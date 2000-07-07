Homemade Wine Coolers

Have a favorite wine? Make it into your favorite wine cooler!

Recipe by Erin

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
total:
2 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour wine into an ice cube tray and freeze until solid.

  • When cubes are frozen, plop 1 or 2 into a glass of ginger ale. Allow to sit for about 5 minutes so the cubes melt a little; stir.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 8.4g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 13.3mg. Full Nutrition
