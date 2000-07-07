Homemade Wine Coolers

UPDATE: MY FIANCE AND I ENTERTAINED FRIENDS RIGHT BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS. THEY BROUGHT A BOTTLE OF WINE TO SERVE WITH DINNER. THE "LADIES" MADE WINE COOLERS (I HAPPENED TO HAVE LEFTOVER WINE ICE CUBES IN THE FREEZER - YEA!), BUT THIS TIME, I ADDED CHOPPED FRUIT (I.E. LEMONS, ORANGES AND LIMES). DELICIOUS!!! Pretty good, even for someone who is NOT a wine drinker (at all!). My fiance enjoys wine very much, but never wants to drink alone. :-) Since I made a simple red pasta sauce for dinner tonight, I thought it would be a shame to not open one of our (i.e. "his") bottles of wine to serve with it. I wasn't wowed with the combination of the Chianti I mixed with the ginger ale, but thought it was decent (and is the only way I will drink wine from now on!). My only gripe (if you can call it that) is that my wine cubes didn't freeze well. I stuck them in the freezer at 2:30 PM this afternoon and at 7:30 PM, they were only semi-solid. My fiance said that alcohol takes a LONG time to freeze, so I guess I'll need to plan ahead next time (or keep a supply handy). I can't wait to try this with fruity wines - strawberry, peach, blackberry, etc. My local winery sells a variety of these kinds of wine. Now I have a reason to stock up! Thanks for sharing. :)