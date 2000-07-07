Homemade Wine Coolers
Have a favorite wine? Make it into your favorite wine cooler!
My wife and I are drinking these right now with the homemade wine we made with the recipe we found on this site. We didn't freeze the wine in cubes, but put filled glass with ice, filled glass 1/3 with the wine then topped off with ginger ale.. We will try freezing the cubes too.. but what we're drinking now hits the spot!Read More
My wife and I are drinking these right now with the homemade wine we made with the recipe we found on this site. We didn't freeze the wine in cubes, but put filled glass with ice, filled glass 1/3 with the wine then topped off with ginger ale.. We will try freezing the cubes too.. but what we're drinking now hits the spot!
Loved it! I can't drink a lot of red wine because of migraines and there was no way I was going to waste wine in my house! I had a lonely little bottle from Christmas that was just sitting there so - why not? This turned out very good in a nice chilled glass garnished with a lime. Great idea!
Loved this! I made 3 different types. For the first one, I used white wine and added mango to it before freezing it. The second one was red wine with frozen blueberries. With the third, I poured white wine in the ice trays and topped them with just a splash of red wine. The third ones looked so pretty! All of my guests LOVED this, and it was a nice beverage to serve at noon. Thanks for the recipe!
Great summer drink! Definitely one of my new all time favorites. Its is not too strong. I now keep an extra ice cube tray in the freezer with wine in it so I can have this whenever its hot out. I made it with both red and white wine. I preferred the red wine but hubby preffered the white. Great way to get rid of the so-so wine someone gave you for xmas. The only thing extra I did was a squirt of lemon juice. Really made a big difference.
UPDATE: MY FIANCE AND I ENTERTAINED FRIENDS RIGHT BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS. THEY BROUGHT A BOTTLE OF WINE TO SERVE WITH DINNER. THE "LADIES" MADE WINE COOLERS (I HAPPENED TO HAVE LEFTOVER WINE ICE CUBES IN THE FREEZER - YEA!), BUT THIS TIME, I ADDED CHOPPED FRUIT (I.E. LEMONS, ORANGES AND LIMES). DELICIOUS!!! Pretty good, even for someone who is NOT a wine drinker (at all!). My fiance enjoys wine very much, but never wants to drink alone. :-) Since I made a simple red pasta sauce for dinner tonight, I thought it would be a shame to not open one of our (i.e. "his") bottles of wine to serve with it. I wasn't wowed with the combination of the Chianti I mixed with the ginger ale, but thought it was decent (and is the only way I will drink wine from now on!). My only gripe (if you can call it that) is that my wine cubes didn't freeze well. I stuck them in the freezer at 2:30 PM this afternoon and at 7:30 PM, they were only semi-solid. My fiance said that alcohol takes a LONG time to freeze, so I guess I'll need to plan ahead next time (or keep a supply handy). I can't wait to try this with fruity wines - strawberry, peach, blackberry, etc. My local winery sells a variety of these kinds of wine. Now I have a reason to stock up! Thanks for sharing. :)
Awesome drink! I didn't have an ice cube tray so I used a muffin tin and just filled them a little bit of the way. I also used diet ginger ale. They were super yummy and not too bad on calories!
Super simple to make, these coolers taste not too soda-like but not too wine-like either. Plus, they look amazing.
I used a Trader Joe's (cheap!) red wine for this. The drink turned out very pretty and tasted good, but I ruined my ice cube trays making them, which was the only downside!
these really hit the spot. ohh for yummy. make sure you give yourself at least 24-48 hrs of freeze time. the alcohol does not freeze well. i use cheap boxed red wine and it always taste great. we like to mix ours with diet sprite. so simple so yummy.
This is great!It looks amazing so cool.but i did thaw it out a bit.It is not at all soda-like.
This is my new favorite way to drink wine. Even my husband, the whiskey drinker, likes this. This is great to keep the ingredients on hand for those times you have the girls over for an impromptu MNO.
I used Merlot. Only put in a half ice-cube and it was perfect!
I only gave it four stars because I'm looking for something like Seagrams wine coolers, in specific, Wild Berries. Anybody got a recipe for this? I've only found 1 decent wine cooler in Ireland.
I do something similar. I place several ice cubes in glass, add wine to within 1 1/2 inch of top.....add some ginger ale, then finish off with a little marachino cherry juice..... This is a DOUBLE WOW!!! The combination of ginger ale & cherry juice, take this to another level. If you cannot find bottled cherry juice - use a little grenadine syrup....
This would make a great summer drink. Now I know what to do with that cheap wine.....LOL
Hubby and I really liked this one. I used Trader Joe's Merlot for the wine. It was very pretty and definitely a good drink to serve during the summer. We will definitely make this again. Thanks for the recipe!
Good way to finish off wine that you don't love, too!
All I can say about this one is YUM!!! What a great idea and it not only tastes delicious, but it's beautiful to look at. I can't wait to try some different flavors of wine! Thanks for posting. :)
