Sherry Chicken Curry

UPDATE: I used a whole chicken and just doubled the recipe. I simmered this about 5 hours until the meat fell off the bones and simply picked the bones out. It made so much sauce though that I used a slotted spoon to serve the meat out. I only used 1 can of lite coconut milk. I didn't measure how much that actually was. My family LOVED this dish! ORIGINAL REVIEW: We ALL enjoyed this very much. This had warm spice but certainly not hot by any means. I used hot madras yellow curry powder and lite coconut milk. I sprinkled mine with cilantro at the table. This made a ton of sauce. I wasn't sure about whether I was supposed to brown the outsides of the chicken or just add the rest, but prior experience with "breaded" items coated in flour or cornstarch I've always browned quickly then simmered, so that is what I did, so the sherry deglazed the pan. The sherry was gone almost immediately I didn't have to let it reduce any. I served this with Asian coconut rice and flour tortillas (the closest thing I had to roti). My family liked this dish. Even my non-coconut liking DH asked me to repeat this with a whole chicken the next time instead of just the breast meat and add potatoes. I couldn't really taste the coconut milk or the peanut butter either as it blends right in. I had never had curry anything before and trust me I'll be eating it again. I'm looking forward to experiencing a lot more Indian foods. Thanks Rebecca!