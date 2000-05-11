Fabulous and Easy Guacamole
An easy and flexible guacamole recipe that gets raves! Adjust the garlic and taco sauce to taste.
An easy and flexible guacamole recipe that gets raves! Adjust the garlic and taco sauce to taste.
This recipe is so easy, you can't go wrong. It went fast, and I will definately make it again- my *only* suggestion would be some lime juice. Adjusting the taco sauce made it more tomato tasting, but a twist of lime and the dash of salt really made it guac!Read More
I learned a good tip in Mexico for serving guacamole: to keep it from turning brown when sitting out for extended periods of time, eg. during a party, keep the avacado pit(s) inside the dish with the guacamole.Read More
I learned a good tip in Mexico for serving guacamole: to keep it from turning brown when sitting out for extended periods of time, eg. during a party, keep the avacado pit(s) inside the dish with the guacamole.
This recipe is so easy, you can't go wrong. It went fast, and I will definately make it again- my *only* suggestion would be some lime juice. Adjusting the taco sauce made it more tomato tasting, but a twist of lime and the dash of salt really made it guac!
This was very tasty. I have several different recipes for guacamole, and I use which ever one I am in the mood for because they all have a little bit different taste. I will be keeping this one too for sure.
I do wonderful Guacamole. My husband never ate guacamole till he tried mine. I use the juice from one lemon for 4 avacadoes. I use finely chopped green onions 2-4 I also like a fresh tomato or two finely cohpped, a clove of crushed garlic. We like ours tart. Ace
I did not really care for this. The taste was bland.
This was really good. It was my first time making guacamole so I didn't know what to expect. I used the whole shallot and the whole jar of sauce since there would have only been a little bit left anyway. I would make this again, but next time I will add the lime juice and salt that another reviewer suggested just to see what the difference is.
Well...we liked it, but not as much as our regular version of guacamole. I didn't use quite as much taco sauce since 2 avacados do not yeild very much and used garlic powder instead of the cloves. I think I'll stick with my original way of making guacamole, but I'm glad I tried this version.
Though this was definitely not your typical guacamole, we enjoyed it. I made it as specified, but felt it still needed the finely minced cilantro, a bot more garlic, onion (rather than shallot) and jalapeno that I had already prepared for my regular guacamole recipe, so I added that as well and felt it took it to the next level. I also added a bit of lime juice to help stifle browning.
Sorry, I didn't like this. I only used one third of the called for taco sauce, and it was still too much. It was too much garlic also. I added some salt and cilantro in order to be able to eat it.
I wanted a guacamole that was quick and easy and this certainly lived up to its name. However, it needed some lime juice for flavour and next time I would also grate in some onion. and some minced jalapenos.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections