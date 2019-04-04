Mexican Chocolate Chili

This chocolate chili was adapted from an old recipe my mother used for family gatherings. Because you make it in a slow cooker it is easy to transport to a party. It's flavorful and I promise everyone will ask for this recipe!
I hate to give any recipe such an awful rating but this chili was just not for me. It was much too sweet and really lacked any flavor. In the end I put about 5 total TSB of Chili powder and 1 1/2 TBS of Cumin. Sorry for the bad review.
It was too mild for our family's taste so I doubled the chili powder and added some red pepper flakes. I used dark chocolate chips and really liked the suble taste the chocolate gave, life a mole. I'd definitely make it again. Very easy!
This recipe was great! I like mild things, and my husband likes really spicy, so this worked well because as is, the recipe is mild, so we just add some extra spice for the hubster, and voila, perfection! Loved the chocolate mixed with the other savory flavors. It wasn't overpowering, but gave the chili a subtle smoothness. Great blend.
Great chili. I kicked up the spice by substituting diced tomatoes w/ green chiles for the ones with garlic. I also added some chipotle sauce when serving. The smoky flavor perfectly complimented the chocolate.
This was easy and tasty. I do NOT like really spicy food and this was perfect for me and my family. You can't taste the chocolate, but it gives the dish some depth. I added 2 gloves of chopped fresh garlic to the meat and onions and then 1 more in the slow cooker. I also added 1/2 tsp of cloves. Don't care for corn in my chili, so I left it out. Added an extra tsp of chili powder for a total of 1 TBS. Leftovers were really good. Will definetly make this again.
I love this recipe! I've made it a couple times. I don't change things because there's anything wrong with the original; it's great exactly as listed. A couple things I've done based on my supplies/people's preferences that have worked are: omitted corn once and tasted fine; usually add more chili powder (at least double the amount) b/c I like chili flavor, and I halve cumin b/c I think it's a strong flavor. Add closer to 1/2 cup chocolate chips; it is still subtle, but I just LOVE chocolate in anything. This is a great chili when you want a change of pace from regular chili. I made it today for a baby shower (double batch) and it was almost completely gone!
This is a great chili!!! A nice change from another recipe I use. We too like things a bit spicy, so I added a small can of diced ortega chilies, along with a bit more seasonings. Next time, I want to add a bit more chocolate....
I was really skeptical at first, but this chili had very good flavor. I used 1 tablespoon of chili powder, because I like spice. I eliminated the water, because I felt their was enough liquid with the 2 cans of diced tomatoes and I did not add the salt. I would definitely make this again.
This was tasty. The only change I made was to use ground turkey breast. I wasn't able to eat this until a couple of days after I made it.. I always wait a day for chili anyway. The flavors had mellowed a lot so next time I would up the seasonings even more than I already did. And I wouldn't use kidney beans, but rather another bean.. that is my issue though not the recipe's.. I just like other beans better than kidneys
Didn't add any water, used a 28 oz. can of crushed tomatoes, some red wine and a Coronita. Didn't put in the corn. I also cut up a hot pepper and sauteed it with the beef. Used cut up dark chocolate instead of the semisweet. Combined with Mexican Mole Poblano recipe. Came out a bit bland but has potential, just needs a bit more flavor. Woudn't use the coronita again, gave it too much of a wang.
This is a great recipe. It is the first chili I ever cooked. I added some different items to it but customizing a recipe is what makes it yours when you cook it. I will be cooking some chili this winter. Thanks for sharing your moms recipe.
I hit it out of the ball park with this recipe! Followed it for the most part, but did make a few tweaks due to living in Austria. I used tomatoes w/chilies (added some roasted garlic), left out the onion (preference used 1 TBLS of onion powder instead), 2 cans kidney beans (couldn't find black beans) - didn't rinse because we like a little of the juice the beans are in, used Mexican chocolate(has a hint of cinnamon) and seasoned the meat w/a homemade hot taco seasoning. I heated the tomatoes & chilies, chocolate and spices together before putting them in the pot (to ensure they were blended well) just to boiling then poured the mix over the meat and vegetables. I added a little extra chili powder, cumin and some chopped jalapenos for extra flavor. The end result was amazing! Served with warm tortillas and a choice of sour cream or a jalapeno cheese sauce as a topping (my husband had both). This is most definitely a great recipe and well worth fixing again!
This is actually a really good chili, we add a few more items and it provides a little more savor for people that don't like the sweetness of the chocolate and the corn, and spice to people looking for a kick. Keeping with the same ingredients as above, I recommend adding a pound of ground spicy sausage (to you and for families spice tolerance), 1 tablespoon of Chipotle hot sauce (any brand really will do, it's pretty much blended chilies in adobo sauce). The sausage adds more of the savory flavor (and potentially spice), the chipotle sauce does the same thing. It gives it more flavor and a different character.
This is a pretty mild chili. I enjoyed it but it isn't my favorite. I followed the recipe except I used dark chocolate morsels instead of semi-sweet. The sweet was still just barely noticeable, not the first flavor you tasted.
I have now made and modified this recipe four times, twice for friends once for family, and once for my lover and myself. We all prefer my Bison Molé Chile over the recipe, where I use fresh herbs in profusion and I dry pan roast the whole spices too. Using self-made chili powder, mix is better than old store bought. I also used organic , fair traded a shade grown chocolate 70% dark cacao, for extra popping molé !
I followed the recipe exactly and I must say that it does have potential. The chocolate definitely gave is a sweet, smooth flavor which I really liked, but over all it just didn't have enough seasoning or spice. If I were to make this again, I would follow some of the reviewers suggestions about adding extra seasoning and peppers or chilis.
I'm making this for the second time today with a few modifications I made to fit our tastes. First, NO CORN! 2nd, twice as much chili powder and cumin. 3rd add 1 tsp of my homegrown dried and ground habanero peppers. 4th, use diced tomatoes with basil, oregano and garlic. 5th, use liquid in the cans of beans and reduce added water by half. I made all those changes the first time around and it came out great! I'm going to increase the amount of chocolate to half a cup this time and see how it comes out. I'm constantly on the lookout for something new to cook for my wife and I, this is a welcome addition to our normal fare. I dropped one star because it's a bit bland for us without the above mods, for us it's not chili if it doesn't burn a bit. Thank You for a great recipe that we both enjoy!
I substituted chorizo for the ground round, which is a MUST in my mind, for Mexican chili. Also, did not add any water...it was mild, which was good for my kids, but if you like it spicier I would recommend kicking up the chili powder called for. Also, serve with Cotija cheese, crumbled. Very, very tasty. Will def make again. Thanks!
Excellent with two minor changes. It wasn't thick enough, so I added a can of tomato paste. I'm not a big garlic fan, so I substituted a can of regular tomatoes for one of the garlic ones. Seasoning was perfect.
I'd definitely make this one again, for sure. I made some small changes after reading the reviews, and added a good amount of extra chili powder, more cumin, and a diced poblano for some extra flavor; instead of water, I also used 1 cup of beef stock to avoid diluting it. We used dark chocolate instead of semi-sweet, and it really helped round out the flavor quite a bit. For the beef, we used some olive oil in our skillet, and added in fresh ground salt and pepper onto the beef itself as it browned, which helped make things tasty. I had an entire crock pot of the stuff, and it was a big hit (plus we had some leftovers after our party!), so I'm certainly happy. As sides, we had an assortment: we had flour and corn tortillas, but we also fried some of the tortillas up and made a crispy version for people who wanted some. Kept some sour cream and cheese on hand for anyone who wanted to cut the heat, though even with the extra chili powder and poblano, this didn't really come out very spicy - a lot of our friends don't like too much heat, so we kept some extra hot sauce to the side in case people wanted more kick. All in all, a good meal, although I didn't follow the exact recipe. I definitely would not use semisweet chocolate chips for this though...go dark chocolate, it will give a much richer flavor.
So it was okay. I saw the recipe and went to the store to try it. Sorry to give a poor review. Just didn't have the flavor of chocolate and spice I was expecting. I later added more pepper and chocolate. I still couldn't get a good Mole type flavor. Nobody ate much of it and I could tell my family didn't like it but was being nice to me.
