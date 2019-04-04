Mexican Chocolate Chili

I'd definitely make this one again, for sure. I made some small changes after reading the reviews, and added a good amount of extra chili powder, more cumin, and a diced poblano for some extra flavor; instead of water, I also used 1 cup of beef stock to avoid diluting it. We used dark chocolate instead of semi-sweet, and it really helped round out the flavor quite a bit. For the beef, we used some olive oil in our skillet, and added in fresh ground salt and pepper onto the beef itself as it browned, which helped make things tasty. I had an entire crock pot of the stuff, and it was a big hit (plus we had some leftovers after our party!), so I'm certainly happy. As sides, we had an assortment: we had flour and corn tortillas, but we also fried some of the tortillas up and made a crispy version for people who wanted some. Kept some sour cream and cheese on hand for anyone who wanted to cut the heat, though even with the extra chili powder and poblano, this didn't really come out very spicy - a lot of our friends don't like too much heat, so we kept some extra hot sauce to the side in case people wanted more kick. All in all, a good meal, although I didn't follow the exact recipe. I definitely would not use semisweet chocolate chips for this though...go dark chocolate, it will give a much richer flavor.