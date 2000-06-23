Different Chicken Divan

Hi, I am the author of this recipe. I had a change of last name..lol Anyway I have lost my original name and can't get it back if I wanted to, I have tried to get them to give me my account back under my new name but so far no luck! The reason I am writing is to let you guys know that this dish IS supposed to be served over white rice and yes by all means cut down on the curry if you like, I use 1 TBLSP. I am so happy that most people have enjoyed this recipe! If you like something MUCH milder, try Lisa Adams chicken noodle casserole. Another thing about this recipe that I have started doing over time is not adding the crunchy onions until the last 5 minutes of baking time. I will get around to posting more recipes under my new name soon. Thx again and Bon Appetit! 08-25-04

