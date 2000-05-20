Glenn's Marinated Pork Shoulder

I gave this recipe 4 stars rather than 5 because I found out that the recommended "done" temperture is not correct for this cut of meat. I had never cooked this cut before, and assumed that the temperature of 165 degrees was good because this is what pork should normally be. My first attempt was a disaster! The flavor was great due to the marinade, but the meat was fatty, grizzly, and tough.Since we had a few of these roast from a 1/2 pig purchase, I was ready to throw them all out. Instead, I did more research, and found out that this cut of meat should be cooked for 1 1/2 to 2 hours per lb. after the trim of fat, annd the internal temperature should be 180-185 degrees for sliced and 190 to 205 degrees for pulled pork. For my 2nd attempt, the roast was about 5 lbs. after trimming of fat. I figured about 10 hours to roast it at 275 degrees. It got to 195 degrees in about 8 hours. Since it got done earlier than planned, I put it in a plate and covered it with tin foil for an hour or so until I was ready for it. I skimmed the fat from the drippings and made the remaining liquid into a gravy by thickening it with flour. This time it was amazing. The meat was tender, and the gravy was full of flavor. The success in cooking this cut of meat is to cook it slowly for long enough that the fats and tendons break down. The final internal temperature has to be higher than it would be for general pork roasts.