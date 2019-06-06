Strassburgare

Delicate and mouth-watering Swedish cookies. Great for holidays or anytime. Vanilla sugar and potato flour are available at a good German or Scandinavian deli.

By Linda T

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen cookies
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • With an electric mixer, beat the butter and confectioners' sugar together in a bowl until smooth and creamy; beat in the vanilla sugar.

  • In a separate bowl, whisk the flour with potato flour.

  • Stir the flour mixture into the butter mixture, about 1/4 cup at a time, until all the flour is mixed in.

  • Stir in the food coloring until the dough is evenly colored.

  • Place the dough into a cookie press fitted with a decorative tip.

  • Press out 1 1/2-inch cookies onto an ungreased baking sheet.

  • Bake cookies in the preheated oven until the bottoms are just lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Allow to cool on the baking sheet for about 5 minutes before removing to finish cooling on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 37.6mg. Full Nutrition
Linda T
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2012
This is my recipe. The dough can sometimes be testy so if it get too soft pop it in the fridge for a few minutes but don't leave it in too long. Too long and you won't be able to get it pressed! Read More
sueb
Rating: 4 stars
02/20/2012
I made these with spelt flour instead of all purpose flour. Maybe that is why they were crumbly and dry.I would prefer to taste my potatoes baked or mashed; in cookies I didn't care for the taste! Read More
