Gourmet Root Beer Float

Tall glasses overflowing with root beer and vanilla ice cream. Top with whipped cream and cherries for a touch of elegance.

Recipe by Lucinda

Credit: Melissa Goff
Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
total:
2 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Place 1 scoop of ice cream into each of two tall glasses. Pour root beer carefully over the ice cream. Add another scoop and repeat. If possible, repeat again. Top each with whipped cream and cherries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 41g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 40.4mg; sodium 96.5mg. Full Nutrition
