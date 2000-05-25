Cucumber Salsa

A cool, lightly spiced summertime delight. Muy refrescante! Try this salsa as a dip for breads and chips, or as a unique topping for Mexican style fare.

Recipe by Traci Poole

prep:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
3 cups
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the cucumber, sour cream, yogurt, parsley, cilantro, cumin and salt. Mix well. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours before serving.

Per Serving:
15 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 0.8g; fat 1.1g; cholesterol 2.4mg; sodium 30.9mg. Full Nutrition
