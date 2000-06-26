Grilled Corn on the Cob
Grilled corn on the cob is easy and perfect for every summer barbecue. With foil, butter, salt, and a little pepper, the corn will be perfectly tender and sweet.
No summer barbecue is complete without deliciously sweet grilled corn on the cob. This three-ingredient grilled corn on the cob recipe is the perfect method to produce the best tasting corn of your life.
After trying this recipe, you'll never go back to your old method for cooking corn on the cob ever again.
How to Grill Corn on the Cob
You'll find the full, step-by-step instructions below — but here's what you can expect from this easy grilled corn on the cob recipe:
Prep the Corn
Pull back the husks, remove the silk, then coat the corn with butter, salt, and pepper. Close the husks and wrap each ear of corn in foil.
Grill the Corn
Grill each piece of corn on the cob until tender (turn the corn occasionally to ensure even cooking).
Learn more: 3 Easy Ways to Grill Corn on the Cob
How Long to Grill Corn on the Cob
This recipe calls for a 30-minute cooking time, which we think is the perfect amount of time to give you tender and juicy corn on the cob.
What to Serve With Grilled Corn on the Cob
Grilled corn on the cob makes a great barbecue side dish, but it's a great anytime side dish too! If you're in need of a little inspiration, try one of these recipes:
How to Store Grilled Corn on the Cob
Grilled corn on the cob is really best enjoyed on the day-of. But, if you have leftovers, you can wrap it in foil and store it in an airtight container or zip-top bag in the fridge for up to four days. Reheat in a 350 degree F oven until warmed.
Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise
"I served this corn for a Texas BBQ dinner party and it was delicious. I prepared just as directed, although I dipped the ears under water prior to shaking the salt and pepper. This seemed to help it 'stick' better," says SAIDANDDUNN. "Also, I used coarse ground black pepper. Very tasty. I plan to experiment with different butter mixtures to match the corn to my grilled dishes."
"This was absolutely delicious!! I will definitely try this again and maybe add some other spices besides salt and pepper," according to JoAnn.
"Made this two different ways: the way it was written, and the other time made it using others' tips, such as leaving on the husks, no butter, and even no foil. The result: no comparison — make it the way it is written! It is outstanding, and I can't wait to make it again and again," raves J Mos.
