Glenn's Marinated Pork Shoulder

This tangy marinade for grilled pork shoulder is swimming with spices. You'll really taste the garlic!

By Genn C.

prep:
15 mins
cook:
3 hrs
additional:
4 hrs
total:
7 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix garlic, onion, soy sauce, corn syrup, apple juice, Worcestershire sauce, molasses, wine, Italian-style salad dressing, distilled white vinegar, garlic powder, salt, onion powder, Cajun seasoning, crushed red pepper, seasoning salt and brown sugar.

  • Score pork shoulder 1/8 to 1/4 inch deep. Place in the bowl with the marinade mixture. Marinate at least 4 hours in the refrigerator.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium high heat and lightly oil grate.

  • Cook marinated pork shoulder on the prepared grill 3 hours, or until the internal temperature has reach a minimum of 165 degrees F (75 degrees C). Marinate frequently with the mixture while grilling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
497 calories; protein 58.6g; carbohydrates 12.9g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 170.6mg; sodium 555.8mg. Full Nutrition
