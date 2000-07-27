Banana Loaf

My family got this recipe from an elderly neighbor we adopted as "Grandma" about 50 yrs. ago. She probably got it from her mother, who got it from her mother. It's been made for generations, because it's sooo good. The only difference is that Grandma's recipe calls for 1 tsp. of vanilla extract and 1 tsp. of cinnamon. If you use salted butter, omit the 1/2 tsp. of salt. I don't use nuts, but I do add at least a cup of plumped raisins. Raisins are a natural preservative, so this bread stays fresh for days without refrigeration. I bake it in an 8" x 8" Pyrex baking dish at 350 deg. for about 1 hour. If you cover it as soon as it cools, it will stay very fresh and moist. I cut it into 3/4" slices and then cut those into thirds. I tried Grandma's recipe the other day with one cup of Miller's bran and about 1/4 cup of buttermilk added to it. It didn't change the taste at all, but it made it heartier and a little chewier. My boyfriend said it was the perfect snack on a very difficult 8-hour bicycle ride. He shared a piece with a co-rider who said it was good enough to be sold in stores. He was going to share some with other riders, but decided he like it too much to share! It tastes better each day, especially warmed for 10 seconds in the microwave, with a little butter. I've printed out several recipes from this site for banana bread that I'm going to try, but I'll be surprised if I find one that I like better than Grandma's, especially with the added Miller's bran.