Glenn's Marinated Pork Shoulder
This tangy marinade for grilled pork shoulder is swimming with spices. You'll really taste the garlic!
This tangy marinade for grilled pork shoulder is swimming with spices. You'll really taste the garlic!
Made this recipe two ways at the same time. one in the smoker and the other in a oven. Both were marinaded overnight. I lightly smoked one all day in an electric smoker and came out awesome. I placed the rest of the marinade in a cup and basted it several times during the cooking process. I had a water pan underneath the shoulder and filled it with hot apple juice, water and white wine. This kept the meat very moist plus it caught the juices from the meat. When basting, check the water pan and add more WARM liquid. Pull out meat at 175 Degrees. Let set for 20 min. covered with tinfoil. Very, very moist and tasty. Used BBQ sauce on this one. The oven one was a little dry and didn't retain the flavor of the smoked one. Same for the oven one. let stand for 20 min covered then slice. We used the juices from the oven one and heated it up in a pan added a 1/2 cup of Chardonney Wine and a little corn starch to thicken it . Made a great gravey for the oven pork shoulder.Read More
It was just okay.Read More
Made this recipe two ways at the same time. one in the smoker and the other in a oven. Both were marinaded overnight. I lightly smoked one all day in an electric smoker and came out awesome. I placed the rest of the marinade in a cup and basted it several times during the cooking process. I had a water pan underneath the shoulder and filled it with hot apple juice, water and white wine. This kept the meat very moist plus it caught the juices from the meat. When basting, check the water pan and add more WARM liquid. Pull out meat at 175 Degrees. Let set for 20 min. covered with tinfoil. Very, very moist and tasty. Used BBQ sauce on this one. The oven one was a little dry and didn't retain the flavor of the smoked one. Same for the oven one. let stand for 20 min covered then slice. We used the juices from the oven one and heated it up in a pan added a 1/2 cup of Chardonney Wine and a little corn starch to thicken it . Made a great gravey for the oven pork shoulder.
This recipe is great! I've found that spooning the marinade over the pork while cooking adds even more flavor to the pork. Tasty!
This seems like one of those recipes that no matter what you do you can't get it wrong. I didn't even have time to marinate the meat. I figured I'd just try it anyway to see if it still works. I put the marinade in an iron skillet and cooked it medium heat till bubbly, then I put the meat in the skillet and seared both sides. Then put it all(covered with foil) in the oven at 400 degrees using the meat thermometer to check for doneness. I also added 2 extra onions to the marinade. I did not have any garlic to add so I doubled the amount of garlic powder. It was still very good. It was even better on sandwiches the next day. This is a keeper for sure. Thank you Glenn for this outstanding recipe!
This is pretty good. I baked mine at 275 for about 4 hours. It was falling apart and pretty tasty. I think I would marinate this over night for better results.
This was really good! We smoked ours. I did use honey instead of corn syrup and marinated overnight.
I followed this recipe exactly and I grilled an 8 lb. pork shoulder over an indirect 300-350 degree gas fire. It took about 5 hours to cook to 160 degrees. The outside was over done but the inside was GREAT! I will make it again and allot more cooking time. As an added bonus, the leftover meat made superb cold sandwiches.
Smelled great and tasted fantastic! Baked in the oven for 4 hrs at 275... we made tacos out of it. Yum. UPDATE: We used pork loin instead of sholder and it cooked MUCH faster... if you use loin, cut the time down alot and watch it so it doesn't dry out! Still fantastic!
This is really delicious. I only had two hours to marinate the roast, so next time it will probably be even more flavorful. I didn't have corn syrup, so I substituted honey--still really yummy. Thanks for sharing this one!
Great recipe, did it in the oven, not the bbq and it was still amazing...will use this reciepe again.
This was an awesome recipe! A couple of the ingredients I did not have, but it still turned out great! Thanks for sharing:)
Love the marinade. I boiled it 5 minutes to use as a glaze over the meat while cooking. Lots of compliments.
I gave this recipe 4 stars rather than 5 because I found out that the recommended "done" temperture is not correct for this cut of meat. I had never cooked this cut before, and assumed that the temperature of 165 degrees was good because this is what pork should normally be. My first attempt was a disaster! The flavor was great due to the marinade, but the meat was fatty, grizzly, and tough.Since we had a few of these roast from a 1/2 pig purchase, I was ready to throw them all out. Instead, I did more research, and found out that this cut of meat should be cooked for 1 1/2 to 2 hours per lb. after the trim of fat, annd the internal temperature should be 180-185 degrees for sliced and 190 to 205 degrees for pulled pork. For my 2nd attempt, the roast was about 5 lbs. after trimming of fat. I figured about 10 hours to roast it at 275 degrees. It got to 195 degrees in about 8 hours. Since it got done earlier than planned, I put it in a plate and covered it with tin foil for an hour or so until I was ready for it. I skimmed the fat from the drippings and made the remaining liquid into a gravy by thickening it with flour. This time it was amazing. The meat was tender, and the gravy was full of flavor. The success in cooking this cut of meat is to cook it slowly for long enough that the fats and tendons break down. The final internal temperature has to be higher than it would be for general pork roasts.
Was wonderful! Added corn starch to make sauce. Roasted peppers and onions in flour tortitas. This is a keeper!
Sauce has a great spicy sweet flavor. I didn't have apple juice, so I used a little more honey to make up for the sweetness. I also didn't have regular vinegar...I had apple cider vinegar instead. Since I was going to be using it in a slow cooker and not grilled, I felt the sauce was too thin, so I added tomato paste. I used the sauce with chicken thighs, but I'm definitely going to try it on pork next time!
All my kids loved this and asked for seconds. I didn't grill it, I marinated it overnight and put it (marinade and all) into the slow cooker and cooked it for 7 hours on low. It was the bomb. I used Sherry instead of apple juice and wine, and put in a little more soy sauce.
This recipe is excellent. I used this marinade for a pork roast in the oven. My husband as well as my 7 and 3yr old who happen to be picky eaters absolutely loved this dish and had seconds!!!! Will be making this again
This marinade is killer! Perfect pork marinade. Big hit...
i didnt use the corn syrup i didnt have any. very good recipe! went great for pulled pork sandwiches. i think making the dry part and storing it in a jar would make this a little easier.
Delicious! I cooked my in a roaster for over 6 hours and it was perfect! I added sweet chili sauce from the asian market and it was the bomb! Thank you for the recipe.
this was just absolutely fabulous! I had a 4lb pork shoulder. Didnt' have corn syrup, used honey. Didn't have cajun seasoning, used creole. Put on grill for 2 hours or so. Just super tasty! I will def make this again.
My Family BEGS me to make this. I let cook in a crock pot for 15 hours on low. Then pull it apart and add bar-b-que sauce. The best pulled pork EVER!!
delicious! My husband was impressed and promises to let me do all the marinating from now on. 3 hours was not enough cook time. Need to wait until the bone starts sticking out. Took about 4 hours for us. We also use wood chips for added flavoring.
The actual pork roast that I made probably deserved 3 stars instead of 4, but I think if I was able to truly stick to the recipe, it would have been better. I partially grilled it, and cooked it the rest of the time in the oven. I think I had a bit too much juice in the pan, and the meat came out a bit tough. The flavor was good, although my husband doesn't much like sweet sauces. If you like barbeque that is somewhat sweet, you will like this marinade. Not bad, but not the best pork I've made. Thanks for the recipe.
My family is not big on pork, so I never had much growing up. Pork shoulder was on sale at the supermarket and I picked up 10lbs...the price was too low to resist. I was at a loss as to how to cook it, and wasn't expecting much, given my lack of experience with pork. I used this marinade overnight in a nearly airtight container and it was up there with the best meat I have ever had. (We barbecued it.) Substitutions: I used red wine vinegar instead of white vinegar, and added a pinch of Old Bay.
The marinade was great but the meat was terribly tough (not the marinades fault). I think next time I will use this marinade on a more tender cut of meat. I marinated the roast for 24 hours and the taste was great!
I made this in the slow cooker using this recipe and it was awesome.I used the marinade ingredients as listed but I put it all together in the slow cooker dish,left it in fridge overnight and cooked the next day.When it was done,I added some fresh mushrooms for a few minutes.Served it over texas toast and sprinkled some grated cheese over top.Husband ate it for 2 days!!!
Just delicious, slow cooked it on grill overnight for about 8 hours with mesquite charcoal and wood chips, wrapped in foil with holes poked in foil. It was falling off the bone. Great we loved it.
Because of your WONDERFUL recipe, I finally made the perfect pork shoulder! The only thing I didn't add was the soy sauce because I didn't have any... My husband actually told me it was the second best meal I've prepared--although he couldn't name the first (the nerve...LOL)! Anywho... THANK YOU GLENN!!!
Soo good!! The long list of ingrdients scared me at first, but its easy. I made it the say before and marinated it for about 24 hours. Cooked a boneless 3 lb. in the crockpot on low for 8 hours and it was one of the best roasts I ever made!! So easy, thank you soo much!! I didnt use molasses or cajun seasoning and it was still incredible!!
Excellent recipe! I had most of the ingredients, I think the only thing I didn't have was molasses and corn syrup, so I added a little honey and mirin (sweet sake) for sweetness. Put it in my crockpot for about 6 hours and served it for Christmas dinner. Leftovers were pork sandwiches, and I could still taste the amazing marinade flavors. Also I reduced the marinade from the crockpot on the stove for about 20 minutes to a glaze. DELISH! I'll definitely be making this again
Perfect combination of sweet and tangy for me. Family loved it! After dinner I finished pulling the meat off the bone and let it soak in all the cooked juices overnight. Even better second day. Cheers Glenn!
Had everything except the wine and it turned out great! This was my first attempt and it was very good. Thanks!
LOve this recipe..the meat was very moist and tasted great..will make agian
This is so yummy! I didn't have apple juice on hand, but I used 1/4 apple cider vinegar & 1/4 white vinegar instead of a 1/2 of white vinegar. I think it worked well! Thanks for the recipe!!
I loved this recipe! I didn't have all ingredients (worcestershire sauce, molasses, wine, cajun seasoning, red pepper or seasoning salt) I didn't have the time to marinate it or grill it for 3hours. Therefore I used one of the suggestions mentioned by a previous review... I carmalized the marinade and then seared the pork shoulders (about 4lbs)chopped and added 4 red roasting potatoes, 2 red apples, 2 onions. Put everything together in a baking pan and put it in the oven at 400 degrees for 45 minutes (also used a meat thermometer to check for doneness at 170degrees-i live at a higher altitude so I didn't really know how long it would take to cook.) My husband loved it...defenitely will try it with missing ingredients...but for a first timer this was a very easy recipe to follow and so delicious!. Thanks everyone!!!
Sure it has a lot of ingredients. Sure it takes alittle time to prepare. But.... soooo worth it. This marinade is hats off. I will only make a pork shoulder with this marinade. Thanks for the recipe.
I prefer thicker marinades. It was loose but it taste good. I doubled my ingredients. I will try again.
The family loved it! I had about 30 people over for my daughter's b-day party and cooked 3 shoulders. When I told the I made it myself, they were all very surprised as they just assumed I'd picked it up from a local BBQ establishment. Couldn't be happier with this one!
I used this recipe on a 7lb pork shoulder. I literally left it in the fridge for 2 days. I made small changes to the recipe, instead of molasses I used a mixture of syrup and honey. I also added a few more powdered seasoning like turmeric and white pepper and cilantro flakes. After 48 hours of marinating I stuck in the oven at 250 and checked every hour to spoon the marinaded juicy pork gravy right back on top. I added about 4 beads of all spice to the pot after 2 hours (just because). The meat was amazing and the juices were yummy...so I made grave and added chopped mushrooms to it. The grave over mushrooms was such a hit at home. Other sided dished was greens, corn, rice, pasta, corn bread, Mac n' Cheese. I will be doing this on a regular.
I used this recipe for a party we had on Saturday and got rave reviews for the pork. I made a couple of tweaks to the recipe and cooking method--first off, I used a 10.25 lb Boston Butt pork shoulder with the bone in and a 6.92 lb boneless pork shoulder. I marinated the meat overnight turning it 3 or 4 times before grilling it. I preheated the grill to about 350 degrees and using a big foil pan, I cooked the pork in the foil pan. I started off the first hour (turning after 30 minutes) just letting it cook in its own juices. After an hour, I poured the marinade in and cooked it in that turning once and hour. Total cooking time was about 4 1/2 hours. I kept the temprature between 325 - 350 the entire time. When we pulled it off, the meat was falling off the bone. Not only that--the taste was marvelous. I will definitely use this recipe again.
I made this recipe the other night and it was sooo good. The combo of all the flavors. My fiancee and I loved it. I will be making this again. Thanx
really good marinade - I marinated 4 large Iowa Chops for 4 hours and next time I would double that time to really infuse the flavors as I don't think I got the full potential of the marinade.
We loved this recipe. I didn't have any wine, so I substituted the wine and vinegar for red wine vinegar. I also grilled it using one of those grill bags from Reynolds. It was very tender and really tasty
The marinade is excellent. I didn't have time to grill for 3 hours. I cubed the pork shoulder prior to marinading for 4 hours. After draining the marinade, I sauteed the cubes in batches until throughly tender. Serve with pasta or rice. Yummy.
It was just okay.
Tasty but not as good as I thought for all those ingredients. I broiled though, so next time, when it is summer, I will grill instead.
Wasn't impressed but wasn't disappointed. I lot of ingredients and not a lot of return.
Fantastic!! I smoked it for 4 1/2 hours (Oak)and it was tender & juicy. It didn't sit on the table long.
This is probably the best meat I have ever had. The marinade has a lot of ingredients but it is so worth it. However, I made a few adjustments. I didn't use molasses, Cajun seasoning or crushed red pepper. I used one of those long skinny pork loins instead of a big roast. Because of that, we only had to grill it for about an hour instead of 3 like it says.
Delish!!!
this was awesome we made it for a 14 lb pork loin and grilled it on low heat. there was nothing left of it!! everyone loved it and wanted more (i only got one small peice of it. definalty will make it again
Excellent marinade but 4 hours isn't long enough. I wouldn't waste your time or the ingredients unless you can marinate overnight. I cooked mine in the oven @ 275 for about 4 hours and drove everyone in the house crazy with the wonderful aroma. I'll use this one again but marinate overnight.
I marinated the pork shoulder overnight, then braised it in the marinade in a slow oven (300 - 325) for four hours. After thickening the marinade I served the meat shredded, over sandwich buns, topped with the gravy. Better than pulled pork - a richer gravy, wonderfully tender meat, definitely a keeper!
Tried this for the first time. The meat was moist and had great flavor. The marinate was delicious. Even though I marinated the roast overnight, the flavor did not penetrate the entire roast. Next time, I will inject the marinate into the meat. I used a charcoal grill and had a problem with the bottom of the meat charring. I believe that I had the proper temperature because my meat was almost exactly the size in the recipe and the meat thermometer read the correct temp in three hours like the recipe. Perhaps a roast rack or a piece of foil to cover the bottom might help.
You are really taking a big chance with this cooking method when you remove a Butt at 165 degrees internal. It probably will be done but it must cook longer to break down the fibers and fats to really release its flavor. What you are shooting for is an internal temp of 205. I suggest removing from grill at 165 degrees, wrap tight in tin foil and place in the oven at 300 degrees. Remove and place the Butt in an ice chest, covered with bath towels for a couple of hours.
I had a 3 and a half pork shoulder to cook. I put all the ingredients (except the crushed red pepper) into a crockpot and cooked on high for 5 hours. Nice flavor, spicier than I expected since I didn't use the crushed red pepper. The gravy was thin. Since I had leftovers, I poured the rest into a saucepan and cooked on medium. The flavor was even better the second time.
We LOVED this marinade. We almost didn't make it because of all the ingredients but did a little substitution and it still came out absolutely delicious. We used honey instead of molasses and red wine vinegar instead of white because that's what we had on hand. We grilled it too. We'll definitely be making this again!!
I did nearly 20 lbs of this recipe for a big BBQ party I had one summer and it was great. I will be doing this one again and again.
This is a yummy marinade. I made it exactly as directed, and utilized a "brine bag" for easy cleanup. I placed a 6.5 lb Pork Shoulder in the bag, and placed the bag in a narrow bowl and placed in the fridge overnight. The next morning, I injected the marinated pork shoulder (no dry rub needed) with some beef broth, and placed in my Bradley Smoker. I then put the leftover marinade in a shallow tin pan, and placed that into the smoker as well for moisture & basting throughout the day. Incidentally, I used Hickory Briquettes (then Apple because I ran out) at 220 degrees for Four (4) hours. Then I increased the smoker temp to 240 until the internal temp of the pork was 192 degrees (roughly seven (7) additional hours) After pulling the pork, I removed 1/2 for me, but the other half , I added Kinder's Mild BBQ Sauce for my wife and kids. They were singing me praises. I will repeat. Great job. Jeff M , Snoqualmie, WA
Overall really nice recipe. The only thing I did differently was wrapping the shoulder in aluminum foil at 160-170 and smoke to 195-200 with ACV and apple juice.
This recipe made a great pork roast... moist and tender with a pleasant, mild flavor. I used the exact ingredients called for, but I marinated the roast for 24 hours then wrapped it tightly with heavy-duty aluminum foil before putting it on the grill. I didn't baste it at all, but I turned it every 20 minutes. My roast was only 4 lbs (the boneless half of a pork shoulder roast), so I cut the other ingredients in half too. The roast was done in just over 2 hours. I made pulled pork in a slow cooker with the other half of the roast (4 lbs with the shoulder-blade bone in it). I did not marinate this half; I just put the scored pork in the slow cooker, set on high, with half of the rest of the ingredients, for about 6 hours, and it made very good, fall-off-the-bone-tender pork, which just about pulled itself. BTW, I recommend using a set of turkey lifters to pull pork... they work great!
Absolutely great! Easy to make with a wonderful taste,but not overpowering.
I just made this recipe with only one change to method: I marinated the roast overnight, then cooked it in my slow cooker on low for about seven hours, with broth added for the moisture. (Our roast was 5-6 pounds.) I just woke up, and it is almost beyond fork-tender and quite yummy! Thank you!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections