Creamy Fruit Dip

A sweet rich and creamy dip for prepared fruit. Try serving with bananas, strawberries, kiwi or your favorite type of melon. Use toothpicks to skewer the fruit slices.

Recipe by Pam Berndt

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
16 ounces
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • In a mixing bowl or food processor, combine the cream cheese and marshmallow creme . Blend until smooth. Add the vanilla. Continue blending until the mixture is thick and creamy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
59 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 34.2mg. Full Nutrition
