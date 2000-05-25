Cucumber Salsa
A cool, lightly spiced summertime delight. Muy refrescante! Try this salsa as a dip for breads and chips, or as a unique topping for Mexican style fare.
excellent recipe. a refreshing summer dish. for a little bit of a kick, try cayenne pepper.
I used a tablespoon of "good seasons garlic herb" dressing mix, dry parsley & dry cilantro and this came out pretty good, however, it left a very strong dill after taste. Thanks Traci-
Not exactly what I expected it to be. Needed a little something else????
The something else this needs is a minced fresh jalapeno for bite. I agree with a previous reviewer, less sour cream/yogurt. You can salt and drain the cucs and the mix will be less runny if you need to keep it for awhile.
Good! I do think the cucumber to yogurt/sour cream ratio was a bit off; I would have liked more cucumber in this. I used lime-flavored salt and added some garlic powder. Served inside Quick and Easy Shrimp Fajitas (AR recipe). Thanks!
My mom and husband both agreed- too much sour cream and yogurt, could not taste the flavoring. It would be helpful to know how many cups of cucumber, two medium was not enough for me.
This recipe is great the way it is. I used a traditional yoghurt rather than the typical (and much sweeter) American-style yogurt. Fresh veggies are a must. I used cayanne powder since I was out of cumin. Also, I tossed in a handful of chopped green onions.
I've made this several times-tweeking it a little to our tastes. I too used just the yogurt, and added a little minced onion and jalapeno, and lots of garlic powder. Last time we had it on some grilled steak soft tacos and I added a cubed avocado-very refreshing!
This is good with Mexican fare- but its outstanding with roasted lamb or any other roasted meat. Chopping the cucumbers really fine will allow you to use it as a spread on rolls (great with grilled chicken). Chop the cukes extra large and its a great dip (especially with toasted pita wedges-my favorite). Great recipe!
This was good. Served it with tortilla chips. I didnt have cumin so I used 1tsp taco seasoning instead, no salt since the seasoning mix is salty. I used dried herbs, but next time will buy fresh and think this will make it 5 star.
A friend had made a similar recipe at a potluck picnic recently and I WAS excited to find it here...only to find that this recipe is nothing like the one I had tried at the picnic. Its okay but as is, seems to be missing "Umph" ~ and I had added 2 TBLS minced onion. Noone in my family really liked this and I was the only one who found it to be okay. I guess I'll have to get the recipe from my friend but thanks anyways Traci - at least I managed to use up some of cukes!
A great dipping salsa that really hits the spot!
This is absolutely delicious, but I'd recommend using less sour cream and yogurt.
Yumm! This is so refreshing! I followed some prior reviews and revamped this a bit. I added: 1/2 a jalapeno (seeded and diced, 1/4 of a sweet onion (diced), and some yellow bell pepper. Instead of sour cream and yogurt, I just used a cup of yogurt. Made a super healthy - very chunky dip!
this was a great salsa and my guests loved it
This is kind of like tzatziki sauce. I did drain my cucumber on a paper towel for an hour or so. I used this ontop of 3 cheese enchiladas also from this site. The flavors went well together. I did not have the cilantro called for. I'm using the leftovers on my salad today.
This salsa is SO YUMMY!!!! Will most definitely make it again!
I would make again for sure
Next time I would cut sour cream and yogurt to 1/2 cup each and add more if needed. It was quite tasty but a little soupy. I didn't let it sit for two hours before serving so I suspect that it would get soupier. It got raves and was all gone.
