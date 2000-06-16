Gourmet Root Beer Float
Tall glasses overflowing with root beer and vanilla ice cream. Top with whipped cream and cherries for a touch of elegance.
Boy does this bring back memories! My grandma used to make these for me and tonight it was the perfect after dinner treat. My husband loves root beer so that's how I made his. I used Coke for mine, cream soda also works well. Whatever your favorite soda you can't go wrong with this one!
What makes this recipe gourmet? It seems to be the standard recipe that has been around forever.
Boy does this bring back memories! My grandma used to make these for me and tonight it was the perfect after dinner treat. My husband loves root beer so that's how I made his. I used Coke for mine, cream soda also works well. Whatever your favorite soda you can't go wrong with this one!
Yummy!! I used cream soda instead of root beer and skipped the whipped cream and cherries...didn't need it. I remember eating this when I was a child. Thanks for sharing Lucinda.
What makes this recipe gourmet? It seems to be the standard recipe that has been around forever.
These floats hit the spot after working in the yard all day. They looked really nice, too, with the whipped cream and cherry at the top. Thanks Lucinda!
We had this for desert for our pre 4th of July dinner party, and was loved by all! We used light vanilla ice cream to cut some calories. Perfect for a warm summer night!
Ah, the simple pleasures in life!! We loved these as kids. I usually skip the cherry. I like to use not so cold root beer over really frozen ice cream, so some of the root beer freezes and you get these little crunchy pieces of frozen root beer crystals....yum! Thanks for sharing, Lucinda!!
I used to drink these all the time as a kid. I thought my mom invented ice-cream floats! We used to also use Coca Cola sometimes. I tried the whipped cream and cherry and it looks fancier like the ones at the restaurants. Thanks for the reminder, yum!
I forgot how good a root beer flow is .A great summer night desert.
This was really good. You can also use Big Red soda for a more colorful float.
When I was undergoing chemo for leukemia, I lived on root beer floats for 30 straight days....literally nothing else. It was all that I could get down and keep down. I was warned I would probably hate them after that experience, but I still LOVE them. I even lost weight. I've considered writing a book....The 30 Day Root Beer Float Diet. Tough way to lose weight, though. Ha, Ha.
I TOTALLY LOVE ROOT BEER FLOATS
This brings back great memories. My grandpa was a "soda jerk" (i.e., he operated the soda fountain at a local drugstore) when he was young and years later when he had grandkids, he would make floats for us. I made mine using diet root beer and light vanilla ice cream. Thanks for the trip down memory lane.
O we do this frequently in the summer. Try it also with orange soda for an orange dreamsicle! Enjoy!!
When I was younger I remember my mom always making these for us in the evening and it was always such a treat and one of my favorites! This is exactly how she would make them too, right down to the cherry on top! If you like rootbeer and ice cream, this will definately be a winner for you, but you could also change up the flavor of soda used to suite your tastes. Either way you'll love it-YUM!:)
A trick I discovered by accident is to pour half of the liquid into the glass, stir like crazy to get most of the fizz out, add the rest of the liquid, then ice cream. You can have MORE ice cream and less foaming over which is the down side of a 'float'. Enjoy !!
How great is this old fashion treat. I don't get the chance to make these that offen for my kids, but when I do, they soo get excited over it. There's really nothing to change with this recipe. Other then your prefence of sugar free ice cream to diet root beer, to fat free whipped topping... Yummy either way you go with this.
Although I agree that the root beer float is one of the most magnificent things to happen to mankind, you forgot to mention the fact that a 'gourmet' float is only TRULY 'gourmet' if you use Homemade Brand vanilla ice cream and Stewarts root beer! THIS is a 'GOURMET' root beer float! :)!
I made these for my granddaughters who are nine and four years old. They loved them and so did I
Yum! So easy and you don't even have to turn on the stove.
Delicious!
Very yummy! Adds something a little more special to a traditional favorite.
THe cherries were a nice touch to a well used recipe of mine. I use Sprechers Root Beer. Thanks for sharing.
Love root beer floats! Another float that is delicious is lemon lime soda with lime sherbet, or really any sherbet flavor with a clear soda. So refreshing in the summer!
something about putting root beer and vanilla ice cream together is pure magic! I don't particularly like root beer or vanilla ice cream but when they are together yum!! I tried the whipped cream and cherry too which was a nice touch. thank you Lucinda!!
This recipe is incredible with the Five Minute Ice Cream from this site. We used Henry's root beer. So. Yum.
OMG! I had totally forgotten about these. My mom and dad used to make them for me as a special treat when I was a little kid. Loved them then, love them now!
only problem with using Big Red is it only found in a few states but it is fantastic
Simple and delicious! My daughter was very happy when I made these.
For grown ups only: add a shot of rum! Trust me...it's fantastic!
The Boy LOVES these, and has since he was a wee little fella. I don't always put whipped cream and a cherry on top but he doesn't seem to notice. These are a summertime staple. Thanks Lucinda!
For some reason here in northeast Ohio we call these Boston coolers. So good on a hot summer day and I agree with the other reviewer who said to use Stewart's root beer... really fantastic!
My five year olds will do ANYTHING if promised a RB Float. Willingly clean their rooms??? It's hilarious. With whipped cream and a cherry or without, this is a classic that can't be touched. **Christine M, I'm so with ya about those wee little crystals that form. YUM!** Variation: Put it in the blender and "WHIP" for a Root Beer Freeze.
yummy
IBC rootbear makes the best floats.
FREAKING YUMMY!!!!
If you like vanilla ice cream, then you need to try making this with CHOCOLATE ice cream! It's even better!
way to go, this is the best idea
I purchased Diet Root Beer and still good.
A yummy classic! Also good with Coke instead of Root Beer.
Great. I did not put the cherry. Thanks for the formula.
This is our favorite "go to" treat at the lake - use it all the time when we have guests. They almost always say, "I haven't had one of those in years" One trick I have learned and it is so helpful - don't chill the rootbeer. If you do, sometimes the ice cream gets crystals but if you serve it room temperature it tends to melt the ice cream and makes it seem like you have put whipped cream in it and it does not crystalize. I never add whipped cream but feel like I have.
We use frozen mugs to make these. We put the 2 scoops of ice cream in, then slowly pour the root bear on top. We do not use the whipped cream or cherry. I hate these but hubby LOVES them! He calls these "Black Cows". Thanks for the post :)
I made a delicious-looking float, all right, but boy! was it weird! I think that the ice cream deluded the root beer. It melted before I could drink half of it! I think either you don't need as much ice cream or something.
Really good made with chocolate chip ice cream! Traditional vanilla is good too!
I absolutely love root beer and sherbet so when I drank this float was like a creamy , cold , rush of sweetness.
Wonderful! Especially in the summertime!
its good w/ coke
Absolutely fantastic!
Yum! I don't even like root beer, but I love root beer floats. Also great with Coca-Cola (or even better....Pepsi!)
They are the best fizzy and o so good
I made these for my children for dessert and they really liked them a lot.
Maybe it's a southern thing but these are made and enjoyed all the time. Definitely try them with any other soda and also other ice cream flavors. And use rich ice cream, the cheap stuff won't be as creamy when it melts... which is the 2nd best part... the first is when you first make it.. then once it starts to melt and combines the root beer with the creamy melted ice cream. YUM!
As written it is just okay. Add 1-1/2 shots of Captain Morgan spiced rum it becomes amazing!
Had everything but the cherries. Kids loved them.
It was really yummy, but it there wasn't anything about it that made it gourmet. Instead of the optional 3 scoops of ice cream I stuck with 2 and I also put a little root beer in the glass before my first scoop of ice cream.
I love these, although it's a toss up between root beer and orange crush...mmmm. Don't need the whipped cream or cherry, but makes it a little fancier.
This is great with Coke, also. Try all the sodas! :)
I love this even better than the original root beer float. So filling. I only did one glass, two scoops, and no cherries. I would make it again for sure.
These made me remember the old R&W restaurants back in the 60's when my Dad took me when he came home on leave when he was in the Navy during Vietnam. They came in kids size tiny frozen mugs. Good memory and good float.
This is a great recipe just be careful how many times you repeat the ice cream and root beer. Not quite like A&W's float but good still the same. I suggest only putting in the ice cream twice so it doesn't overflow like it did for my first time. Adding the cherries is optional and wouldn't cause the drink to overflow. Will make it again on a hot day!
I love root beer floats to the point that I will sometimes have just a root beer float for dinner using a 64 oz tumbler. The trick is to pour the root beer in high above the glass so that most of the carbonation gets out then pour in some more (that way it doesn't over flow when you add the ice cream). After that then I add the ice cream, lots of it and not cheap ice cream either only the premium stuff. Sometimes I'll add some heavy cream on top of the ice cream so that it mixes with the root beer and then top it off with some whipped cream but hold the maraschino cherries please, don't like them. I know it's not healthy but oh my gosh!
