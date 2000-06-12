Country Quiche

Bacon, eggs, and cheese, all blended in a pie crust!

Recipe by Angela

20 mins
40 mins
1 hr
8
1 - 9 inch quiche
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain (reserving 1 tablespoon of grease) crumble bacon and set aside. Heat reserved bacon grease in skillet and saute onion until soft.

  • In a large bowl, beat together eggs, milk, flour, parsley, thyme, salt and pepper. Add bacon, onion, mozzarella and cheddar cheese; mix well. Pour mixture into pie crust.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes, or until lightly brown on top and firm in the middle. Serve warm.

328 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 25.6g; cholesterol 122mg; sodium 453mg. Full Nutrition
