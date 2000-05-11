Fabulous and Easy Guacamole

3.4
12 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 7
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

An easy and flexible guacamole recipe that gets raves! Adjust the garlic and taco sauce to taste.

Recipe by sportwinds

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix the avocados, shallots, garlic and taco sauce. Allow the mixture to sit at least 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
45 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 3.7g; sodium 69.4mg. Full Nutrition
