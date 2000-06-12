Country Quiche

This was a delicious quiche, although after reading many reviews and suggestions, I made some modificaions and it turned out amazing the first time. Instead of 4 eggs I used 6. I used AT LEAST 1 1/4 cups of milk (for fluff and moisture), no meat (although next time I might put black forest ham in it), I filled a cereal bowl full of cheeses-2 to 2 1/2 cups(swiss and cheddar-more cheddar than swiss), only 1 heaping t. of flour (it does clump up, but you cant tell in the final product), I added a little cumin, basil, and rosemary, a pinch of nutmeg, and LESS than 1/4 t. of thyme. I also added garlic salt and finely chopped red nd green peppers. I am not a fan of tomatoes AT ALL, but I added about a handful of chopped tomatoes and threw them in last to the mix. I did not use a pastry crust. The rest of the recipe I followed exactly. I poured it directly in the pan, and cooked for the 45 minutes. It rose about an inch above my pan, more on the sides, so I gave it a few more minutes for the middle to rise as well. After I removed it, It shrunk back down. I made this the night before and stuck it in the refridgerator. TO REHEAT I moistened a paper towel and draped over desired slice to microwave for about 1 minute..... Just like fresh out of the oven!