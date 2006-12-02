Soft Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon rolls that you make the night before and bake the next morning. The recipe is my sister's, who is a Home Economics teacher.

By Sharon

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 8x8 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.

  • In a large bowl, combine the yeast mixture with the sugar, salt, egg and 1 cup flour; stir well to combine. Stir in the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, beating well with each addition. When the dough has pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 8 minutes. Cover with a damp cloth and let rest for 10 minutes.

  • Lightly grease an 8x8 inch square baking pan. Roll dough out on a lightly floured surface to 1/4 inch thick rectangle. Smear the dough with butter and sprinkle with cinnamon and brown sugar. Roll up the dough along the long edge until it forms a roll. Slice the roll into 16 equal size pieces and place them in the pan with the cut side up.

  • Cover pan with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight or cover and let rise at room temperature until doubled in volume, about 45 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Bake rolls until golden brown, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 181.4mg. Full Nutrition
