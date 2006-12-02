Soft Cinnamon Rolls

These were FANTASTIC!!!!! I was drawn to this recipe as there was considerably less butter in this recipe compared to other ones on this site - so I figured I would give it a try! I actually used some dough that I had from a huge batch of challah that I made and used the dough for this recipe. Instead of butter, I used smart balance - reduced fat margarine and to my surprise it came out great! It was so sweet - it did not need a frosting! I baked mine at 350 for about 20-25 minutes -as I did not want it to brown on the top or for it to get too well done. I brushed the top with an egg wash to make it nice and shiny! They turned out great! The end result was a moist and delicious cinnamon roll! My family can't wait till I make this again!