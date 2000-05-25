Sherry Chicken Curry

4.2
83 Ratings
  • 5 45
  • 4 24
  • 3 8
  • 2 5
  • 1 1

Outside of an Oriental restaurant, this is one of the best!

Recipe by Rebecca Swift

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Coat chicken with cornstarch and place in skillet with garlic, onion, salt and pepper. Add sherry and beef bouillon and let liquid reduce a little.

  • Stir in peanut butter and curry powder and add water to cover; add ginger, reduce heat to low and simmer for 30 minutes, then lastly stir in coconut milk and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
607 calories; protein 33.7g; carbohydrates 34.3g; fat 38.3g; cholesterol 60.9mg; sodium 822.1mg. Full Nutrition
