Sherry Chicken Curry
Outside of an Oriental restaurant, this is one of the best!
Yellow curry chicken is my favorite dish at my favorite Thai restaurant, and I can't say this recipe is as good, but it's pretty close for how simple this recipe is! The only thing I changed is that I used breasts and thighs as I enjoy dark meat too; and I can't imagine yellow curry chicken without potatoes, so I added a few diced potatoes with the sherry and bouillon. My husband and I were skeptical if the potatoes would cook enough, but they turned out just the right tenderness! Also, I made sure I bought the "hot" curry powder at the store as I've cooked with other curry powder which turned out way too bland. It was just the right spiciness served over rice for our taste. My husband brought the leftovers to work for lunch a few times and his co-workers even commented that they had to go to a Thai restaurant that night because the smell made them crave curry! Thanks for the recipe!Read More
For all of the exotic sounding food combinations in this recipe, I found it quite uninspiring and disappointing. I added another tablespoon + of curry powder and it still didn't seem enough. I also added 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper which did liven things up a bit, but there seemed to be just too much too thick liquid to seem right. Sorry, because it did look simple enough. Here are a few suggestions. Lightly sautee the onions and garlic in the oil. Add the curry powder and ginger and toast until it is fragrant, then add the chicken to be coated with the spice mixture and sautee that a little. Bee certain to lightly coat the chicken with cornstarch or you'll have a lumpy mess on your hands! Then add the beef bouillon which you have dissolved in 1 cup or more of hot water (important!) and sherry to deglaze the pan. Then proceed with the peanut butter and water adding coconut milk toward the end.Read More
What a wonderful dish this was! The taste was delicious. This is a definite keeper! My boyfriend and I thought it was better than most thai restaurants. I put my chunks of chicken in a bag and poured the cornstarch in with it, shook a bit, then added the chicken to the skillet. Followed the recipe from there, and was so happy with the end result! Thanks Rebecca!
This was the first time that I made a curry dish and it was wonderful! I used white cooking wine instead of the sherry, and it came out fine.
Good, and different. A nice change of pace from your typical weeknight (or weekend) fare! Adjust the spice to your liking, and pass the naan or the basmati rice!
I'm new at this type of cooking! What kind of curry powder do I use? RED, YELLOW OR GREEN? AND do I use the same amount for each? Thank you.
Our favorite dish. We like using chunky peanut butter. It adds a little extra crunch. We also add snowpeas during the last five minutes of simmering.
Although this was fairly good I felt like it needed something. I couldn't figure out what. I liked the addition of peanut butter and coconut milk, but even with all the curry it tasted somewhat bland. I would not make it again.
I liked this sauce a lot. I added cubed yellow potatoes, some red bell pepper and some fresh chopped basil. Really good, thanks!
My husband is allergic to chicken so I used pork & veggie boullion instead of beef...reserved some meat for my kids before proceeding to step 2 - HUGE SUCCESS WITH EVERYONE!!
Really enjoyed this one...the combo of the peanut butter and coconut are inspired, and give this dish a wonderfully rich curry sauce. As others have mentioned, make sure you get good curry; many curry powders out there are pretty underpowered. Try a specialty food market or Indian market if you have access. Big thumbs up!
This was EXCELLENT!!! My first attempt at Indian cooking and it turned out flawlessly!
Wow this was amazingly good. It was so nice and thick and hearty! I will for sure be making this again. I did reduce the pb a tiny bit as a personal preference, but its not necessary. A must try.
This is a great dish, we have made it several times for company and for ourselves, and it makes us happy every time. Easy, quick and very yummy.
Liked this recipe. Thanks!
Pretty good, but a little too spicy (and we LOVE spicy). Will make again, but plan to tame down the curry.
Not sure what went wrong. I wanted to like this so badly, however the more I ate the less I liked it. Otherthan adding some brocolli I made exactly as written. I think I will keep looking. Thanks for sharing.
Good flavor although I think I needed to add more salt...kinda bland. Not a kid friendly dish unless you have a kid with exotic taste buds (I wish... my kid is a chicken finger kinda guy). Good for adults though. Next time I'll add more salt but I'll give it a try again.
Fantastic dish - easy and quick to prepare. So many layers of flavor. I didn't change a thing. Recipe didn't specify the kind of curry - I used hot curry and served over rice.
My husband really liked this curry dish. I used three chicken breasts and added three chopped Russet potatoes. I didn't have quite enough curry powder and supplemented it with garam masala. I was pleased with how easy this dish was to prepare.
Perhaps I made a poor choice in choosing the peanut butter brand to use, I did not care for it.
This is an excellent recipe and has become one of the staples in our home. I serve it with Jasmine Rice and Naan. It's wonderful!
This was awesome! The only thing I did different was use chicken bouillon instead of beef (we do not eat red meat). It was a bit messy to make, but I had no problems overall.
Husband loved this. I thought it was just alright. Didnt wow me. But very simple to make. I marinated the chicken in a touch of soy sauce, onion & garlic powder, and cayenne pepper.
UPDATE: I used a whole chicken and just doubled the recipe. I simmered this about 5 hours until the meat fell off the bones and simply picked the bones out. It made so much sauce though that I used a slotted spoon to serve the meat out. I only used 1 can of lite coconut milk. I didn't measure how much that actually was. My family LOVED this dish! ORIGINAL REVIEW: We ALL enjoyed this very much. This had warm spice but certainly not hot by any means. I used hot madras yellow curry powder and lite coconut milk. I sprinkled mine with cilantro at the table. This made a ton of sauce. I wasn't sure about whether I was supposed to brown the outsides of the chicken or just add the rest, but prior experience with "breaded" items coated in flour or cornstarch I've always browned quickly then simmered, so that is what I did, so the sherry deglazed the pan. The sherry was gone almost immediately I didn't have to let it reduce any. I served this with Asian coconut rice and flour tortillas (the closest thing I had to roti). My family liked this dish. Even my non-coconut liking DH asked me to repeat this with a whole chicken the next time instead of just the breast meat and add potatoes. I couldn't really taste the coconut milk or the peanut butter either as it blends right in. I had never had curry anything before and trust me I'll be eating it again. I'm looking forward to experiencing a lot more Indian foods. Thanks Rebecca!
Fantastic! I used about two cups of dry sherry because the 1/2 cup immediately evaporated... Maybe I did something wrong, but it still turned out incredible! I also used shallots because I ran out of onions. Served this with green beans and yellow rice.
This was my first go at cooking a Curry dish and I was really happy with the results. The only thing I would do differently is put a little less peanut butter (probably 1/4 cup instead of 1/2 cup) because my fiance and I found that the peanut butter taste and texture dominated the dish (this could be because we let the sauce simmer for too long?). Very excited for leftovers!!!
So good and so easy! It was even better the next day.
i made this exactly like the recipe said and it was pretty good. i'm glad i didn't follow others advice about adding sugar- the coconut milk made it plenty sweet for my taste. next time i'll add cubed potatoes and maybe some greenpepper. i'll also add something to make it spicier.
I enjoyed this recipe and will definetly make it again. I found it mild and next time I will probably use a hotter curry or perhaps add some crushed red pepper to spice it up.
This dish is fabulous! The flavor is rich, creamy and spicy. I will make this again and again. 5 stars should be reserved for the very best!
This was okay, but definitely lackluster. Something very important was missing from the flavor--but I'm not sure what. It smelled and looked great, so it was disappointing to taste it and realize it was so-so. We added a lot of salt and siracha sauce to make it more palatable. I will not make it again.
My high school boys devoured this! This is a keeper!
Very tasty!.. I also added some cubed potatoes and red bell pepper, this also stretched it further since I didn't have that much chicken. I left out bouillon and cornstarch and added a dash of worctershire and about 1T fresh squeezed lime juice, 1T brown sugar to the sauce, and cayenne. I sprinkled some parsley on top; wish I had flat leaf or cilantro because I think it would be really great! Thanks
Really good- I added some red pepper and a can of bamboo shoots (for texture). When I make it again I will put some chopped scallions or cilantro on top as it needed some color contrast.
This is good! I'm not crazy about curry but this I liked. Hubby usually likes things really spicy and this is not that spicy so I'm surprised that he liked it but he requested it to be made often!
GREAT RECIPE--SO FLAVORFUL! Followed the recipe as written except for the coconut milk, which I didn't have on hand. Instead, I put three teaspoons of coconut extract into regular 2% milk. It tasted really good! The peanut butter and curry are such an unexpected and wonderful combination. YUMMY, YUMMY--even my ten year old loved it!
Fantastic recipe! A definite go-to when you just want that nice curry satisfaction, and it does not take too long either!
This was fantastic! I did not have onion and lime but next time I will use it. I used beef gravy mix (one Tblsp) but it still rates 5 stars. I served over rice and the family was thrilled. Thanks Rebecca for this recipe!
Just okay. I found myself craving something else in this dish...maybe fruit. Too bland for me. I will try a new curry recipe next time.
The missing ingredient is LEMON JUICE! Add at least 1 Tbls (or more). This recipe is excellent, but there are a few things necessary to complete the flavor. It needs a little bit of sweetness. Add either 1/2 cup of heavy cream with 2 Tbls brown sugar, or add 1/2 cup condensed milk. Be sure to use Hot Madras Curry instead of the mild stuff. A good amount of salt is also necessary. Enjoy!!
very tasty, but very mild
This was pretty good. A bit bland, I added some salt and crushed red pepper. I served it over brown rice, and it smelled delicious.
This was a very bland dish. While it was cooking it smelled wonderful. But the smell didn't seem to match the tast. I made this along with Spinach and lentel side dish plus a curry lentil soup. This was by far the least flavorfull. I would try something else next time. But it smells great!!!
This is my FAVORITE yellow curry recipe. Rich, creamy, and delicious! I like to use hot madras curry, or regular curry powder w/ 1/2 tsp. chili powder. I also use light coconut milk to cut down the calories a bit. I can't say enough how tasty this is!!
I have to give it 4 stars instead of 5 because while it was quite tasty I found it too rich for me. I served it over coconut rice (one part rice, one part water and one part coconut milk).
I've made this several times, and the sauce is absolutely delicious! I've found it's best to be careful to JUST cover the chicken with water, because otherwise it ends up becoming too saucy and overwhelms the chicken. So far I've just paired with plain white rice, but plan on trying a grainier/brown rice next time to add a little more flavor.
Good, substituted onion powder since I didn't have an onion. I felt like it was missing something, so next time I might add some Thai chiles and a little extra curry.
Add curry paste (spicy)
This was a very good dish. The combination of peanut butter and coconut milk made it good. I added small chillies "labuyo" to the dish for a spicy kick. You have to adjust the salt to your taste. I also added red bell pepper and potatoes which i fried first before adding back to the dish the last minute. I will definitely make this recipe again.
The peanut butter is the secret ingredient in this recipe. Coconut milk is very fatty and can be substituted with milk or yogourt but definately tastes best with coconut.
So I always tweet recipes because they never have enough flavor in my opinion so what I did is I minced my garlic with fresh ginger and added a habanero followed the directions by coating the chicken with cornstarch but as I added the chicken and onion I also added the garlic habanero and ginger giving it a bang of flavor. I made my own sherry with 1/2 cup of pomegranate red wine vinegar 1/2 cup of water and 2 tablespoons of sugar. Once the meat was somewhat browned I added the "homemade" sherry. Once thick I added about 3/4 cup of water to cover and lots of curry didn't really measure. Simmered for 25 minutes than added previously cooked potatoes for an additional 5 minutes than added the coconut milk. Viola lots of flavor same ingredients sometimes adding different ingredients at different times or using fresh instead of ground makes all the difference.
I think the peanut butter overwhelmed the rest of the dish. It was fine, but not great.
Great recipe!! Made it just how it said and it turned out great. I served this with the Coconut rice on this site. Yum
Taste delicious!
I've read many of the reviews and I agree with several things mostly those who found it bland. I'd so looked forward to making this as I'm quite fond of Asian cooking of any kind. Agree too much PB. It needs something but can't figure out exactly what and the reason for me reading reviews after the fact. As I was cooking only for myself I have a huge amount left so will do some experimenting particularly adding some crushed red pepper. I may add some bell pepper too. And while cooking it the thought crossed my mind to add roasted peanuts or cashews so will definitely do that on the leftovers. Doubt I'll make this again unless I can think of other ways to improve it for more zing.
Very tasty and easy to make. Will definitely make again!
My first attempt with a curry dish. This was awesome and super easy! I served it over white rice.
This receipe was good with a lot of flavor, but the amount of curry powder made the sauce feel heavy. I did alter the receipe a little by adding half water/half chicken broth to cover chicken in order to add flavor as well as frozen veggies like broccoli, green beans, onions and mushrooms. Might make again.
I cooked this recipe for the first time. I was a little thrown off by the peanut butter effect. I did not add milk as well. I think the next time I make this I'll use half the peanut butter.
This is a good basic curry recipe, but definitely needs some additions for flavor. It needs a lot more salt, and I added cumin and some more curry.
This is really a good recipe. The mixture of coconut milk, sherry and curry powder really made this so very tasty and special. I used a lot of onions and green peppers which helped accent the flavor. Omitted the peanut butter which was a personal choice. Slowed cooked all of the ingredients after browning and sauteeing. And my family absolutely loved it.
This Indian dish is AMAZING!!!! Tasted like I was at an Indian restaurant! It can be a tad bit strong on the heat of the curry, so back it down on the curry if you are concerned that it may be too strong!...definitely worth a try! Dish looked GREAT!....throw some parsley on before serving....add a green vegetable, brown/basmati rice and you are good to go!
I followed the recipe exactly. I don't think it is a bad dish it just wasn't for me. I wanted to try it because of the unusual ingredients. I liked the 1st few bites but then it just became too unusual tasting for me & I couldn't finish.
