole. A very hearty & warming comfort food.
Eat with rice
I left off the onions and used asparagus instead of broccoli, but the sauce was great. There were no leftovers at our house!
Tried 4 different divan recipes in order to use up some frozen leftover rotisserie chicken, this recipe turned out to be the lest palatable of all I attempted--can't imagine anyone thinking this was 5-star worthy. Far too salty and spicy!
This is so good!! My 5 kids also loved it!!
YUM! I LOVED THIS! The only things is that I would change 1 thing. It needs more liquid. it was a bit dry for my taste. I would add about 1/2 c. milk next time. I did use frozen broccoli- stired it in the pasta and water just before i drained it. Also, didnt have the fried onions- so i used croutons-bread crumbs, garlic, salt and a touch of melted butter tossed together, then put on top. YUM! The fam LOVED IT!
I love this! I like to serve it over rice. My mother-in-law really enjoyed the curry flavor. Don't buy the cheap store brand onions (I got great value from Walmart and they were bland) Thanks for the recipe!
The best chicken divan recipe I've ever tried. I followed the recipe but used more chicken than the recipe called for. I serve over rice with a salad.
I made this tonight for my fiance and me, I thought it was great, he didn't care too much for the broccoli in it though, so I think next time I'm going to leave it out and add big chunks of onion instead. I made a few changes I used cream of broccoli soup, yogurt in place of the mayo, added onions, and used frozen broccoli in butter from green giant. Overall was easy to make, & quick clean up. Will make again and try to tweak it to please my picky eating fiance. Thanks for the great recipe!
Rich, rich, rich. This recipe is wonderful but a little bit goes a long way. I also cut down on curry because my husband doesn't like it and it was enough. I used low sodium soups and it was still too salty. I am going to try using the yogurt next time and see if that helps. I would still give it a 5.
Yummmmmmmm! Great recipe! I will definitely make this again. I read some reviews and scaled back on curry to 1 tbsp. This suited our tastes perfectly. Also left out the table salt since some reviews said it was too salty. I served over white rice. This is tasty comfort food. Loved it.
I originally got this recipe from my sister. Her recipe calls for a box of Uncle Bens Wild Rice, cooked as directed. This is then the bottom layer of the casserole. So yummy!
Great recipe! The onions really make the dish great.
Ater this tonight and it was delicious. I'm trying to cut out condensed soups from my cooking so I made a white sauce instead of the two cans of soup. I also added a splash a lemon juice and only 1 1/2 tsp curry and topped with panko bread crumbs. I made two pie plate size dishes and froze one. Already looking forward to that freezer meal!
This chicken dish has great flavor. I did eliminate the curry altogether. My husband and I found that the cayenne pepper gave it a little too much of a kick. Next time I will consider cutting the cayenne pepper in half, if not eliminate it altogether. I will definitely make this again.
Curry flavor (which I adore) but a little strange. Hearty and decent enough for a quick throw together when I happened upon it and had the ingredients available - I should have guessed it was a one dish after all! Certainly not 'guest' worthy. I will just make a good curry recipe next time. Thanks anyway, I was still full and content :) For other reviewers who decided too much salt - try using real garlic? It may work.
This was awful! I really don't understand all the 5 star ratings. It was salty and strong. Would have probably been much better without so much curry. I kept rereading the recipe to make sure I had prepared it correctly. Ruined my Sunday dinner. I would definitely not recommend this recipe.
I didnt have curry powder or cayenne used chili powder instead plus a little lemon pepper while cooking the chicken. Very tasty we will definitely make this again.
My daughter loves this recipe, even though she detests mayo. I buy the bagged raw broccoli florets from Costco, sometimes cutting into more bite-sized pieces. I like my broccoli well cooked, so I line my baking dish with the florets and roast them in the oven at 400-degrees for 10 minutes or so. I also buy Costco’s cooked rotisserie chicken already skinned and pulled from the bone to cut down on prep time. Other than that, I follow the recipe exactly and serve over Jasmine rice. Always a big hit.
This recipe was EXCELLENT! My husband, in laws and I loved it. However, we did not put much curry in. I think the recipe calls for too much.
We liked this recipe. The changes I made helped though. I added peas rather than the broccoli, and nearly doubled the curry powder. I also used half sour cream instead of mayo but that was to use up what I had in the fridge. I didn't have the proper amount of cheddar but it was still very tasty with out it. I'll make this again...it's hard to please everyone in the house and this one did the trick.
Very good recipe. I substituted turkey for the chicken and used reduced fat cheddar (only 1 c.) Next time I'll use low fat mayo, too. It was very rich, but delicious. Oh, I also reduced the amount of cayenne pepper to 1/4 tsp. since I was serving it to my kids.
I did not care for this recipe.
Tried this last night, switched up chopped spinach instead of the broccoli and it turned out great. Will not top with cheddar cheese again - way too salty. Will try recipe again with mozzarella instead.
Quick and delicious! Much better than we'd anticipated. The kids really enjoyed it, too!
This was a serious crowd pleaser! I even used frozen broccoli (thawed) and it was so easy. I left off the onion and served it over warm rice. Delicious!
This tastes like an indian dish. Awesome flavor, but not low fat.
I really liked the french fried onions. Not too crazy about the curry in this dish, but it was alright. Probably will just omit the curry next time. Overall, pretty good.
I love this recipe! I agree with everyone else, the onions really make this recipe. I'm having company for dinner soon, and I've decided that this is what we're going to have! This is now my go-to chicken divan recipe.
This "is" the best recipie but....I had to change it a little. I used Feta cheese instead and left out the curry, salt, and pepper. You dont need it! She is right about the onions! that is what gives it the flavor!
My family is not a big fan of curry so this wasn't a big hit. Next time I'll reduce the amount I put in significantly.
I really enjoyed this recipe and chose it for the kick given by the cayanne. I cut the cayanne in half because I have very hot cayanne (90,0000 HUs). I added fresh garlic and lemon juice. Also when I added my brocoli, I added it raw because I do not like overcooked mush. The brocoli was cook with just the right amount of bite. It was excellent.
My entire family loved it. I cut the curry, as suggested, but it was still a bit much. I'll try a wee bit less curry next time, but I will definitely make this again! No leftovers, that's for sure!
Love it! I have made this several times by popular request. I personally really like curry and usually use 1 tablespoon of McCormick Medium Curry Powder. I have also used thawed frozen broccoli and added the fried onions during the last few minutes of cooking time.
Quick and easy. A very good all around recipe. You will not be disappointed. I think I'll increase the curry next time.
We love this dish on white rice. Just as good with more broccoli, more soup, or more chicken if you have less of one main ingredient. One 3 oz package of French-fried onions covers our 10x13" pan well enough. Feeds our family of five with a week of leftover lunches for me.
This was really good and can be made lower in fat and calories. I ate this while on Weight Watchers and it was a treat!
I'm usually not a fan of chicken divan, but this is a great recipe!
My husband hates Chicken Divan...But not this one! He loved it and so did I...Love the crispy onions rather the bread crumbs....I went with the first recipe before you corrected it....We loved the spicy!
I liked this a lot, but I would start out with less cayenne unless you like the kick. Not quick the flavor of my mom's version, but I really enjoyed the curry flavor. I also sauteed mushrooms before layering them into the dish before the broccoli. I might add more quantities of veggies next time. NOM!
