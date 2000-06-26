Grilled Corn on the Cob

We have tried this several times with the husks on, but found it hard to get the silk out without soaking the corn which can lead to the corn popping, oddly enough. Now we shuck the corn, baste it with homemade garlic infused olive oil we make ourselves and a bit of mashed roasted garlic, fresh ground/cracked pepper, sea salt flakes(our personal kinds are red, pink and black salts), and pop them on the grill at medium heat until they start to caramelize and the corn lets off this amazing aroma. we also use the garlic infused olive oil(we make a few batches every 2-3 months since it gets used in salads, chicken with fresh lemon and/or lime juice(the best chicken ever with a bit of brown sugar for browning), and on the ourside of sweet potatoes pricked and wrapped in foil and baked on the grill. The oil also makes a great dressing for a corn, black bean, tomato, and any other veggie you might have around in the fridge with a good grain like a wheat berry or lentils for those that are gluten free. We usually do a dozen ears, and what does not get eaten either gets frozen or made into a salad for dinner the next day or thrown into corn bread. it makes the BEST cornbread ever!