Mexican Chocolate Chili

This chocolate chili was adapted from an old recipe my mother used for family gatherings. Because you make it in a slow cooker it is easy to transport to a party. It's flavorful and I promise everyone will ask for this recipe!

By saraeudy

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
6
Directions

  • Combine ground round and onion in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring, until beef is browned, about 5 minutes.

  • Transfer beef and onions to a slow cooker. Stir in water, tomatoes, kidney beans, black beans, corn, chocolate chips, chili powder, cumin, oregano, and salt. Cook on High until chili begins to bubble, about 20 minutes. Reduce heat to Low, and cook until thick, about 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 37.3g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 24.8mg; sodium 977.9mg. Full Nutrition
