Claire's Yummy Crepes

4.3
153 Ratings
  • 5 94
  • 4 36
  • 3 13
  • 2 6
  • 1 4

This crepe recipe will have you hooked. I cook them every Sunday morning.

Recipe by Claire

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
6 crepes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour, sugar and salt in a bowl. Make a well in the center of the flour and add the milk and egg. Beat well to combine.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium high heat. Pour the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each crepe. Tilt the pan with a circular motion so that the batter coats the surface evenly.

  • Cook the crepe for about 2 minutes, until the bottom is light brown. Loosen with a spatula, turn and cook the other side. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 36.4g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 68.5mg; sodium 251.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022