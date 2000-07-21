Claire's Yummy Crepes
This crepe recipe will have you hooked. I cook them every Sunday morning.
WOW so good. I did add about 1/4 t. of vanila and served them IHOP style (gently folded in quarters). I put fresh strawberries that have been tossed with sugar on top (strawberries sit for a good hour to make juice). Perfect recipe.Read More
I found these to be a bit thick, heavy, and without much flavor. Maybe it was my technique. Thanks Claire.Read More
Great recipe! I had never made crepes before but my visiting brother made the request. They were so easy and tasted really great. I ended up adding a tsp. of vanilla and sprinkled in some cinnamon as well. Also, added some extra tbs. of milk to get a nice thin consistency. I then stuffed with a cream cheese mixture and strawberries. Topped them off with homemade strawberry syrup and whipped cream....yum!
I've seen other crepe recipes that were very complicated but this one is simple, easy and able to be "dressed up" as you wish. For example, I added 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon into the batter and it was great! I recommend using butter, not oil to grease the skillet and they cooked best at medium heat for me. My family loved them!
I recommend using a non-stick pan, as too much butter or margarine in the pan affects the taste and the consistancy of the crepe.
These are the first crepes I've ever cooked at home and it was super easy. Filled with Nutella (my favorite filling for crepes) and they were DELISH. My son loves them filled with ham and white cheese and his were yummy too! I set the recipe for 6 servings and still only got about 12 crepes out of it, although mine were large. Next time I will double it to 12 servings as we like to keep them in the fridge to fill, heat up and eat as we are ready.
Very easy and delish. I had to add more milk to make it runny, which is really the key with crepes. I also added 1/2 tsp of vanilla to the batter. I put out several small bowls with sugar, powdered sugar, brown sugar, jam, syrup, and whipped cream in them. My kids made their own style. Some of us like to roll them up and eat with our hands, others like to fold in quarters and use a fork and knife. You won't be disappointed.
These were very good basic crepes. I used 1 1/4 cups milk instead of just 1, and the consistency was just right. Use an 8-in griddle if possible. I have a 10-in, and I couldn't get the crepes shaped properly unless I poured out much more batter. Each of my crepes looked weird and amoeba-like, often with crazy legs. But the texture was right and they tasted great.
My husband told me he wanted to make me crepes one morning. Then he asked me how to make them! I pulled up and printed out your recipe for him. They turned out great! Even for a guy who had never made them....thank you!
These were fantastic! I fill mine with sautéd apples and strawberries. But you can fill them with any fruit and they will taste great!
I learned how to make crepes from a street vendor in Germany. This recipe is just about right. There are comments about batter being too thick, and rubbery crepes. It's all about technique! First, do not over-stir flour, that develops the gluten causing rubbery texture. Mix with fork- egg, milk, salt(just a pinch) and sugar in a bowl till the egg is frothy. Measure the cup of flour, stir in a few tablespoons at a time, the less stirring here the better. Don't add all the flour at once or else it will clump up and take too much stirring to incorporate, and THAT is what causes the rubbery texture. Batter is thick, a few small clumps is ok. (Don't prepare batter far in advance either) Next, best way to cook these is on a cast iron griddle. Get the heat just right. Spread a teaspoon of butter or bacon fat on to the griddle, and heat it to the point where it starts to turn golden, but not so hot to where it smokes. Using a large ladle, pour a few tablespoons of batter onto the griddle. After a few seconds to let the bottom firm, with the ladle, spread batter, starting in the center of the crepe, spiral toward the outside, spreading it thinner and bigger. If you tear the crepe, patch with a few drops of batter. You will get better with practice. Flip with spatula when the top has lost it's moist gloss, and bottom is light brown, takes about a minute. Flip side takes a bit less time to lightly brown. Remove, repeat, and add a little butter to griddle as needed.
This recipe needs altering. I'm giving it 2 stars because the batter is way too thick. You can't even swirl it in a pan. I had to add more milk in order to make these.
So simple and easy! I just added a little more milk to make it easier to pour, like 1/2 cup more. My family loves them! Thanks!
Very good. I tripled the recipe, and added 1/8 tsp vanilla and 1/2 tsp cinammon. Tip to keep the crepes warm and soft: fill a pie pan with boiling water, put a plate on top. When 1 crepe is ready, place it on the plate. Pile up the others 1 after the other.
Great recipe. Simple, tasty, good texture. Thank you for sharing!
Quick and easy, very yummy!
This is the second crepe recipie I tried..the first was the basic crepe recipie. This is wayyy better! Thank You Claire! I topped mine with a variation of the Orange sauce (this site)
this is so easy! I've been using this recipe for a whole year now & it never fails!
I did not care for this recipe.
This was so easy to do and surprisingly quick for something so weak in the knees kind of delicious. Fill it with some whip cream, nutella and banana. Yummm.
Yum Yum Yum! I TRIPLED this recipe for my fmaily of 6 and we still did not have enough!! Super recipe!! I put out jelly, cinnamon, powdered sugar and syrup with these and everyone had a ball! Thanks!!
Pretty good ,will try a litle more sugar next time. They were a bit thicker than I have had before but that could just of been from my cooking technique. Filled with homemade chocolate pudding. Yum
Quick and yummy. They were great with canned blueberry filling rolled up inside and powdered sugar on top!
I was looking for an easy crepe recipe. This is defenitely it. The problem that I had though is that the batter was too thick, so I just added a little bit more milk.
Easier than I would've thought to make and delicious too!
I really like these. Very easy to make. I added about a teaspoon of vanilla to them and they tasted great. I'll definitely be making these again! Thanks for the recipe!
I remember Crepes being light and very thin. These came out rather thick and rubbery. I doubt I would make again.
The first time I made this, the crepes were too thick. When I made it the second time, I ADDED AN EXTRA 1/2 CUP + 1 TBSP MILK. It was easier to work with and it didn't have the eggy or floury taste other viewers complained about. I used low fat milk and it wasn't rubbery at all. I served these with shredded melted Gouda and a slice of cooked ham. The flavour was good, but I would like to try a couple other recipes from this site before deciding on my go-to recipe for crepes. UPDATE: I tried the French Crepes from this site and they were good, but I liked the taste of these better (however, with the changes that I made stated above). I changed the rating from 3 to 4 stars. Will use this one from now on.
I make these every couple of nights, great recipe.
Very easy to make. Added a little more milk so the batter was not so thick, but other then that they turned out wonderful. Filled ours with a cream cheese filling and topped with fresh berries, YUM!
My family and I LOVE crepes. I mis-placed my recipe, and tossed a coin on which to use - I should have tried two out of three tries. These were thick, egg-y, had an odd texture, and simply were not what we were looking for. I will NEVER use this one again.
I really didnt dig this recipe. The crepes have no flavor to them. even with strawberrys and powdered sugar there was still way to much missing. Try addind some spices or something to the batter. Thats what killed it.
easy and simple~
These were okay. I wasn't sure what to expect since I'd only ever had crepes once before and I was maybe 10 and truthfully couldn't remember anything more than super thin pancake, so I didn't have anything to compare this to. I thought it was rather bland and eggy and rubbery texture, not bread-like. I think these really need a "wet" filling or fancy topping of some kind. They were very dry and I added some syrup which helped a lot. Super fast and so easy. The cooking time was way off though as mine cooked on the first side in about a minute and even though they were very pale in color it was cooked throughout. Not too bad... we'll probably have these again sometime.
I have never made crepes before and these turned out yummy for my first shot! I noticed the more I made the better I got at thinning them out! Great recipe, thanks! I added 2 tsp vanilla to the mixture and I topped it with another recipe on here using Orange Sauce and I added whipped cream. It was like eating a creamsicle - very tasty!
This recipe needs a bit more milk. Crepe batter should be thin.
OMG So easy and delicious! I added a 1/4tsp of vanilla extract like many recommended and it was perfect! I also used Silk Pure Coconut Milk (original flavor) since I don't drink regular milk and it was AMAZING!! A bit thick, so I might add a little more milk next time, but the crepes themselves put IHOP to SHAME!! Thanks for the amazing recipe!!! I ate the first one while I was cooking them (had to sample the product, lol!) and I had the hardest time not eating them as they were coming off the pan. I made about 10 6-7in" crepes and at first used a bit of butter to coat the pan but then did without for the last 3 and they came out fine. Had mine with nutella only on two and whipped creme on another two and I'll save the others for breakfast tomorrow! Now I want to get some lingonberry jelly for Swedish crepes!! *drool*
Simple and yummy!! I added about 1/2 teaspoon vinilla and filled them with a thin layer of strawberry jam. I made them a litter thicker because I like to eat my crepes with my hands and you just can't to that when they are really thin. :-D
I actually make these all the time, they are just like the ones I grew up eating in France!!
Excellent!!
Perfect! Love these.
These are a very good Sunday morning treat! I love to make them for company at the holidays. I followed the recipe as is. On occasion, I use almond extract.
this mixture is WAYYYY to thick for crepes, stick with another recipe such as the french crepes!!!
good
Good simple recipe. As per other suggestions, I also added a bit more milk to thin out the batter, and it was perfect.
These are really fantastic! I've always loved creperies but have never been brave enough to try to make them myself until today. SUCCESS!! I made a strawberry/cream cheese/splenda mixture to go inside and topped with fresh strawberries. These will definitely be made at my house again (and possibly for some savory fillings too!) Thanks for sharing!
Just an ok recipe for crepes. The batter is too thick to make an appropriately thin crepe in my opinion. Also you should double the recipe because the first couple crepes are always throw aways. Use a non-stick skillet and no oil or butter. Crepes should not be fried and should slide freely in the pan when ready to be flipped. Don't brown them either. You should have a "just cooked through" flexible crepe when they are done just right.
it was so quick and easy! i added vanilla extract and cinnamon and topped it off with strawberry preserves. it was delicious!
super easy but I thought mine were heavy on the flour flavor, but I thought it was because I used whole wheat flour. Also had to add 1/2 tsp vanilla and more milk since they weren't runny enough to spread in the pan. Other than that good easy recipe.
I thought these were perfect! Very simple and very delicious!
I also experienced the "rubbery" problem. It could be because I used skim milk, though. The recipe may really need whole milk.
Good recipe---but I like the 'basic crepes' recipe on this site a tiny bit better! Personal perference (:
If I could this recipe a rating higher than 5, I would. I made apple crepes (with fried chopped apples) highly recommend adding vanilla and cinnamon like some of the other readers suggested. I mixed in dark brown sugar and a little butter with the apples and topped it with cool whip. So good!!!! The crepe is good enough to eat alone! lol This will be a regular at my dinner table. Thank you so much Claire! :)
Delicious and yummy! If anybody has any variations on this recipe please let me know.
I made this recipe with just one egg white and 1/2 cup soy milk, 1/2 cup skim milk - it turned out fantastic! The crepes tasted just like the ones my motheer makes on Sunday mornings. My toppings were raspberry jam and honey... yum :) It was a lovely and guilt-free breakfast!
this recipe is very good. it is so simple. it is one of my favorites. since the simple ingridients made such a good taste i am going to have to give it 5 stars. when i cook these or pretty much all crepes, i am too hungry to wait and roll them up and put fruit on them i'll just eat them like a pancake with syrup and butter
I liked that this recipe made just enough for a small household and I didn't have any batter left over. You need to add just a little more milk to make the batter thinner, otherwise, this is a great basic recipe you can do a lot of things with.
These crepes are so tasty.All I added was some vanilla extract and margerine.Tip:Here is a great topping for crepes,just spread some butter on the crepe and sprikle some sugar on top of it.It is delicious!
I added some vanilla and cinnamon and extra milk to give the batter a more "runny" consistency and they turned out great =)
these were tasty little crepes, i added vanilla and cinnamon to the mix and filled them with blueberries and yogurt. good sunday morning item!
These were VERY good. I did the let the batter rest for over an hour before I made them. I also made a batch of the Beer Batter Crepes I. These were MUCH better. They are great for sweet or savory fillings. Thank you!!!
very fast and easy! if i could only find the perfect filling that was just as easy.
I made these today and they were pretty good, however I found that they tasted like flour and were a little thick..I added a tsp of vanilla as another reviewer suggested and I think next time I will add more milk, but overall a good recipe to start out with.
This recipe is waaaay off! I followed it to a T and it did not work. I had to triple the recipe to feed 4 people, plus the batter was soooo thick it wouldn't move in the pan. I added about a cup of water to my triple batch and it was almost thin enough to be crepes. The end result was tasty, but the recipe needs tweaking.
Best crepe recipe I've found so far - thanks!
added cinnamon and vanilla, topped with egg, cheese, and bacon. ended up being a great breakfast for dinner. thanks
My kids love these... they are great filled with just about anything!!
Quick easy and just what I was craving! Spread with strawberry jam and cream cheese and whipped cream. Yummmm!
I had to use extra milk and sugar to get the thinness I wanted, good base recipe:)
So easy! Just like my mom and Oma used to make me growing up.
Tasted very good but I think it needs more sugar. my family liked them
they came out too rubbery for me. They were really really hard to pull apart. other than that they were ok
These are some of the best crepes i ever had!!! Everybody should try them!
I made these for the first time and they were very good. I added a little water to get the correct consistency and I added 1/2t of vanilla. I will definitely make again!
Simple, good and fast. My kind of cooking:)
EXCELLENT recipe! I thought crepes were difficult to make/get the hang of. They aren't with this recipe! We add 1/2 t. vanilla (too much is overwhelming in this) and use butter cooking spray instead of oil to save calories. They are best golden brown! We put either butter, cinnamon & sugar inside or Nutella - both types rolled and then topped with a sprinkling of powdered sugar. Delicious!
very simple and tasty!
I'm sorry to say that I found this recipe exceptionally disappointing. I made it exactly according to the recipe and found that the crepes were very thick, tough, floury, and tasteless. I had previously had crepes made from another recipe on this site which were just as easy to make and were absolutely wonderful -- light and tender with a delicate, subtle egg flavor and just a hint of sweetness. I will definitely keep looking for the original recipe.
My huband makes these for mefilled with yougart and granola and tops with fresh fruit, to kill for :)
Quick, easy versitile! The best crepes I have ever had. Wonderful with cream cheese or powdered sugar and chocolate or even plain. Thank you!
It's yummy and I'd like it for my tea time!
These were very good if you want thick heavy crepes.
My wife and I loved this one. I didn't have enough flour so I substituted 1/2 cup all purpose flour for 1/2 cup whole wheat flour. It tasted just as good, if not better.
Yum to the ummy! Very easy added cinnamon and vanilla extract. Filled with a cream cheese strawberry filling..thanks for the recipe
Perfect. I was a hit at the brunch w/ this recipe!! The only thing I did differently was that I combined everything in a blender rather than beating by hand or w/ an electric beater. It saved me time and gave the crepes a great consistency. When I made this recipe two weeks later and only beat by hand, the consistency was totally different and the crepes did not spread easily onto the skillet. This recipe is a keeper!
After I poured the batter on the griddle, I noticed that I was going to need some butter in the batter. I added 1Tbs of unsalted butter and then rest were great! I filled with strawberries and cream.
I am a novice at cooking.....but this was very easy to cook and tasted very good.
Not bad at all! Served with some homemade apple sauce. Next time I will double the batch....needed more, lots more!
Fantastic recipe, Claire! Thank you!
Overall consistency of recipe was good- easy enough to make- no hassle, just a little too 'flour-y' for me. I like a richer egg-y tasting crepe. But it's all preference- and really after you pile on the fruit and yummies it's ALL good!
The crepes are easy and fun to make. They are ev delicious with sweet fillings. I tried orange marmalade with a drizzle of chocolote syrup in ours for dessert and my boyfriend went wild!
I was amazed at how easy and delicious this recipe is! I had some nectarines on hand, so I made a sauce with them along with some butter, brown sugar, and a splash of Grand Marnier and served it with chocolate ice cream. It was out of this world!
These were really yummy...even the not-so-crazy-about pancakes people in my family loved these. Next time I will add some vanilla essence. Quick and easy...this is definitely a keeper.
This is what i've been searching for soooo long...this crepe is known as fresh lumpia wrapper here in the philippines...thanks a lot for posting!!!
Super Simple and Scrumptious! They're delicious topped with Nutella, strawberries and whipped cream, cinnamon apples, bananas, or you name it. Thanks for the recipe!
very easy and yummy! I too added a bit of vanilla and gave it a great taste! a keeper for sure!
Great filled with 8 oz. softened cream cheese mixed with 1/4 c. sugar, dash of vanilla and cinnamon then topped with Apple-Cinnamon Syrup recipe.
My go-to crepe recipe. I add a dash of vanilla.
amazingly easy! a very authentic crepe recipe. we used the mix for a few days and it was delicious with fruit and/or nutella.
