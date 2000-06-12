Country Quiche
Bacon, eggs, and cheese, all blended in a pie crust!
I doubled this recipe and put it in 2 deep dish pie shells that I baked for about 8 minutes at 400 degrees, although I think regular depth would work too. I used 2 cups of cheddar cheese for the double recipe, and about 8 oz. of chopped brocolli. I also used onion powder instead of onion, because I was low on time. With the brocolli, 4 pieces of bacon was plenty per quiche. Unless you really like the herbs, they were not necessary. It's a good basic recipe that I will use again.
I tired this recipe because I didn't have cream or evaporated milk to make my normal quiche recipes, and I'm not sure what I could have done to mess up such a simple recipe, but there wasn't nearly enough filling in this... I would have to double it to fill the pie crust, and it wasn't a deep dish pie shell... the filling wasn't nice and light and fluffy like normal either...
I made this with the "No Fail Pie Crust III" from this website and both my fiance and I loved it. I didn't use any thyme or parsley and I added one more egg and a little more mozzarella. Mmmmmm. Loved it!!! Only took 30 minutes in the oven and it fluffed up perfectly- don't forget to beat the eggs well!
Just wonderful! I made this for brunch today and it was excellent. I didn't use as much bacon because I had only about 5 slices and I added about 1/4 cup chopped red pepper. I love how easy this was to make such an impressive looking meal. I ended up cutting it into six and ate two slices. My boyfriend ate three! I will add this to my recipe box and make sure to make it again.
Great recipe. I had never made quiche b/f b/c I thought it would b 2 complicated but it wasn't. I added a 1/2 c. of spinach and it was absolutely delicious. I can't wait 2 try different ingredients each time I make it.
This was a delicious quiche, although after reading many reviews and suggestions, I made some modificaions and it turned out amazing the first time. Instead of 4 eggs I used 6. I used AT LEAST 1 1/4 cups of milk (for fluff and moisture), no meat (although next time I might put black forest ham in it), I filled a cereal bowl full of cheeses-2 to 2 1/2 cups(swiss and cheddar-more cheddar than swiss), only 1 heaping t. of flour (it does clump up, but you cant tell in the final product), I added a little cumin, basil, and rosemary, a pinch of nutmeg, and LESS than 1/4 t. of thyme. I also added garlic salt and finely chopped red nd green peppers. I am not a fan of tomatoes AT ALL, but I added about a handful of chopped tomatoes and threw them in last to the mix. I did not use a pastry crust. The rest of the recipe I followed exactly. I poured it directly in the pan, and cooked for the 45 minutes. It rose about an inch above my pan, more on the sides, so I gave it a few more minutes for the middle to rise as well. After I removed it, It shrunk back down. I made this the night before and stuck it in the refridgerator. TO REHEAT I moistened a paper towel and draped over desired slice to microwave for about 1 minute..... Just like fresh out of the oven!
Didn't really like this. After reading some of the reviews, I decided to double the recipe because I was using a deep dish pie crust. It was way too thick. I think the regular recipe would have been fine even with the deep dish. As far as the taste, it was mediocre at best. I may try this again using less bacon, more cheese and possibly spinach and/or mushrooms.
This barely filled 1/2 my regular pie shell, and tasted more like scrambled eggs in a pie crust than quiche. Needed way more milk and more cheese!
Over all a good recipe. I blended all of the ingredients in my new "Bullet". If you have one don't use it for this or you'll have mush as I did. I couldn't find the bacon or the sausage that I added after the "Bullet" was done. I think I will add two more eggs next time to see if that gives it a little more volume. Plus I'll mix it by hand. Not a bad quiche Angela. Thanks for the recipe. Oh. watch your cooking time. I had it in for 20 minutes. I ate it but I think it would have been too brown for company :)
This is the forst time I've ever had quiche and it was outstanding! One of my new favorite foods. The sausage and mushroom quiche was good too!
I followed this recipe to a "tee". It was dry and did not deliver in taste. It was bland and did not have any "oomphf". Very, very disappointing. Next time, I will just make the call to my Aunt Ruthie for a Quiche recipte.
Quite delicious! I made a couple of modifications: used less bacon and onion, added some leftover rosemary ham deli slices, cut up into small pieces, as well as a handful of spinach, chopped (as much as I could add to the filling once I'd already poured everything into the pie dish). I also increased the amount of milk to about 2/3 cup. The quiche came out extremely flavourful and filling!
For the effort that went into this, I was not impressed. Even with the seasoning & the bacon it was just okay. I like hearty texture, but this was borderline heavy. Also, this does NOT fill a 9 inch pie tin; I had a full inch of crust around the edge that was not filled with quiche, even after baking. This is NOT a BAD recipe, I think it's just mediocre. I'm glad I tried it, but I won't be making it again.
yummy! We love it! Needed a little salt and pepper...
I just quickly glanced at the ingredients for this recipe and went straight to the kitchen. I just guesstimated everything but it turned out perfectly. But I used different vegetables, no meat, and a lot more milk. This kind of thing is pretty much fail-proof and I love it! I used 5 eggs, about a cup and a half of milk, sweet yellow onion, broccoli, tomatoes, TONS of marble cheese and a bit of parmesan, and some grated carrot. I only put pepper and dried basil in for spices along with some salt. And for the crust I just mixed up my own off the top of my head. I rolled out a thin layer for the bottom of the pan and then cut the rest into thin star shapes to place on top. So good!
Yum, Yum, Yum. Just the right amount of everything. Cheesy and chewy and bacony. What else could you ask for in a quiche?
This is the perfect basic Quiche recipe. I refer back to it when I want to make a quiche with ingredients that I have on hand. I have changed it up with diced ham instead of bacon, shallots instead of onions, fresh herbs and a variety of cheeses. It is a great recipe for a home base when you are feeling creative in the kitchen.
This quiche was a BIG hit with my family -- not a crumb left! I think they prefer the milder flavor of the cheddar and mozzarella over the traditional Swiss. Since it doesn't have cream, it's already healthier than a traditional Quiche Lorraine, but you could easily substitute low-fat cheddar and part-skim mozzarella to make it even healthier. Also, without the cream, the quiche firms up faster and has a more dense texture.
I did bacon and ham and tripled the eggs and doubled the milk. Perfect for 2 deep dish crusts
Very good! I used 8 egg whites and one yolk. Fat free half and half in place of the milk. Six slices of turkey bacon in place of regular. A little more cheese too. We threw out the edge of the crust because I did not cover it, and it was too much crust. The filling did not rise very much. Overall, very tasty. We had it for dinner w/ potatoes.
This recipe is great! I did make a couple of adjustments because I didn't have all of the listed ingredients. I used deli ham instead of bacon and I used fresh parsley instead of dried parsley. I used a Fiesta Blend of cheese instead of the cheddar. I also added an extra egg. It was wonderful and the consistency was great. I have used other recipes and they tended to be runny or too dry. Thanks so much and I will be making this using the recommended ingredients next time.
Nice recipe. I suck in the kitchen yet this turned out well and my husband even went back for seconds. I don't recommend adding any salt until you put it on your plate as the bacon makes the dish salty enough without adding more.
Very good, I used chopped ham because thats what I had, otherwise followed the recipe.
I made the recipe as is. The filling met halfway up crust. It was a tad bit overbaked at 45 minutes. Consistency was tougher than quiche I've had before. Flavor was okay.
I rated Donna's Quiche a 5, but this is 1000 times better! I even like it without a crust! My dad is on the Atkins Diet and he loves this (with no crust of course!)
MMmm! So good! Doubled it, added a box of thawed, drained spinach, portabello mushrooms, and ham instead of bacon. GOING IN THE REPERTOIRE!
Haven't tried this recipe but I like crustless quiche. I think you can bake it without crust no matter what ingredients there are.
I found it to be a little dry...
The flavor is 5 stars, but it's not enough volume to fit in a 9-inch pie crust, so that's why it's docked a star. You'll need to add more of something, veggies, cheese, eggs, or milk, to get enough mixture for a decent quiche. Super tasty, though next time I will increase the bacon a bit. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe was very good, but I would omit the flour as it gave the quiche a pasty texture and mouthfeel. The egg mixture will thicken up via the baking, so flour is not needed at all.
Thank you for this recipe. I have been making Quiche Lorraine for years and this is a much better recipe than the one I used for so long. I am embarrassed to say that my husband and I ate the whole quiche in one meal! I really like that there is less liquid as it makes it easier to bake the custard and not over brown the crust. I followed the recipe exactly (except used turkey bacon and it was very good) and in my oven the baking time was only 35 min. I will have fun trying different variations of this recipe. Easy & delicious dinner, lunch or brunch dish.
This was good! I added a bit of cayenne to add some zest. Willl freeze leftovers for those busy mornings when I need something I can just heat up and go. Thanks!
add more milk and cheese as recommended ... from bacon. Family LVOED it
Very good start, but I added another egg and 3/4 cup 1/2 & 1/2, instead of the milk. I also used basil instead of thyme, because that is what I had on hand. I also made mine crustless. Cooked for 50-55 minutes. yum!
I added spinach, tomatoes, and artichoke to this basic recipe and it was delicious!
We modified this recipe to use some veggies we had in the fridge. I only had 4 eggs so this is how I came across this recipe. It's a little denser than the normal quiche I make. We liked it and will more than likely use it again. If you are looking for a custard like quiche this is not the recipe for you. We used ham, spinach, and mushrooms to replace the bacon and onion since this is what I had on hand. The basics of this recipe allow you to have some flexibility with the recipe.
I had no idea that quiche was this easy. Wow! I didn't have bacon on hand so I cut up some ham lunchmeat and my family loved it. I'll make this again. Now that I know the basic recipe for quiche I can hardly wait to see what other variations I can come up with.
It sounded like it would be good and I followed the recipe almost to a T, but it was heavy and kind of dry. Would of been better with a little sour cream and more milk.
This is a delicious quiche. We have had it several times. I haven't made any changes to it. Love it the way it is.
13 years ago I added this recipe to my allrecipes box, and I've been making it ever since! I put all different kinds of stuff in it, but always the 4 eggs, 2 tbsp milk, 2 tbsp flour, 3/4 cup shredded cheese. Always always always perfect quiche!
My husband and I have a very hectic work schedule, my brother and sister in law were coming in for the weekend for a visit , it made a wondeful , easy , quick , delicious brunch meal, my sister in law wanted the recipe, I told her about this site, and the recipe, now she has made it for her co workers !
I only had 3 eggs so I used more cheese and a bit more milk to loosen it up a bit. It was excellent! I took another reviewers advice and baked the empty pie shell for 10 minutes before filling so that it wouldn't be soggy. It turned out great - I will definitely make again!
I liked the flavor of this. Since I was running low on bacon I did only 4 slices of bacon and filled out the rest with roasted red pepper. However, I felt like it was bit chewy and it didn't have the fluffy texture I've tasted in other quiches. This was my first time baking a quiche, though, so maybe it was me and not the recipe! It was definitely easy to make and I liked that I could do all the prep dishes while it baked. Easy clean-up is always a plus for me. For the record, watch your cooking time. It says to cook for 45 minutes, but I only cooked it for 35 minutes and it was definitely finished and starting to get crispy on the edges by the time I took it out of the oven.
i love quiche, and once i fugured out it was so easy i make it all the time! u can really throw in anything u want! mushrooms, spinach, experiment with your meats!
I thought quiche was difficult to make, but this recipe was very easy. I added a small can of mushrooms, chopped green pepper and another egg. I gave the recipe to my mom and she used all hot pepper cheese and it was great! This will be used again for sure!!
Only omitted the onion. Also baked the crust beforehand so it wouldn't be soggy. Very good.
I loved this recipe, it was so simple to do and really worked. I think next time I'll only use 1/2 a small onion and not so many herbs and it's inspired me to try amking quiches with all sorts of different fillings, maybee I'll do bacon cheese and mushroom next :) Thanks !
Made as is except just used Colby Jack for the cheese.
I was a little disappointed with this recipe. The flavor was pretty good, though I thought it did have some downfalls: Not cheesy enough, texture was too dry, and it turned out thin and heavy, not light and fluffy like a quiche should be. Overall it was okay, though I'll look for a different recipe next time.
this turned out great. my mother is a diabetic so i modified the recipe for her. i used a cup of egg beaters(eg whites) that equals the 4 eggs. i used pm to saute' the onion and added fresh chopped garlic and bell pepper. i only used chedder cheese and used 6 slices of turkey bacon. i served it with tomato wedges that were salted and peppered to taste. the dish was soooooo good and healthy.
Needed to make the same changes the other posters noted: a bit dry...doubled the milk called for. It does not make enough to fill a 9" pie shell....had to use 1.5 times the eggs/milk/cheese. A tad bland...added basil and oregano. I did like my end product...with a fair number of changes though.
This is the first Quiche I've ever made! I was looking for something easy and delicious, and it was! Thank you for such a easy recipe! I will be using this for years to come! ~ ~ I used red peppers, onion, bacon, and a 3 cheese ( colby,cheeder,montery jack)! I also used the roll out pie crust! I also took some pictures but I was so hungry for it, I forgot to take the picture first! lol
Very tasty, easy to make, I give it 5 stars.
Yum! This is a tasty recipe. I used all mozzarella cheese and omitted the parsley because I didn't have any on hand. I used a 9 inch pie plate and the filling didn't come very high on the side so next time I might increase the recipe by about a half. Wonderful country flavor!
The first thing I will mention is to be sure not to use "ground" thyme in the recipe. It turned the filling greenish and the texture became powdery. I also used thick cut bacon, I think traditional would be better (but this is not the recipe's fault!). Barring that, it baked up just fine (after 30 minutes), but after adding one additional egg (based on others' comments) was still not enough to fill the shell. So I would recommend if you try this, perhaps add two eggs and more milk? An adequate quiche but not very exciting.
Good recipe but better with half and half. I prefer a creamy, custardy, cheesy quiche and milk just doesn't cut it for me.
My husband hates the thought of Quiche, but he loved this one. I used egg beaters instead of eggs and no milk, a few extra pieces of bacon and colby jack cheese. It only took about 35 mins. Really really good. I will make it again.
It tasted okay but really didn't deliver what I would consider a nice size quiche. Kinda fell flat...
Wow what an awesome recipe. I have made this in the past week 3 times. Took it to work, left some for my husband & kids breakfast. Let me tell you everybody loved this quiche. It is so easy to make and my son liked making with me too. Thanks, Dawn
It was a simple to follow recipe and was even easier using prepared mini tartlets. It was great as a hot appy and very tasty.
Good recipe.
I enjoyed this very much and it contains ingredients I usually have on hand, which is nice.
Wonderful!! I made this for my boyfriend for breakfast and he LOVED it! I added rice burgers which I chopped up instead of the bacon. Because the rice burgers already have herbs in them I omitted the herbs from the recipe. I would recommend beating your eggs at least 2 minutes before adding other ingredients to them. This is what I did and I had wonderful fluffy and perfectly flavored Quiche!! I will definitely be using this as a base recipe to all my quiche dishes from now on! I can’t wait to make another! I gave it only 4 stars because I changed a few things, and plan to continue to change things as I make it. Otherwise this was a great recipe!
A solid recipe
Yes, Yes, YUM!!! A definite keeper. I've been making quiche like this for years. I do make some changes. instead of milk I use heavy cream and also add minced onions and a dash of season salt. I also add a sprinkle of green onions 15 minutes before removing from the oven and some shredded cheese. This is a keeper.
I add a few more eggs, spinach and additional seasoning with salt and pepper, and sometimes mushrooms. If I use a deeper pie dish I always double the recipe and it's always excellent. A little more milk or water tends to make it moister and not dry out to soon. Love this recipe.
It was dry and heavy and had a heavy onion flavor. After I changed the recipe to 1/3c onion, 1c half & half, no flour, no thyme, and 1+1/2 c grated Swiss, it was delicious! Light and fluffy.
I didn't have all ingredients on hand, so I substituted what I did have. Instead of bacon I used minced ham, instead of cheddar cheese I used Parmesan, and I added a garlic and onion spice. Other than that, I followed the recipe and it was delicious! My husband loved it and I know we will be making this again! In fact, I am pretty sure I will be having this for breakfast tomorrow. :)
This recipe is very tasty however the first time it turned out too dry. Best option is to use 3 Tablespoons of milk and only 1 Tablespoon of flour. Cook for only 30mins at 350 degrees and it turns out perfectly!! Enjoy!
This was really good. I followed the recipe except for a few things. I used 1 more egg, fat free 1/2 & 12, upped the cheese by about 1/2 more and put in some hot sauce for an extra kick. I did not have any problems with the filling not being perfect for a 9 inch pie plate. It was perfect and made for a nice Sunday morning brunch.
Very tasty. I added broccoli instead of bacon and it complimented the dish very well. Next time I think I will double the recipe as it didn't really fill out the pie dish and was pretty shallow. The egg does puff up as the quiche cooks, so doubling it might be a bit much. What ever you do, be sure the fluted edges of your crust are thin. If they are too thick they will be too heavy and will slide down the side of the pie dish since the filling doesn't go all the way to the top of the crust and hold the fluting in place.
Great! Many people have asked for this recipe. I make it into small individual quiches and it was wonderful for a wedding shower.
I used this recipe as a base for my own ingredients. It came out perfectly!
Very good! Also a great base to add other things. Made one like the recipe and one w/ham and broccoli. Would make again
This was great!...easy to make and even my finiky kids liked it!!!!....my three year old even wanted seconds!!!....the recipe states that one pie makes eight servings, but unless your family are birds, i would make a second pie to cover your bases!!!...our family of five almost finished off both pies!!!!
Very Good! I added one more egg, and used fresh herbs instead of dried. The recipe doesn't give a cooking time. I baked mine for about 35 minutes. I'll be making this again. :)
Loved it, i am not a big Quiche eater, this was actually the second quiche i have ever made, and it came out perfectly (i should have baked it longer, to account for a higher altitude) but the difference wasn't noticable. added some mushrooms and some spices, left out the parsley and thyme, still great.
Very tasty reminded me of a breakfast egg bake... very good tastey though.... I partly pre-baked my crust to keep it from getting soggy.... turned out good
It was okay. I made the mistake of beatng the eggs and mixing ingredients the night before so I could just throw it in the pie crust and bake hte next morning, but I had to add 2 more eggs and beat all together to get the eggs to perk up again. It came out quite dry, we thought. Less cook time? Will try this one again. It was simple enough!
My 1st quiche. Easy to follow recipe
This recipe is perfect to use for leftovers. Along with the called for ingredients I added left over brocolli, sliced mushroms an gr.pepper just lying in the fridg. I am pretty sure you could add anything you like and it would be delicious.
After reading the reviews, I did modify the recipe, and it turned out really good. I added 2 more eggs, and a lot of milk (maybe a cup?). I also left out the bacon (for my vegetarian daughter). I love cheese, so I added a lot - cheddar, mozzarella and pepper jack. The pepper jack gave it wonderful flavor, and I think it would be too bland for me without it. It was delicious.
Great! My husband ate 3/4 of the dish the night I made it!
This is the first quiche I have ever made. It turned out perfect! I added 1 egg per other reviews and put in a cup of ground turkey sausage instead of bacon. Definitely will make again.
Thank you for a wonderful recipe :o)
Blah. Not very flavorful, too dry. Not enough filling. Needs more eggs and milk.
This is a great recipe. I have made it several times. I've used different variations of fillings including sauteed deli ham and cheddar cheese. It has turned out fabulous every time. The only change I made to the recipe was using 1 Tbsp. of flour instead of 2. If you use 2 tablespoons of flour, the quiche tastes too much like flour. I recommend making 2 quiches because the leftovers are great.
I was not impressed with this recipe. The hardest part of a quiche is making the crust, so use a different recipe for a real quiche, it's not that much harder. First of all I had to keep adding eggs in order to fill my pan. It basically tastes like scrambled eggs in a pie crust. It is not "creamy" like a quiche. I will not be making this recipe again.
I followed the recipe to a tee. My only complaint is that the quiche came out a bit on the dry side. I'll definitely make this again, though, because the flavor was excellent. Next time I'll just double the milk and see if that makes it a bit moister.
This recipe is delicious everyone likes it and it's so quick to make and bake!
This was wonderful! We made it this morning for our Christmas morning breakfast! Easy to make, and the flavor was wonderful! I made sure that I made enough to fill two 9" pie dishes so that we had enough to feed the 5 of us for breakfast!!Thank you for the recipe, I will definitely make this again, and I will pass on the recipe to my friends!!
I make one very similar to this, but I use bisquick & sausage. -------& call it "Sausage Pie" as men in Texas don't eat Quiche!!!!!----d harkey, San Saba
I had to make 3 batches to fill 2 pies (I made homemade pie crust). I added peppers, sausage and broccolli. It turned out very tasty! Thanks much!
Very easy and delicious. I followed other suggestions and baked the empty crust for about 10 minutes. I also added a little extra mozzarella and about 3/4 chopped fresh broccoli which I cooked in a little bacon grease for a few minutes. I will definitely make it again!
We fixed this on a night that there wasn't much in the cupboard and didn't feel like going out. We had everything in the house so went with this recipe. I would give it a "5" for ease alone but I think it was a little plain. I imagine it would make a great breakfast meal. I will keep this recipe and definitely will make it again. Thank you for sharing.
I love this, making it often. I make it exactly as directed using a frozen (NOT deep dish) pie crust and it fits perfectly. I like how it is dense and not runny. It does only take about 30 minutes though. I have used the same recipe to make crustless mini-quiches in a muffin tin. These heat up great for breakfast in about 30 seconds.
I made this except I added a red pepper and mushroom that were lightly sautéd. It was delicious.
This was SO easy to make. My husband loved it, but my two year old daughter who hates eggs did nibble on this some.
This was a really good recipe for starters. I did make some modifications; I used a whole package of bacon, used half the flour and baked for 30 minutes and it was perfect!!!!
