Gourmet Root Beer Float

I love root beer floats to the point that I will sometimes have just a root beer float for dinner using a 64 oz tumbler. The trick is to pour the root beer in high above the glass so that most of the carbonation gets out then pour in some more (that way it doesn't over flow when you add the ice cream). After that then I add the ice cream, lots of it and not cheap ice cream either only the premium stuff. Sometimes I'll add some heavy cream on top of the ice cream so that it mixes with the root beer and then top it off with some whipped cream but hold the maraschino cherries please, don't like them. I know it's not healthy but oh my gosh!