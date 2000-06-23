Different Chicken Divan

4.4
285 Ratings
  • 5 193
  • 4 62
  • 3 16
  • 2 6
  • 1 8

This chicken divan recipe is different. I have improved it! This is the best chicken divan — the onions make it!

Recipe by Lisa Brown

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spread chicken in the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish and scatter broccoli over top.

  • In a medium bowl, combine mayonnaise, curry powder, cayenne pepper, garlic salt, salt, and pepper, and mix well. Add 1 cup Cheddar cheese, cream of chicken soup, and cream of mushroom soup and mix again, then pour mixture over chicken and broccoli. Sprinkle with remaining 1 1/2 cups of cheese and top with onions.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
498 calories; protein 18.6g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 40.1g; cholesterol 64.3mg; sodium 967.7mg. Full Nutrition
