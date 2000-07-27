Banana Loaf

Moist banana loaf, delicious warmed with butter ... mmmmmmm ... This recipe can be easily doubled to make 2 loaves.

Recipe by dakota kelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x5 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Stir in the eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition, stir in the mashed bananas.

  • In a large bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt. Blend the banana mixture into the flour mixture; stirring just to combine. Fold in the nuts.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 60 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into center of the loaf comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 40.1g; fat 12g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 298.7mg. Full Nutrition
