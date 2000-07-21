Claire's Yummy Crepes

I learned how to make crepes from a street vendor in Germany. This recipe is just about right. There are comments about batter being too thick, and rubbery crepes. It's all about technique! First, do not over-stir flour, that develops the gluten causing rubbery texture. Mix with fork- egg, milk, salt(just a pinch) and sugar in a bowl till the egg is frothy. Measure the cup of flour, stir in a few tablespoons at a time, the less stirring here the better. Don't add all the flour at once or else it will clump up and take too much stirring to incorporate, and THAT is what causes the rubbery texture. Batter is thick, a few small clumps is ok. (Don't prepare batter far in advance either) Next, best way to cook these is on a cast iron griddle. Get the heat just right. Spread a teaspoon of butter or bacon fat on to the griddle, and heat it to the point where it starts to turn golden, but not so hot to where it smokes. Using a large ladle, pour a few tablespoons of batter onto the griddle. After a few seconds to let the bottom firm, with the ladle, spread batter, starting in the center of the crepe, spiral toward the outside, spreading it thinner and bigger. If you tear the crepe, patch with a few drops of batter. You will get better with practice. Flip with spatula when the top has lost it's moist gloss, and bottom is light brown, takes about a minute. Flip side takes a bit less time to lightly brown. Remove, repeat, and add a little butter to griddle as needed.