Banana Loaf
Moist banana loaf, delicious warmed with butter ... mmmmmmm ... This recipe can be easily doubled to make 2 loaves.
Moist banana loaf, delicious warmed with butter ... mmmmmmm ... This recipe can be easily doubled to make 2 loaves.
this bread was wonderfully moist! i totallly changed a couple things in the recipe, i used 1 cup brown sugar instead of white sugar,, i used whole wheat flour instead of all purpose flour and i added a tsp and a half of vanilla... so the bread was browner... it was very moist and i ate half the loaf before it cooled!Read More
Don't understand why...but, I made this twice and both times I was not impressed with the flavor or the texture. I thought the fist time may have been because I might have unknowingly forgot an important ingredient. But when it turned out no different the second time, I knew then that I wont be making it again. I have no clue as to what I would do to improve it. I'll just keep looking for a banana loaf recipe till I find one I like.Read More
this bread was wonderfully moist! i totallly changed a couple things in the recipe, i used 1 cup brown sugar instead of white sugar,, i used whole wheat flour instead of all purpose flour and i added a tsp and a half of vanilla... so the bread was browner... it was very moist and i ate half the loaf before it cooled!
This is the best banana bread recipe I've ever made. I tried it because it looked quick - and called for 3 ripe bananas which I needed to get rid of. I left the walnuts out and substituted vanilla chips. I also added a teaspoon of Vanilla.
Had mixed success with this one. I used only brown sugar in the amount indicated, and that might be the problem. Wife suggested needs to be sweeter, stick with white sugar (however, note that in many reviews of this dish a ½ brown and white sugar mix is used and suggested). Also we don't use nuts because my son can have a non-tolerant reaction to them. But he didn't even finish his first slice. Wife thinks there's too much backing powder, "I can taste it try cutting it in half". I didn't even know baking powder had a taste. I still don't. Wife did say something that hints on were to go with this. She noted that, "...muffin-like breads like this loaf can be tricky". As you make this dish, try keeping that hint in mind. For example are raisins a good addition? And any tricks you have to help keep a muffin from becoming a heavy blob, they might need to be put in play here. I've given the dish a 4 star because I do like it. But, again, it's trickier than a rooky baker might want to take on. And that's just my story, "Rooky baker takes on more than family can chew".
like other reviewers i used 1/2 c. white sugar & 1/2 c. brown sugar plus added 1/2 tsp. vanilla to the batter. half whole wheat & half all-purpose flour worked very well too. lastly, i couldn't help but sprinkle a little cinnamon-sugar overtop before baking this wonderful bread. i made an extra loaf as a gift for friends....they loved it! many thanks madison!
So simple to make and very moist. A great way to use up ripe bananas. This was probably the best banana bread on the site. Definitely give it a try.
Excellent! The bread was so moist and delicious. I liked the nuts but I would like to substitute them with chocolate chips next time. Good work!
best banana LOAF ever!
The loaf was moist and yummy. I changed a bit the original recipe. I used whole wheat flour instead of white. Brown sugar Twin (artificial sugar), chopped almond and Becel(instead of butter). it was so yummy,,,everybody liked it.
This was superb! My 3 yr old loved it, my husband loved it, my 7 mo. old wants to try it, and I loved it! And boy was it easy to make, too! I substituted 1/2 cup of the white sugar for brown, added vanilla & 1/2 tsp of cinnamon & omitted the nuts. I also baked for 45 min. in a 8x8 pan. Yum!
I doubled this recipe. I needed two basic loaves to share with my favorite neighbor down the street and the women from my Mom's Group. I did use butter but I cut the amount in half and substituted homemade organic applesauce. I also cut the sugar in half. I used organic eggs, whole wheat flour and because some of the women in my mom's group have nut allergies so I omitted them. I also added a teaspoon of vanilla extract. This was a great basic banana bread recipe that's not all gussied up. NOTE: Because banana bread can be a little cranky and cook too fast on the outside, I covered the loaves halfway through with foil to prevent them from burning before they were through baking all the way through.
I used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar, and subsituted whole wheat flour for all purpose flour and it tuned out great. Still moist and tasty-oh I added chocolate chips instead of walnuts. I have also made muffins with this recipe, 12 muffins bake for 25-27 minutes (with whole wheat flour). Everyone loves them!
Great recipe, I also substituted the 1/2 cup sugar for brown sugar, I also used pecan slivers instead of walnuts. Topping with sugar, turned out very moist and tasted even better the next day!
very soft, and delicious! I did do the half brown sugar and half white. Also added some cinnamon and vanilla. I did have a hard time with the outside almost burning but the inside not being ready.. Not sure what rack to put it on in the oven. But taste was good.
Excellent recipe! THE BEST Banana Bread I'm pretty sure I have ever had! The only change I made was instead of 1 cup sugar, I did 3/4 cup sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar. The batter was even amazing so I was excited when it was done, I ate a HUGE hunking piece! I will be making this again and again and I think I will be giving it to family and friends for Xmas
A very good cake, I changed one thing the butter to vegetable shorting.
Don't understand why...but, I made this twice and both times I was not impressed with the flavor or the texture. I thought the fist time may have been because I might have unknowingly forgot an important ingredient. But when it turned out no different the second time, I knew then that I wont be making it again. I have no clue as to what I would do to improve it. I'll just keep looking for a banana loaf recipe till I find one I like.
LOVE IT! This is the first time I'm trying to bake something that requires the butter and sugar to be mixed first. I added spekulaaskruiden (a spice mix consists of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger, and mace) and I omitted the walnut since I didn't have it. It was awesome. Even my mom and sister (they are bakers) loved it. Thanks, Dakota Kelly.
came out perfect..only change i made was the dark chocolate chips i added..went beautifully with the nuts and banana flavors...
This was the best banana bread I have made, and I`ve tried so many recipes. I followed the recipe exactly as given. It was so moist and the texture couldn`t have been any nicer! The banana taste really came through on this recipe. I can`t say enough about how good it was! Thanks for the recipe.
AMAZING. I don't like nuts so I left it out. It tastes like salvation holy Jesus and Mother Mary I am making this again and again.
I loved it ! because I'm not a fan of walnuts I switched them out for cashews because they were around and it was awesome ! My mother nd boyfriend keep bugging me to make more. :) thanks for the recipe.
One word: YUM.
This recipe just didn't work out... The baking soda and baking powder is just wayy off! As an experience baker this was literally my first ever baking fail... Too bad.
Made this recipe into muffins, they turnrned out perfectly and were very moist. They were a hit with my family and I will diffenitly be making them again!
easy to make. Followed directions except substituted white wheat flour b/c I was out of white flour. I also sprinkled some sugar on top before baking to give it a little sweet crust. It was great and I'll be making it again.
First try on making a Banana Loaf and it turned out well, although i used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup wheat flour with dash of nutmeg and cinnamon powder...
This recipe is great. I used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar and added 1 tsp vanilla after creaming the butter and sugar. I also added an extra banana to the mix. I baked the loaf for 50 minutes, instead of 60, and it was perfect. My 2 year old loved it and he's not crazy about bananas so I consider it a success!
good
This is a great banana bread recipe! I have been making it once a week since my family enjoys it and those over ripe bananas that do not get eaten are put to good use. I have tried different variations including adding a cup of chocolate chips, making mini loafs, and I even made some mini muffins for my son for an after school snack. Great recipe! :)
Very good, moist, fluffier than my tried and true banana bread recipe. The only thing I changed was the addition of choc. chips. Yummy!
This is wonderful! I added 1 teaspoon vanilla and I also added 1 cup of shredded zuchinni...Other than that I followed recipe..thanks for sharing!
taste great.I baked the batter in 8 mini loaves. only took 20 minutes!! I subbed dark brown sugar for the white sugar and it came out great. taste good even without nuts, i just didnt have any on hand. Next time I'm going to add some blueberries. its not super moist, but its moist enough to stand on its own but its not dry at all. its amazing hot with butter.
I used 1/2 c. brown sugar, less butter, maybe 1/4 cup (I never measure exactly) and wheat flour. Also added some raisins. Didn't have a loaf pan, so I used a round flan pan instead, end result Banana cake look!
Great, I use granola mix with raisin, oats, pumpkin seeds, and either almonds or walnuts, I mix this granola myself for yogurt topping and always have some in the house.. I add a cup and it is just great.. if the mixture gets dryer than it should I add some yogurt as well, it is banana base, and healthy although I doubt is reduces the calories,.. but great for lunch bags, and road trips... ENJOY!!
Another rave review. This banana bread was a big hit with our Sailor who is home on leave. We won't have to worry about whether or not to freeze leftovers. Very flavorful. I used half brown sugar and half Splenda, egg substitute, and white whole wheat flour. Added the vanilla and cinnamon suggested by other reviewers. This bread smells heavenly when it's baking.
Definitely one of the best banana breads I have made. I used the other suggestions by using 1/2 brown sugar and adding vanilla. I also added choc. chips. This recipe is a keeper!
Lost my wonderful Banana Loaf recipe so tried this one. I must say it is really good. I skipped the nuts as my husband likes his banana loaf as is... he asked for a second slice! I toasted the slice and served with a slab of butter. Thank you!
This is probably the best banana bread I've ever made. I used whole wheat flour mainly because I have a whole bag of it I needed to do something with and 1/2 white 1/2 brown sugar and it came out fabulous! I will be making this from now on. ;)
I used self-rising flour because it was all I had and it turned out great.
My family got this recipe from an elderly neighbor we adopted as "Grandma" about 50 yrs. ago. She probably got it from her mother, who got it from her mother. It's been made for generations, because it's sooo good. The only difference is that Grandma's recipe calls for 1 tsp. of vanilla extract and 1 tsp. of cinnamon. If you use salted butter, omit the 1/2 tsp. of salt. I don't use nuts, but I do add at least a cup of plumped raisins. Raisins are a natural preservative, so this bread stays fresh for days without refrigeration. I bake it in an 8" x 8" Pyrex baking dish at 350 deg. for about 1 hour. If you cover it as soon as it cools, it will stay very fresh and moist. I cut it into 3/4" slices and then cut those into thirds. I tried Grandma's recipe the other day with one cup of Miller's bran and about 1/4 cup of buttermilk added to it. It didn't change the taste at all, but it made it heartier and a little chewier. My boyfriend said it was the perfect snack on a very difficult 8-hour bicycle ride. He shared a piece with a co-rider who said it was good enough to be sold in stores. He was going to share some with other riders, but decided he like it too much to share! It tastes better each day, especially warmed for 10 seconds in the microwave, with a little butter. I've printed out several recipes from this site for banana bread that I'm going to try, but I'll be surprised if I find one that I like better than Grandma's, especially with the added Miller's bran.
Great basic banana bread recipe. I did half whole-wheat flour and half all-purpose. Otherwise did exactly as written. Turned out great.
I followed the recipe exactly, except I left out the nuts and had to cook it for 5 more minutes. Everyone loved it. Definitely will repeat.
My family and I loved it so much and it was gone the next day! It's moist and has the right amount of sweetness. I added 1 tsp of vanilla just like what the other reviewer suggested and it was yummy! I don't think I want to try any other banana loaf recipe. I'll make this over and over! :)
This was the best banana bread I've ever had. I added an extra banana, a bit of cinnamon and some chocolate chips. It's incredible.
This was delicious. I made exactly as the recipe stated. We had leftovers for breakfast and it was even better the next day. Very moist and delicious.
Delicious. My family loved it. It took much longer to cook than the stated 60 mins but well worth the wait
Not the all time best, but very tasty and quick and easy! I did half white and half brown sugar, half white flour and half 50/50 flour, and added vanilla, as suggested.
best bread ever! I've been making banana bread for years, but after reading the reviews, I had to try this one. This is my new banana bread recipe! I did use Energy Egg Replacer as my husband has an egg allergy. I also added a tsp of vanilla and sprinkled cinn/sugar on top before baking. Everyone in my family loves it.
I've made this recipe at least 15 times now. I follow it to the T, and I love how it tastes. Make sure the bananas are very overripe though - it adds a lot to the flavor and sweetness.
i have made this counless times. it is wonderful and has a great banana taste. make sure to use ripe bananas.
This was a very nice loaf. Enjoyed it with a cup of tea. Only thing I didn't add was the nuts. Next time I will throw in a few raisins. Thanks Dakota, this is a saver & will print it out for further use.
good as banana nut bread can be
This was a great simple banana bread. My husband loved it! I doubled the recipe and added two extra bananas (one per loaf) since I wanted to use them up. Didn't add the nuts since hubby doesn't like them. Overall great mellow banana flavor, not too sweet, and you really "know" it's banana bread -- not banana with a zillion other flavors bread.
This bread was wonderfully moist. Didn't change a thing in the recipe. My family loved it and are asking for more!
This was pretty good banana bread. Very very moist, and once you eat one piece, you cant stop!! I added a little bit of cinnamon and will add some vanilla next time. I was this was a *little* bit sweeter, next time I may add more sugar, or maybe my bananas were just not sweet. Either way, I will make this again!
Per other reviewers, I subbed brown sugar for half the white, and added 1/2 tsp vanilla. Voilà - the perfect banana bread!
So easy and soooo good! used margarine as butter was frozen, use cuisinart with plastic blade and this time added dried cranberries and almonds and walnuts, put half batter into tin, put layer of chocolate chips then rest of batter.....heavenly actually!
I have just made this loaf and it was delicious. I will definitely be making this again!
I was looking for a recipe that let the flavour of the bananas shine and this is certainly it. I made two changes due to dietary restrictions...Earth Balance® instead of butter and milk chocolate chips instead of the walnuts. I used four bananas, they were small, that had been frozen. #Allrecipesallstarscanada #Forthoseilove
I made this loaf back in June and forgot to rate it! I was very very very good! Thanks!
Best banana bread recipe I've tried so far. Great banana flavor and moist texture. I left out the nuts (because we didn't have any on hand), and added some vanilla extract and cinnamon per others' suggestions.
Yummy bread! I did add vanilla and used pecans instead because that is my nut of choice! Great recipe!
excellent
Out of this world! Didn't change a thing. Perfect.
my whole family loved it. i didn't change anything and will definetely make it again!
I made a few changes, added 3/4 c coconut and the same in chopped dates. I omitted the walnuts as I was out. Used 1/2 and 1/2 brown and white sugar. Cooked in about 55 minutes in my park model oven.
This easy to make bread is moist and flavorful. I made it in an 8x8 dish and cooked for about 40 min. I subbed chocolate chips for nuts. Yummy!
Wonderful taste and texture. I too substituted 1/2 of the white sugar with brown and added vanilla. I'm glad that I stumbled upon this. Will definately make this again.
This recipe was very tasty :D it was very moist but the outside was chewy. good recipe though!
it is a very nice banana loaf would recommend it to my friends
Delicious!!! I didn't have any walnuts but it hardly had a chance to cool off and was gone!!!
I have made this loaf twice, doubled. It works well for a loaf or muffins. As a tip for making sure any banana loaf is moist, use over-ripe, frozen bananas which have been thawed. They look ugly and the loaf may turn out darker, but trust me, it's worth it. Also, substitute half the butter for oil (I use corn oil or canola oil...whichever I have on hand.) Here are my adjustments: 1) 1/4 cup butter plus 1/4 cup canola oil; 2) 1/2 cup white sugar & 1/2 cup brown sugar (work any brown sugar lumps with a potato masher if your mixer doesn't get them); 3) 1 cup white flour & 1 cup whole wheat flour; 4) 1/2 tsp baking soda instead of 1 tsp (this will cut down on the baking powder or baking soda taste which MikPhx spoke of...well, which his wife insisted on); 5) increased salt from 1/2 tsp to 1 tsp; 6) added 1/2 cup chocolate chips in addition to the 1/2 cup walnuts (my family likes it so). Finally, the first time I tried this recipe, I made muffins (had to reduce bake time, of course). The second time, I made the loaf (two large loaves, since it was doubled)...but I think I needed to cut the bake time by 5 minutes since it burned in the bottom. (It could be my testy oven.) In all, I will be keeping this recipe since I have tried many. Thanks!
Not very "banana-ey"
I will make this again but will not bake as long was very dry I blame that on my possible over baking. It was very easy to make.
I liked this recipe, but it was a little dry. I followed the recipe as is, except I had one extra banana than called for. My husband said he would have liked it more if it was a little sweeter. I had put chocolate chips in a portion of the bread, and to me it was really good, but I agree the portion without chocolate was a little dry and bland.
I've made this banana loaf many times and it is delicious. Best I've ever had!!
I did half brown, half white sugar and added a 1/4 cup of sour cream and one extra banana and used a glaze on top. Everyone loved it!
Very easy to make.
i quickly made banana bread when my daughter decided to open all the bananas i bought. i used this recipe and it was very good :)
I use half white sugar, half brown sugar. And I throw in lots of chocolate chips, walnuts, peacans and almonds. I finish it off by sprinkling a Dusting of white sugar on top (and sometimes extra chocolate chips!) before I put it in the oven. Been using this recipe for years and everyone loves it!!!!
very moist
It smells and tastes weird... I feel like the baking soda qua tity was too much? I have no idea as I don't bake much.. but it definitely smells and tastes super weird.. not sure if I want to feed it to the family
I modified the recipe as others suggested...adding 1/2 tsp vanilla, substituting brown for some of the white sugar and cutting that down a little. I also removed 2 tbsp of butter and replaced with 2 oz applesauce. I made these as mini muffins and these were very good!
Amazing for first time bakers...super moist, excellent flavor!
No changes to recipe. Perfect as is. Very moist!
No changes. Was so good that i got one piece.
I doubled it but still made one big loaf and it was absolutely gorgeous. best banana cake I have ever made. If you put the bananas in a blender instead of mashing them it makes it even lighter and fluffier. Absolutely amazing!!!
I thought this was really good!!! I substituted Splenda for the sugar; make 2 smaller loafs; and used 1 cup of walnuts instead of 1/2. Will definitely make again!
delicious!! I loved it!
So easy and sooooo good. I made this exactly like it says and it came out great. We each had to have a piece the minute it came out of the oven. Hot, buttered Banana Bread. Yum!
My only go to recipe, love it. Made a double batch today 6 muffins and one bread pan.
Added chocolate chips ... always do ... have made this several times and other than finding that 60 minutes is not quite long enough for it to be cooked it's my go to banana bread for sure.
This was soooo good. I added vanilla extract and used semi-sweet chocolate chips instead of the nuts. It's a keeper. Thanks Madison!
It turned out well and we liked to make it!
So easy and incredibly moist... really good
I added Nutmeg to give it a little kick.
i love this recipe it easy to use i made it 3 time.... and everytime i made people love it..... everyone love the texture and flavr of it....
So just found out that my son is reactive to Sugar so I am trying this out with Truvia so I used a third a cup of Truvia instead of 1 cup of sugar and I am adding about a cup of cranberries pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds mix to sweeten it a bit and just tried it and it is really good
Great! Left out the nuts, left everything else as is. Was delicious with butter warm from the oven. Would add chocolate chips or cinnamon for a special treat!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections