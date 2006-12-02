Soft Cinnamon Rolls
Cinnamon rolls that you make the night before and bake the next morning. The recipe is my sister's, who is a Home Economics teacher.
I have made these and think their great however they are not for the person who wants a "Cinnabon" roll not enough butter and cinnamon sugar but thats why I like them. Also to avoid getting squished cinnamon rolls from trying to cut them if you use dental floss ( by placing floss under roll and crossing it over the top) you will get perfectly shaped rolls every time.Read More
Hmm, this was not bad, just not as good as I expected. I'm a fairly experienced yeast bread baker, but maybe I just need to practice cinnamon rolls more. They came out dry - I think 400 degrees for 20 minutes was too long. Surprisingly, the 1 Tbs cinnamon was a little too much (I honestly didn't expect that, because I really like cinnamon, and I realize this is subjective). Also they didn't rise enough in the frig overnight, but they did rise fine on the counter top when I took them out for about an hour before baking. I'm not going to say this was no good, but maybe it needs some tweaking and practice for my family & our tastes. Thanks for the recipe, though! I enjoyed trying it out.Read More
Best cinnamon roll recipe I've found so far. I doubled the recipe and added 1/4 cup melted crisco. I also made the filling x 4. I like it gooey. Frost with: Cream together 8 oz. cream cheese, stick butter, 1 tsp. vanilla, powdered sugar to desired sweetness and milk to desired consistancey. Frost hot. mmmm! Good job Sharon!
Mmmm...Now these cinnamon rolls are fabulous. Truthfully, if I were to try these and the cinnamon rolls my mom buys from the Kroger bakery, I wouldn't be able to tell the difference. They were very light and flaky. Now, ladies... if your husband is like mine and his weakness is cinnamon rolls, get ready for a fun night! Hint: I doubled the filling because I wanted a very sweet roll with a strong cinnamon flavor, added about 1 tsp. vanilla (this addition gave it a wonderfully floral after taste), and used white sugar because I didn't have brown sugar, then glazed the tops with 1/2 filling mix and a few Tbsps. of corn syrup. It was ooey-gooey sticky!!! Becareful not to overwork the dough...I came close but I was fine. Mmmmm...SO GOOD!
MY HUSBAND FELL ASLEEP EARLY ON ME THE OTHER NIGHT SO I THOUGHT I WOULD MAKE THESE FOR THE NEXT MORNING. THEY DID NOT RISE VERY GOOD IN THE REFIGERATOR BUT AS SOON AS I LET THEM SIT ON THE COUNTER FOR ABOUT 45 MINS THEY RAISED RIGHT UP. THESE WERE THE BEST CINNAMIN ROLLS I HAVE EVERY MAD. I DON'T AGREE WITH SOME OTHER PEOPLE BY SAYING THEY ARE HEAVY. MINE CAME OUT PERFECT AND MY HUSBAND WANTS ME TO MAKE THESE FOR CHRISTMAS MORNING.
Bake this at 375 for about 15 minutes. 400 is WAY too hot! With that adjustment, this smells, looks, and tastes wonderful. People RAVED. I used a lot more cinnamon than called for + a sprinkling of nutmeg and cut the rolled log using thread. Also made a cream cheese frosting, which I assume was implied. I had to wait longer than 45 minutes between setting to rise and baking, so they were HUGE and really jammed in there! Next time I'll make "more" by slicing them thinner, lying them loosely, and letting them rise longer.
Even though i am only an elementary student I love to bake. I thought these cinnamon rolls were so easy to make and really quick. I recommend this recipe to anyone who wants to make cinnamon rolls in one hour and a half. these are also really good, taste just like Cinnabon. Matt miller
This recipe was a big hit with the coworkers. I found that the thinner the dough was rolled, the better. The sweeter and more sugary, the better!
I also changed the temperature to 350 and it worked great. I also added shortening (1/4 c.) to the recipe because most doughs have some sort of fat in them, this also worked great. I wasn't sure if the shortening was mistakenly left out. These rolls seem softer than other recipes that I have used. This recipe is a keeper.
I was surprised at the minimal amount of ingredients needed. That is why I chose it because I had everything on hand. These were great! I could'nt wait till morning so we had them for desert that night. My family loved it. Thanks for the submit.
I love these cinnamon rolls! I've been making this recipe for several years. I like it because, in terms of cinnamon rolls, it is very easy and requires few ingredients. I usually don't let them sit overnight, but rather start earlier in the day and let them rise until doubled and bake them for lunch or dinner. It's very important to put the butter on first and sprinkle the cinnamon and sugar on top. A couple times, when I was distracted, I mixed the butter with the cinnamon and sugar and spread that on, and the result was not nearly as good. I cut the cinnamon rolls with floss (slide underneath and cross over). I serve these with a simple glaze of powdered sugar, vanilla, a pinch of cinnamon and enough milk to make it glaze-like.
I'm only giving this recipe 4 stars instead of 5 since I did minor changes to it and didn't follow it EXACTLY. I basically nearly doubled the filling so there was more flavor and gooeyness. Also, I didn't let them sit in the fridge over night either. Instead, after they were assembled, I covered them with a towel and let them rise for 45 mins, then baked em. They came out twice the size and were very good. I also made a simple icing sugar frosting of 1 cup icing sugar, 2-3 tbsp milk, 1/2 tsp vanilla, mix, and then spoon over the buns when they're still hot so it melts. Mmm...
Love them...it's been a while since I've made them and need to tweek them on my end, fatter and not so tall, but good base!
I really liked these. They were soft and fluffy and baked perfectly. I did substitute buttermilk for some of the water, which gave it a nicer taste I think.
I've made this a bunch of times. It's one of the fastest cinnamon roll recipes that I've found, and it doesn't take any milk, which is great. I still add some confectioner's sugar sometimes as a glaze
Great recipe! I used the vanilla glaze also found on this site for the top. I'm always nervous to work with yeast and this has come out great everytime. I've made it once the night before and once the same day and both times they were yummy. I increase the filling a little bit because I love gooey rolls.
Perfect! I used all-purpose flour, for more tenderness, and rather than overnight, I let dough rise until doubled and baked them right a way. I added a handful of chopped walnuts to the filling, as a nice option, but this recipe really needs no adjustments, IMO. However, next time I will bake them in a slightly larger pan, such as an 8x11, or maybe even in a cupcake pan!
This recipe is awesome. Fluffiest cinnamon rolls i've ever made. i added a little minced orange peel and vanilla to the dough and filled them with cranberries and almonds. Yummy!
These are so easy to make! I have little cooking experience but they turned out delicious. I put them in the fridge overnight, then let them rise in a 100 degree oven for 15 minutes before baking them at 350. I think 18 minutes would have been better, the brown edges dried out as they cooled. I also made a frosting from cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar and a tad of milk. Absolutely wonderful!
This recipe was so simple! I made them the same night and they were lovely. I did add a little extra butter/sugar/cinnamon mixture because I like mine a little extra gooey and sweet. I can't wait to try this overnight and see how they are in the morning. :) EDIT: I also noticed people had said these didn't freeze well. I froze half a batch so I could have one on mornings I work, since the last thing I want to do after work is bake, and they were simply delicious!
this recipe was great! and so easy to make. i threw all the ingrediets in my breadmaker on the dough cycle and then rolled it outand put the cinnamon and brown sugar in it. a helpful hint: for those of us who buy the jars of yeast instead of the pouches, a .25 ounce package is the same as 1/2 a tablespoon, or 7.39 ml!
Very good recipe. The few changes I used was half unbleached and half whole wheat, raw sugar instead of white, and kosher salt over table salt. Very good, not overly sweet. Something that I would give my child over cinnamon rolls you get in stores.
This recipe is quick and easy. Used 2 and 1/4 teaspoons of instant yeast, as that's all that's available today. Baking Is Awesome has a quick recipe for icing... One cup powdered sugar, one teaspoon vanilla, two tablespooons of whole milk. Also added 1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice to cut the sweetness. I'd make this one again.
Good recipe. The rolls were a little denser than I liked.
This is a good, simple recipe to quickly whip up a batch of cinnamon rolls.
At first I was a little skeptical about this recipe as there was no milk or butter in the dough. However, needing to quickly justify my brand new professional mixer to hubby and not having enough flour for anything more, I made these. They are great for empty nesters, such as us, as they aren't a large amount. They 'could' dry out but since it is not a large batch, they tend to disappear rather quickly. Plus, I can make these rather quickly in the evening (to justify the mixer). Not too difficult to make and great to make the night before and bake up quick in the morning.
Judged by my 3yr old son, husband and his friend they likey alot! I used cream cheese icing, topped w/ pecans. They looked picture perfect! Thanks for this great recipe.
Love this one! I have made it a few times now
This recipe was really tasty. My husband loves cinnamon rolls, so I decided to give them a try for his birthday. It's the first time I've ever made them, so I was a little timid to change the recipe as some recommended, but everything worked out really well. I added just under 1/4 c. crisco to the dough as suggested. The bread is so soft! I also used the suggested cream cheese frosting. My husband requested chocolate chips, so I added some minis and it was delicious! Next time I'll increase the brown sugar as I think I'd prefer it a little gooier, but overall it was delicious!
Love this recipe! I have been making it and using the same recipe for cinnamon bread, everyone loves my cinnamon rolls/bread. Very easy to make. I personally love cinnamon, so I always add extra cinnamon and brown sugar. Highly recommend it to cinnamon roll lovers~
didn't seem to rise in the fridge for me...left them out in the morning for a bit, and they popped right up. Also changed temp to 350. They were very good!
Very simple, delicious recipe! Just like our favorite restaurant makes them. They did not rise in my refrigerator, though. Also, we added more filling, including chopped pecans. Other than that, followed recipe exactly.
these turned out great! I added chopped pecans after sprinkling the brown sugar. . I also let the dough rest on the countertop for about an hour before rolling & cutting.
I served these at a brunch I had yesterday here in Brazil, so they were a novelty for my Brazilian friends and family and they were a huge hit! This was my first attempt at cinnamon rolls, and they turned out perfectly. I took the suggestion to add 1/2 cup of canola oil and I think it made quite a difference. I also made some icing by quickly mixing together some cream cheese, butter, vanilla extract and powdered sugar (eyeballed the amounts). Can't wait to make them again!
These rolls were excellent! they disapeared fast. I highly recomend this recipe.
This is a fantastic recipe!!! It's not too rich and easy to make. When I take it out of the fridge in the morning I leave the tea towel on it and put it in 150* oven with the door agar to kick start the rising process, when it's risen I simply remove the tea towel and turn the oven up to 350*
I love these buns. These can also be made the night before and put in the fridge until the next morning. I normally let them sit on the counter about 30 mins before I put them in the oven to bake. I made a different kind of cinnamon roll last week and while I was making them, my husband said "why are you trying a new recipe? The one you always make tastes so good!" You will enjoy these for sure. Thank you!
Even though they weren't the best cinnamon rolls I have ever had, they were still really good and I will be making them again. I added an icing with 2 c. powdered sugar, 1 T butter, 1 tsp. vanilla, and 2 1/2 tsp milk. My family loved them...
My first time with Cinnamon rolls and very easy I must say. The best thing I liked about this recipe is preparing it at night and letting it rise in the fridege as I normally don't have time to start from scratch in the morns due to the rush. Thanks.
I cook a lot, but I don't bake a lot, and these were easy! Not really really quick, but worth the time.(I made them while playing a game of scrabble! They have to be easy!) I used the oven at 350, and added more sugar and cinnamon to the middle...I love 'em gooey. I topped with a simple confectioners sugar icing with a drop of orange extract, and some cream cheese mixed in. Delicious, and everyone loved them! My boyfriend eats several of them for breakfast, and sneaks them throughout the day... you know it's a success then!
I made these for dinner, and between the four people at home, they were all gone by the next morning!!!!! An easy way to cut these is to use a long thread, put it under the cinnamon roll, bring the sides up to the top and cross them, then just pull, and they don't come ouwt squashed at all..... I hope I explained well!
Oh wow, these are good. I've made them twice so far, and they turned out better when I used the KitchenAid to mix/knead the dough and when I made the dough the night before. I frost them with cream cheese frosting, and they disappear in no time flat!!
These are delicious. I followed some advice of the other reviewers and placed them in the oven on warm with the door cracked after taking them out of the fridge. They puffed up beautifully. I'd also recommend a bake time of about 15 minutes. Perfect for holiday mornings!
WOW! Very easy! I also made a batch and put them in a muffin tin. YUMMM
Absolutely the best cinnamon rolls i've ever made!!! Fantastic recipe! Quite easy and yummy!!! My only advice is, you don't have to limit your rise time to 45 minutes. The longer they rise, the better they will taste. The rising in the fridge doesn't work nearly as well as letting them sit in an airtight covered pan on top of a warming oven. Fantastic recipe over all!
Very good recipe,I used more sugar & cinnamon than called for & next time I will use even more.Also,roll the dough as thin as you can if you want them to be really sweet/cinnamon-y.I think maybe a little crisco or melted butter in the dough would make the rolls a bit more sticky,so I think I will try that too on the next batch.
The cinnamon buns were alright but nothing to write home about. Mine were a little dry does anyone have suggestions?
These cinnamon rolls are fantastic. However, I do use a little extra ingredients to make them extra gooey. Thumbs up!
Very good recipe. Although, I went with recommendations and doubled the filling. I also made a cream cheese icing.I found that 15 minutes was plenty of time. I will make again, next time, adding chopped nuts.
I had to add MUCH more flour than it called for because the dough was so sticky before kneading! It also didn't rise like I thought it would, but it was Korea-OK'd by the family as a slightly sweet breakfast or snack.^^
It's pretty good except you have to make sure that you don't roll the dough too thin or else it won't be soft..it will come out rubbery and hard. And don't cut down on any of the cinnamon or else you won't taste it.PS refrigerating it does NOTHING!!..It's better to leave it for an hour to rise.
These were great! The best I have made. I used milk instead of water to grow the yeast. I also doubled the recipe the second time because there just wasn't enough for my big family the first. I let them rise on the warming oven for 45mins- an hour instead of in the fridge.
first time making cinnamon rolls. This recipe was easy to follow,and lower in calories then alot of the others. The only thing was the cooking time.20 min was to long. I baked 2nd batch for 12 and it was perfect
I added 2 Tbs butter to the dough. I haven't tried it without the extra butter so I don't know about the comparison. Also, mine were ready after baking for 16 minutes. I added walnuts and raisins to the filling. I thought they were fantastic. I was able to have them finished in about 1.5 hours. I used a 9x13" pan as they took up a lot of space. There was no way I could fit them into a smaller square pan.
Not my favorite. The bread was so plain even after my addition of nutmeg that with a different filling it could have been a garlic roll. It did not taste like a sweet roll dough.
Bad recipe! I misplaced my old recipe and tried this one. Is no good, did not raise, dough wrong consistancy.
Very good cinnamon rolls. Made icing to drizzle over the top and the family loved them. Dough was not the best, as it was kind of bland and not as flaky as others, but we would make again since they were easy and could me made ahead of time.
They're all gone........ :D
I love these. You definitely need to double the filling though.
these cinnamon rolls were ok. I made them precisely to directions, but found that they were not quite what i wanted. It wasnt bad, but just a bit too dry for my liking- which is a soft, gooey roll. If i use this recipe again, i'll use more butter and sugar in the filling and cook them for 10 mins less.
These were exceptional. My husband made and he also added freshly grated nutmeg and chopped pecans. They were absolutely delicious! Thank you!
These were outstanding and so simple to make! We ate most of them without frosting and they were still delicious! Next time I might try a cream cheese frosting, but even without these were delicious!
This is a good, but do it in a 9x13" pan. I did it in a 8x8" and it is way too much dough for that size and the center did not cook.
I make a lot of bread (a LOT) but haven't been satisfied with my version of cinnamon rolls. Well, this is my new 'go to' recipe for cinnamon rolls. Call me unable to change but I just had to replace some of the water with some milk and threw in some melted butter but ...oh and doubled the filling but these were perfect. The whole pan is gone and I doubled the recipe (hey, I have 8 kids, what can I say?).
Man! These were amazing! My first time cooking with yeast, & it was too easy. I would definitely double the quantity next time though (just could've eaten more!) and I would put the oven down just a little lower than 200 degrees...might just be my oven, but they browned a little quickly on top & I had to turn it down during cooking. Overall, a winner; sweet, cinnamon-y, fragrant, I am cooking these again!
These were FANTASTIC!!!!! I was drawn to this recipe as there was considerably less butter in this recipe compared to other ones on this site - so I figured I would give it a try! I actually used some dough that I had from a huge batch of challah that I made and used the dough for this recipe. Instead of butter, I used smart balance - reduced fat margarine and to my surprise it came out great! It was so sweet - it did not need a frosting! I baked mine at 350 for about 20-25 minutes -as I did not want it to brown on the top or for it to get too well done. I brushed the top with an egg wash to make it nice and shiny! They turned out great! The end result was a moist and delicious cinnamon roll! My family can't wait till I make this again!
These were "ok" to me, but probably not the best. Just maybe "happy-medium". They were just a little too gooey and hard (and I even reduced the cooking time). They didn't turn out quite as good as other recipes I've tried - even though they were really "pretty" when they were done. My son is a "cinnamon roll lover" and he wouldn't eat these. Based on that, I probably won't make again.
Wish I could give it a 5, but it is not of my taste, I have been baking cinnamon rolls using cinnabon clone recipe , but since I bake them for my coffee shop and I wanted to save some bucks by not using milk and butter as the other recipe calls for, so I trie this one.This recipe is good if you want to cut some calories or money but not if you want a creamy buttery taste.My rolls turned out like buns though I had added some butter in the dough but still the rolls were flaky and bready.:(..none of my customers liked it.
The problem with these cinnamon rolls are they are very plain and average. They are like a quick fix roll. They are not great in texture either. If you have made bread for as long as I have try another recipe because you will feel like you wasted your time. I have made much better rolls and used more quality roll recipes.
I used all purpose flour and these still turned out delicious. baked at 350. They were soft, not hard or chewy.
soft, light fluffy, slightly crunchy on the bottom. Really, perfect cinnamon roll recipe. I made them vegan by replacing the egg with 1/4 cup oil, and I only used about 2 cups flour. Sooo good, and all my friends ate them up!
The texture was perfect. I couldn't have asked for a better one. I didn't have any eggs on hand, so I used about 2 1/2 tbsp of oil as a substitution. I cooked them in a 10" spring-form pan. I washed the tops with a little oil since I had heard that they cook too much. I didn't measure the filling. I just eyeballed it. Mistake. The brown sugar and cinnamon flavor was a bit faint. I will save this recipe and try again. I imagine this is a great recipe if you put the right amount on filling in.
I know enough about cinnamon rolls to know that the ones from this recipe sitting in the fridge will be great. (And the ones rising for me to cook now ^.^) I was going to make icing for them, but in the absence of confectioners sugar I played with some brown sugar, butter, milk, and cool whip. I'd put amounts on here, but it was pretty much a taste-test built recipe.
These are delish'!! I made them the "same day" way and did the filling by eye instead of by the recipe, but I bet I used quite a bit more brown sugar and cinnamon than the recipe calls for. This was also my first time ever making cinnamon rolls and they turned out perfect, very easy! Next time I may try half whole wheat....I'll let you know how it goes :)
The best cinnamon dough recipe ive ever made. it was definitly worth the wait and my family raved about them for hours. Thanks!
Very good. Had lots of trouble finding a recipe that would satisfy my sweet tooth without being too sugary or tough. Definitely a keeper!!
Ok.. But they didn't rise they were dense.
Easy to make and very yummy! My kids and husband loved them. I will make them again, next time with more cinnamon. A wonderful recepie, even for first timers like me.
I made these twice but only baked them for 10 minutes the second time (instead of 20) because they got a little too brown and crispy on the outside. 10 minutes worked out much better. Other than that, it was a delicious and simple recipe.
i think it was because i was using a different, heavier flour, but these didn't rise as much as i had hoped. I also added extra fats in the form of milled flax seed which made it seem a bit "bran muffin-ish", all in all, an effective recipe, a little time consuming but i look forward to trying it again!
Hi I made the rolls and they were good but had to use only 3-¾ cups flower instead of 5 cups, for a double batch. I always use the little sticky and pull away from the side method. Also 400 degrees is way to hot for yeast bread I baked them at 350 But it is a good and easy recipe thank you again
AWESOME recipe!! at first i thought that these might not work out, because of all the butter and sugar i had to lather onto the dough. but they turned out great! even my father loved them (he hates cinnamon)! i totally recommend this recipe to anybody, since they are easy as well. and i decided to follow the suggestions posted by others and set the oven to 350 degrees F.
Quick simple recipe, I did substitute several things for my benefit. 1) I used organic maple syrup instead of white sugar 2) Whole Wheat Flour instead of white flour 3) Sea salt instead of regular salt 4) One cold vegetarian egg 6)Olive Oil instead of butter 7) Raw brown sugar instead of granulated I also doubled the amount of cinnamon. It was delicious and they swelled out large. I did add a bit too much brown sugar so it was very sweet with some icing I made from another recipe. All in all this is a great recipe and I do intend to make it again in the future.
This was my first time, ever, making cinnamon rolls. I LOVED them! It was so easy. I will make these over and over again. I made them for someone who is VERY picky about what she eats and she loved them.
Awsome!
This recipe did not turn out well at all for me - the dough was far too moist to begin with and they didn't rise at all. The sugar / cinnamon melted with the butter in the oven, making the rolls spring apart and well.. I just ended up with a huge sticky (but reasonably tasty!) mess! Will try a different recipe next time, but make sure to roll the dough out very thin so that I can roll the dough up a good couple of times. Also, 20 minutes was much too long for me - mine were slightly overcooked even at 15 minutes.
It tastes very nice but i felt like something was missing in the batter plus i did everything mentioned in the instructions but the rolls didnt douple in size, why is that??
We make these every year on Christmas Eve and eat them on Christmas morning. They're very easy to make and sooo delicious! The only thing we do differently is that we mix the butter, sugar, and cinnamon together and them spread it onto the dough. After they bake, I add a vanilla glaze - what a treat on Christmas!!
After reading the other reviews, I made the following adjustments and found that it made them excellent. I cooked them only for 16 minutes. This meant that they didn't harden later, they stayed soft throughout the day. I also iced them using the basic cream cheese frosting, which may have also helped keep them soft. I let them rise for 2 hours and used a 9x13 pan, which was needed. I can't imagine them fitting into an 8x8 pan. I also doubled the cinnamon filling, but found it was way too much, and threw a lot out, so I would have stuck with the original portions for that. All in all a quick and easy recipe.
It was alright. I went with this recipe because i didn't have milk and didn't want to use add-ins like pudding mix or mashed potatoes. It's a fairly straightforward yeast dough, and did rise fairly well in the fridge overnight, but it definitely needed some time on the counter to really rise to it's fullest potential before going in the oven. Despite other reviewers saying it was overspiced i used the full tablespoon of cinnamon and was really disappointed-they were terribly bland. Still, it gets points for simplicity, and the dough itself is a good basic dough.
These were very tasty. I added a bit more brown sugar and cinnamon. They could have been a bit more gooey but overall pretty good rolls!
The dough rose perfectly and the filling was great too..in fact..I was quite surprised how much it tasted like Cinnabon! The only prob was that the first batch became rock hard on 200 C so the next batch I baked on 125C! heck of a difference!
These were fantastic and quickly gobbled up! I added two tablespoons of melted butter to temper the egg and add the fat that others commented was lacking. I also added some candied walnuts (toast them in a pan and add maple syrup at the end)to the filling. I didn't have bread flour but a mixture of regular and whole wheat was just fine! Add some cream cheese frosting and it's the most magnificent rolls you've ever had!
I bake a lot of sweets and had an excellent recipe for cinammon rolls but misplaced it. This one had wonderful reviews so I gave it a try. I followed this to the letter and the dough did NOT rise and it tasted like an old shoe. Will NOT be making again...
There were really good. I started to make them for breakfast but then had to leave before I could allow them to rise so I put them in the fridge to make the following morning. They tasted good but I wished there was more filling and the tops of the insides seemed to get a little hard, not sure if that is because they were in the fridge too long or what. We did enjoy them though and I will be trying them again.
This is a great recipe ! I've tried a few other cinnamon rolls recipes and they all came out really hard. This came out really soft and chewy. I added some raisins because my family likes it that way and that was the only change I made. This recipe is a real keeper ! I have made a few batches of these and it came out great every time !
Pretty good. I followed the recipe except for the butter/sugar/cinnamon part - I just eyeballed that, but in hindsight I should have probably gone with the actual quantities, because my cinnamon rolls were not as sweet as I'd have liked. I liked how this recipe is really easy, and the making rolls from the dough is so simple. I did the 45 minute rising verison instead of overnight in the fridge. I'd make this again but follow the quantities for cinnamon and sugar and also perhaps do a frosting.
I've have been looking for a recipe like this for a long time, everyone love the rolls, I've add some different flavors like (orange zest;butter flavor;cinnamon)to the dough.I just want to say thank you.
These are really great. The King Island Dancers came to our school and I wanted to bake something for them. I made them the night before and took them out an hour in advance. I was slightly worried because they didn't seem to be rising enough. I waited about 65 min and put them in. I turned the heat down to 350 as mine were starting to get a bit too dark. They were soft, moist, nicely sweet, big and impressive looking. These are great because they're not overly sweet but they're not dry either. I added a bit of vanilla and cinnamon to the dough, but other than that left the recipe as it is. Thank you so much. I will definitely use this recipe again.
