Creamy Fruit Dip
A sweet rich and creamy dip for prepared fruit. Try serving with bananas, strawberries, kiwi or your favorite type of melon. Use toothpicks to skewer the fruit slices.
A sweet rich and creamy dip for prepared fruit. Try serving with bananas, strawberries, kiwi or your favorite type of melon. Use toothpicks to skewer the fruit slices.
So simple and so delicious - especially in the summer! I took this to a neighbor's house and the kids loved it (so did the adults)! I skewered pineapple, strawberries, cantaloupe, red grapes and melon together on wooden skewers. It makes a great presentation without a lot of work. If you want to add a little flavor - add some flavored liquer to it or other extracts such as mint, orange, banana or coconut.Read More
I liked this recipe. It was quick and easy, which is especially nice when you're working on multiple projects. It stores and travels nicely and can easily be adapted to other flavor choices. Thank you for submitting it!Read More
So simple and so delicious - especially in the summer! I took this to a neighbor's house and the kids loved it (so did the adults)! I skewered pineapple, strawberries, cantaloupe, red grapes and melon together on wooden skewers. It makes a great presentation without a lot of work. If you want to add a little flavor - add some flavored liquer to it or other extracts such as mint, orange, banana or coconut.
This was pretty good. We had ours with apple slices. I used almond extract in place of the vanilla. Have made twice now and enjoyed it. Thanks Pam.
This was tasty but was a lot runnier than I would have preferred. That may have been my fault because I used FF cream cheese instead of regular. I considered adding whipped topping to thicken it up, which I would probably do next time.
This is great! An even better substitute for the vanilla is a shot of KAHLUA... try it you'll see!
This was so delicious, so fast and easy to make, with very little clean up! Everyone at my Oscar Party loved this! THANKS!
this is very good--i used a whole container of strawberry cream cheese & it was REALLYY good! i'm sure it would be equally good with the other various (sweet) flavors of cream cheese.
This was really fast and easy. This is cheaper to make then to buy at the store.
Ok..this has been a huge success. I take it everywhere when I'm expected to bring a dish. I made the dip with strawberry cream cheese instead of the regular and it really made fresh strawberries pop.
the woman i got this recipe from adds a splash of orange juice. great!!!
This couldn't be easier to throw together. It's simple, quick, tasty, and uses only three ingredients. What's not to like?
This is delicious. Made it for my sister's graduation. I love the taste the vanilla gives to it. I also added some orange zest to give it some color and a bit more flavor. Definately a keeper, thanks for the post.
This stuff is the best for all kinds of fruit. Add extra marshmellow if you are using strawberry cream cheese.
I've made a dip like this for years and I love it! I've never added flavoring but I have made it with strawberry cream cheese in place of plain. There's so many possibilities! It's so yummy I've been tempted to frost a cake with it, but I'm not sure how that would turn out.
I just made this, and it's great! I accidentally put a little more than three drops of vanilla, I poured a big splash plus some drops and it's great with extra vanilla!
I liked this recipe. It was quick and easy, which is especially nice when you're working on multiple projects. It stores and travels nicely and can easily be adapted to other flavor choices. Thank you for submitting it!
I Love this dip!!! I actually found the recipe on another website, just without the vanilla. It is the best!! Even my picky 6 year old likes it!!!
simple easy great dip for fruit especially good with apples
We love this. Simple and addictive.
Delicious!! My aunt used to make this. love it.
Easy and Tasty.
Everyone loved it--especially the kids, if it gets them to eat more fruit I Love it too :)
Very good, very simple recipe! I served it with strawberries and grapes.
I really loved this recipie. I added a dash of cinnimin. I used it for a cookie pizza.
Everyone loves this dip! Don't change a thing! It's especially good with strawberries
My family went to a party and the lady who hosted the party had made this. It was love at first sight! ( The dip and I.) I came home and found this recipe. Thereafter, whenever we go to party's, we always bring this. (It goes great with grapes.)
Talk about an easy recipe that thrills teenage girls! We had this for dessert last night with apple slices and graham crackers. The girls were incredibly impressed.
Super easy and yummy. Could be an easy sub for cream cheese frosting on a cake.
This is a great, super easy, super quick recipe! I did add about two Tblsps confectioners sugar and a little extra vanilla. Yummy with fresh ripe pineapple!
All the reviews sounded so positive. It just didn't work out for us. I'm not sure how I could have messed this up - after all it is so easy. I really wanted this to work out. Maybe I'll try it again just to see if it comes out different.
I add about 1 cup confec sugar to the mix and thin it with a splash of milk or half and half. Make sure you bring it to room temperature before serving or it will harden back into a block of cream cheese. This is very very good! Thanks for sharing!
Soooo YUMMY!!! I have made it so often in the last 4yrs that I have lost count how many times it’s been made. I love that it has marshmallow creme as my kids don’t like marshmallows so I get it alllllll to myself. I also add a bit more vanilla than it calls for. I tend to go about 1 TBSP.
I make this fruit dip all the time. Family favorite and so easy.
I used Greek yogurt instead of marshmallow. I also added 2 teaspoon of nutmeg,1teaspoon of sugar.it was great.
Talk about an easy recipe that thrills teenage girls! We had this for dessert last night with apple slices and graham crackers. The girls were incredibly impressed.
So easy to make and so delicious! I don't have a picture because I had none left over haha Went over amazing with everyone!!! Highly suggest and I will be making it again :)
My sister always makes this for family gatherings. Love! Love! Love!
This recipe is always a hit. It is so simple, so delicious, and so inexpensive to make. Perfect for a potluck barbecue!
This is a great recipe. I used 1/2 teaspoon raspberry extract instead of vanilla and a little red food coloring. It made it look so pretty
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections